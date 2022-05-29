Finance
Cheap Home Insurance Tips – Your Affordable Option
Owning a home is a probably one of the biggest investments one can make in a life time and the emotional attachments you and your family members have for the house makes it even more necessary to buy the appropriate and affordable home insurance deal.
Some homes attract high rates but there are ways that will help you get affordable home insurance deals.
Maybe you are looking at the financial size of the investment and are making up your mind to pay any amount to get the property insured; be advised that you can always get good and affordable protection for you investment. The quickest and relatively safest way is to use the internet.
Go online, you will find sites that can offer you as many quotes as possible. This will enable you to compare prices of the different cover packages that they offer. It is important that you cover both the home and the home contents. These can be taken separately or together but you are advised to take out a policy that covers both of them. Having the two of them in one deal will earn you lower rates eventually.
Different companies have different rates and for you to get an affordable deal, you will have to source from as many house insurance companies and compare their rates. Take your time and study the quality of service that is rendered for the given rates and choose your preferred affordable offer that gives you your best protection.
How to Reduce Your Personal Taxes?
Basic Tips for Singapore Tax Residents
Whatever Year of Assessment (YA) it may be, we should start to consider our personal tax strategy early. In Singapore, one of the most expensive cities in the world, financial management can be an important survival tool, and proper tax planning is an integral component of this.
In Singapore, financial management can be an important survival tool, and proper tax planning is an integral component of this for better cash flows positioning.
Should tax planning is exclusively for High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) with extensive assets only? As long as you are required to submit tax return, you need to do tax planning. It is worth to note that your personal tax obligations affect your disposable income, and proper tax planning can translate to substantial savings in the long run.
Here are some basic tips to reduce your tax burden. Please note, however, that these are all general in nature. If you have more specific questions and/or concerns, please us to schedule a consultation.
Claim Applicable Tax Reliefs and Rebates
Singapore personal tax rates are progressive, starting at 0% and ending at 22% (YA 2018) for annual incomes exceeding S$320,000. There are a number of reliefs and concessions that will allow you to save on your personal taxes.
Tax reliefs against your assessable income, are given in recognition of your contributions to areas that align with the government’s policies. For instance, certain concessions are available to support parenthood and family formation, caring for aged parents, upgrading professional skills, national service, etc.
Some of the reliefs you can claim include spouse relief, child relief, parent relief, earned income relief, and foreign maid levy relief, among others. All are subject to certain conditions.
Top-up Your CPF (Central Provident Fund)
The CPF Minimum Sum Topping-Up Scheme allows you to claim a tax relief when you top-up your CPF savings. You can also claim the relief if the top-up is made by your employer.
This extends to if you top-up your family members’ retirement account or special account for additional relief, provided that their annual income does not exceed S$4,000 in the preceding year.
For cash top-ups below S$7,000 made by you or your employer, you are entitled to a tax relief equal to the amount of the top-up. For cash top-ups amounting to S$7,000 or more, your tax relief is capped at S$7,000.
For top-ups you make to the CPF of your sibling, spouse, parents or grandparents, you can claim additional relief equal to the amount of cash top-up, capped at S$7,000.
The CPF top-up relief you can make per year is S$14,000 (Maximium).
Contribute to SRS (Supplementary Retirement Scheme)
The Supplementary Retirement Scheme (SRS) is a voluntary scheme to encourage individuals to save for retirement, over and above their CPF savings. Contributions to SRS are eligible for tax relief to be deducted again your chargeable income. Investment returns are tax-free before withdrawal and only 50% of the withdrawals from SRS are taxable at retirement. For Singaporeans and Singapore permanent residents, the maximum contribution allowed is $15300 – YA 2018 per annum, while the cap is $35700 – YA 2018 for foreign Singapore work visa holders.
Voluntary Contribution to Your Medisave Account
Claim a relief for any income earned in the year in which your voluntary MediSave contributions were made. This method helps you to reduce the amount of taxes you have to pay while simultaneously saving up for your healthcare needs.
