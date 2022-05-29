Chip And Dale Voice Actors

Share Pin 0 Shares

The story began in 1943 when Chip and Dale first came out and situated two human-like chipmunk brothers in every backyard. Created by The Walt Disney Company, it immediately became the part of the family where Pinocchio and the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs had been making the Disney name more famous.

And here we are in 2022 with Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, directed by Akiva Schaffer and written by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, which is overhauling the 2-D world of the cartoon into a modern CGI world. This evolution was perhaps long due, but won’t we miss the original in all its innocence?

Story

The film shows Chip and Dale 30 years in the future after their Rescue Rangers TV show has ended airing. The two brothers have become distant. Chip is now working as an insurance salesman, and Dale has undergone a CGI surgery (amazing, right) which has turned him into a 3-D character.

The story is filled with suspense and spoofs, where several animated characters have disappeared, and the fourth wall is often broken with humor. There is a police investigation going on because someone is kidnapping characters from iconic cartoons previously aired. The humans and the cartoons are coming together to create another level in the world of fantasy. With the metaverse just around the corner, such a reality is not too far.

Cast

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers has both animated and live-action actors. This has led to some interesting casting choices. Kiki Layne is one such actor who has portrayed the role of police officer Ellie. Rick and Morty star, Chris Parnell, has played the role of Dale’s Agent Dave Bollinari. What’s even more interesting is the choice of voice actors. John Mulaney, the famous stand-up comedian, has given the voice for Chip, while Brooklyn 99 star, Andy Samberg, has given the voice for Dale. Villians in the story are a bunch of 3 bad guys named Sweet Pete, Bob the Warrior Viking, and Jimmy the Polar Bear, which have been voice acted by Will Arnett, Seth Rogen, and Da’Vone McDonald, respectively. Seth Rogen is a veteran in voice acting with even acting out Pumbaa from The Lion King remake.

Reviews

It is currently sitting at an 82 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes; even though only 8 days have passed since its release, it is a very good rating worth watching. While it is only 7.1 on IMDB, it still’s a solid rating, above average.

So Far, So Good

A good animated movie is always welcome in this world full of commotion and clamor. Who doesn’t need a refresher, right? Chip and Dale are a classic that has been a part of every gen y child and before that, and still before that.

We have shared memories with our parents to our grandparents with these chipmunks. And now, in CGI, the young generation is all set to experience the classic once again, but hopefully, they will also experience the original and relive the charm it had.

