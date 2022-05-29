News
Business People: Association for Black Economic Power announces new board members
OF NOTE — BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
The Association for Black Economic Power, a Minneapolis-based community economic development organization, announced the following new board members: Simone L. Hardeman-Jones, GreenLight Fund Twin Cities; Ibrahim Owolabi, Involve Africa Development Organization; Chaz Sandifer, theNEWmpls, and Grover Jones, Grover C. Jones & Associates consulting.
ARCHITECTURE/ENGINEERING
TKDA, a St. Paul-based employee-owned provider of engineering, architectural and planning consulting services, announced that Craig S. Anderson has joined as chief marketing and business development officer. He replaces Leslee LeRoux, who recently retired.
ENVIRONMENT
Earthworks, a Washington, D.C.-based climate advocacy organization, announced the addition of Rachel Kerr to its leadership team as energy program director, based in St. Paul. Kerr previously managed nationwide programming on environmental health, environmental justice, health equity and anti-racism with the Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Bremer Bank, St. Paul, announced that seven of its loan officers were named Top Producing Loan Officers by Minnesota Housing for their loan production volume in 2021. Platinum level: Joshua Frost, Fargo, N.D.; Nancy Healy, Roseville; Kristy Morris Leas, Crookston; Jason Naber, South St. Paul; Tiffany Phillips, Woodbury; Gold level: Sander Anderson, St. Cloud; Silver level: Renae Meisch, Fergus Falls. Minnesota Housing is an organization that supports homeownership by working with financial institutions. … Piper Sandler Cos., a Minneapolis-based national investment bank, announced the hiring of Andrew Deming as a managing director in the Minneapolis office. Previously, Deming worked as a managing director at Jones Lang LaSalle. Piper Sandler also announced the hirings of Michael Milewski, vice president, specialty finance/high-yield team, and Frank Hammond, managing director on the institutional municipal sales team.
HEALTH CARE
Saint Therese, a St. Louis Park-based chain of senior care facilities, announced the appointment of Craig W. Abbott as president and chief executive officer. Most recently, Abbott served as executive vice president of Health Dimensions Group, Minnetonka. He succeeds Barb Rode, who is retiring.
LAW
Spencer Fane announced that Sarah Porter has joined the corporate and business transactions practice group as an associate in the firm’s Minneapolis office.
MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
InSitu Biologics, an Oakdale-based early-stage biotechnology company developing a drug delivery system for localized treatment of pain, announced the appointment of Dr. M. Yaman to its Medical Advisory Board. Yaman is a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons, a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of the Global Advisory Council of Mayo Clinic. … Medtronic, an international developer of implantable medical electronic devices and treatments, announced that Dr. Laura Mauri has been appointed chief scientific, medical and regulatory officer. Prior to joining Medtronic in 2018, Mauri was a practicing interventional cardiologist at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital and an investigator and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. Medtronic is based in Ireland with executive offices in Fridley.
NONPROFITS
Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis, an organization focused on assisting families and people in need, announced the appointment of Paul Deakins as vice president for development. Deakins previously held development roles at Bethel University, Presbyterian Homes Foundation, Shamineau Ministries, the Minnesota Medical Foundation and the Evangelical Free Church of America.
OPENINGS
Scooter’s Coffee, an Omaha, Neb.-based drive-through coffee franchise, announced the planned opening of locations in Carver County, owned by franchisees Brent and Angela Miller.
RETAIL
Stahl, a developer of custom garment decoration and equipment, announced that Jessie Momsen, owner of Threads & Inks, Lakeville, has been awarded a $10,000 Stahl Family Small Business Scholarship devoted to a makeover of her business.
TECHNOLOGY
Leadpages, a Minneapolis-based website designer and builder, announced the appointment of Ryan Truax as senior director of marketing; previously Truax was Leadpages’ multimedia manager, brand and content.
In Vaulted Halls Entombed Ending Explained
A unit of Special Forces soldiers is tasked with retrieving a hostage held by militants deep in the Afghan mountains. However, the evil they face as they descend deeper into the earth is considerably more ancient and deadly. It’s a terrifying narrative about a bunch of spec operations guys on a mission. A cave, insurgents, a hostage, and a terrifying discovery that turns into something that, if your imagination allows it, is designed to send any guy nuts just by thinking about it. It’s fine.
The animation was fantastic and elevated the plot to the point where it deserved a perfect grade. It’s a story about them discovering something ancient, with action-packed moments that keep them moving ahead into the unknown. When the two main characters are enticed into seeking this behemoth that looks like Cthulhu, they witness flashes of it ravaging the world when it opens its eyes. It tries to persuade the woman to free it from its shackles, but she refuses.
“Vaulted Halls” comes off less like an instructive narrative or exhibition of superb animation expected from this series and more like a video game cinematic that leaves more questions than answers, despite its moments of enjoyably gory fatalities.
Cast
Lieutenant Nikolai Zakharov is played by Stefan kapicic, Gail is played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rob is played by Topher Grace, and Lieutenant Colby is played by Samira Wiley. With their precise blend of emotions in every scene, the cast made it all worthwhile to watch. Their performance was both convincing and emotional. We were very impressed with their performance in that play. We’ve never been so taken aback by someone else’s performance.