The amount of relief allowed for voluntary Medisave contributions is limited to the lowest of either of: (1) Voluntary contributions made specifically to the Medisave Account; (2) Annual CPF Limit less the mandatory contribution by you and your employer; or (3) Prevailing Medisave Contribution Ceiling of $48500 ($49800 – YA 2018) less the balance in Medisave Account prior to your voluntary contribution.
Make a Charitable Donation
In Singapore, donations made to any approved Institution of Public Character (IPC) or Qualifying Grant-making Philanthropic Organization are tax-deductible.
In general, you will claim a double tax deduction (i.e. twice the amount of donation) for donations that fall under any of the following categories: (1) cash donations; (2) shares donations; (3) computer donations; (4) artefact donations; (5) public art tax incentive scheme; and (6) land and building donations.
The government will according to economic situation and social benefits to encourage or discourage certain activities to meet national benefits as a whole. Making a charitable donation not only doing a good deed, you also enjoy substantial reduction in your tax obligations. For instance, donations made between 2009 and 2018 that qualify under the double tax deduction criteria will temporarily qualify for 2.5 times tax deduction
Apply for the Not Ordinarily Resident (NOR) Scheme
Enjoy a period of 5 years of assessment (YA) tax benefits if you are qualified under the Not Ordinarily Resident (NOR) scheme.
You must meet both of the following criteria: (1) You were not in Singapore for 3 YAs prior to the year you qualify for the NOR scheme; and (2) You are a tax resident for the YA in which you wish to qualify for the NOR scheme.
Rental Expenses can be Deducted from Rental Income
Rental incomes are taxable, thus the associated expenses are deductible.
Examples of such deductible expenses are: property tax, mortgage interest, fire insurance, maintenance fees to the managing body, or general repairs and maintenance costs. Do the following check:, rental expenses are deductible if they are incurred: (1) solely for the purpose of generating rental income; and (2) during the period of tenancy.
The above are general tips for reducing your Singapore income tax burden. It is always better to plan before the base period ended. If your tax situation is unique, or if your needs are more specific, consider consulting a Singapore tax specialist.
Six Tips on Managing the Fees Your Accountant Charges
In today’s economic climate it is more important than ever that small businesses keep control over their business expenses. Sometimes a substantial burden on a small business can be the professional fees their accountant charges. Below are a number of tips that may be useful when managing the impact of these fees. Although these tips are aimed at UK small businesses they may be useful in part to businesses worldwide:
Tip1 – Organise your books and records
When preparing a tax return or a set of accounts, if your business books and records are haphazardly arranged then it will obviously take your accountant longer to carry out the work..
Tip 2 – Use an appropriate book-keeping method
Many people wrongly believe that if they use a computer to complete their books then it will dramatically reduce their accountants time and subsequently their bill. This is at very best is only a half truth. Yes if a good book-keeping package or spreadsheet is correctly used on a computer then it should save your accountant considerable time. The emphasis here however is on “correctly used”, if you are going to use a computer package then make sure it is one you can understand fully and can enter data correctly on. If a computer software package is used incorrectly it can take longer to unravel than it would have done to prepare accounts from a good set of manual records. It is highly recommended that you speak to your accountant first, prior to implementing any new book-keeping method.
Tip3 – Check there is no omissions or arithmetical errors in records
If your accountant has to spend time on correcting simple errors in your records then your bill will be needlessly higher.
Tip 4 – Provide your records to your accountant with adequate time to meet filing deadlines
If you don not know how much time your accountant will require then discuss this with them. Many accountants charge extra, for the overtime they have to pay staff to work on clients records to meet deadlines if the client has supplied their records to them late.
Tip 5 – Use your accountant to improve your business and save you tax
Instead of just being a financial burden most good Chartered Accountants will be able to help you improve your business and suggest ways to save you tax.
Tip 6 – A cheap accountant is not always the cheapest in the end
The term “accountant” is not regulated in the UK. This means that anyone can call themselves an accountant regardless of qualifications and experience. Many accountants with no professional qualifications are very cheap, but often are largely unregulated and may not have professional indemnity insurance. A Chartered Accountant may cost you a little more, but their expertise and experience could save you tax and help you build your business. In addition Chartered Accountants are regulated by their professional body and are required to hold adequate professional indemnity insurance.
