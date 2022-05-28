Finance
Wrongful Death Lawyers and Lawsuits
Wrongful death lawsuits in Illinois typically arise when family members bring a case against someone who caused the death of their loved one through negligence or misconduct. Common causes for wrongful death claims are medical malpractice, car accidents, product liability and nursing home abuse.
If you file a wrongful death lawsuit in DuPage County, your case will generally always be heard at the DuPage County Judicial Center, located at 505 N. County Farm Road, in Wheaton, Illinois. Wrongful death cases are filed in DuPage County when the negligence that led to the harm took place there or if a defendant that caused the death is based there (typically a corporation). Often attorneys will look to get a case out of this county as western suburb juries are known for being very conservative and favorable to defendants.
Lawsuits require a number of proceedings in court before there is a resolution. First, both sides meet for case management conferences, where the parties update the court on how the case is going. Next there will likely be pre-trial hearings where each side lays the “ground rules” for trial. Many cases will reach a settlement around this time, meaning that the parties will decide on a monetary amount that satisfies both sides and then alert the judge by scheduling a settlement conference. If there is no settlement, the case proceeds to trial. All of these conferences, hearings and trial should occur at the DuPage County Judicial Center. You are welcome to attend all of the proceedings, however, most people do not attend the hearings and are only present when it is required – for instance, during a settlement conference or trial. The rest of the time, your lawyer can attend on your behalf.
It is important to speak to a lawyer in a timely manner to consider your options in a wrongful death suit because there is a limited period during which you may bring a claim. Generally you have two years from the date of the accident or death to file a lawsuit. Sometimes this period is reduced if you are suing certain government entities like the police department or public hospital.
All of the DuPage County lawyers we work with work on a contingency fee basis. This means the lawyer will not charge any fee unless he or she wins or settles your case. How much the attorney is paid at the end depends on the amount that you recover and the fee agreement you form with the attorney. Be sure to get the fee arrangement laid out in writing before the lawyer begins working on your case.
It is also crucial to find a lawyer that has experience and a successful track record with your type of wrongful death situation. For instance, an attorney experienced with wrongful death due to doctor error during surgery, will most likely not be the right person to take a case against a large corporation whose defective product caused a death.
Finance
Deposit Bags – What You Must Know Before Buying Them
Everyday banks, restaurants, law enforcement agencies, loan companies, courthouses, armored car carriers, local retailers, pharmaceutical or medical institutions, and the small hair salon right around the corner use night deposit bags. Everywhere you go, there is a business that uses a deposit bag of some type.
This is to transport their income safely to a financial institution. The bags that are designed for this purpose are of the highest tamper-evident security packaging system money can buy on down to the little green bag you can buy at a wholesale store.
Either way, you should make your selection based on the custom designs, sizes, specialty bags, and colors you prefer. It is a wide-open field of moneybags, funeral bags, collection bags, and offering bags, courier bags, coin bags, coin pouches, locking courier-transport bags, vinyl and locking bank deposit bags.
However, by shopping online there is a whole lot more to choose from than shopping locally. You have the security knowing you will be buying from a company that specializes in quality bags for depositing money – a lot higher quality than the little green bag you just bought at the corner store.
There are many choices available and related accessories to choose from in the current money market: single and dual handle coin bags; tamper-evident fold over bags with security seals, deposit retail, vault, evidence, deposit ticket, endorsement stamps and even high priority biohazard bags just to name a few.
Official financial institutions consist of banks, insurance companies, credit unions, and government offices. Deposit bags are a very important part of their daily business with large amounts of cash, checks, and credit card slips. This places the average bag into a huge arena of professional bank, night, plastic and tamper evident bags.
The small business down the road is equally important, which makes shopping online for a moneybag a perfect situation for both types of businesses. There is more to choose from in the web with a wider assortment of prices.
By price checking various products online you are interested in, you can easily eliminate what you are not looking for instead of driving from store to store – wasting gas and time. A huge advantage is that you will not have to leave your business to look for a bag, unless you want to.
You can shop at your leisure and in the privacy of your office based on a couple of search terms to describe what type of bag you want. Every business is different, with a few similarities between them. Shopping online allows you to eliminate those differences and work with the common denominators to make you money.
The thing to remember is this, “If you do not take care of your business, who will?” And if shopping online gets you the best deposit bags at the lowest price… well… what else needs to be said?
Finance
Growing Your Business With Outsourcing
Many small businesses and sole proprietorships are growing their businesses with outsourcing more and more today. By outsourcing part of their work load they can free up time, keep costs down and take on more business for more income. When these one man operations or small businesses hire outside professionals to take on part of their work load this is referred to as outsourcing, since these people are not employees of the business that has the work to be done. By outsourcing the small company also appears to be much larger than they really are and they can make the profits of much larger companies this way.
Employees or perspective employees will be one of the biggest time savings as well as cost savings. No time will be spent setting up interviews or doing those interviews. This will allow you to spend more time with your customers, and any customer that deals directly with the owner will become loyal much quicker and will be a repeat customer longer.
Since you will not be hiring any employees there will be no tax forms to fill out, no scheduling to be done for them, and no need for training time. All of these things take your time and cost you money. Your business will also save by not having to buy employee health insurance, unemployment insurance, workers compensation insurance, and security systems to monitor these employees. This is in addition to saving on having no employee payroll, including your share of their income taxes, vacation pay, and holiday pay.
With the time that you save by not taking on employees, you can use that time for concentrating on your marketing and advertising campaigns, and the development of new products. Of course there are going to be costs associated with the outsourcing, however if you negotiate for a fair fee then your savings will outweigh these costs.
By outsourcing your company will grow in revenue but there will be no need for larger office space or work areas. Again your business will incur savings here also.
