Bonnie Blodgett: Coming to terms with willful plants and what we forget again and again
Anyone else know the words to” Tiptoe Through the Tulips”? Anyone besides me, I mean.
I’m referring, of course, to the popular ballad written for the 1929 musical starring “the Crooning Troubadour” (a man named Nick Lucas) called “Gold Diggers of Broadway.”
No?
OK, ever heard of Tiny Tim?
Tim was the crooning troubadour who immortalized the song a mere 50 years ago. He sang it exactly as it was first recorded, in falsetto and accompanied by a ukulele.
Last week I was trying to get the song out of my head when it occurred to me that one doesn’t tiptoe through tulips without incurring the wrath of whoever planted them, unless, as was proposed in the song, the tiptoeing is done after dark.
But even in broad daylight one doesn’t tiptoe through tulips. That’s because tulips look their best in clusters, not here and there (individually) or in widely spaced rows like the Buckingham Palace guards.
Moreover, tulips ought to grow among groundcovers, and NOT the sort you step on, such as sedum or chamomile or white clover or thyme, but the low mounding types (heuchera, cranesbill, catmint) that hide the tulips’ leaves as they wither, as wither they must while storing energy for next year.
This raises another issue regarding tulips. Some gardeners dig them up and replant them in late fall; some buy new ones. But the best tulips, in my opinion, are the ones that are left in the ground and allowed to naturalize.
Tulip bulbs’ reproductive drive is no different from that of any other plant, or any other species, for that matter. Instinct compels them to go forth and multiply.
They will happily do this (at no additional cost to the gardener, except in garden space) if they are cold-hardy varieties, meaning they’re able to go dormant without being killed by frigid winter temperatures.
Buy cold-hardy tulips and you will never pay another dime for more of them (unless your aim is simply to try something new. Or unless the bulbs you prefer are not cold hardy.)
Sticking with such tulips in no way limits your choices. I grow some of the most flamboyant, including parrot tulips, as well as the stately Darwin hybrids, as well as so-called species tulips, which are the first to appear in spring and whose petals close in the evening. They grow on short stems. Mine are yellow with white edges. They are called Tulipa tarda.
I have different rules for tropical bulbs.
These I bring indoors for the winter and treat as houseplants.
Clivia blooms twice, once around Christmas and again in summer. It has long dark green leaves that look and feel like leather and emerge straight up from the stem before drooping in the manner of palm and banana leaves.
Their brilliant orange flowers are almost as big around as a giant ornamental onion (Alium giganteum) and last a lot longer. They make wonderful cut flowers.
Amaryllis looks and acts like Clivia, except that instead of resembling (from a distance) an orange grapefruit, the flowers are shaped like lilies and come in a wide array of dazzling colors.
Mine are red with white speckles in the throat.
They come inside in the fall, along with the Clivia, but are not quite as robust (or reliable because they’re planted in gravel. I’m lucky to get Christmas flowers every other year.).
I did persuade them to divide in two, but the newborn died of thirst after it was given a new container and then forgotten on the potting bench.
Dahlia tubers can also be brought indoors. Unlike the others, they are sent immediately to the basement, provided it’s a cool basement.
Once the tubers are stripped of their leaves and roots but not the eye from which the plant will regrow, they are boxed up in a mixture of peat and sand. A dormancy period rejuvenates them.
How the tulip song got stuck in my head is this:
Several years ago, I scattered some tulips in a remote corner of my yard (out of sight, out of mind) that gets full eastern light and is (still) mostly a weed pit.
This corner happens to be next to my chicken run, so when a young woman strolling by pulled out her phone, I assumed she’d begin taking pictures of the girls.
Turned out, the tulips had caught her eye. As it happens, they were tiptoeing most delightfully through a smokebush (Cotinus coggygria).
The latter shrub is famous (and nicknamed) for its pinkish-gray panicles. Think cotton candy only fluffier, smokier and more ethereal. The unusual flowers cover the plant in late summer.
In spring smokebush is pretty, too. This is thanks to its fat buds and unfurling purple leaves and its long slender branches.
The tulips that tiptoe through the branches are tall. The pale-yellow flowers open to the morning sun. The sunlight turns them translucent, on stems bent slightly through the less pliant (dare I say, more masculine?) branches of the shrub.
