Analysis: Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs must learn from mistakes to build the franchise’s next title contender
The Chicago Cubs’ process to creating another World Series contender requires again overhauling the major-league roster.
There is nothing disputable about the statement. Whether this is called a rebuild depends on the perspective. Don’t expect any Cubs personnel to refer to the organization’s current undertaking as such, but, ultimately, it’s semantics. The Cubs clearly have major work to do to compete for a division title — or even a postseason appearance.
Taking a long-view lens while trying to compete in the short term requires balance, and sometimes that means sacrificing one for the other. Their offseason transactions reflected this approach with a mix of short-term deals, particularly the multitude of one-year contracts for pitchers, and those of Marcus Stroman and Seiya Suzuki. And when the trade deadline arrives in about two months, team President Jed Hoyer will be forced to weigh how his moves affect the Cubs’ long-term approach.
“You’re forced oftentimes to decide is this a move I want to make right now that is going to have a negative impact on our future, and when those have come up, I feel like I’ve leaned strongly toward the future,” Hoyer said Saturday before the Cubs’ 5-1 win against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. “And I feel strongly about that.”
Cubs fans want — and deserve — transparency with how the franchise intends to turn around its shortcomings and leverage what should be considerable financial resources to supplement player development. Hoyer has been through this before as Theo Epstein’s right-hand man when they joined the organization before the 2012 season.
“Obviously if people don’t feel like we’re being as transparent, then I think I have to own that and I should think about our messaging,” Hoyer said. “How you guys (the media) choose to label that, that’s your decision.”
Hoyer circled back on the topic during his 25-minute conversation Saturday.
“I think there’s a desire for transparency, which I totally understand,” Hoyer said. “If I’m not doing a good job of that, then I need to work on how I explain things. But at the same time I also don’t think it’s my job, or it’d be foolish to sit here and tell everyone exactly how much money we’re going spend, who we want to sign and what our exact timeline is. That’d be giving us a competitive disadvantage because no one else is doing that either.”
The Cubs organization is in a much better spot now than when it initiated its rebuild 10 years ago. A strong infrastructure is in place, especially on the pitching side, while the farm system isn’t in complete shambles, especially after the influx of young talent the last two years.
It’s important to remember that when Epstein and Co. embarked on their rebuild, creating sustained success was a reoccurring mantra. Those painful 2012-14 seasons when they averaged 95 losses weren’t supposed to happen again. Building a strong foundation was supposed to yield a franchise that reloaded every few years. The Cubs made clear they did not want to repeat their rebuilding efforts again anytime soon. The big-picture messaging and long-term view they have taken on is challenging after producing five playoff appearances and six winning seasons in the last seven years.
Unfortunately, this is where Hoyer and the organization find themselves. But none of the Cubs’ attempts to turn things around matters if they don’t learn from what went wrong the first time. It all comes back to a failure to create sustained success.
Hoyer acknowledged the previous regime’s shortcomings.
“I mean, I don’t think any person would deny when we built it the first time obviously the goal was to be able to sustain that success,” Hoyer said. “And ultimately what we achieved was, it burned incredibly bright, but it was probably for a shorter amount of time than we had hoped.
“So we are in a period where we are actively thinking about our future again. We’ve built something really special once. I have no doubt we’re going to build it again.”
Looking back on their six-plus years of a contending window, Hoyer believes the Cubs were aggressive in trading prospects and spending money. And as prospects reached the majors, the organization didn’t do a good enough job of developing the next wave behind the Kris Bryants, Javier Báezes and Kyle Schwarbers: “That hurt us.”
Those shortcomings helped pave the way for last season’s trade-deadline sell-off. The Cubs got into a no-win position by not extending any of the core World Series players or trading them before they reached their final season of team control. The only way out was hitting reset. The foundation of success started and stopped with the group that won the 2016 title, a blueprint the Cubs must avoid this go-around.
“We held on to a group players until really the very end — replenishing along the way is something that other teams have done, candidly, better than we did it,” Hoyer said. “To be willing to make some trades earlier, to replenish. I mean, young players are the lifeblood of a championship team, and we got to a place where we didn’t have that.
“We didn’t make any of those moves several years earlier in order to continue that cycle.”
Hoyer doesn’t regret giving the championship group one last shot in 2021 to try to run it back to the postseason. And once one-third of the opening-day roster was traded in July, the call-ups served as a glaring reminder of the organization’s developmental struggles.
The Cubs must nail this rebuild and develop and execute a strategy in which they aren’t repeating this approach every six years.
“I think you have the ability to look back on what we accomplished in that run and be really proud of what we accomplished but also look back and say, ’OK, what are the things we should do differently, what are the things we didn’t do as well,’ ” Hoyer said. “I am incredibly self-critical about those things, and we didn’t get it perfect.
