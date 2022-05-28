News
Woodbury teen charged in fatal crash found competent to stand trial
The Woodbury teen accused of crashing into a tree last year, splitting the vehicle in half and killing one of his four passengers, has been found competent to stand trial in Washington County District Court.
Washington County District Court Judge Greg Galler issued the ruling in Kyle Hollister’s case on Friday afternoon after a hearing of more than four hours.
Hollister, 18, of Woodbury, is charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide and three counts of criminal vehicular operation in the March 13, 2021, crash.
Killed in the crash was Garrett Bumgarner, 18, of Woodbury, who was ejected from Hollister’s 2015 Honda Accord and died at the scene. Also in the car were Connor Bro, Jack Mears and Andrew McKevitt, all of whom were seriously injured.
The teens were students at East Ridge High School in Woodbury; Hollister is now a student at South Washington Alternative Learning Center.
Several psychologists, a special-education teacher at East Ridge High School and Hollister’s mother, Karen, testified during the hearing on Friday.
James Alsdurf, a licensed psychologist and a witness for the prosecution, said he evaluated Hollister in March and that he believes Hollister has the capacity to understand the charges filed against him.
“He has the ability to appreciate his situation and the context of his situation,” Alsdurf said. “I believe he has the ability to use that information to make rational decisions. … From a cognitive and an emotional perspective, he is able to adequately participate in his defense.”
Galler noted that psychologist Daniel Johnson, the court-ordered psychologist, testified during cross-examination that Hollister knew what he was charged with, understood the seriousness of the different levels of charges and the difference between a guilty plea and a not-guilty plea, and understood the consequences of certification as an adult.
According to Johnson, Hollister “understood that if he did enter a guilty plea at some point in time that that means, quote, ‘I did it,’” Galler said.
A hearing on whether Hollister will be certified to adult court has been set for July 29.
Platform To Watch House
You can’t call yourself a binge-watcher if you have not watched a medical drama yet. Starting from famous medical dramas like Grey’s Anatomy, ER, The Good Doctor, Chicago Hope, and New Amsterdam, there are loads of shows like these. One of the most famous in this genre has been House, M. D. this series has spanned over eight successful years in the television industry.
Being one of the most popular shows, you may want to watch it now or watch it again. Here comes all the knowledge of where it is available for watching!
Where Can We Watch House?
House is available for streaming on Amazon Prime and Peacock. House can also be watched online by rent or purchased through Google Play, iTunes, and Vudu. We can watch all eight seasons of House online.
What Is House About?
The series is about Dr. Gregory House, a misanthropic genius who leads a team of doctors at the Princeton-Plainsboro Teaching Hospital in new jersey. Most episodes of the series have the same structure: a back-story ending on the patient’s condition, the team misdiagnosing the condition at least once, and the team finally saving the patient when they are nearing death (in most cases, they are successful).
House only treats the “interesting” patients: whom other doctors could not diagnose properly. House is a character who is a sarcastic comedian most of the time. He usually solves every case absolutely out of the blue.
House also revolves around the main characters’ personal lives, i.e., the doctors in the team, with some additional characters. The show mainly revolves around Dr. House and how he manages to live his “life.”
House originally used to run on the Fox network.
When Did House Release?
House had its pilot episode on November 16, 2004. The series ended after eight seasons on May 21, 2012.
How Many Episodes Are There?
There are eight seasons with roughly twenty to twenty-three episodes in each season. In total, there were 177 episodes. Each episode has a running time of 41-49 minutes.
Who Are The Cast Of House?
Over the years, House has had a long list of characters. It comprised mainly of the following list: Hugh Laurie (Gregory House), Lisa Edelstein (Lisa Cuddy), Robert Sean Leonard (James Wilson), Omar Epps (Eric Foreman), Jesse Spencer (Robert Chase), Jennifer Morrison (Allison Cameron), Peter Jacobson (Chris Taub), Olivia Wilde (Remy Hadley), Kal Penn (Lawrence Kutner), Anne Dudek (Ambar Volakis), Amber Tamblyn (Martha Masters), Odette Annable (Jessica Adams) and Charlyne Yi (Chi Park).
