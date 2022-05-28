News
Your Money: 6 tips to get started with college savings
The cost of college has been rising well above the rate of inflation for more than a decade, but there are some signs that annual increases are moderating, according to the CollegeBoard. Its Trends in College Pricing and Student Aid 2021 survey reported a 1.6% average increase in total year-over-year (sticker) tuition and fees at full-time, undergraduate public four-year in-state schools (to $10,750, before inflation), and a 2.1% increase at private four-year colleges and universities (to $38,070, before inflation).
IS COLLEGE WORTH IT?
As the price of college continues to rise, more students and families are asking if college is worth it. According to the CollegeBoard, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to expand access to college, the typical four-year college graduate who enrolls at age 18 and graduates in four years can expect to earn enough relative to a high school graduate by age 33 to compensate for being out of the workforce for four years and for borrowing the full tuition (along with all fees, books and supplies) without any grant aid. The expected higher lifetime income really begins to accelerate after age 40.
Notably, 74% of private nonprofit four-year college students, and 60% of public four-year college students complete their education within six years, according to 2011-12 CollegeBoard data. Within both types of institutions, students with higher family incomes were more likely to complete a degree than their lower-income peers with similar high school GPAs.
Paying for college has been compared to buying a new or used car every year, but the sticker shock can be lessened if you plan ahead. Here are six tips to help get you started:
Get your retirement in order first: Your kids will have access to more sources of college money than you will once you stop working, so make sure you’re on the right path for your own retirement before you set aside money for your kids’ or grandkids’ college.
Start early: Even small contributions can add up if you give them time to grow. Investing just $100 a month for 18 years can yield $48,000, assuming an 8% average annual return.
Consider a 529 savings plan for potential tax advantages: Although contributions are not deductible, earnings in a 529 plan grow federal tax-free, and qualified withdrawals are free of federal taxes (and more than 30 states offer full or partial tax benefits, too). Lifetime limits range from $235,000 to $550,000 per beneficiary, depending on the plan.
- You, as the account owner, control how the funds are invested and distributed over the life of the account. You can also change the beneficiary to another qualifying family member.
- You can open a 529 no matter how much you make or the age of the beneficiary, which makes them particularly attractive vehicles for grandparents who want to lower the value of their taxable estates.
- The account owner can withdraw funds at any time for any reason, but keep in mind that the earnings portion of non-qualified withdrawals will incur income taxes and an additional 10% penalty.
- In 2022, you can elect to treat a 529 plan contribution of between $16,000 and $80,000 per individual beneficiary as if it were made over a five-year calendar-year period to qualify for the annual gift tax exclusion. (You do need to be aware of how these contributions will affect your gift- and generation-skipping limits in the same tax year, however.)
Custodial accounts give the child more control over the money: Gifting assets through the Uniform Gifts to Minors Act (UGMA) accounts or transferring assets through the Uniform Transfers to Minors Act (UTMA) accounts can be a practical way to expand the universe of available investment options, but they come with a caveat. UGMA and UTMA accounts weigh more heavily on financial aid decisions because they are considered an asset of the child, not the parent. Plus, their tax benefits are limited when compared to a 529, and use of these funds for tuition at K-12 schools is limited to $10,000. The biggest consideration, however, is that the money saved becomes the child’s at a certain age (18 or 21, depending on the state), regardless of whether they go to college.
Set up a Coverdell Education Savings Account for simpler needs: The Coverdell ESA offers tax advantages that are similar to those of the 529 plan, but limits contributions to $2,000 per year combined from all sources. If you’re contributing less than $2,000 a year, they can be simple to set up and manage. Keep in mind that there are phased income restrictions when setting up the account and no inflation adjustments. In addition, the funds need to be used up by age 30.
Take advantage of federal tax breaks: Depending on your modified adjusted gross income, you may be able to take the “American Opportunity Tax Credit and Lifetime Learning Credit” in the first four years you pay tuition for higher education. You can get a maximum credit of $2,500 per student, and if the credit brings the amount of tax you owe to zero, you can have 40% of any remaining amount of the credit (up to $1,000) refunded to you.
Need more info on college affordability? Contact your financial advisor or visit the CollegeBoard’s website.
The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual.
Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb are financial advisors at Wealth Enhancement Group and co-hosts of “Your Money” on KLKS 100.1 FM on Sunday mornings. Email Bruce and Peg at [email protected] Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial.
News
Dylan MacDonald: Everything About Norm Macdonald’s Son
Hey, are you searching to know about Dylan MacDonald? Or in confusion why everybody is searching for Dylan MacDonald? Well, whatever is the reason for you to know about him, here is the catch-up for you. Go ahead and know more details.
Who is Dylan MacDonald?
Dylan is an American citizen, and he is the only son of Canadian stand-up comedians, Norm MacDonald and Connie. Norm died recently in September 2021, at 61 years while battling cancer.
Norm surviving with cancer for the past ten years. But he had not revealed it to his fans. He always kept his personal life private. The sudden demise of Norm made his fans curious to know about Dylan’s lifestyle, career, and personal life details.
Dylan MacDonald Age?
As of 2022, he is just 29 years old Dylan MacDonald was born on October 28th, 1992 in California, U.S.
Despite the fact, that his parents got divorced after living 8 years together. He had a healthy relationship with both of them However, he lives with his mother mostly.
What Dylan MacDonald is Doing Currently?
He also wants to build his career just like his father as a comedian. But as of now, he didn’t get any recognition in that particular field. However, he is trying to create a path for his career through his YouTube channel which is managing along with his friends.
