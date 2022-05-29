Finance
5 Things to Keep in Mind When Purchasing Your Condo Insurance Policy
At the risk of stating the obvious, a condo is very different from a house. Nevertheless, both types of property must be insured. While it might seem counterintuitive that condo insurance is more complicated than homeowner’s policies, since the former is smaller, it’s actually quite true. Between dealing with the building association, the building’s master policy, and other residents, it’s not as straightforward as a simple homeowner’s policy. Check out these tips to keep in mind when shopping for your condo insurance.
1. Find Out What the Master Policy Covers First
When you pay your condo association dues, you’re throwing your money in with all the other owners to collectively insure the common areas of the building. This is called a master policy. Before you sign on to a personal policy for your own residence, investigate the terms of the master policy and find out exactly what you’re already paying for so that you don’t pay for double coverage unnecessarily. There are two main types of master policies: bare walls-in or all-in. Bare walls-in policies cover everything to do with the building’s actual structure, but nothing within the unit itself. All-in policies can cover certain fixtures inside the unit, such as lighting or flooring. Bare walls-in master policy owners will need a higher rate of individual insurance than those who hold an all-in master policy.
2. Content vs. Structure Policies
When you choose your condo insurance policy, you have to make sure your policy covers both content and structure, not one or the other. In the event of a fire, you not only want to be able to replace your rugs (content), but you also want to be able to replace your kitchen cabinetry (structure). Make sure you have a condo insurance policy that covers both.
3. Know the Difference Between Cash-Value and Replacement-Cost Coverage
Cash-value coverage factors depreciation into its payout amounts. For instance, if you were to replace a mattress five years after buying it, the cash-value policy would factor in five years of depreciation when figuring out how much money you are owed. Replacement-cost coverage does not factor in depreciation. You would get the money you need to replace your mattress with a new model today, resulting in a higher payout.
4. Natural Disaster Coverage
Does your condo insurance cover floods? What about if you have a toilet backup? While a master policy might cover flood damage to the actual building, it will not help you replace your belongings damaged by a flood. Water backup coverage is another area where residents should purchase individual policies in the case of a sewer overflow in the building.
5. Determine if Liability Coverage is Necessary
What would happen if someone sued you over damaged property caused by your guests or children? Does your insurance policy cover liability? When thinking over this type of coverage, it’s usually best to err on the safe side and get at least minimum liability coverage in case you or a family member is the cause of an accidental mishap or your dog bites someone.
It’s never a bad idea to purchase additional coverage beyond the minimal amount the condo’s master policy covers. You’ll have to consider your particular needs and lifestyle when deciding which policy to select, but the peace of mind will be worth it in the long run.
What About Whole Life Insurance And Bankruptcy?
Your Detroit Bankruptcy Lawyer always gets asked if a whole life insurance policy can be protected in bankruptcy. A whole life insurance policy is a life insurance policy that has a cash value to it. It is usually more expensive than a normal term life insurance policy, but many people use a whole life insurance policy as a retirement tool.
As with any item of personal property and bankruptcy, whether the whole life insurance policy can be protected depends on each individual’s situation and how much personal property you own and their value.
If you file a Chapter 13, more than likely you will be able to protect the full value of the whole life insurance value. This is because in a Chapter 13, you are paying your creditors back so you will be able to keep all your assets, even those that fall above the exemption amount.
However, if you are in a Chapter 7, the question whether you can keep them or not depends on a lot of things. First off, are you using the Federal Exemptions, or the Michigan Exemptions? You must choose one set and cannot mix and match. Also, how much are your assets worth? House, car, bank accounts, stocks, bonds, personal items, etc. all come into play here in deciding which set to use. Make sure you speak with an attorney to find out which set would be beneficial to you before you file. If not, you risk losing your assets.
The federal exemption, under 11 U.S.C 522 (d) (8) (which is adjusted every three years) allows an exemption of $11,525.00 of the cash value. So if your cash value is only $10,000.00, then you can exempt your whole life insurance policy. Then your creditors or the Trustee cannot take them. You can also deduct the amount of the loan you have against the cash value when determining the exemption amount. So if you have a $25,000.00 cash value, but have a loan of $15,000.oo against it, then you need only exempt $10,000.00. You are safe.
The Michigan exemption is much more generous. Under Michigan’s exemptions, you can exempt the entire amount of the cash value. Sounds great? Well, remember that you must choose either the Federal Exemptions or the State Exemptions, you can’t pick and choose. While the Michigan Exemptions has some greater allowances than the Federal, the Federal does have some greater allowances than the State.
It is important to speak with your Detroit bankruptcy Lawyer and discuss all your assets and their values. Only then can I provide an analysis on which set would be beneficial to you and to protect what you own. You do not want to attempt this on your own, because only an experienced bankruptcy attorney can protect what you worked so hard to get.
If you have a whole life insurance policy and need to get out of debt, call us today at (586) 439-4297, Extension 0, and set up your free consultation. We will discuss your situation and decide whether the Federal or State exemptions would be best for you.