The show was created by David Shore, who created Battle Creek and The Good Doctor.
Are There Any Spin-Offs?
House had a spin-off named Nurse Jeffrey in 2010. The mini-series is based on a minor character of House, Jeffrey Sparkman. It has thirteen episodes, each being about three minutes in length.
Thus, if you want a binge marathon and have a Peacock or Amazon Prime subscription, you can start it right now.
At long last, Depp jurors hear closings, begin deliberations
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — After a six-week trial in which Johnny Depp and Amber Heard tore into each other over the nasty details of their short marriage, both sides told a jury the exact same thing Friday — they want their lives back.
Heard “ruined his life by falsely telling the world she was a survivor of domestic abuse at the hands of Mr. Depp,” Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez told the jury in closing arguments in his libel trial against his ex-wife.
Heard’s lawyers, meanwhile, said Depp ruined Heard’s life by launching a smear campaign against her when she divorced him and publicly accused him of assault in 2016.
“In Mr. Depp’s world, you don’t leave Mr. Depp,” said Heard’s lawyer, J. Benjamin Rottenborn. “If you do, he will start a campaign of global humiliation against you.”
Depp is hoping the trial will help restore his reputation, though it has turned into a spectacle of a vicious marriage, with broadcast cameras in the courtroom capturing every twist to an increasingly rapt audience as fans weighed in on social media and lined up overnight for coveted courtroom seats.
“This case for Mr. Depp has never been about money,” said Depp lawyer Benjamin Chew. “It is about Mr. Depp’s reputation and freeing him from the prison in which he has lived for the last six years.”
Depp is suing Heard for $50 million in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.
Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim against the former “Pirates of the Caribbean” star after his lawyer called her allegations a hoax. Though the counterclaim has received less attention at the trial, Heard lawyer Elaine Bredehoft said it provides an avenue for the jury to compensate Heard for the abuse Depp inflicted on her even after they split by orchestrating a smear campaign.
“We’re asking you to finally hold this man responsible,” she told the jury. “He has never accepted responsibility for anything in his life.”
The seven-person civil jury began its deliberations at 3 p.m. Friday.
Depp says he never struck Heard and that she concocted the abuse allegations. He has said he was the one physically attacked by Heard multiple times.
“There is an abuser in this courtroom, but it is not Mr. Depp,” Vasquez said.
During the trial, Heard testified about more than a dozen episodes of physical and sexual assault that she said Depp inflicted on her.
Vasquez, in her closing, noted that Heard had to revise her testimony about the first time she said she was struck. Heard said Depp hit her after she inadvertently laughed at one of his tattoos. Heard initially said it happened in 2013 — after a fairy-tale year of courtship and romance — but later corrected herself to say it happened in 2012, very early in their relationship.
“Now in this courtroom she has suddenly erased an entire year of magic,” Vasquez said.
Jurors have seen multiple photos of Heard with marks and bruises on her face, but some photos show only mild redness, and others show more severe bruising.
Vasquez accused Heard of doctoring the photos and said evidence that Heard has embellished some of her injuries is proof that all her claims of abuse are unfounded.
“You either believe all of it, or none of it,” she said. “Either she is a victim of ugly, horrible abuse, or she is a woman who is willing to say absolutely anything.”
In Heard’s closing, Rottenborn said the nitpicking over Heard’s evidence of abuse ignores the fact there’s overwhelming evidence on her behalf and sends a dangerous message to domestic-violence victims.
“If you didn’t take pictures, it didn’t happen,” Rottenborn said. “If you did take pictures, they’re fake. If you didn’t tell your friends, they’re lying. If you did tell your friends, they’re part of the hoax.”
And he rejected Vasquez’s suggestion that if the jury thinks Heard might be embellishing on a single act of abuse that they have to disregard everything she says. He said Depp’s libel claim must fail if Heard suffered even a single incident of abuse.