Ending explanation
Starting as an alien rip-off, it quickly transforms into a satisfying eldritch nightmare. The episode’s greatest strength, in my opinion, was the continuing sense of wonder. The last scene was butter on the bread… it wasn’t the devil who took her eyes out, but herself, for having received too many disturbing, horrific visions of the future from the evil. In a nutshell, she’s a hero for not losing upon humanity after witnessing the horrors that wickedness can inflict. The ending paves the way for a lot more exploration, just as many of these episodes have done in the past.
Their animators are accomplishing something unique, and we hope that these short animations inspire future shows in the same vein. The plot is worth watching because you get to see the decisions these folks have to make and what drives them, whether it’s their fear or the giant monster at the end of the episode. The final episode included extremely realistic graphics, excessive brutality, and rawness; the atmosphere it produces is both pleasant and alarming.
Where to watch?
It’s available on Netflix. The trailer is also available on YouTube, so enjoy it there.
Buck Showalter supports Gabe Kapler’s protest of national anthem
Giants manager Gabe Kapler announced his protest of the national anthem on Friday in the wake of the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. A day later, his Mets counterpart, manager Buck Showalter, said he supports Kapler’s action and would support his players if they chose to do the same.
“I respect everybody’s views on stuff,” Showalter said before the Mets’ 8-2 win over the Phillies on Saturday. “I wish we were all more open minded to everybody’s views and their opinion. So those type of things, I just respect your right to have whatever. They all have opinions. I’m very attracted to people who listen and sometimes have their own opinion from other environments, things that they’ve been exposed to.”
“I respect how Gabe feels and the way he’s going about it.”
Showalter’s support for Kapler came amid other managers who also stood by him. One manager, White Sox’s Tony La Russa, told reporters in Chicago that he disagreed with Kapler’s time to protest, calling his skipping out on the national anthem “not appropriate.”
Kapler on Friday told reporter in Cincinnati that his protest will continue “until I feel better about the direction of our country” and “I don’t expect it to move the needle necessarily,” explanations that followed a blog he posted to his KAPLIFESTYLE website earlier Friday.
“The day 19 children and 2 teachers were murdered, we held a moment of silence at sporting events around the country, then we played the national anthem, and we went on with our lives,” Kapler wrote. “Players, staff and fans stood for the moment of silence, grieving the lives lost, and then we (myself included) continued to stand, proudly proclaiming ourselves the land of the free and the home of the brave. We didn’t stop to reflect on whether we are actually free and brave after this horrific event, we just stood at attention.”
Aquaman 2 Spoilers
Aquaman is a marvel of superhero cinema, packed with adrenaline-pumping action and stunning visual effects. It’s Indiana Jones, Black Panther, Avatar, and Pirates of the Caribbean all bundled into one family-friendly holiday movie. The protagonists and antagonists are all based on characters from the comic book. Without a doubt, one of the best films in the DCEU to date! Director James Wan has built a great world here, complete with stunning locales, strange and exciting marine creatures, and a cast of kickass characters! The cast in the picture is fantastic! The action is fantastic and a lot of fun.
Jason Momoa’s charismatic brute of a superhero elevates James Wan’s Aquaman to great cinematic heights. It’s an old school classic film with excellent graphics and a plot that made sense rather than just an action extravaganza. James Wan has created a superhero comic book that has been brought to life in gorgeous, vivid detail. To begin with, no other superhero film has ever looked like this one — the colours, visuals, and visual concepts are huge and bold, bright and magnificent, transporting us from complementing and contrasting surface-world areas to breathtaking undersea landscapes. From beginning to end, the screen is packed with interesting tidbits, Easter Eggs, and visual humour.
Cast
Aquaman’s development is solid, with some particularly serious, insightful self-awareness and self-criticism from Momoa. Atlanta, played by Nicole Kidman, is a superbly developed character with the strongest emotional expression. She crams a lot into a tiny number of scenes, but it’s a big story, and Kidman does an excellent job of bringing it all to life. Black Manta, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, is Aquaman’s most despised foe, and the film masterfully sets up their rivalry, giving Manta a single, clear motivation. He’s also one of the coolest-looking villains in comic books, and he’s now one of the coolest-looking villains in films.
Ocean Master by Patrick Wilson has a variety of causes and purposes, and they all work well together, though I would have liked to see a stronger emphasis on his sense of righteousness towards the harm posed by the surface world. King Nereus is played by DolphLundgren, and NuidisVulko is played by Willem Dafoe. Both actors give smart, restrained performances as dignified royalty forced to choose sides in an increasingly brutal and complicated conflict. However, the new Aquaman, Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, and Patrick Wilson, as well as some incredible staff members.
Spoiler alert!!
Amber Heard’s time as a character in James Wan’s upcoming sequel will reportedly be cut short. The bond between Jason Momoa’s title character and Patrick Wilson’s Orm appears to be a major emphasis of James Wan’s second DCEU film. We’ll have to wait and watch what kind of aquatic drama emerges.
Where to watch?
Once it is released, it will be available on Amazon, Disney+, HBO, and Hulu. The film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to hit theatres on March 17th, 2023.
