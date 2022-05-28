News
Winderman’s view: Jimmy Butler makes his stand, plus other Heat-Celtics thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Friday night’s 111-103 NBA playoff victory over the Boston Celtics:
– Yes, Jimmy Butler had to call it a night at halftime of Game 3.
– Yes, he hardly was his typical aggressive self in Game 4 and 5.
– No matter what the Heat did, or did not, offer on their injury report, the issue there is real.
– The knee, or something connected to the knee, has not been right.
– But this effort also showed plenty of who Butler is and what he is for this team.
– With his team facing elimination, he mustered.
– In the scoring column.
– On the boards.
– With his passing.
– And on the defensive end.
– The 2020 bubble seemed to be the height of playoff Jimmy, in that Heat run to the NBA Finals.
– But what these efforts, particularly Friday’s, show is that there still is plenty there.
– Even as some point to his age.
– Or the remaining years on his contract.
– He remains a force.
– LeBron James once walked into this arena in must-win Game 6 and showed out.
– Considering Butler’s bum knee, the mere fact he showed up with this type of effort showed plenty.
– Too many years left on a contract that run through the 36th birthday?
– Not an argument on this night.
– Just a study in perseverance.
–True to his word at the morning shootaround, Heat coach Spoelstra stayed with his starting lineup of Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Butler, Kyle Lowry and Max Strus.
– Even with Lowry slowed by his hamstring strain.
– Even with Strus arguably entering amid his worst NBA slump.
– With the start, Tucker moved past Giannis Antetokounmpo for 99th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– With their starts, Butler and Lowry moved past Buck Williams for 77th on the NBA all-time playoff list and tied Kevin Johnson for 76th.
– With his start, Adebayo tied Shaquille O’Neal for seventh on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– The Celtics opened with their when-healthy usual of Al Horford, Robert Williams III, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart.
– A pair of quick Tucker fouls had Caleb Martin entering as the Heat’s first reserve.
– Gabe Vincent then followed.
– Then Duncan Robinson, in the wake of the Heat’s 5-of-8 start from the field.
– With Victor Oladio entering at the start of the second period, making it nine deep.
– Which left Dewayne Dedmon again removed from the equation, as also was the case in Game 5.
– Lowry’s first assist came 71 seconds in. He did not have one in Wednesday night’s Game 5.
– He then converted a 3-pointer with 9:02 to play in the opening period, his first points in two games.
– Lowry’s first assist moved him past Sam Cassell for 45th on the NBA all-time playoff list. His third moved him past Julius Erving for 44th.
– Butler’s second point moved him past Sam Perkins for 77th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– Butler’s first 3-point attempt moved him past former Heat guard Mario Chalmers for 76th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– Butler’s third assist moved him past Pau Gasol for 71st on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– Butler’s 17th point moved him past Hal Greer for 75th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– Butler’s second free-throw attempt moved him past Chris Paul for 59th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– Spoelstra was asked pregame about the success of the Celtics with the short roll of guard Derrick White.
– “Yeah, you just have to have ultra-awareness on the weak side,” he said. “It’s almost like you have to visualize that he’s a 7-footer. You would never allow a 7-footer just to go untouched through the lane. So it’s just a different dynamic.”
– Spoelstra added, “We’ve been able to manage that before. Most teams eventually do get to that against us, particularly in the playoffs.”
– Considering the Celtics were down 3-2 before eliminating the Bucks in the previous round, Celtics coach Ime Udoka was taking nothing for granted.
– “We’ve been in this position before, Game 6 against Milwaukee,” he said pregame. “We understand Miami’s mindset coming out. Have to match that intensity, sense of urgency and physicality they’re going to bring.”
– He added, “We’ve talked about being the hunted – the hunter, earlier in the series against Milwaukee. Now we’re on the other side.”
– Udoka did not exactly reminisce pregame about being in 11th place in the East as late as Jan. 16, but he did take time to reflect.