The author does not guarantee the accuracy of any information provided in this article and recommends that you do not take any action, whatsoever, based on the information provided. By the fullest extent permitted by law, the author does not accept any responsibility for any actions you may or may not take based on information contained in this article. This article contains general information and is not a substitute for specific independent professional advice.
Insurance Brokers Vs Price Comparison Websites
When it comes to buying your Insurance these days you are spoilt for choice and there are certain questions that you should be asking yourself before settling down and making a decision on what avenue is best for you and we have tried to answer some of the main queries that people often have in the article below.
What is the difference between a Broker and a Price Comparison Website?
A Price Comparison Website will have a set list of questions that you have to answer and once it has received an answer to the relevant questions it will then check a number of Insurers and come back with multiple quotes from various Insurance Companies that will pay the people running the website a portion of commission for being on the site meaning that your price could be higher simply because you are effectively having to pay multiple people with your premium.
A Broker differs greatly as you can speak to a Broker direct and you will get a personal touch with them and they will not be reading a list of questions that they hope will be enough for everyone but will treat you as an individual and tailor make a policy for you. Also as you are dealing with a Professional Broker they will know the markets that they deal with and should be approaching multiple companies on your behalf to get you the most competitive deal available.
Can you check the Policy Cover on a Price Comparison Website?
The one thing with Price Comparison Websites is that there have been multiple complaints regarding certain levels of cover not being included on policies that are sold via the Price Comparison Websites and it being hard to see the full level of cover and following a full investigation from the FCA into these websites found the 5 main problems as follows:
– The Levels of Cover and the Excesses of the Policy were not clear enough.
– The Exclusions and any Limitations on the Policy were not clear enough.
– The Fees that were charged for Cancellations and Adjustments were not displayed.
– They did not have a clear Demands and Needs Statement.
– The Personal Data that was put in was being used by the companies and others for Marketing Purposes and didn’t make it clear how to opt out.
What are the benefits of using a Broker?
If a Broker is undertaking their job correctly then after you have requested a quotation and given over all the information that the Broker will ask you then they will go away check the markets and get the Insurance Policy that is right for you. They should then (before any purchase is made) send you the full details of the Insurance Policy that they are recommending to you which includes a full policy wording and a breakdown of any charges and fees applicable. This means that you will be in a position where you can check all 5 of the things that were hard to find or not shown on a Price Comparison Website.
Price Comparison Website Conclusion
Price Comparison Websites are not unusable by any means and you can obtain some good Quotes and Insurance Policies from them if you remember to check the following:
– Check more than one Price Comparison Website as no one Website can get you a quote from every Insurance Company so checking more will get you more quotations.
– Always check what boxes on the Websites are pre-filled as these are assuming your answer and you should be happy with each answer given.
– Cheapest does not mean best, check all the quotes given for things such as Excesses and Fees charged as just because it is the cheapest policy to buy it does not mean it will be the cheapest all round.
– If you are looking for a complex Insurance Policy then these sites are not for you as they only offer Standard Products meaning anything that isn’t Standard does not fit in to these sites and you will not be able to ask for any advice if you are unsure.
– Can get Quotes and buy Insurance Policies at all times of Day or Night and therefore may be more convenient than dealing with a Broker
Insurance Brokers Conclusion
Insurance Brokers do have some drawbacks such as generally only being open 9am to 5pm meaning that if you are trying to do your Insurance outside of normal hours then you may run in to trouble but there are multiple reasons why I would always use a Broker instead of going via a Price Comparison Website and they are as follows:
– Easier to find out the in-depth features of any Insurance Policy that you may be quoted for or have in force.
– There will be a Human Being available to speak to who can answer all of your Questions and Queries.
– A Full Quotation will be sent which will detail the information it is based upon, the cover it provides and the Fees and Charges Applicable.
– Policy will be tailored to suit your needs rather than a Standard Product that is provided by the Comparison Websites.
