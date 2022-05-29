Finance
5 Design Elements for an Effective Law Firm Website
Today, a law firm website creates the first impression potential clients have about an attorney or team of legal experts. Gone are the days when referrals and the yellow pages were the leading sources of new business for legal practices. Now, a simple Google search reveals dozens of local attorneys and law firms, making it especially important for legal practices to invest in high quality and professionally designed websites.
Design Elements that Successful Legal Websites Share
Law firms should view their website as their first service to a new client. An effective site is easy to navigate, filled with valuable content, and leads the visitor towards a call to action. Successful legal sites share characteristics including, but not limited to:
1. Contact information. The primary goal for law firms is to encourage the user to schedule an appointment or consultation. The attorney’s contact information should be displayed visibly throughout the site – or a link to the contact page should be extremely accessible, at the very least. Without contact information, the site won’t reach its full potential of effectiveness. After all, every bit of content on your page is aimed towards encouraging the reader to follow the call-to-action.
2. Descriptive homepage content. The average web user will abandon a page in as little as 7 seconds if his or her needs aren’t immediately met. When users land on your homepage, they should immediately know your legal area of practice and how you can assist in their case. From headlines to subtitles, bullet points to descriptive paragraphs, it’s critical that the homepage of your legal website clearly explains your expertise, services, and track record of success.
3. Bio and photo. Virtually every “successful” legal website has a clear picture and bio of the practicing attorney (or legal team). In fact, analytics reveal that the bio page is the second-most visited page on any legal site, behind only the home page. Prospective clients want to know about the attorney’s education, authority, track record, jurisdiction, and areas of expertise. If anything, the Bio Page is where the attorney should showcase his or her professional accomplishments, earning user trust immediately.
4. A regularly curated blog. When potential clients search for a lawyer online, they also want to understand the legalities of their case. Whether it’s worker’s compensation or medical malpractice, consumers desire specific information about their case and the lawyer’s expertise. In some cases, web users may simply want to research that area of law. Whatever the case, it’s critical that legal firms maintain a regularly curated business blog.
5. Visual content. Successful legal websites organize each page visually. From headers to images, every element about the page is visual, since humans are visual creatures. Since the end goal of a legal website is to gain a new client, the visual elements should point to either the contact page or a strong call to action. Visual content can also refer to the content itself – literally. Instead of a massive block of text, consider breaking it up and inserting several bullet points. Content needs to “look” readable, especially as an increasing number of consumers browse the web on mobile devices.
By incorporating these five elements, you will be able to enhance the success and performance of your legal website! Which of these elements is missing from your design?
Laser Skin Treatment – Advantages and Disadvantages
Laser skin treatment is becoming increasingly popular as it can be employed for many types of common skin problems including unwanted facial hair, acne, sun damage, wrinkles and birthmarks.
The advantages of laser skin treatment far outweigh its disadvantages. It is good for people who want to get rid of unwanted hair on body and face. Although it does not guarantee complete and permanent removal of hair, it does help to slow down their growth and also works well for removing thick and coarse hair, especially on the face.
The procedure of laser treatment has also been found to be effective for the cure of acne and wrinkles. Laser can be used anywhere on the body wherever the problem is. It is also safe to be used on the face except too close to the eyes. Laser skin treatment is effective for many types of acne including whiteheads, blackheads and pimples.
If you suffer from a sun-damaged skin, laser treatment will prove to be very helpful if all other treatments have failed you. If you have decided to go through laser skin treatment you should be prepared to expect skin redness and even slight burns if high energy is used or required for the treatment of your condition.
One of the disadvantages of laser treatment is that it is quite expensive. Furthermore, many skin conditions would require multiple sessions for a complete cure. Although laser has been proven to be safe, some people still experience side effects like burns and skin rash. Topical medicines to reduce the effects of laser are prescribed to people undergoing this treatment.
In my opinion, you should first try other treatments for the cure of above-mentioned skin disorders before going for laser. Thermal treatment like the one provided by Zeno acne clearing device, over-the-counter topical treatments like creams and lotions, and oral medications are good alternatives of laser skin treatment.
Acne – Another Skin Problem
Let’s begin with What Is Acne?
This will be a very simple… But knowing what is acne will be very helpful in the way of curing acne. Acne is a common chronic inflammatory disorder which affects the hair follicle and its related sebaceous gland. Acne is characterized by blackheads (comedonoes), papules, pustules and cysts, mostly on the face, chest and upper back. Commencing at or about puberty, it affects adolescent and young adult males and females equally.
