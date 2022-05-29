Business People: Association for Black Economic Power announces new board members

OF NOTE — BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

The Association for Black Economic Power, a Minneapolis-based community economic development organization, announced the following new board members: Simone L. Hardeman-Jones, GreenLight Fund Twin Cities; Ibrahim Owolabi, Involve Africa Development Organization; Chaz Sandifer, theNEWmpls, and Grover Jones, Grover C. Jones & Associates consulting.

ARCHITECTURE/ENGINEERING

TKDA, a St. Paul-based employee-owned provider of engineering, architectural and planning consulting services, announced that Craig S. Anderson has joined as chief marketing and business development officer. He replaces Leslee LeRoux, who recently retired.

ENVIRONMENT

Earthworks, a Washington, D.C.-based climate advocacy organization, announced the addition of Rachel Kerr to its leadership team as energy program director, based in St. Paul. Kerr previously managed nationwide programming on environmental health, environmental justice, health equity and anti-racism with the Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Bremer Bank, St. Paul, announced that seven of its loan officers were named Top Producing Loan Officers by Minnesota Housing for their loan production volume in 2021. Platinum level: Joshua Frost, Fargo, N.D.; Nancy Healy, Roseville; Kristy Morris Leas, Crookston; Jason Naber, South St. Paul; Tiffany Phillips, Woodbury; Gold level: Sander Anderson, St. Cloud; Silver level: Renae Meisch, Fergus Falls. Minnesota Housing is an organization that supports homeownership by working with financial institutions. … Piper Sandler Cos., a Minneapolis-based national investment bank, announced the hiring of Andrew Deming as a managing director in the Minneapolis office. Previously, Deming worked as a managing director at Jones Lang LaSalle. Piper Sandler also announced the hirings of Michael Milewski, vice president, specialty finance/high-yield team, and Frank Hammond, managing director on the institutional municipal sales team.

HEALTH CARE

Saint Therese, a St. Louis Park-based chain of senior care facilities, announced the appointment of Craig W. Abbott as president and chief executive officer. Most recently, Abbott served as executive vice president of Health Dimensions Group, Minnetonka. He succeeds Barb Rode, who is retiring.

LAW

Spencer Fane announced that Sarah Porter has joined the corporate and business transactions practice group as an associate in the firm’s Minneapolis office.

MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY

InSitu Biologics, an Oakdale-based early-stage biotechnology company developing a drug delivery system for localized treatment of pain, announced the appointment of Dr. M. Yaman to its Medical Advisory Board. Yaman is a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons, a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of the Global Advisory Council of Mayo Clinic. … Medtronic, an international developer of implantable medical electronic devices and treatments, announced that Dr. Laura Mauri has been appointed chief scientific, medical and regulatory officer. Prior to joining Medtronic in 2018, Mauri was a practicing interventional cardiologist at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital and an investigator and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. Medtronic is based in Ireland with executive offices in Fridley.

NONPROFITS

Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis, an organization focused on assisting families and people in need, announced the appointment of Paul Deakins as vice president for development. Deakins previously held development roles at Bethel University, Presbyterian Homes Foundation, Shamineau Ministries, the Minnesota Medical Foundation and the Evangelical Free Church of America.

OPENINGS

Scooter’s Coffee, an Omaha, Neb.-based drive-through coffee franchise, announced the planned opening of locations in Carver County, owned by franchisees Brent and Angela Miller.

RETAIL

Stahl, a developer of custom garment decoration and equipment, announced that Jessie Momsen, owner of Threads & Inks, Lakeville, has been awarded a $10,000 Stahl Family Small Business Scholarship devoted to a makeover of her business.

TECHNOLOGY

Leadpages, a Minneapolis-based website designer and builder, announced the appointment of Ryan Truax as senior director of marketing; previously Truax was Leadpages’ multimedia manager, brand and content.

Related Articles Business |

Business People: Bruce Karstadt to retire at American Swedish Institute

Business |

Business People: University of Minnesota names Shane Stennes first systemwide chief sustainability officer

Business |

Business People: Regis Corp. appoints permanent president and CEO

Business |

Business People: Baker Tilly names new managing partner for Minnesota, announces opening of St. Paul office

EMAIL ITEMS to [email protected]