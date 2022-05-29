5 Design Elements for an Effective Law Firm Website

Share Pin 0 Shares

Today, a law firm website creates the first impression potential clients have about an attorney or team of legal experts. Gone are the days when referrals and the yellow pages were the leading sources of new business for legal practices. Now, a simple Google search reveals dozens of local attorneys and law firms, making it especially important for legal practices to invest in high quality and professionally designed websites.

Design Elements that Successful Legal Websites Share

Law firms should view their website as their first service to a new client. An effective site is easy to navigate, filled with valuable content, and leads the visitor towards a call to action. Successful legal sites share characteristics including, but not limited to:

1. Contact information. The primary goal for law firms is to encourage the user to schedule an appointment or consultation. The attorney’s contact information should be displayed visibly throughout the site – or a link to the contact page should be extremely accessible, at the very least. Without contact information, the site won’t reach its full potential of effectiveness. After all, every bit of content on your page is aimed towards encouraging the reader to follow the call-to-action.

2. Descriptive homepage content. The average web user will abandon a page in as little as 7 seconds if his or her needs aren’t immediately met. When users land on your homepage, they should immediately know your legal area of practice and how you can assist in their case. From headlines to subtitles, bullet points to descriptive paragraphs, it’s critical that the homepage of your legal website clearly explains your expertise, services, and track record of success.

3. Bio and photo. Virtually every “successful” legal website has a clear picture and bio of the practicing attorney (or legal team). In fact, analytics reveal that the bio page is the second-most visited page on any legal site, behind only the home page. Prospective clients want to know about the attorney’s education, authority, track record, jurisdiction, and areas of expertise. If anything, the Bio Page is where the attorney should showcase his or her professional accomplishments, earning user trust immediately.

4. A regularly curated blog. When potential clients search for a lawyer online, they also want to understand the legalities of their case. Whether it’s worker’s compensation or medical malpractice, consumers desire specific information about their case and the lawyer’s expertise. In some cases, web users may simply want to research that area of law. Whatever the case, it’s critical that legal firms maintain a regularly curated business blog.

5. Visual content. Successful legal websites organize each page visually. From headers to images, every element about the page is visual, since humans are visual creatures. Since the end goal of a legal website is to gain a new client, the visual elements should point to either the contact page or a strong call to action. Visual content can also refer to the content itself – literally. Instead of a massive block of text, consider breaking it up and inserting several bullet points. Content needs to “look” readable, especially as an increasing number of consumers browse the web on mobile devices.

By incorporating these five elements, you will be able to enhance the success and performance of your legal website! Which of these elements is missing from your design?