“I have no doubt we’re going to build something really special and I’ll do it with a knowledge of the things we did really well but also some of the things that we could have done better.”
Bonnie Blodgett: Coming to terms with willful plants and what we forget again and again
Anyone else know the words to” Tiptoe Through the Tulips”? Anyone besides me, I mean.
I’m referring, of course, to the popular ballad written for the 1929 musical starring “the Crooning Troubadour” (a man named Nick Lucas) called “Gold Diggers of Broadway.”
No?
OK, ever heard of Tiny Tim?
Tim was the crooning troubadour who immortalized the song a mere 50 years ago. He sang it exactly as it was first recorded, in falsetto and accompanied by a ukulele.
Last week I was trying to get the song out of my head when it occurred to me that one doesn’t tiptoe through tulips without incurring the wrath of whoever planted them, unless, as was proposed in the song, the tiptoeing is done after dark.
But even in broad daylight one doesn’t tiptoe through tulips. That’s because tulips look their best in clusters, not here and there (individually) or in widely spaced rows like the Buckingham Palace guards.
Moreover, tulips ought to grow among groundcovers, and NOT the sort you step on, such as sedum or chamomile or white clover or thyme, but the low mounding types (heuchera, cranesbill, catmint) that hide the tulips’ leaves as they wither, as wither they must while storing energy for next year.
This raises another issue regarding tulips. Some gardeners dig them up and replant them in late fall; some buy new ones. But the best tulips, in my opinion, are the ones that are left in the ground and allowed to naturalize.
Tulip bulbs’ reproductive drive is no different from that of any other plant, or any other species, for that matter. Instinct compels them to go forth and multiply.
They will happily do this (at no additional cost to the gardener, except in garden space) if they are cold-hardy varieties, meaning they’re able to go dormant without being killed by frigid winter temperatures.
Buy cold-hardy tulips and you will never pay another dime for more of them (unless your aim is simply to try something new. Or unless the bulbs you prefer are not cold hardy.)
Sticking with such tulips in no way limits your choices. I grow some of the most flamboyant, including parrot tulips, as well as the stately Darwin hybrids, as well as so-called species tulips, which are the first to appear in spring and whose petals close in the evening. They grow on short stems. Mine are yellow with white edges. They are called Tulipa tarda.
I have different rules for tropical bulbs.
These I bring indoors for the winter and treat as houseplants.
Clivia blooms twice, once around Christmas and again in summer. It has long dark green leaves that look and feel like leather and emerge straight up from the stem before drooping in the manner of palm and banana leaves.
Their brilliant orange flowers are almost as big around as a giant ornamental onion (Alium giganteum) and last a lot longer. They make wonderful cut flowers.
Amaryllis looks and acts like Clivia, except that instead of resembling (from a distance) an orange grapefruit, the flowers are shaped like lilies and come in a wide array of dazzling colors.
Mine are red with white speckles in the throat.
They come inside in the fall, along with the Clivia, but are not quite as robust (or reliable because they’re planted in gravel. I’m lucky to get Christmas flowers every other year.).
I did persuade them to divide in two, but the newborn died of thirst after it was given a new container and then forgotten on the potting bench.
Dahlia tubers can also be brought indoors. Unlike the others, they are sent immediately to the basement, provided it’s a cool basement.
Once the tubers are stripped of their leaves and roots but not the eye from which the plant will regrow, they are boxed up in a mixture of peat and sand. A dormancy period rejuvenates them.
How the tulip song got stuck in my head is this:
Several years ago, I scattered some tulips in a remote corner of my yard (out of sight, out of mind) that gets full eastern light and is (still) mostly a weed pit.
This corner happens to be next to my chicken run, so when a young woman strolling by pulled out her phone, I assumed she’d begin taking pictures of the girls.
Turned out, the tulips had caught her eye. As it happens, they were tiptoeing most delightfully through a smokebush (Cotinus coggygria).
The latter shrub is famous (and nicknamed) for its pinkish-gray panicles. Think cotton candy only fluffier, smokier and more ethereal. The unusual flowers cover the plant in late summer.
In spring smokebush is pretty, too. This is thanks to its fat buds and unfurling purple leaves and its long slender branches.
The tulips that tiptoe through the branches are tall. The pale-yellow flowers open to the morning sun. The sunlight turns them translucent, on stems bent slightly through the less pliant (dare I say, more masculine?) branches of the shrub.
Both the shrub and the tulips tilt away from the picturesque shed that is the backdrop for this fairy-tale scene. In midafternoon the flowers begin to close, as wild tulips (and California poppies and morning glories) always do.
Did I plan this composition, which only gets better from year to year, as the tulips multiply, and looks best when the sun’s rays are running through it?
No.
I did plan the magnolia grove that used to be there but succumbed to an attack of scale just as the magnolias (these were Merrills) were beginning to compete with each other for fresh air and sunlight because I’d planted them way too close together.