Benefits of Whole Term Life Insurance
Whole term life insurance has suffered a set back these days because of the growing trend of individuals opting for short-term everyday living insurance cover. People today tend to pay for term life insurance mainly because its cheaper than Whole term life insurance. Even though a sound phrase insurance plan can get care of most individuals insurance plan wants.
one major benefit of your whole term life insurance is how the death benefit in such a circumstance is assured to remain level for the overall period in the plan. On giving that some thought you would soon realize that it means it lasts an overall lifetime. That is a single guarantee that has to become taken seriously. An additional gain is that the premium of the full term living insurance policy is guaranteed to certainly not undergo increase. Also one more feature that can not be set aside is this kind of plan can by no means be struck off from the insurance plan company.
A term life insurance [http://www.budayalife.com/61/whole-term-life-insurance] also has money values and that money is accessible for you to make use of in situation you should need it, at any point of time. You’ve the option to surrender your policy and receive the income that the plan has accumulated.
You also can opt to have the cash in a loan form and still keep your plan intact. The accumulating money values of the policy are tax-deferred. This signifies that whilst simultaneously your money is accumulating interest you don’t need to pay any taxes on the interest. Your borrowing of income is also on a tax-free basis. Only whenever you withdraw the money do you pay out tax. w
Breakdown of Conventional and Non-Conventional Loans
Qualifying for a loan on an investment property can be difficult for several investors, considering the rules and regulations required to meet, financial concerns for a down payment or credit ratings to qualify for a particular loan, so as you continue on in this article find out the difference and breakdown of conventional and non-conventional loans to give you a better sense of what to expect as you apply for a home loan.
Conventional Loans
Conventional loans are any mortgage loan that is not guaranteed or insured by the federal government however they are considered to be mortgage loans that follow the guidelines of government sponsored enterprises (GSE), such as Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. The conventional loans are then broken down into conforming or non-conforming loans.
Conforming loans follow terms and conditions set by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
Non-Conforming loans do not meet the requirements of Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, but still considered conventional loans.
The conventional loan is typically recommended if the investor is unsure of their credit score or not financially stable to make a significant down payment. This loan is ideal for investors who need flexible payment options or looking to receive low closing costs.
Requirements of a Conventional Home – The home buyer must invest in at least 5% -20% of the sale price in cash for the down payment and closing costs. For example, if the sale price is $100,000 the home buyer is required to invest in at least $5,000 – $20,000.
Eligibility – This loan can be used to finance primary residences, second homes and investment properties, along with capabilities to purchase warrantable condos, planned unit developments, modular homes, family residence of 1-4 and manufactured homes.
Conventional Programs Offer the Following Loans –
Fixed rate loans – Most often Conventional Mortgages are fixed-rate mortgages and typically your interest rate will remain the same during the entire loan period. Of course in a fixed rate Conventional Mortgage you will always know the exact amount on your monthly payment and how many payments remain.
Adjustable rate loans – The initial interest rates and monthly payments for an adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) are relatively low, but can change throughout the life of that loan.
Non-Conventional Loans
The non-conventional loans are just the opposite of conventional loans, as there can be several surprises appearing not to mention taking into consideration the adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) on this type of loan. The surprises of non-conventional loans are particularly directed towards those who are under in their mortgage. If you are considered to be one of those homeowners underwater in your mortgage find out if you’re required to any of the following:
1. Change in future interest rates
2. Loans of interest and principal never go down
3. Large payment due at the end of loan
4. Lender has authority to change amount you pay if certain instances occur.
The adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) begins with a rate that may start off low and could go lower, or higher, depending on several factors. This is the unknown for how much you will pay on the future of this loan. Two other types popular unconventional loans include interest only loans, and loans with a balloon payment (a big payment at the end of the loan period).
Requirements of a Non-Conventional Loan – According to Mortgage311, federally backed non-conventional mortgage loans frequently come with low or even no down payments as well as lower credit score requirements. For example, down payment requirements for FHA-insured mortgage loans can be as low as 3.5 percent. Qualifying credit scores for non-conventional mortgages, however, can be as low as 540, though lenders typically require a 640. Depending on the non-conventional mortgage loan product, interest rates may be higher than conventional mortgage rates.
Eligibility – Applicants for this loan will need to meet requirements, as not every loan product insured or guaranteed by the federal government is open to every homebuyer. For example, VA mortgages are only eligible to military veterans or family members. Mortgage loan products offered by the USDA typically are available to low-income rural homebuyers. The federal government’s main non-conventional loan product, the FHA loan, is open to almost all first-time homebuyers.
Whichever loan you choose or are required to apply for, be sure to do your research and understand the benefits, consequences and requirements before you become a home buyer. This breakdown of Conventional and Non-Conventional Loans should help prepare you for the “surprises” before unexpected interest rates rise or large payments are due at the end of your home loan.