Both the shrub and the tulips tilt away from the picturesque shed that is the backdrop for this fairy-tale scene. In midafternoon the flowers begin to close, as wild tulips (and California poppies and morning glories) always do.
Did I plan this composition, which only gets better from year to year, as the tulips multiply, and looks best when the sun’s rays are running through it?
No.
I did plan the magnolia grove that used to be there but succumbed to an attack of scale just as the magnolias (these were Merrills) were beginning to compete with each other for fresh air and sunlight because I’d planted them way too close together.
How many times I’ve told myself that plants are not furniture, I can’t tell you.
Too many to count. Indeed, most of the “improvements” I make are corrections. Nothing really good in my garden was ever planned.
I suppose the humility that comes from learning that (again and again) is good too.
But too much humility can have a paralyzing effect.
Whenever I’m tempted to trade in my trowel for a new hobby, one more appropriate to my stage in life, like knitting, what rejuvenates me is seeing something in my yard that I don’t like the look of and am mortified at the thought of someone else seeing too. Humility gives way to excessive pride.
The old compulsion is once again triggered by what a gardening friend homed in on in what she called her beginner’s guide to pruning.
It went like this: “Take a little off, then stand back and have a look, then take a little more off.”
For me the operative phrase is “stand back and have a look.”
I’ve never been good at seeing “in the mind’s eye.” The only eyes I see with are the ones on either side of my nose. They are far from perfect but, after all these years, I still take all my design cues from them.
All this is by way of explaining my affection for plants that some might call invasive, but I call innocent victims of group-think. I rely on them, in fact. Why? Because I never know where they will end up and usually where they end up is better than where I planted them.
True monsters like purple loosestrife and buckthorn are exceptions to this rule, of course. And I deplore the lack of vigilance that allows such monsters to stow away on ships and attack our shores. (I’m also talking about you, ever loathsome Japanese Beetle!)
My non-sterile catmint may be undocumented but its habit of running over its neighbors is as innocent as the day (in June) is long. No criminal intent involved, just a life force that reminds me of my own. It’s not always easy to get up in the morning much less run around all day with a trowel and pruning shears.
So, I’ve made my peace with the catmint and instead of grumbling and cursing as I pull it out in handfuls I smile and toss it into my wheelbarrow and head to the henhouse.
My chickens just happen to love the headstrong plants. Not just catmint, but dead nettle, and even goutweed. Anything, it seems, that has a smell and taste as assertive as its temperament.
Paul Wolfowitz: Thinking of American resilience — and a St. Paul soldier — on Memorial Day
When I am in Washington on Memorial Day, I normally visit Arlington National Cemetery.
It’s a way of recognizing personally that this is not just a three-day holiday or the start of outdoor summer barbecue season. It’s an occasion to remember those who have died defending our nation. One of the most important things that we can do for the families of the fallen is to remember the sacrifices of their loved ones and honor what they did for our country.
It’s also an occasion to visit Section 60 of the cemetery where the fallen from our most recent wars in Afghanistan and Iraq are buried — and where I visit, among others, the grave of Sergeant Michael Carlson of St. Paul, Minnesota, with whom I have had a special connection for over 15 years.
Sergeant Michael “Shrek” Carlson of the U.S. Army’s 1st Infantry division (The Big Red One) was born in Wisconsin on Feb. 14, 1982 — and died in Iraq on Jan. 24, 2005, just three weeks short of his 23rd birthday and barely a month before his division was scheduled to leave Iraq. Michael died on the way to take down a suspected bomb-making facility, when the road collapsed under his Bradley fighting vehicle, throwing him and his entire crew into an irrigation canal and trapping them underwater.
It was purely by chance that I attended Michael’s funeral and interment at Arlington. It was an assignment made by the Secretary of Defense’s office on a rotating basis with officials from the senior Pentagon civilian and military leadership, to let the families and loved ones of the fallen know that the DOD leadership recognized and honored their sacrifice.
On that sad occasion I met “Shrek’s” mother, Merrilee, father, Dan Sr. and older brother, Dan Jr., as well as his fiancé, the lovely Crystal Beck. After the funeral, I sent Merrilee a booklet of photos from the Iraqi election which had been held just a few weeks previously.