How many times I’ve told myself that plants are not furniture, I can’t tell you.
Too many to count. Indeed, most of the “improvements” I make are corrections. Nothing really good in my garden was ever planned.
I suppose the humility that comes from learning that (again and again) is good too.
But too much humility can have a paralyzing effect.
Whenever I’m tempted to trade in my trowel for a new hobby, one more appropriate to my stage in life, like knitting, what rejuvenates me is seeing something in my yard that I don’t like the look of and am mortified at the thought of someone else seeing too. Humility gives way to excessive pride.
The old compulsion is once again triggered by what a gardening friend homed in on in what she called her beginner’s guide to pruning.
It went like this: “Take a little off, then stand back and have a look, then take a little more off.”
For me the operative phrase is “stand back and have a look.”
I’ve never been good at seeing “in the mind’s eye.” The only eyes I see with are the ones on either side of my nose. They are far from perfect but, after all these years, I still take all my design cues from them.
All this is by way of explaining my affection for plants that some might call invasive, but I call innocent victims of group-think. I rely on them, in fact. Why? Because I never know where they will end up and usually where they end up is better than where I planted them.
True monsters like purple loosestrife and buckthorn are exceptions to this rule, of course. And I deplore the lack of vigilance that allows such monsters to stow away on ships and attack our shores. (I’m also talking about you, ever loathsome Japanese Beetle!)
My non-sterile catmint may be undocumented but its habit of running over its neighbors is as innocent as the day (in June) is long. No criminal intent involved, just a life force that reminds me of my own. It’s not always easy to get up in the morning much less run around all day with a trowel and pruning shears.
So, I’ve made my peace with the catmint and instead of grumbling and cursing as I pull it out in handfuls I smile and toss it into my wheelbarrow and head to the henhouse.
My chickens just happen to love the headstrong plants. Not just catmint, but dead nettle, and even goutweed. Anything, it seems, that has a smell and taste as assertive as its temperament.
Paul Wolfowitz: Thinking of American resilience — and a St. Paul soldier — on Memorial Day
When I am in Washington on Memorial Day, I normally visit Arlington National Cemetery.
It’s a way of recognizing personally that this is not just a three-day holiday or the start of outdoor summer barbecue season. It’s an occasion to remember those who have died defending our nation. One of the most important things that we can do for the families of the fallen is to remember the sacrifices of their loved ones and honor what they did for our country.
It’s also an occasion to visit Section 60 of the cemetery where the fallen from our most recent wars in Afghanistan and Iraq are buried — and where I visit, among others, the grave of Sergeant Michael Carlson of St. Paul, Minnesota, with whom I have had a special connection for over 15 years.
Sergeant Michael “Shrek” Carlson of the U.S. Army’s 1st Infantry division (The Big Red One) was born in Wisconsin on Feb. 14, 1982 — and died in Iraq on Jan. 24, 2005, just three weeks short of his 23rd birthday and barely a month before his division was scheduled to leave Iraq. Michael died on the way to take down a suspected bomb-making facility, when the road collapsed under his Bradley fighting vehicle, throwing him and his entire crew into an irrigation canal and trapping them underwater.
It was purely by chance that I attended Michael’s funeral and interment at Arlington. It was an assignment made by the Secretary of Defense’s office on a rotating basis with officials from the senior Pentagon civilian and military leadership, to let the families and loved ones of the fallen know that the DOD leadership recognized and honored their sacrifice.
On that sad occasion I met “Shrek’s” mother, Merrilee, father, Dan Sr. and older brother, Dan Jr., as well as his fiancé, the lovely Crystal Beck. After the funeral, I sent Merrilee a booklet of photos from the Iraqi election which had been held just a few weeks previously.
Merrilee appreciated the gift, and reciprocated with something even better, an essay called “Credo” that Michael wrote as an 18-year-old high school senior. (It was re-printed by the Wall Street Journal and needed almost no editing.) It begins with a loving and admiring portrait of Dan Sr., a classic story of a hard-working middle-class American working 16 hours a day for 30 years. “I don’t know how he does it,” Michael wrote, “but I do know he does it for us. He wants my brother and me to have everything we need and most of what we want.”
Michael then goes on to talk about his love of sports, football, wrestling, weightlifting, skiing and hockey. A “gentle giant” who rescued smaller children from bullies, he acquired the nickname “Shrek’” from the cartoon character. He played line on his school’s state championship football team, but in his essay he rejects the idea of a career in sports, saying – with maturity that’s astonishing for an 18-year-old and rare for anyone – that “life is more than just a game. In life there are no winners, everyone eventually loses their life. I only have so much time; I can’t waste it with a game.” He then goes on to describe his ambitions in terms that explain his volunteering for the military and serving selflessly for six years: “I want to help people. I want to fight for something, be part of something that is greater than myself.”