“They’re trying to trick you into thinking Amber has to be perfect to win,” Rottenborn said.
When the jury deliberates, it will have to focus not only on whether there was abuse but also whether Heard’s op-ed piece can be considered legally defamatory. The article itself focuses mostly on policy questions of domestic violence, but Depp’s lawyer point to two passages in the article, as well as an online headline that they say defamed Depp.
In the first passage, Heard writes that “two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath.” Depp’s lawyers call it a clear reference to Depp, given that Heard publicly accused Depp of domestic violence in 2016 — two years before she wrote the article.
In a second passage she states, “I had the rare vantage point of seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse.”
The online headline reads “Amber Heard: I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath.”
“She didn’t mention his name. She didn’t have to,” Chew said. “Everyone knew exactly who and what Ms. Heard was talking about.”
Heard’s lawyers said Heard can’t be held liable for the headline because she didn’t write it, and that the two passages in the article are not about the abuse allegations themselves but how Heard’s life changed after she made them.
Rottenborn told jurors that even if they tend to believe Depp’s claim that he never abused Heard, he still can’t win his case because Heard has a First Amendment right to weigh in on matters of public debate.
Charlotte Spencer: Who Is She Dating Right Now? Her Relationship Timeline Explored
Charlotte Spencer is a famous British dancer, actress, and musician. Her most famous role was as the character in the paranormal scary television drama The Living and the Dead. She’s also appeared in movies including Les Miserables, Diagnosis, and Wild Bill.
The actress has been popular for a long time; if you want to learn more about her, you’ve come to the correct spot. We tried to include any information about her here, so be sure you read it all the way through.
About Charlotte Spencer’s background
Charlotte Spencer was born in Harlow, Essex. Her parents are Karen and Peter. She has a smaller sister and a smaller brother. Spencer once told that she is from a working family; his father was in builder by profession, and his mother was a teacher. She began ballet at the age of three and has always desired to dance. Her parents enrolled her at an acting school in London, the Sylvia Young Theatre School in Marylebone when she was 11 years old. Charlotte received her schooling at the Sylvia Young Theater. According to reports, her family took a loan to make her career in the acting field.
When she is not performing as an actress, she resides with her family, helps at a charity business with her grandma, and sings in the singing group at her mom’s school. Chip, her dog, lives with her. Charlotte volunteers at the elementary school where her mom teaches.
When did she start her career in acting?
The 30-year-old performer made her debut as Jane Banks in Mary Poppins when she was 12 years old. She began her broadcast debut in 2009 when she portrayed Jaime in the tv show Five Days. She featured in numerous television show the previous year which include, Baghdad Central, The Living, and the Dead, Angeline Ballerina: The Next Steps, Sanditon, Line of Duty, Glue, Watership Down, and many more. Her appearance in movies includes Les Miserables, Above, Misbehavior, Wild Bill, and Diagnosis.
The Sanditon actress most recently played in Cinderella as Narissa. Camila Cabello, Minnie Driver, Idina Menzel, and Nicholas Galitzine feature in Kay Cannon’s 2021 love musical film themed on the fairytale narrative.
What is her Net Worth?
Charlotte started her commercial acting career roughly 20 years ago and has appeared in numerous productions, including theatrical, films, and television shows, earning a substantial amount of wealth. Charlotte Spencer’s financial status is expected to be about $4 million in 2022. Her principal income sources are her performing, music, and dance occupations.
Who Is She Dating Right Now?
When it relates to her private affairs, the performer keeps her mouth shut. She didn’t divulge something about her romance and dating background.
Many publications indicate that the actress is single and concentrates on her working life. However, her one Instagram story perplexes us on this issue. She might have been in a connection with an unknown guy.
However, many of her followers enjoyed her on-screen love with Jack Fox in Sanditon, in addition to her genuine relationship. Apart from that, Clara did not tell anything about her past connections or relationships.