– “We weren’t even thinking that far down the road honestly. We were thinking about getting healthy, understanding the system we were trying to put in place,” he said. “We always had glimpses of success. We were just trying to be consistent for the most part, understanding that we were really good defensively all along. Offensively trying to get our guys on the same page, get them to understand what we needed from them. That was the goal at that point.”
– He added, “But we did see good things early on at times. Just up and down, inconsistent a little bit. But we were always optimistic if we got healthy and our defense would carry over, offensively we’d continue to improve. The good signs were we played really good against the big teams. We had some poor losses against some of the lesser teams. For the most part we were competing against the best teams. That bodes well for the future.”
– David Ortiz was among those in the crowd.
Carlos Correa finds missing power in Twins’ 10-7 victory over Kansas City
Carlos Correa started Friday’s game against Kansas City having reached base in 16 straight games, raising his batting average from .200 to .280.
“I’m getting my walks, I’m getting my base hits,” the Twins shortstop said before the game. “It’s just the power that’s missing a little bit.”
He took care of that on Friday while extending his on-base streak to 17 games.
Correa broke a 4-4 tie with a 432-foot home run into the Twins’ half of the bullpen to lead off the fourth inning, and Nick Gordon and Gio Urshela each drove in a pair of runs with two-out hits as Minnesota snapped a two-game skid with a 10-7 victory over the Royals in front of 21,841 at Target Field.
The Twins broke open a 6-5 game in with four runs in the eighth inning — three with two out — to extend their American League Central lead to five games over idle Chicago. Correa’s homer was his third this season, and first since May 4.
After resting his sore right ankle for three straight games, second baseman Jorge Polanco started the scoring with a two-run home run in the first inning — part of the Twins’ 15-hit attack — and Trevor Larnach drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth. Luis Arraez, batting leadoff while Byron Buxton rested his sore right knee, went 2 for 5 with a walk, run scored and RBI.
After Yennier Cano gave up two runs in the ninth on MJ Melendez’s solo home run and a run-scoring double by Emmanuel Rivera, Emilo Pagan struck out Nicky Lopez for his team-leading seventh save. Twins starter Bailey Ober lasted only three innings, leaving with a 4-3 lead after throwing 60 pitches. Trevor Megill (1-1) pitched 2⅔ innings for the victory.
Brad Keller (1-5) took the loss, giving up six earned runs on 11 hits and three walks in four innings.
The Twins broke out big in the first inning. Arraez singled sharply to right to start. Correa followed with a rocket to deep left-center that was tracked down by Andrew Benintendi, but Polanco followed with a towering home run into the plaza in right field for a 2-0 lead.
After Max Kepler grounded out to second, Gary Sanchez singled and Trevor Larnach walked ahead of Urshela, who singled to center to score Sanchez and sent Larnach to third. Nick Gordon, playing center field in place of Buxton, then slapped an opposite-field single to left to score Larnach and make it 4-0. The Twins, however, left the bases loaded when Arraez struck out.
Ober set the Royals down in order in the second, two on strikeouts, before the Twins loaded the bases with two out in the second on singles by Max Kepler and Sanchez and a walk by Larnach, but Urshela grounded out to first to end the threat. The Royals quickly took advantage.
After putting runners at first and second on one-out singles by Nicky Lopez and Whit Merrifield, Bobby Witt Jr. doubled off the scoreboard in left-center to plate two, and Witt Jr. scored on a single by Hunter Dozier to make it 4-3.
Ober never came out for the fourth, leaving after throwing 60 pitches with a drop in his typical velocity. Left-hander Danny Coulombe, fresh off the injured list, allowed the first three batters he faced to reach on a single to Ryan O’Hearn, walk to Rivera and a game-tying single by Lopez.
