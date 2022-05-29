News
Chicago Cubs face injured-list decisions on left-hander Wade Miley and outfielder Seiya Suzuki
Injury issues are not going away for the Chicago Cubs.
Some players are moving in the right direction. Right-hander Alec Mills and left-hander Sean Newcomb made rehab appearances at Triple-A Iowa on Friday while Clint Frazier was activated from the injured list Saturday before the City Series opener against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. The outfielder missed 31 games because of an appendectomy.
Michael Hermosillo was transferred back to the 10-day IL while left-hander Brandon Hughes, who was brought up from Triple-A as a substitute player during the Cubs’ COVID-19 issues, was returned to Iowa.
Jason Heyward also rejoined the Cubs for their weekend series but is not ready to come off the IL. Heyward has been cleared for baseball activities and is ramping back up. He is on the IL without an injury distinction, which typically is COVID-related.
However, the Cubs face looming IL decisions on left-hander Wade Miley and outfielder Seiya Suzuki.
Miley told the Tribune he has been feeling “a little something” in his left shoulder and considers himself day to day. Miley, who was scheduled to start Sunday against the White Sox, described it as a knot in the shoulder. Right-hander Marcus Stroman (2-4, 4.71 ERA) will start in Miley’s place.
The veteran said he was never able to get loose during his start Sunday at Wrigley Field, explaining how he grinded through the outing, which was more of a struggle than his quality start indicated. He was concerned initially when his arm didn’t bounce back well afterward.
“I know I didn’t have a normal spring, so I’m basically four starts in,” Miley said. “That’s kind of where I feel like I am right now, in the middle of spring training. Maybe just need a couple days.”
Miley played catch Saturday afternoon under the watch of pitching coach Tommy Hottovy and head trainer PJ Mainville. Miley felt better Saturday compared with when he played catch a couple of days ago.
“It’s something I’ve dealt with before,” Miley said. “I don’t think it’s anything serious. I just want to get it out of there.
Team President Jed Hoyer indicated Saturday some concern about Miley’s shoulder, saying “we’re working through that.”
“You certainly hope that this is something you can get out of quickly,” Hoyer said. “But we don’t want to creep up all year.”
Suzuki was not in the lineup Saturday because of his sprained left ring finger. Hoyer met with him after the outfielder went through pregame baseball activities and said Suzuki’s finger is still sore, swollen and stiff. The Cubs would need to make an IL decision Sunday if they want to backdate him the maximum three days.
“You hate to put a guy on the IL and on Day 5 he tells you that he feels great,” Hoyer said. “But there obviously comes that moment with the backdating you want to make that decision by.”
The Cubs began a stretch Saturday of playing 11 games in nine days thanks to two doubleheaders. Playing short-handed is never ideal, especially facing a game-heavy stretch. The Cubs’ 40-man situation complicates their options.
“Right now, the 40-man’s a real consideration,” Hoyer said.
The Cubs have only two healthy position players on the 40-man in outfielder Nelson Velázquez, who was recently promoted to Triple A for the first time, and Double-A outfielder Alexander Canario. They have limited healthy options on the pitching side, too, led by Mark Leiter Jr., Conner Menez and Hughes.
“You don’t want to mess up the 40-man or lose a really good player for something that might be two or three days, so we’ve been thinking about those things a lot,” Hoyer said. “I think we will get through these doubleheaders. We’ll get through some of these short-term ILs. I think when we do that we’ll have a better chance to make some of those decisions that might affect our 40.”
News
Gerrit Cole loses focus after bad call as Yankees fall to Rays, 3-1
ST. PETERSBURG — The frustration was obvious and ultimately dangerous. Gerrit Cole had cruised through the first five innings and thought he’d gotten through the sixth when a questionable call by the home plate umpire visibly frustrated him. It unraveled from there.
The Rays rallied for three runs in the final three innings to come back and beat the Yankees 3-1 at Tropicana Field on Saturday.
The Yankees (33-14) lost for the first time in five games — Cole’s last start — and for the first time to the Rays (27-19) this season. They had already guaranteed at least a split of this four-game series, are still in possession of the best record in baseball and have a 5.5-game lead over the Rays in the American League East.
