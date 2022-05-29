Boston Investment Properties Hold Steady

Share Pin 0 Shares

The values of investment properties in Boston are holding a steady value. Boston is one of the very few cities hardly touched by the nationwide real estate bubble burst. There are many reasons behind this. Besides being an extremely beautiful, wonderful, historic, and exciting to live in — and the infrastructure is extremely strong. Boston is home to some of the best schools & hospitals in the entire world, which make it a city where people all across the world will compete to live in.

Investing in Boston real estate has historically been a stable option. Even with the current nation-wide real estate crisis, Downtown Boston was hardly touched. Real estate markets in cities such as Miami, for instance, have nearly completely crashed.

Investors from all over the world have been buying properties in Boston as worldwide currencies have been going up. 300,000 Euro, for instance, could hardly buy a 1 bedroom condo in the Back Bay 10 years ago, now it can buy a luxury 2-bedroom condo. Europeans know this might not last too much longer, and Boston real estate is a great investment.

The rental market in Boston is one of the strongest in the world, as there is a high demand to live in the city due to all of the schools, hospitals, and jobs. Many Fortune 500 companies are located in Boston, as well as satellite locations to mega corporations such as Google.

There is also an extremely high demand for rentals and sales in next door neighbor Cambridge. Cambridge is home to 2 of the world’s best universities: Harvard University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. It is also home to a booming biotech industry.