Lopez stole second before Merrifield lined out to Urshela at third – he lept high to stab a rocket bound for the left-field corner – and Benintendi reached on a walk to put runners at first and third. Baldelli replaced Coulombe with Trevor Megill, and the big right-hander coaxed a 5-4-3 double play grounder by Witt Jr. on his first pitch to keep the game knotted.
Correa then homered to start the Twins half of the fourth, and Polanco scored on Larnach’s sacrifice fly to give the Twins a 6-4 lead.
Twins right-hander Joe Smith started the seventh and gave up a leadoff home run to Witt Jr. to make it 6-5, then walked Dozier before getting a 4-6-3 double-play grounder from Melendez. He then walked Carlos Santana, bringing left-hander Caleb Thielbar to pitch to lefty O’Hearn. The designated hitter popped to first baseman Arraez on the first pitch he saw to end the inning.
Jimmy Butler conjures his LeBron James with 47 as Heat force Game 7 with 111-103 win in Boston
The Miami Heat did not want it to end, and certainly not in a sea of green.
More to the point, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry did not want it to end, even when it seemed their bodies were getting the best of their 30-something selves.
So make it a Game 7 Sunday at 8:30 p.m. at FTX Arena to settle these Eastern Conference finals.
Staving off elimination with a 111-103 victory Friday night, the Heat, like the Celtics, are now one victory from an appearance in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.
Much like when LeBron James scored 45 a decade earlier in a needed victory when the Heat entered TD Garden down 3-2 in the 2012 Eastern Conference finals, Butler took his game to a higher level, closing with 47 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, in the wake of previous struggles with knee pain.
Butler said a text message from friend and Heat icon Dwyane Wade provided additional inspiration.
Pushing through a hamstring strain, Lowry added 18 points and 10 assists, before fouling out with 2:18 to play in a 99-99 tie.
Also stepping up was guard Max Strus, with 13 points, on a night the Heat bench was limited, with sixth man Tyler Herro sidelined for a third consecutive game due to a groin strain.
For the Celtics, there were 30 points from Jayson Tatum, 22 from Derrick White and 20 from Jaylen Brown.
Five Degrees of Heat from Friday’s game:
1. Closing time: Up two at halftime, the Heat moved to a 13-point lead in the third quarter, the game’s biggest lead to that stage, and took an 82-75 advantage into the fourth.
But the Celtics kept coming, tying it on an Al Horford 3-pointer with 5:31 to play and moving to a 97-94 lead on a Derrick White 3-pointer with 4:42 left.
A Lowry 3-pointer followed to tie it, with a pair of Lowry free throws then putting the Heat up 99-97.
But after the Celtics tied it 99-99 on a pair of Marcus Smart free throws, Butler drove for an and-one layup and 102-99 Heat lead with 2:06 left. Heat forward P.J. Tucker followed that up with three free throws to make the lead 105-99 with 1:25 to play.
A Tatum second-chance layup cut the lead to 105-101 with 71 seconds left.
But then, at the expiration of the shot clock, off an inbounds play with 2.2 seconds left on the 24-second clock, Butler drained a 20-foot jumper for a 107-101 Heat lead.
Two Tatum free throws with 40 seconds left cut the Heat lead to 107-103.
Video review then reversed a blocking foul on the Heat’s Bam Adebayo to a Brown charge with 12.1 seconds left, effectively ending it.
2. Finding a way: Butler showed more lift than any of the previous three games, up to 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists by halftime, when the Heat led 48-46.
Included in that effort was a 3-for-3 start from the 3-point line, with another 3-pointer following later.
It wasn’t exactly full-contact Butler early on, not getting to the foul line until 6:49 remained in the second period, but it became something far more than the Butler who got to the line for only six free throws the previous three games.
3. Lowry, Strus, too: After the Heat’s starting backcourt went 0 for 15 in Game 5, both Lowry and Strus had revivals.
After playing Game 5 without a point or a turnover, Lowry was back to his pesky self, both with his playmaking and his scoring.