Cole went six innings and allowed a run on two hits. He struck out 10, his third double-digit strikeout game of the season and second in a row, but also walked three. Cole had not walked a batter in his two previous starts and the Yankees’ starters had combined to walk four in their 10 previous starts.
The Yankees ace had pretty much everything working for him through the first five innings. He had 20 swings-and-misses, 10 on his slider and seven on his fastball. He took a no-hitter into the fifth inning.
Cole struck out Manuel Margot for his eighth punchout to lead off the inning and got Kevin Kiermaier to fly out to center field before Francisco Mejia grounded one up the middle for a two-out single. Cole shrugged it off quickly, striking out Brett Phillips to end the inning.
In the sixth, Cole got irritated. With two outs, he thought he had Ji Man-Choi on a 89 mph slider, instead home plate umpire Edwin Moscoso called it a ball and Cole walked him. The right-hander was visibly upset on the mound, saying “You missed it. You missed that one.” to Moscoso.
Sensing Cole was rattled, Anthony Rizzo went to the mound with catcher Jose Trevino, but it didn’t work. Cole walked the Rays’ shortstop Wander Franco on four pitches and Randy Arozarena’s short fly ball over shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s glove brought in Choi for the tying run.
With the Yankees bullpen starting to stir, Cole coaxed a groundball to shortstop out of Margot to end the inning.
The Rays got lucky in the seventh when Francisco Mejia’s high pop up managed to drop in between Joey Gallo and Gleyber Torres in right field. Rizzo saved a run when he charged Harold Ramirez’s groundball and threw out Kiermaier at home. Mejia, however, scored on Yandy Diaz’s two-out high chopper off Michael King to third base, DJ LeMahieu didn’t have time to make the throw and the Rays took the 2-1 lead.
The Yankees had a chance in the eighth with Margot dropping Kiner-Falefa’s two-out fly ball to put the tying run on base. Yankees manager Aaron Boone called Trevino back and pinch hit switch hitter Aaron Hicks left-handed against right-hander Jason Adam. Hicks, who was out of the lineup the first two games with right hamstring tightness, struck out.
LeMahieu, back in the lineup for the first time since Monday because of a sore left wrist, jumped on former Yankee Corey Kluber for a long double to lead off the game. Aaron Judge singled and Rizzo brought home LeMahieu on a sacrifice fly. Judge got caught trying to tag up on a double play on Torres’ fly ball to right.
Kluber allowed just that one run on three hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out five. It is just over a year ago that Kluber, in his only season with the Yankees, threw a no-hitter against the Rangers. The former Cy Young winner left an impression, including teaching reliever King his signature slurve.
Boone said it was a good experience for the staff.
“I think it probably just confirmed a lot of things. You always hear of the Klu-bot and just how meticulous he is and how prepared he is, how much he works, how hard he works at taking care of himself, but also the craft pitching,” Boone said of Kluber. “I think the biggest thing is, I think the respect and how much guys, especially in the rotation and all the pitchers, really looked up to him and valued what he had to say. Obviously he’s not an outspoken guy or anything but when he speaks I think he speaks wisely and a lot of guys, I think learned a lot.”
News
Jacob deGrom says he’s feeling great, but knows he needs to play it safe
Jacob deGrom found himself in a familiar situation, surrounded by reporters before a game at Citi Field. The ailing pitcher, who’s been working his way back from a stress reaction in his right scapula, wasn’t gearing up for a start. But he was fielding questions for the first time since the start of the season.
“I feel completely normal,” the sidelined ace said before Saturday’s Mets game against the Phillies. “I think that’s where it’s gonna be like do we push it? Do we not? That’ll be the discussion over the next few days. And when we get on the mound, what is the safest way to go about this?”
DeGrom threw out to about 135 feet off flat ground on Friday. The Mets haven’t discussed when he’ll begin throwing off a mound just yet, he said, stressing the importance of not doing too much or getting too far ahead.
“It’s just checking off each of these boxes along the way and everything felt good,” he said. “I’m sure that’s gonna be the discussion over the next couple days of when do we get on the mound.”