They are publishing some kind of comic dramas on Dylan’s YouTube channel. Apart from the drams, they are creating shows like spelling bees and some Q&A shows.
Dylan’s Personal and Social Media Life Details
Dylan MacDonald is not yet married. He is single, and he is not even dating anyone right now.
Like his father, he is also away from social media. He is inactive on social media like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc. But he often appeared along with his father at various gatherings. They both used to have a good relationship. His death will definitely affect his life.
Anyhow, all Norm MacDonald’s fans and we are hoping to see Dylan like his father with a good reputation and huge fan following.
For the latest updates stay with Stanford Arts Review.
The post Dylan MacDonald: Everything About Norm Macdonald’s Son appeared first on Stanford Arts Review.
News
Eleventh heaven? Heat with a mixed, memorable history in 10 previous Game 7s
Yes, the Miami Heat have been here before.
Ten times to be exact.
Making Sunday’s 8:30 p.m. showdown at FTX Arena against the Boston Celtics in these Eastern Conference finals the 11th Game 7 in the franchise’s 34 seasons.
For many on the roster, though, it also will be something new, requiring, perhaps, some sage advice.
“Block out the noise as much as possible,” veteran power forward P.J. recommended, “and get ready to play a regular game like you’ve been playing.”
A look at the 10 previous times the Heat have been in this spot.
1997 East semifinals: Heat 101, Knicks 90. Tim Hardaway erupts for 38 points in his first career Game 7, with the Knicks’ Allan Houston and Chris Childs serving suspensions from the teams’ Game 5 melee. The victory completes a comeback from a 3-1 series deficit.
2000 East semifinals: Knicks 83, Heat 82. Patrick Ewing scores the winning basket with 1:30 left, with the Heat’s Jamal Mashburn then bypassing a scoring opportunity to pass to Clarence Weatherspoon, whose miss seals the Heat’s loss.
2004 first round: Heat 85, Hornets 77. Current Heat assistant coach Caron Butler leads the way with 23 points, as the Heat advance during Dwyane Wade’s rookie season.
2005 East finals: Pistons 88, Heat 82. With Wade limited by a rib injury, the Heat come up one game short of their first appearance in the NBA Finals.
2009 first round: Hawks 91, Heat 78. With Jermaine O’Neal sidelined by a migraine, Erik Spoelstra comes up just short in his first playoff series as coach.
2012 East finals: Heat 101, Celtics 88. Down 3-2, just like this time around against Boston, the Heat follow up LeBron’s James’ 45-point Game 5 with the first Big Three trip in the NBA Finals.
2013 East finals: Heat 99, Pacers 76. The Heat again leave then-Pacers coach Frank Vogel shaking his head, with James closing with 32.
2013 NBA Finals: Heat 95, Spurs 88. A game after Ray Allen’s miraculous 3-pointer keeps the Heat alive, the franchise’s third title is closed out in a rare anti-climactic Game 7.
2016 first round: Heat 106, Hornets 73. The rare Game 7 blowout, with Goran Dragic leading the way with 25 points, Purple Shirt Guy from Charlotte no longer courtside to taunt Wade.
2016 East semifinals: Raptors 116, Heat 89. Wade comes up one win shy from a playoff showdown against LeBron James’ Cavaliers, with current Heat guard Kyle Lowry leading the Raptors with 35 points.
()
News
Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies for these posts in Indian Bank, application process started, will get 90000 salary
Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies for these posts in Indian Bank, application process started, will get 90000 salary
Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Vacancy has been removed for the posts of Specialist Officer in Indian Bank. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Indian Bank.
New Delhi: There is a golden opportunity for the candidates who want to do government jobs in the bank. Vacancy has been issued by Indian Bank for the posts of Specialist Officers in various departments. Under this vacancy 312 posts of manager will be filled in the bank. The application process for these posts has started from 24th May. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Indian Bank, indianbank.in. The last date to apply has been fixed as 14 June 2022.
Maximum Age Limit
1. Assistant Manager – 20 to 30 Years
2. Manager – 23 to 35 Years
3. Senior Manager – 25 to 38 Years
4. Chief Manager – 27 to 40 Years
According to the government rules, three years relaxation will be given to the OBC category candidates and five years to the SC, ST category candidates in the upper age limit.
Educational Qualification
: Different educational qualifications have been decided by Indian Bank for the candidates applying for various posts. According to the posts, it is mandatory for the candidate to be CA, ICWA, Graduate, Post Graduate. Also, candidates applying for the post of manager should have 3 years experience, 5 years for senior manager posts and 7 years for chief manager posts. At the same time, experience is not required to apply for the post of Assistant Manager.
Application Fee
1. For SC, ST and Divyang candidates – Rs 175
2. For other category candidates – Rs 850
For other information related to this vacancy, candidates can get by clicking on the notification link given below.
The post Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies for these posts in Indian Bank, application process started, will get 90000 salary appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Your Money: 6 tips to get started with college savings
Dylan MacDonald: Everything About Norm Macdonald’s Son
British-Jamaican Marilyn Neufville: Youthfullness, Sprint World Records, Controversy, and Injuries
Eleventh heaven? Heat with a mixed, memorable history in 10 previous Game 7s
Rid Acne Skin Problems From Your Life – 10 Tips to Clear Skin
Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies for these posts in Indian Bank, application process started, will get 90000 salary
How to Start a Local Scooter Club in Your Town
BMF Season 2 Release Date – Renewed or Cancelled? Updated Info!
STEPN (GMT) Price Rebounds After Recent Plummet Due to Ban in China News
Natural Cure For Ovarian Cysts – Why I Choose to Cure Ovarian Cysts Naturally
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online