Limited by a hamstring strain for most of this postseason, Lowry showed far more mobility, which also helped with the lift on his shot, closing 4 of 9 on 3-pointers.
Strus, who had shot 0 for 16 the previous two games, found both his 3-point shot and aggression, up to 13 points going into the fourth.
At one point in the third quarter, Strus reacted with such emotion after a 3-pointer that he spit out his mouthpiece in his exuberance.
Strus closed 3 of 8 on 3-pointers.
4. Fresh start: The Heat addressed several of their Game 5 ills early.
After shooting 7-of-45 on 3-pointers Wednesday night, they closed the first quarter 5 of 8.
Lowry had five points and two assists in that opening period.
And after scoring 13 points in Game 5, Butler had 14 in an opening period that ended with the Heat up 29-22
5. No Tyler Herro: Ultimately, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the team could not risk Herro’s groin strain, even with the stakes that were in place.
“These are not easy conversations or decisions,” Spoelstra said 90 minutes before tipoff. “He’s definitely made progress, but he’s not quite ready, you know, to step into this kind of intensity of a game.”
Spoelstra declined to say whether Herro’s injury would have been measured in days instead of weeks had this been the regular season.
“I think it’s irrelevant to get into all the details,” he said. “He’s not able to play tonight, you know. As badly as he wants to get out there, you know, this is the most responsible decision for us.”
Alex Kirilloff is ‘optimistic’ and and on a roll with Saints
There are signs that Alex Kirilloff has turned the corner in dealing with the lingering issues in his surgically repaired right wrist he’s been battling most of the season while playing for both the Twins and the Saints.
Kirilloff entered Friday night’s Saints game at CHS Field having hit .378 the past nine games. Both of his home runs this season have come during that stretch, including a two-run shot on Thursday night.
On Friday, Kirilloff was 1-for-4 with a walk in the Saints’ come-from-behind 9-8 victory over Indianapolis in 10 innings.
“I’m just feeling a little more comfortable with more at-bats and more repetition,” the 24-year-old Kirilloff said. “I’m just working through some stuff physically and mentally, and I feel better.”
Kirilloff has the wrist taped prior to every game to provide added support, but the pain lingers.
“I’m just trying to continue to take it day by day and just putting days together,” he said. “Treat every at-bat like it is important, which I think is important over the long course of a season.”
Kirilloff said the wrist is most painful when he reaches the middle of his swing and through contact. He said he is confident that he’s not experiencing what would amount to a “new normal” when it comes to hitting a baseball.
Asked if the medical staff has told him that he is destined to always have pain when he hits, Kirilloff said, “Not quite yet. It’s kind of a wait and see type of thing.”
“Any injury is something you are going to have to adapt and adjust to,” he added. “I’m optimistic about where it is now. Part of that optimism is that it is going to continue to feel better and better.”
Kirilloff has been splitting time between the outfield and first base. Limiting him to first base would seem to reduce the chance of jamming the wrist on, say, a diving catch, but Kirilloff said that option has not been discussed.
“The injury itself is commonly sustained by people putting their hands down when they fall,” Kirilloff said. “So it’s something that can happen any time — sliding, diving for a ball. It’s something that can happen in so many different ways on the baseball field.
“In general, as a player you try to be self-aware of what you are doing so as not to put yourself in that position.”
The Twins sent Kirilloff to St. Paul on April 26 on rehab assignment, and he returned to the big league club on May 6. But he was sent back to the Saints a week later after he struggled at the plate.
His success of late suggests he is close to being recalled.
“I’m not really worried about that,” Kirilloff said. “I try not to think about that too much, either. I’m just controlling my routine and what I need to do to get ready to play a baseball game.”
BRIEFLY
The Saints trailed 6-0 and 8-2 before battling back to send the game into extra innings. Mark Contreras hit a two-out home run in the ninth to tie it at 8-8. … Jermaine Palacios won the game with a walk-off single in the 10th.