DeGrom speculated his last MRI, on May 16, was the last he’ll need as he continues to make his way back from the shoulder injury, which put a smile on his face. DeGrom had three MRIs over the span of six weeks.
“Normally bone heals stronger, so the last report was good and they said it was completely healed,” he said.
He also said he felt “pretty normal” and “didn’t really notice it with every day activity” at least a couple of weeks after injuring his scapula. DeGrom also explained that when he did start feeling better, he kept in mind he needed to “be really careful with not doing too much” to ensure the bone doesn’t getting re-injured and healed properly.
At this juncture of his return from injury, the training staff have been monitoring how his scapula handles throwing, making sure there are no setbacks or other issues popping up. There’s also no timeline for deGrom’s return to the big league mound, or even when he’ll be able to slide in for minor league starts.
“But the way it’s going so far, I feel great,” deGrom said.
There are still only guesses being made about how the stress reaction even cropped up. DeGrom again said he thought it was because of the short ramp up time combined with his being so removed from pitching competitively. He last pitched on July 7, 2021, a seven-inning, 10-strikeout effort against the Milwaukee Brewers.
But the rehab hasn’t stopped him from still watching his team from afar, and as of Friday, from the best seat in the stadium. That the Mets, as of Saturday before first pitch, were first in the NL East and fourth in MLB at 30-17, has made him that much more excited to return safely.
“Like I said, ready to be back out there,” deGrom said.
“The team’s been playing really good and you wanna be there through the end of the year. So, it’s like I said, trying to walk that fine line being safe and not trying to do it too quick.”
News
50 years later, MLB keeps promise to late Sanford POW’s family | Commentary
Sadly, we too often become numb to sports teams and leagues who honor our troops in a variety of ways, whether it’s discounted admission on Military Appreciation Night or an invitation for veterans to stand and be recognized by the crowd or, of course, the traditional military flyover that often comes at the end of the national anthem.
On this Memorial Day weekend, let us all take a moment to remember another military flyover in North Vietnam more than half-a-century ago; a fatal mission in a failed war that left a local woman without her husband and two young children without their father.
And let us also remember there are names and faces and men and women behind these military tributes at sporting events. We’re talking about brave men like Capt. E.A. Stamm, a Navy pilot who left his Sanford home in 1967 and never returned.
The reason I know about Capt. Stamm is because his daughter — Katrina Stamm-Shoemaker — contacted me early last year about a long, lost card issued by Major League Baseball in 1973 at the end of the Vietnam War. The card was a lifetime pass to MLB games for those Vietnam prisoners of war, their spouses and their children. It was baseball’s way of showing gratitude to the hundreds who were captured and then tortured in North Vietnamese POW camps.
When I received Katrina’s original email about her lost card, I made a perfunctory effort to contact Major League Baseball and never heard back. I let the issue die, but Katrina never did. She kept emailing me and asking me to help and I was always too busy. Finally, after her umpteenth email, I tried again and made contact with MLB Chief Communications Officer Pat Courtney, who came to the rescue. Courtney and his staff confirmed Katrina’s story and issued a beautiful new “gold” card to Katrina — a grown woman with nothing but little-girl memories of her courageous father.
She remembers being in the fifth grade at Sanford’s Southside Elementary School on the day before Thanksgiving break when her teacher, Mrs. Carlton, called her to the front of the class an hour before school was to let out.
“Your mom wants you home immediately,” the teacher said. “Get on your bike right now, ride straight home and don’t you stop.”
“As a little kid, I was oblivious, and I just assumed it was something good my mom wanted to tell me,” Katrina says. “To this day, I can zap myself back to that moment as a little girl on my bicycle riding home, the wind is whipping through my hair and I’m thinking something really, really good is about to happen.”
Instead, it was something horrifically bad. When she reached the house, her mother, Ruth Ann, was crying and being comforted by the family pastor and two Navy officials. That’s how Katrina and her little brother David learned their daddy’s plane had been shot down over North Vietnam.
