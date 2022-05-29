19 Days Chapter 392: Release Date and Read Manga Online

Share Pin 0 Shares

19 Days Chapter 392 release date is announced, it is set to release on 1 June 2022. Fans are very excited about the series and are eagerly waiting.

There will be some delay in the RAW release and the release of the translated version. This Countdown will help you track the release of 19 Days Chapter 392.

NOTE: IF THE COUNTER IS STOPPED THEN THE CHAPTER IS ALREADY RELEASED

Countdown(function(d, s, id) { var js, pjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = “//www.tickcounter.com/static/js/loader.js”; pjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, pjs); }(document, “script”, “tickcounter-sdk”));

19 Days Chapter 392 Release Date

19 Days is a very popular Manga series created by Mangaka Old Xian. It is an ongoing series and the chapters are usually released every 10 days or so.

The latest chapter of 19 Days Chapter 389 was released on 27 April 2022, so it will take some time before the all-new 19 Days Chapter 392 is released. Therefore we can predict that 19 Days Chapter 392 is going to release on 1 June 2022.

Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM

9 AM Eastern Daylight Time: Noon

Noon Central Daylight Time: 11 AM

11 AM British Summer Time: 5 PM

19 Days Chapter 392 Release Date Countdown

Countdown(function(d, s, id) { var js, pjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = “//www.tickcounter.com/static/js/loader.js”; pjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, pjs); }(document, “script”, “tickcounter-sdk”));

19 Days Chapter 392 Raw Scan Release Date

As the release date for Chapter 392 of 19 Days is set for 1 June 2022, Many people are wondering if they could find the raw scan of the chapter.

Well they could, this is because the raw scan of a particular chapter releases 2-3 days before the release of the actual chapter. Therefore you can find 19 Days Chapter 392 Raw Scan on Internet communities such as 4chan and Reddit.

19 Days Chapter 392 Raw Scan Release Date Countdown

Countdown(function(d, s, id) { var js, pjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = “//www.tickcounter.com/static/js/loader.js”; pjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, pjs); }(document, “script”, “tickcounter-sdk”));

All you need to know about the 19 Days series

The strange thing about 19 Days is that you get to know the names of its four main characters–Jian Yi, Zhan Zheng Xi, He Tian, and Mo Guan Shan after reading at least a hundred pages of the Manga.

To give each couple of friends a story of their own, Old Xian has grouped the four boys into groups of two. The readers are allowed a brief insight into the past of each of the characters who are best friends.

Then, we are brought back to the present where a couple of friends establish a new start to their relationship after we get to know that Jian Yi and He Tian had left their partners for some mysterious reason. Again, we get to experience some snippets from the past to get an idea about the backstory of each of the boys.

In the beginning, the story only had two protagonists–Jian Yi and his childhood friend Zhan Zheng Xi. In the very first chapter, we see the messy Jian Yi being very fond of his friend, Zhan Zheng Xi.

But, on the other hand, Zhan Zheng Xi hates skinship and we can find him often packing brutal punches aimed at Jian Yi.

In an interesting turn of events, Zheng Xi tells us–the readers–about how Jian Yi suddenly disappeared on the second day of high school.

As the story progresses, we later get to know about all the stuff going on behind the scenes of this “happy” manhua. As the story progresses, Zhang Xi warms up to his good friend Jian Yi after finding out that Jian Yi has been crushing on him for a long time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tracey (@teanshan_)

Now, a new character enters–He Tian. He is Jian Yi’s good-looking friend as well as the “hottie” of the four. His romantic interest is Mo Guan Shan, who is of the rule-breaker type. Mo and the others fail to start off on the right foot.

However, they soon accept him as one of their own and includes him in their tribe although he “hates” them. He Tian is rather aggressive with Mo, which makes the latter genuinely hate him and his affection. Again, he slowly warms up to all three of them on his own terms.

You will find all the relevant information about the release on our website, so don’t forget to follow us regularly!

Stay With StanfordArts Review for More Updates

The post 19 Days Chapter 392: Release Date and Read Manga Online appeared first on Stanford Arts Review.