Merrilee appreciated the gift, and reciprocated with something even better, an essay called “Credo” that Michael wrote as an 18-year-old high school senior. (It was re-printed by the Wall Street Journal and needed almost no editing.) It begins with a loving and admiring portrait of Dan Sr., a classic story of a hard-working middle-class American working 16 hours a day for 30 years. “I don’t know how he does it,” Michael wrote, “but I do know he does it for us. He wants my brother and me to have everything we need and most of what we want.”
Michael then goes on to talk about his love of sports, football, wrestling, weightlifting, skiing and hockey. A “gentle giant” who rescued smaller children from bullies, he acquired the nickname “Shrek’” from the cartoon character. He played line on his school’s state championship football team, but in his essay he rejects the idea of a career in sports, saying – with maturity that’s astonishing for an 18-year-old and rare for anyone – that “life is more than just a game. In life there are no winners, everyone eventually loses their life. I only have so much time; I can’t waste it with a game.” He then goes on to describe his ambitions in terms that explain his volunteering for the military and serving selflessly for six years: “I want to help people. I want to fight for something, be part of something that is greater than myself.”
“Maybe,” he suggests, “a soldier, a cop or a Secret Service agent.”
The essay concludes with an almost eerily prescient dream of being a soldier in a war “helping to liberate people from oppression,” or a covert agent killing terrorists. Michael’s older brother Dan later said that Michael died doing what he wanted to do. And that seems to be true.
Of course I never got to know Michael, but I have gotten to know Merrilee. Someone has truly said that she is a “force of nature.” She has taken the enormous grief that hits any parent who loses a child, much less such a remarkable and loving son, and used it to help others deal with their grief, starting most of all with husband Dan and older son Dan Jr.
Merrilee says, without the slightest note of condescension, that men seem to have more trouble dealing with loss than women do. I don’t know whether that’s true, but she speaks from experience. John Bruning, collaborator on the war memoir “House to House” with David Bellavia, the only surviving Medal of Honor recipient from Iraq, describes meeting Merrilee for the first time at the White House Medal of Honor ceremony for Bellavia.
Bruning was feeling uncomfortable and out of place, not only because of the setting, but because his own experience of combat as a journalist had turned him from an “extrovert who used to sing in public” and engage perfect strangers in conversation to someone who needed help dealing with the protective shell he had become comfortable hiding behind. Merrilee took him under her wing not only then but subsequently, to the point that Bruning came back to his old self and astonished his children on a road trip in Oregon for his daughter‘s 21st birthday by talking to strangers, as he had routinely done before. His children asked him, “What the hell is going on with you? You’re talking to everybody!”
A startled Bruning realized they were too young to remember his old extrovert self, “before all the heaviness of life turned me inward.“
“What happened to you?” his son asked.
“Shrek’s mom,” was Bruning’s simple reply.
Paul Wolfowitz was Deputy Secretary of Defense from 2001-05. He’s a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.
Tardiness, sleeping and ‘general stupidity’: Inside Kangaroo Court, the complex legal system in the Orioles’ clubhouse
Inside a box atop a table in the Orioles’ clubhouse, the little slips of paper hold the charges of each misdeed, awaiting judgement from the court — the Kangaroo Court. It’s a system as old as baseball itself, often kept out of the public eye.
But for Baltimore, there’s nothing to hide. The potential charges include being late for a team meeting, missing the national anthem or sleeping in the clubhouse. Then there’s a special rule, one that right-hander Jordan Lyles concocted: “General stupidity (field/clubhouse/anywhere),” it reads.
What falls under “general stupidity?”
“You know it when you see it,” infielder Chris Owings said.
It’s all part of the elaborate judicial system of a major league clubhouse, with a greater focus on laughs than real discipline. The fines vary from $50 to $500, depending on the severity of the infraction. When court is in session, no one can speak unless called upon by the judge, and while a player can appeal a charge, losing an appeal leads to double the fine.
For as long as first baseman Trey Mancini has been with the Orioles, there hasn’t been a Kangaroo Court setup. But he first experienced it at a youth baseball camp and again at Notre Dame — “you throw guys in for doing kind of questionable things,” he laughed — and with the addition of several veterans such as Lyles, catcher Robinson Chirinos and Owings, the system took shape in Baltimore this month, joining the Orioles for the first time on the recent road trip to St. Louis and Detroit.
They haven’t held court thus far this season. But as the box gets heavier, with about 20 slips of paper in there, that’s sure to come soon.
