Working Strategies: Leveraging change to transform your career path

Do you like change? If so, this is definitely your year, at least when it comes to careers.

We’ve always experienced change, in terms of jobs disappearing and others springing up that we couldn’t have imagined. Bye-bye buggy whip factory, hello digital marketing team.

Now we seem to be fabricating new areas of work directly out of science fiction, at the rate of one new field per hour. That’s probably an exaggeration but to be honest, I can’t be certain — the people who track these kinds of things are having a hard time keeping pace with their reports.

Here’s what I do know: The rate of change related to the kinds of careers we pursue has not only accelerated, but so have the changes to the workplace itself, and to our beliefs about work. Just think about what we’ve experienced in the past couple of years:

A revival of interest in unions, especially for frontline jobs;

A sizeable increase in wages (by comparison to past years), starting with minimum wage initiatives in numerous cities and states and expanding to wage increases for a growing array of positions at all levels;

Moderation in employers’ demands for college degrees as a prerequisite for applicants, combined with renewed (if reluctant) commitment by companies to training their workers internally;

An increased acceptance by employers of candidates with disabilities, felony backgrounds or other circumstances that had been previously considered not optimal for consideration;

The nearly universal understanding that many if not most jobs can be done partly or fully as remote positions;

The courting of older workers as valued assets, to the point of drawing them out of retirement with customized schedules and work conditions.

I could go on at length and still not cover everything that’s been happening in a very short period of time in workplaces both large and small. Heck, I’m not even counting the constant technology changes in nearly every aspect of our jobs. The fact that you can now purchase a programmable ergonomic desk is enough to tell the story: When we swap out a simple table top for a digitally-operated desk, we are absorbing technological change at a very fundamental level.

Most of these changes are new enough to make a reasonable person wonder if they’ll be permanent. Some, such as the increase in wages, seem to be losing ground already, in the face of inflation and the high costs of essentials such as housing and fuel.

Even so, it’s difficult to imagine that we’ll revert back to where we were even a few years ago when it comes to transformations in the workplace and the expectations workers hold for their jobs.

With that in mind, whether you are 25 or 75, it’s time to review your assumptions, beliefs and practices when it comes to work. Some may be valid, but others might be holding you back. Consider these five options that you may not have considered possible even five years ago:

Obtaining your dream job. Whatever job that is, if you set the dream aside in the past as being unobtainable, it’s worth a new look. With more opportunities for short-term training and more need from employers, you may find an entry point into the field that wasn’t there earlier.

Starting a business. Gone are the days when every startup demanded full-time attention and full backing from a bank or investors. With strategic use of technology, entrepreneurs are discovering some businesses can be operated as part-time, low-capital ventures.

Working remotely. What used to be considered a benefit offered by a rare set of employers is now a commonplace process. As a result, workers with health issues, caretaking obligations or just a desire to work from a remote setting can access a broad range of opportunities.

Training up. With a seemingly endless variety of training configurations being offered, workers can complete degrees, earn certificates and even access technical skills training from far-flung schools, adding to their employability and wage-earning potential.

Working part time. The part-time game has changed substantially, with broader acceptance by employers of part-timers at all levels, including the use of “fractional” executives to provide just a few days a week of high-level assistance as employees rather than consultants.

Are you ready to toss out old approaches and build your career on the new realities of our current work world? Come back next week for a look at what that might mean in terms of steps, as well as risks and rewards.

Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]