Amazing Shows Like Flight Attendant

The series The Flight Attendant, developed by Steve Yockey, is a dark comedy, mystery thriller drama series based on the novel published by Chris Bohjalian in 2018 by the same name. The show starred in The Big Bang theory game Kaley Cuoco and premiered on HBO on November 26, 2020. Its second season just premiered on April 21, 2022.

The show is about a flight attendant Cassie Bowden, a reckless alcoholic who is seen having careless sex with strangers, including her passengers. One day when she wakes up in a hotel room in Bangkok, one of her passengers is lying dead next to her. She couldn’t remember anything about the previous night, and she was taken into FBI custody regarding the murder of that passenger.

If you’ve watched the show and need more content like the one you see, we have some suggestions. With an IMDb rating of 7.1, The Flight Attendant is sure a much-loved series by the fans, but we’ll guide you if you’re looking for more. Just keep reading!

Only Murderers In The Building

The show is the perfect combination of comedy, thrill, and mystery. The show stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, who play three neighbors obsessed with true crime. The three of them get together tk catch a murderer in their building. They’re also seen making a podcast about it.

Stump Town

The ABC detective drama was based on the comic book written by Greg Rucka and Matthew Southworth. The protagonist of Stump Town finds herself in similar alcoholic troubles as Cassie in The Flight Attendant. Here, she’s the one solving cases while attempting to handle herself and her family life.

The After Party

The show revolves around a murder at a high school reunion after-party. Everyone present became a suspect. Every character presents their version of the events that night, and shocking revelations are made.

Search Party

The show on HBO Max is a story of a New Yorker; Dory Sief takes help from her boyfriend and friends when one of her old family acquaintances got missing. She believes she can help in the search, and the show has used effective dark comedy that draws the audience in and gets them hooked to the show.

Veronica Mars

The CW teen drama shows the story of a young private investigator called Veronica, who lives and solves crimes in a town called Neptune in California. She’s a high schooler and uses her dad’s practice to carry on her investigations.

These were a few shows similar to The Flight Attendant in their genres, storylines, and plot twists. They are a well-made individual show that you’d love if you’re into mystery, thriller, or dark comedy.

Although similar to The Flight Attendant, these shows have their specialties and large audiences. You might want to dig into these. Hopefully, you liked our recommendations, and yeah, you’re very welcome; it’s our pleasure.