Acne can be caused by several factors. The hair follicle becomes blocked, forming a comedo, but continues to secrete sebum (any oily secretion that lubricates the skin) which is changed to pus. The normal skin organisms split the neutral fat in sebum into free fatty acids, which sets up an intense inflammatory reaction; this reaction can be aggravated by pressure caused by the patient trying to express the lesion which then heals with scar formation. Hormones and psychological factors seem to have some role: acne is often worse before menstrual periods and in times of stress, for example during school or university examinations.
Treatment begins with skin care: gentle washing with hot water and soap, scalp hygiene, and avoiding greasy cosmetics and cleansing lotions and picking and squeezing. Sunlight seems to improve the condition. There is little evidence that certain foods aggravate acne, but restriction of chocolate, cocoa-bean products and nuts may help.
Acne lotions and cream reduce bacteria or enhance peeling of the surface layer of the skin; there are many preparations available. Oral antibiotics have been major advance in acne control. The tetracyclines are most often used; these inhibit the growth of normal skin organisms and thus decrease the amount of free fatty acids, which cause the irritation. Low doses can be used over a long term, but there are side effects in some people. Oral contraceptives may help some women, but some types can themselves aggravate acne. Doctors may use a comedo expresser, or use ultraviolet light or superficial x-rays. Bad scarring may need specialist treatment.
Motorcycle and Its Macho Effect – Motorcycle Gangs
The motorcycle is an enduring machine with a distinctive aura. These machines particularly the larger capacity bikes do bring out the macho in man. It’s a man’s world and women bike gangs are not so far on the horizon. However one odd girl friend or lover may ride with the gang. The motorcycle is connected with everything masculine. Romantic folklore glorify the motorcycle like the escape from the Germans by Steve McQueen in the movie ‘The Great Escape’ to the fact that the Germans during World War II used the bike with a machine gun to scare the populations of occupied Europe; the bike sometimes brings out the dark side of man.
Thus in the United States mobike gangs have proliferated all lover the nation. The movie ‘Mad Max’ and its sequel show the lethal effect of these bike gangs. At the outset one can say with surety that 99% of all bike users are good and law abiding people. But the 1% of the total sometimes has a mean streak which is accentuated by the large bikes. Bikes like the Harley Davidson, Truimph, BMW, Yamaha and Honda inspire this microscopic minority to indulge in crimes. But crime does not pay and the vast majority of these bike gangs have been busted by the police and undercover agents.
The genesis of these bike gangs is the motorcycle clubs. The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) is the largest American motorcyclist organization. It serves as an umbrella organization for local clubs and sporting events.
Most of the clubs are purely recreational and take part in legitimate activities like cross country drives and rallies. But a few like Hells Angels, Bandidos, Highway Men, Songs of silence, Outlaws, Warlocks etc have gained notoriety by their activities. A few of these clubs have international chapters and have spread all over the globe. Bandidos for example was founded by the Vietnam War veteran Don Chambers. This is a notorious club and has been involved in drug trafficking as well as murder. It considers itself as an outlaw club and has spread all over the globe-16 countries to be precise and has a membership of 2400.
The law enforcement agencies have been keeping a track of the activities of these motorcycle gangs and quite a few arrests for murder and other illegal activities have been carried out. The FBI and ATF have made many arrests of the members of these clubs, who also carry out activities like kidnapping, extortion and sometimes aimless assault. Sometimes undercover agents have infiltrated these gangs to get an insight into their activities. In March 2006 the law enforcement authorities arrested of 25 Vagos Gang members and their associates for criminal activities is an example.
Quite a few of these clubs oppose each other as rivals and frequent fire fights between them do take place. These clubs also have distinctive designs and logos to identify themselves. These play an important part in the identification of these clubs and have pride of place in club culture. The designs are awe inspiring like the Hells Angels who have the “death’s head” logo which is copied from the insignia of one of the United States Air Force Fighter squadron. The types of bikes used also have a bearing on the conduct of these gangs. Most prefer the cruiser bikes with Harley Davidson the most popular in America.
It is important to note that although some members of these motorcycle clubs/gangs have been involved in crimes like murder, extortion,drug trafficking and assault which has led to their conviction and imprisonment, yet a vast number of members of these club members do not engage in criminal acts. Most motorcycle clubs are harmless but a few that I have mentioned can inspire awe and fear. The motorcycle machine with its distinctive aura has however bred a class of enthusiasts that do not follow the law. If you come across such a gang then hold your peace and report to the authorities.
