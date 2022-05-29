Acne – Another Skin Problem

The motorcycle is an enduring machine with a distinctive aura. These machines particularly the larger capacity bikes do bring out the macho in man. It’s a man’s world and women bike gangs are not so far on the horizon. However one odd girl friend or lover may ride with the gang. The motorcycle is connected with everything masculine. Romantic folklore glorify the motorcycle like the escape from the Germans by Steve McQueen in the movie ‘The Great Escape’ to the fact that the Germans during World War II used the bike with a machine gun to scare the populations of occupied Europe; the bike sometimes brings out the dark side of man.

Thus in the United States mobike gangs have proliferated all lover the nation. The movie ‘Mad Max’ and its sequel show the lethal effect of these bike gangs. At the outset one can say with surety that 99% of all bike users are good and law abiding people. But the 1% of the total sometimes has a mean streak which is accentuated by the large bikes. Bikes like the Harley Davidson, Truimph, BMW, Yamaha and Honda inspire this microscopic minority to indulge in crimes. But crime does not pay and the vast majority of these bike gangs have been busted by the police and undercover agents.

The genesis of these bike gangs is the motorcycle clubs. The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) is the largest American motorcyclist organization. It serves as an umbrella organization for local clubs and sporting events.

Most of the clubs are purely recreational and take part in legitimate activities like cross country drives and rallies. But a few like Hells Angels, Bandidos, Highway Men, Songs of silence, Outlaws, Warlocks etc have gained notoriety by their activities. A few of these clubs have international chapters and have spread all over the globe. Bandidos for example was founded by the Vietnam War veteran Don Chambers. This is a notorious club and has been involved in drug trafficking as well as murder. It considers itself as an outlaw club and has spread all over the globe-16 countries to be precise and has a membership of 2400.

The law enforcement agencies have been keeping a track of the activities of these motorcycle gangs and quite a few arrests for murder and other illegal activities have been carried out. The FBI and ATF have made many arrests of the members of these clubs, who also carry out activities like kidnapping, extortion and sometimes aimless assault. Sometimes undercover agents have infiltrated these gangs to get an insight into their activities. In March 2006 the law enforcement authorities arrested of 25 Vagos Gang members and their associates for criminal activities is an example.

Quite a few of these clubs oppose each other as rivals and frequent fire fights between them do take place. These clubs also have distinctive designs and logos to identify themselves. These play an important part in the identification of these clubs and have pride of place in club culture. The designs are awe inspiring like the Hells Angels who have the “death’s head” logo which is copied from the insignia of one of the United States Air Force Fighter squadron. The types of bikes used also have a bearing on the conduct of these gangs. Most prefer the cruiser bikes with Harley Davidson the most popular in America.

It is important to note that although some members of these motorcycle clubs/gangs have been involved in crimes like murder, extortion,drug trafficking and assault which has led to their conviction and imprisonment, yet a vast number of members of these club members do not engage in criminal acts. Most motorcycle clubs are harmless but a few that I have mentioned can inspire awe and fear. The motorcycle machine with its distinctive aura has however bred a class of enthusiasts that do not follow the law. If you come across such a gang then hold your peace and report to the authorities.