“The day we pull them all out and read them off, I’m sure it’ll be funny,” first baseman Ryan Mountcastle said. “It’s getting close.”
When Mountcastle experienced the Kangaroo Court in the minor leagues, the fines hovered between $5 and $20, more reasonable sums for players making far less than those in the bigs. He still can be taken aback slightly by the price of infractions, so he’s never entered another player’s name.
He knows he’s in there, though. When he slid into second base and hurt his ankle on May 8, he assumed he was out. He began walking off the field until manager Brandon Hyde told him to stay on the field. Right-hander Logan Gillaspie might make an appearance in Kangaroo Court, too, after he threw the ball from his first major league strike to the dugout rather than saving his first strikeout ball.
“Guys are starting to, if they catch themselves, they’re a minute or two late to the meeting, they’re putting themselves in,” Mancini said. “That’s been pretty cool, too. But even more than that, it’s kind of a fun thing for the team to do. Team bonding. That’s the best part of it.”
The Orioles haven’t decided who will be the judge yet, although Lyles guessed it would likely be himself or Mancini and involve wearing a wig. There are also jurors selected to deliberate whether the player in question is guilty, leading to the fine. All the money pooled goes toward an end-of-season team dinner — a reward for putting up with the silly legal system that has infiltrated the Orioles’ clubhouse.
“It’s a long season,” Lyles said. “Guys make mistakes and don’t use their brain a lot and get called out for it.”
()
MN tax breaks, who knows? But here comes the campaign rhetoric.
Both Democrats and Republicans would love to give Minnesotans a tax cut.
It is, after all, an election year.
And both parties would very much like to say they’re doing their part to fight crime and improve the sense of security and trust in high-crime communities.
We are, after all, in a moment when fears of violent crime are high, and the two-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder has just been marked.
Instead, it looks like we’ll have to settle for finger-pointing and negative campaign rhetoric.
Minnesota politics now enters its next phase: the extended election season. And it’s starting while there’s unfinished business at the state Capitol — and no clear answer whether it will get finished.
Last week, lawmakers adjourned without finishing work that leaders of both parties had agreed to get done, including tax breaks and law enforcement investments. And while there’s a possibility they will return to complete their task, nothing of note has happened in the week since.
That’s especially frustrating for many lawmakers — and taxpayers — because it wasn’t like they were arguing about cutting services. There’s more extra money pouring into state accounts — in excess of $9 billion — than the state has ever had before.
ELECTION SEASON ALREADY?
There’s little doubt the election season will surge ahead, with campaigns gearing up throughout the summer, starting on social media and shifting to campaign fliers, TV ads and door knocking.
The state parties have endorsed their candidates. Tuesday is the last day to file for office. The races are just about set.
On Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, both Democrats, filed; days earlier, former state Sen. Scott Jensen and his running mate, former NFL player Matt Birk, filed as the Republican-endorsed ticket.
Candidates for a bevvy of other races, from attorney general to congress to every seat in the state House and Senate, have also filed their papers or are about to. Same for candidates for many county, city and school board offices.
For some races, an Aug. 9 primary will determine which candidate will advance to the general election on Nov. 8. For many races, the primary will be a formality.
WHAT’S AT STAKE
The landscape is also set: In Minnesota, no one knows which party — if either — will control the agenda, which could range from tax policy to abortion rights, from education spending to environmental regulations.
We’re a purple state to begin with: Statewide, Minnesota has leaned blue for years, but the Legislature is currently split, and history and recent polling suggest that President Joe Biden’s sagging approval ratings amid economic uncertainty could benefit Republicans.
We’re in that once-a-decade moment when every statewide Minnesota elected position, every U.S. House seat, every state legislative seat and nearly every other county and local seat based on redrawn geographical boundaries will be up for election. The process always happens the first election after the U.S. census.
In the Legislature, the mass election also comes with a wave of mass retirements, meaning that many seats held by longtime incumbents might be in play. In all, 51 lawmakers — about 1 in 5 — are set to vacate their seats by retiring or seeking other office.
But what can candidates, both newcomers and incumbents, run on?
Accomplishments were limited this session, and strategists from both parties are honing their messages. And many of them aren’t upbeat.
At one point, it looked like the legislative session might have a happy ending.