Without increasing your staff or work space there also will not be a need to buy and learn how to use more office equipment, production equipment, software, and other time consuming tasks related with larger space and new business tools.
Outsourcing will allow you to take on much larger orders that you could not take on by yourself. This will create the opportunity to branch out and expand your market area. Offer to take on the work that your competition can not handle.
The subcontracting companies that you do business with could become a source of new business as well since they will undoubtedly be talking to people about your business which brings them more business as well. In return you could act as a middleman for the subcontractors that you use by promoting their products in your business activities. For doing this for them you would charge them a finders fee which could be an added source of income for you or when you need to have them do work for you the money you receive from them could be used to offset their cost to you for the work they do for you.
Utilizing outsourcing will mean that your product will be turned out quicker therefore it will also be delivered quicker, which will boost customer satisfaction. The increase in customer satisfaction will multiply your profits quickly in the form of repeat business and referrals from those happy customers to their family, friends, and even strangers they may meet in their daily routine.
In conclusion any business can benefit from outsourcing in these ways provided that they locate and negotiate with an outside business that is prepared to meet the needs and has the knowledge and staff to produce the product sufficiently and economically. This outsourcing allows the small business to compete on a more even level with much larger companies as well as providing revenue growth and profit growth without increasing all the costs associated with growth.
Copyright © 2006 Roy J. Keller (All Rights Reserved)
Finance
Scheduling Software A Cost-Effective, Proven Solution For Small Businesses
Small businesses drive our nation’s economy. They employ tens of millions. They’re important neighbors in our cities, towns and communities. And they provide the services we rely upon.
Economic conditions during the past few years, however, have negatively impacted the operations of many these proprietors. Results of the 2009 edition of The Small Business Economy: A Report to the President, compiled by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Office of Advocacy, paint a troubling picture of our nation’s economic woes:
• More than half of the 763,000 jobs lost in the first two quarters of 2008 occurred in small firms, while unincorporated self-employment fell from an average of 10.4 million in 2007 to an average of 10.1 million in 2008-9.6 million by November and December.
• Small businesses continue to face challenges in the current climate: accessing capital in the midst of financial instability, the cost and availability of health insurance, attracting a quality work force, meeting global competition, and perennial concerns about regulation, taxes and government procurement opportunities.
• Surveys show that owners are less willing than in previous years to expand their small businesses, hire additional workers, invest in new plant and equipment and borrow money.
Given the current economic conditions, small business operators are looking to do more with less and at a lower cost. One function many are looking at is how they set their patient, customer, client and student appointments.
ONLINE SCHEDULING IDEAL FOR SMALL BUSINESSES
Online appointment scheduling is what’s commonly known as a Software As A Service (SaaS) program, where a business provides an application to customers for use as a service on demand. Like most SaaS programs, online scheduling services are typically housed online on a secure server, eliminating the need for the small business owner to purchase costly hardware components for his or her network. Additionally, some scheduler services also offer the conveniences of online accessibility, which does not require the business operator to install the program on his or her computer.
Online appointment scheduling software offers numerous beneficial features for small businesses, including:
• Self-scheduling for clients, customers and students. Individuals simply access the company’s appointment registration, typically through its Web site, select a date, time and location, and book his or her appointment.
• Internal scheduling. Some businesses prefer to have their staff schedule their patient and client appointments. The software makes this task much easier and efficient than electronic calendars and the traditional pen-and-appointment-book approach.
• E-mail and text reminders. Many online scheduling software programs feature these reminders, which eliminate the need for staff to make reminder phone calls and send reminder e-mail messages, which have been shown to cut down on “no-shows” by 50 percent.
• Online Payments. Collect service payments from clients online and automatically process their credit card transactions.
• Reports. Businesses typically rely on accurate reporting to get a snapshot of their operations and judge the effectiveness of their service and their trainers, instructors and other professionals. Online scheduling software providers typically offer accurate report-generating functionality.
• Record Keeping. Businesses can acquire, maintain and store contact information securely on their clients.
• Marketing Resources. Use reporting functionality, if available, to build a list of customers, clients, students and patients, along with their contact information, to send special offers and newsletters.
WHAT SMALL BUSINESSES HAVE TO SAY ABOUT ONLINE SCHEDULING
Recent surveys conducted by Appointment-Plus, a provider of online appointment-scheduling software, show the real need small business operators have for an alternative to their appointment-setting procedures.
• Before using appointment software, over 72 percent of small business owners and their receptionists manually took appointments by phone.
• Business owners chose to utilize an online appointment scheduling system for two main reasons: expand the ability of their clients to schedule appointments via the Internet (56.5 percent) and the amount of time they and their staffs were spending on scheduling appointments (53.2 percent).
• Appointment software has helped business owners reduce their “no-show” rate by almost 50 percent.
• Fifty-six percent of businesses saw their business increase since they began using online appointment scheduling software.
Appointment-Plus also gathered survey results from businesses who currently do not utilize an online scheduling service.
It found that over 30 percent still use an appointment book (planner), while over 20 percent relied on Microsoft Outlook programs and over 10 percent chose the Google Calendar. Those seeking an online alternative cited a need for a more efficient process (33.3 percent), followed by their desire to have clients self-schedule online (29.3 percent) and the ability to send e-mail and text reminders of upcoming appointments.
The survey results clearly show how the positive impact an online scheduling system can have on small business operations. With economic conditions unseen in over seven decades, these entities must streamline their operations and cut costs at every opportunity to stay afloat. Scheduling software can free up staffers, reduce the number of “no-shows”, provide a seamless way of scheduling appointments, and give you, the small business operator, the piece of mind that your appointment-setting needs are met in an efficient, cost-effective and automated manner.
