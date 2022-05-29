News
7th Pay Commission: Big Update for Central Employees! Government said this on 18 months DA arrears, know here details
7th Pay Commission Latest News: There is big news for central employees. If you are also waiting for the money hanging for 18 months (18 Months DA Arrear), then let us tell you that the government has given great information on this.
7th Pay Commission Latest News: If you are also a Central Government employee then there is important news for you. There is a big update for the employees waiting for the money that has been pending for 18 months (18 Months DA Arrear). The government has clarified its stand regarding DA arrears.
When to decide on DA arrears of 18 months?
In fact, the 18-month DA arrear has not been included in the government’s agenda yet, that is, the government is not in favor of any decision on it. The government has refused to give any consideration to the decision of payment of arrears from January 2020 to June 2021 (18 Months DA Arrear Update). This statement issued by the government has given a big blow to the employees.
Big statement of finance minister
Significantly, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had issued a statement a few days ago and informed, ‘Due to the corona epidemic, the dearness allowance of these employees was stopped, so that the government could help the poor and needy with that money. The salaries of government ministers and MPs were also cut during the pandemic. Along with this, no deduction was made in the salary of central employees nor was there any cut in DA. The whole year and DA and his salary were paid.
Will get more than 2 lakh arrears
According to Shiv Gopal Mishra of the National Council of JCM, the DA arrears of Level-1 employees range from Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554. Whereas, for Level-13 (7th CPC basic pay scale Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900) or Level-14 (pay scale), the DA arrears in the hands of an employee will be Rs 1,44,200. 2,18,200 will be paid.
Actually, the dearness allowance of Level 1 employees ranges between Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554. On the other hand, the basic pay of Level 13 employees ranges from Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900. At the same time, Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200 can be credited in their account as arrears of dearness allowance of Level 14 employees.
How much will be the DA arrears?
- Central employees whose minimum grade pay is Rs 1800 (Level-1 Basic Pay Scale range 18000 to 56900) is awaiting Rs 4320 [{4 percent of 18000} X 6].
- At the same time, [{4 percent of 56900}X6] are waiting for Rs 13,656.
- Under the 7th Pay Commission, the Central employees will get DA arrears of Rs 3,240 [{3 percent of 18,000}x6] from July to December 2020 on the minimum grade pay.
- At the same time, those with [{3 percent of Rs 56,9003}x6] will get Rs 10,242.
- At the same time, if we calculate the DA arrears between January and July 2021, then it will be 4,320 [{4 percent of Rs 18,000}x6].
- At the same time, [{4 per cent of ₹56,900}x6] will cost Rs 13,656.
How Many Episodes Are There In Bosch Legacy?
Crime and Police Dramas are something the viewers are never tired of. The suspense and the quest for whodunnit is something that keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats the entire show.
What is better than having a very loved character of this genre returning for an entirely new series again? Nothing. To the extreme excitement of the fans of Bosch. The gritty LAPD detective Harry Bosch is returning to the screens for a new chapter in his life. But this time as a retired LAPD detective and a private investigator in this new series called Bosch:Legacy on Amazon.
Bosch Legacy
A spinoff of the original series, this series is supposed to have 10 episodes with the first episode released on May 6, 2022. It is also available on Amazon in certain countries like Canada.
Episode 9 is set to premiere on May 27, 2022.
CAST
The series stars Titus Welliver as Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch, a former LAPD detective. Now retired and wand working as a freelance private investigator. Mimi and Rogers as Honey “Money” Chandler, a high-powered defense attorney who has been Harry’s adversary for a long time. Madison Lintz as Madeline “Maddie” Bosch, Harry’s daughter follows in his footsteps and joins LAPD as a detective. Nonetheless, Stephen Chang as Maurice “Mo” Bassi, Harry’s technology expert along with Michael Rose, Phil Morris, William Devane, Steven Flynn, Denise G. Sanchez, and Mark Rolston in supporting roles.
PLOT
The series follows the present-day Harry Bosch who is now retired and working as a freelance private investigator i.e working on his terms. It was already hinted in season 1 of the Original Bosch series that he wishes to leave LAPD but it wasn’t till season 8 that he retires.
His daughter, Madeline one Bosch has now also joined the LAPD following in the footsteps of her father.
As she navigates the challenges her job and inexperience pose. She is advised by her father to brave through them all.
He also is approached by Honey ‘Money’ Chandler. He is a defense attorney he has been at loggerheads with for the longest period with a few case solutions to which he agrees. However, he is also faced with the investigation of businessman Rogers who had in past hired a Hitman for Chandler
He also takes up an investigation from Billionaire Whitney Vance.
With new challenges and newly acquired freedom of action, will Bosch be successful in his projects? Will the choices he made suit him and how will his methods change?
The viewers and fans don’t doubt it. What they look forward is to how will he do it.
What Does The Future Hold
Even before season 1 premiered, it has been announced officially that the series will be renewed for a second season. However, the fans who are looking forward to the finale episode of season 1 with bated breaths.
Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For 3612 Apprentice Posts, 10th Pass Eligible, Check How To Apply & Other Details
Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For 3612 Apprentice Posts, 10th Pass Eligible, Check How To Apply & Other Details
The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Western Railway (WR) has released an official notification for recruitment to the posts of 3612 Apprentices in various trades. The willing and interested candidates can read official notification given below in the article.
Vacancy Details
Total: 3612 vacancies
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate should be Matric or class 10 pass with minimum 50% marks and should have ITI certificate affiliated to NCVT/SCVT in relevant trade.
Age Limit: The candidate’s age limit to apply for the RRC Western Railway Apprentice posts is between 15 to 24 years of age.
Application Fee
The unreserved category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs. 100 while the reserved SC/ST candidates have been exempted from paying any application fee to apply for the RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2022.
Selection Process And Pay Scale
The candidates for the RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2022 for Apprentice posts will be selected on the basis of Merit.
According to official notification, “Selected Candidates engaged as Apprentices will undergo Apprenticeship training for a period of one year and will be paid a Stipend during the training at the prescribed rate as per extant rules governed by the concerned State Governments.”
How To Apply
The interested candidates can apply for the RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2022 for the Apprentice posts. The candidates need to fill in all the required details in the application form and upload the relevant documents. They should go to the official website at rrc-wr.com and apply online before 27 June 2022.
Stranger Things Season 5: Everything You Need To Know About This Netflix Series!
The fourth season of Stranger Things will premiere in May, but the Duffer Brothers revealed the first details about season 5 today. Unfortunately, not everyone will be thrilled by the news. In the same open letter to fans that addressed the season 4 launch date, the two confirmed that the fifth and final season will […]