According to Navy and family accounts, Stamm volunteered to replace another pilot who had fallen ill and couldn’t go on a dangerous photo reconnaissance mission along the 19th parallel in North Vietnam. It was Nov. 25, 1968, when Stamm swooped downward in his supersonic A-5 Vigilante jet so his navigator could take the photos. But at 5,500 feet, they were within range of North Vietnamese anti-aircraft artillery and their plane was hit and broke into four pieces. Stamm’s navigator didn’t make it out of the plane, but Stamm ejected from the aircraft, parachuted to the ground and was taken captive. He died at some point while in captivity, but not before the family went through years of hell wondering what had happened to him.
The family, according to Katrina, was told twice by the Navy that he was dead and told two other times that he was still alive in a POW camp. They lived for years, until the war was over in 1973, not really knowing whether or not he was coming home.
What they did know what this: If he was indeed still alive, he was being subjected to extreme torture and mistreatment in North Vietnam’s gruesome POW camps — sarcastically called the “Hanoi Hilton” by captured troops. Surviving American POWs have told stories of being in solitary confinement for weeks with no bathrooms and having to sit in their own excrement while rats and roaches crawled on their bodies. They told of brutal beatings, waterboarding and being tied up for days and hung from ropes suspended from iron meat hooks.
Many POWs died and some attempted suicide.
“For the family members of those POWs, it was like trying to go on with your life while there is still an ongoing tragedy happening every day in your mind,” Katrina says. “You’re watching yourself try to live a normal life, but in the back of your head, you know your father is in Vietnam being tortured. In many ways, it was like we were imprisoned in that POW camp with my dad.”
Even when the war was over, the uncertainty continued. Katrina says when the Navy flew home the supposed remains of her father, the family was skeptical and paid for a forensics report on the bones. The original report was conducted by a lab at the Smithsonian Institution, Katrina says, and confirmed that the remains were not her father’s. Suspiciously, a subsequent report confirmed they were here father’s.
“There’s still this big discrepancy about whether or not that it’s even my dad buried in the grave next to my mom,” Katrina says. “If it’s not my dad, I hope it’s somebody nice who my mom gets along with.”
Katrina laughs at this point, but other times she cries during our interview. Like when she describes the months before her father was deployed to Vietnam when, in those days before Disney, the young family spent the entire summer visiting old, forgotten Florida attractions like Six Gun Territory, Marineland, the mermaid show at Weeki Wachee Springs and the water-ski show at Cypress Gardens.
Or just before her father left on his final deployment and she sat on his lap and hugged him and he told her, “You’re a big girl now so you take care of your mother and your little brother David.”
Her mother passed away six years ago, but not before successfully raising Katrina and David, who both graduated from UCF and have gone on to thriving careers and fulfilling lives. But even now, more than 50 years later, they celebrate and commemorate their father.
A few weeks ago, Katrina and her husband Dean used her newly issued lifetime baseball pass to attend a game in St. Louis, where both of her parents are buried. She was thrilled that before the Cardinals played the Diamondbacks that night at Busch Stadium, the famous Budweiser Clydesdales — their hair braided with red, white and blue ribbons — took a lap around the field pulling the red beer wagon.
“It was a blast. We had such an amazing time,” Katrina says. “I think it’s wonderful that sports organizations like Major League Baseball pay tribute to our military. When I was a kid, and somebody would do something nice for the families of those who died in the military, it always made me feel that we weren’t forgotten, after all.”
Her voice cracks.
“It’s no secret that we didn’t treat our Vietnam veterans very well when they came back home,” she adds. “And for the families of those who didn’t come back home, it feels good even today to know that somebody still cares. I appreciate organizations like Major League Baseball for continuing to honor my father.”
Next time you’re at a football game or a baseball game or a NASCAR race and those fighter jets streak across the sky at the end of the national anthem, remember another military flyover in 1968.
Remember the courage of Captain Ernest Albert Stamm.
And remember the words of Elmer Davis, the great World War II-era news reporter and commentator.
“This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.”
Email me at [email protected]. Hit me up on Twitter @BianchiWrites and listen to my Open Mike radio show every weekday from 6 to 9:30 a.m. on FM 96.9, AM 740 and HD 101.1-2