TAX BREAKS AND OTHER PRESENTS
Before the final week of session, Walz, House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler and Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller appeared triumphantly in front of the Capitol to announce they had reached a deal for that state surplus: $4 billion in tax breaks and $4 billion in new spending. Additionally, an anticipated $4 billion in future excess revenues would be uncommitted — either a thick safety valve or a gift to future lawmakers, depending on whether you’re an optimist or pessimist.
Things looked up even further when key Democrats and Republicans reached a deal on the tax package. It included an end to the state income tax on Social Security payments that some Minnesotans currently pay. That’s a gift for seniors, who tend to vote in high numbers. Additionally, the package contained a reduction in the first tier of income taxes. That’s a gift for everyone who pays income taxes.
But the tax plan was contingent on lawmakers reaching accords on a host of other spending plans, all of which included initiatives that elected officials can easily see as making various constituencies happy:
- Public safety: Funds to recruit, hire and retain police officers could please police unions and those worried about violent crime. Funds for nonprofits and non-law-enforcement crime-prevention efforts would have been a victory for activists who don’t want to limit solutions to badges and guns. This made the prospects especially welcome for Democrats, who have made promises to those communities but know that unless they also invest in traditional law enforcement, they’re vulnerable to criticism from moderates and conservatives.
- Health and human services: Funding for nursing homes and long-term care centers wouldn’t just appeal to the industry, which is warning of an impending closure of potentially dozens of facilities hit hard by the pandemic, but also to anyone with parents or grandparents worried about how their loved ones will be cared for when they age. The issue is especially pressing in rural Minnesota.
- Infrastructure: Upwards of $1.5 billion in borrowing to fund public works projects is political bread-and butter. Construction and trade unions, local governments, state colleges and universities, and members of the public tired of aging infrastructure are all seen as beneficiaries of such work.
- Education: Lawmakers who want to win votes of parents in growing suburbs — often political battlegrounds — know that investing in education is a welcome campaign message. The perennial conflict is that fiscally conservative Republicans worry about growing government spending — and look askance at the requests of teachers unions, who tend to support Democrats.
But they couldn’t agree on any of that.
DEFAULT: NEGATIVE MESSAGES
There’s still a chance a breakthrough might emerge — if talks resume in earnest.
In the meantime, lawmakers from both parties have fallen back into a common phenomenon of Minnesota gridlock: the blame game.
Republicans say, for example, that Democrats weren’t sincere about hiring more police, while Democrats are saying Republicans weren’t sincere about wanting to invest in community crime-deterrent programs.
And those types of messages transition seamlessly into a well-worn phenomenon of election campaigns: negative messaging.
The first waves of messages are already crafted, and according to briefings with political operatives, they’re pretty straightforward.
REPUBLICAN MESSAGING
Expect Republicans to focus on the shaky economy and crime above all else.
It’s debatable how much influence state policy has on something like inflation, but Republicans want to underscore voters’ sense of economic insecurity, which will remind them that if you’re looking to blame one person, the man in the White House is a Democrat. It’s also a fact that Minnesota remains among high-tax-burden states, and historically, it’s been Democrats who have supported higher taxes.
As for crime, the darkest political Republican videos, which were featured by candidates vying for the state party endorsement, show flaming images of the riots that sprung out of protests over Floyd’s murder. The milder messages will feature statistics, such as high numbers of carjackings and shootings, while perhaps trying to equate all Democrats with the far-left abolish-the-police movement. Either way, the argument goes something like this: Walz failed to quell the riots fast enough, and Democratic lawmakers are more concerned with demonizing cops than stopping crime.
DEMOCRATIC MESSAGING
Democrats might see an opening to use crime to their advantage as well, based on recent developments — or lack of them — at the Capitol.
Even though it’s true that both sides are pointing fingers at the other for the failure of end-of-session talks, it’s also true that right now Democrats are the ones pleading for those talks to continue in hopes of reaching an accord that can be approved in a special session. Republicans, on the other hand, have been shrugging off the idea — although they haven’t completely closed the door on it. If Republicans don’t return to the table, Democrats might try to use that against them.
But the wider Democratic message is a descendant of their national message that was largely successful in 2020: We are the party of normalcy and sanity. Many Democratic strategists believe that Walz came through the pandemic, while not unscathed, with a basic level of trust from Minnesotans. This argument will try to tar Republicans as the party of former President Donald Trump and a mob of supporters denying that Biden won the election. In its darkest forms, videos of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol could be featured.