“Maybe,” he suggests, “a soldier, a cop or a Secret Service agent.”
The essay concludes with an almost eerily prescient dream of being a soldier in a war “helping to liberate people from oppression,” or a covert agent killing terrorists. Michael’s older brother Dan later said that Michael died doing what he wanted to do. And that seems to be true.
Of course I never got to know Michael, but I have gotten to know Merrilee. Someone has truly said that she is a “force of nature.” She has taken the enormous grief that hits any parent who loses a child, much less such a remarkable and loving son, and used it to help others deal with their grief, starting most of all with husband Dan and older son Dan Jr.
Merrilee says, without the slightest note of condescension, that men seem to have more trouble dealing with loss than women do. I don’t know whether that’s true, but she speaks from experience. John Bruning, collaborator on the war memoir “House to House” with David Bellavia, the only surviving Medal of Honor recipient from Iraq, describes meeting Merrilee for the first time at the White House Medal of Honor ceremony for Bellavia.
Bruning was feeling uncomfortable and out of place, not only because of the setting, but because his own experience of combat as a journalist had turned him from an “extrovert who used to sing in public” and engage perfect strangers in conversation to someone who needed help dealing with the protective shell he had become comfortable hiding behind. Merrilee took him under her wing not only then but subsequently, to the point that Bruning came back to his old self and astonished his children on a road trip in Oregon for his daughter‘s 21st birthday by talking to strangers, as he had routinely done before. His children asked him, “What the hell is going on with you? You’re talking to everybody!”
A startled Bruning realized they were too young to remember his old extrovert self, “before all the heaviness of life turned me inward.“
“What happened to you?” his son asked.
“Shrek’s mom,” was Bruning’s simple reply.
Paul Wolfowitz was Deputy Secretary of Defense from 2001-05. He’s a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.
Tardiness, sleeping and ‘general stupidity’: Inside Kangaroo Court, the complex legal system in the Orioles’ clubhouse
Inside a box atop a table in the Orioles’ clubhouse, the little slips of paper hold the charges of each misdeed, awaiting judgement from the court — the Kangaroo Court. It’s a system as old as baseball itself, often kept out of the public eye.
But for Baltimore, there’s nothing to hide. The potential charges include being late for a team meeting, missing the national anthem or sleeping in the clubhouse. Then there’s a special rule, one that right-hander Jordan Lyles concocted: “General stupidity (field/clubhouse/anywhere),” it reads.
What falls under “general stupidity?”
“You know it when you see it,” infielder Chris Owings said.
It’s all part of the elaborate judicial system of a major league clubhouse, with a greater focus on laughs than real discipline. The fines vary from $50 to $500, depending on the severity of the infraction. When court is in session, no one can speak unless called upon by the judge, and while a player can appeal a charge, losing an appeal leads to double the fine.
For as long as first baseman Trey Mancini has been with the Orioles, there hasn’t been a Kangaroo Court setup. But he first experienced it at a youth baseball camp and again at Notre Dame — “you throw guys in for doing kind of questionable things,” he laughed — and with the addition of several veterans such as Lyles, catcher Robinson Chirinos and Owings, the system took shape in Baltimore this month, joining the Orioles for the first time on the recent road trip to St. Louis and Detroit.
They haven’t held court thus far this season. But as the box gets heavier, with about 20 slips of paper in there, that’s sure to come soon.
“The day we pull them all out and read them off, I’m sure it’ll be funny,” first baseman Ryan Mountcastle said. “It’s getting close.”
When Mountcastle experienced the Kangaroo Court in the minor leagues, the fines hovered between $5 and $20, more reasonable sums for players making far less than those in the bigs. He still can be taken aback slightly by the price of infractions, so he’s never entered another player’s name.
He knows he’s in there, though. When he slid into second base and hurt his ankle on May 8, he assumed he was out. He began walking off the field until manager Brandon Hyde told him to stay on the field. Right-hander Logan Gillaspie might make an appearance in Kangaroo Court, too, after he threw the ball from his first major league strike to the dugout rather than saving his first strikeout ball.
“Guys are starting to, if they catch themselves, they’re a minute or two late to the meeting, they’re putting themselves in,” Mancini said. “That’s been pretty cool, too. But even more than that, it’s kind of a fun thing for the team to do. Team bonding. That’s the best part of it.”
The Orioles haven’t decided who will be the judge yet, although Lyles guessed it would likely be himself or Mancini and involve wearing a wig. There are also jurors selected to deliberate whether the player in question is guilty, leading to the fine. All the money pooled goes toward an end-of-season team dinner — a reward for putting up with the silly legal system that has infiltrated the Orioles’ clubhouse.
“It’s a long season,” Lyles said. “Guys make mistakes and don’t use their brain a lot and get called out for it.”
