Cubs ‘came out aggressive’ vs. White Sox starter Johnny Cueto early in a 5-1 victory in the City Series
Johnny Cueto didn’t allow a run in his first two starts with the Chicago White Sox.
But a Patrick Wisdom bloop double and a Frank Schwindel single set the tone early for the Cubs, who scored two runs in the first and didn’t look back, beating the Sox 5-1 in the City Series in front of a sellout crowd of 37,820 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“Our approach was hit strikes, make sure to get them in the zone, and whether that be the first pitch or pitches after I think we were just aggressive in terms of that mindset of hitting strikes,” Wisdom said. “It paid off for us.
”It’s just honing in on a strike, making sure you can get something over the plate to hit, something you can do damage with and put a good swing on it.”
Both first-inning runs came with two outs. And in two different forms.
Wisdom’s bloop, with an exit velocity of 76.1 mph according to MLB Statcast, landed just out of the reach of Sox first baseman José Abreu in a shallow right field for an RBI double. Wisdom scored on Schwindel’s single, which had an exit velocity of 103.3 mph.
“They came out aggressive, I saw that since the beginning of the game (and) I tried to deal with it,” Cueto said through an interpreter. “They took advantage of me trying to throw strikes and they are a young team and they were aggressive.”
Nico Hoerner led off the second with a single, moved to third on a single from Rafael Ortega and scored when Andrelton Simmons grounded out to shortstop Tim Anderson.
The Sox threatened to cut into the deficit in the bottom of the second when Yasmani Grandal attempted to score from second Jake Burger’s single to right. Ortega threw him out at the plate to end the inning.
“I patted (third base coach) Joe (McEwing) on the back,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “That’s one of the things you do when you’re struggling, man. You have to push. The ground ball that way, guy rushed it good, made a strong throw, so, you know, I thought you had to send him. They had to make a throw to stop it.”
Burger took matters into his own hands in the fifth with a solo home run to left, making it 3-1.
Adam Engel smoked a one-hopper that Simmons, the Cubs shortstop, couldn’t handle and turned it into a double. But Keegan Thompson got Anderson to ground out to third, and Josh Harrison to fly out to right to minimize the damage.
Thompson (5-0) allowed one run on five hits with four strikeouts and a walk while matching a career high with five innings in his third start of the season.
“I feel like I was kind of all over the place and not really hitting a ton of spots,” he said. “I just got really lucky. I think they missed some pitches in the strike zone. I just didn’t hit a ton of spots and got away with a couple of poor pitches.”
He said that getting through the outing when his stuff wasn’t working well served as a “huge confidence boost.”
“Because then when you’re hitting spots and doing what you’re supposed to be doing, then you feel like it’s going even better,” Thompson said. “So I just got lucky tonight.”
Wisdom and Schwindel helped add runs in the seventh. Batting with the bases loaded, Wisdom hit a grounder deep in the hole between second and short. Anderson made a nice backhanded stop and threw to second for a force. Wisdom beat Harrison’s throw to first and a run scored.
Schwindel followed with an RBI single to right, stretching the lead to 5-1 and ending Cueto’s outing.
“The way (manager David) Ross designs a lineup, it’s fun because there’s some thump and then there’s a lot of contact too,” Wisdom said. “If one of us doesn’t get it done, the guy behind is picking you up. It’s a lot of fun and takes some of the pressure off, too, knowing that you’ve got guys behind you that can drive him in too.”
Cueto (0-1) — who entered Saturday with 12 consecutive scoreless innings since the Sox purchased his contract from Triple-A Charlotte on May 16 — allowed five runs on nine hits with two strikeouts and three walks in 6⅔ innings.
“They attacked right in the first inning,” La Russa said. “It was that one bloop that hurt. But he settled down and did a really good job. Best part of the game was at the end we prevented a lot of runs from scoring with a lot of really good defense. Shows me we were still competing, which I like a lot.”
The Sox came up empty after another scoring chance in the seventh. Burger and Engel had back-to-back singles with one out. But Rowan Wick enduced Anderson to ground into a double play.
The Sox went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and fell one game under .500 at 22-23.
“You’re going to feel pressure no matter what, in terms of ‘Oh, we’ve only scored one run’ or it’s a zero or whatever it may be,” Burger said. “We all have the utmost confidence in each other. That’s just how we look at it.
“Every time any of us step in the box, we think all of us are going to do damage. Just stick with each other and we’ll get through it.”
Real World Economics: Economic decisions always more complicated than yes or no
Some decisions, both economic and non-economic, are a simple yes or no. Many others deal with “how much” of something, how much time spent playing golf versus cooking for the Gospel Rescue Mission versus pounding down brewskis or cramming for your physics finals. In some cases, the “how much” covers a long linear range of quantities for one input or product. An example would be whether to put one pound of nitrogen fertilizer per acre on corn this year or 55 pounds or 127 pounds or 201 pounds. Which would be the most profitable?
Knowing which of these categories — the binary “yes/no” or the linear “how much” — is key to understanding issues and making business decisions. But there can be much confusion, including falling into one of the “logical fallacies” that used to be taught in introductory philosophy courses.
A common one rears its head in what are apparently simple binary decisions. When President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on a wide range of imports from China, scores of economically-illiterate journalists wrote stories asking, “But who actually pays these tariffs, the Chinese or the American consumer?” It is presented as either/or. The Chinese must pay 100 percent or the American households must pay 100 percent. Any student who stayed awake during freshman microeconomics knows that the answer is “the burden of the tariff is split between the seller and buyer and diverse other parties involved. And these splits vary from product to product.”
There is a name for this error of absolutism — “the fallacy of the false dichotomy.” That is the logical error of assuming a stark either/or tradeoff. It is also often evident in parental scolding of teens: “If you don’t study for your algebra exams, you are going to spend your whole life as a busboy.”
A very similar question is who bears the burden of the corporate income tax, the shareholders who are the owners of the company or the people who buy its products? Liberals who advocate “tax corporations, not people” assume that stock owners or top management will bear the entire cost of the tax. Anti-tax partisans throw back, “corporations just pass the cost of the corporate income tax on to consumers in the price of the products.” And many of these, without any embarrassment, will say in the same sentence, “If you raise the corporate income tax, you will choke off investment and economic growth. And the cost of the tax all gets passed to consumers anyway.” Both assertions cannot be true at the same time.
Some business decisions appear as a simple yes/no but there may be other alternatives. Right now, many businesses are asking, “Should we shut down our grain trading operations in Russia or not?” But there may be an alternative like “should we sell our Black Sea grain loading facility in the port of Novorossiysk but keep a sales office in Moscow to negotiate purchases or sales that we’ll handle through someone else’s facilities?”
The “how far along the scale” problems show up in any business. Should the Burger Shack schedule six people to work Friday night or seven or four? Is the answer the same if the local high school has a home game that Friday or an away game?
The price of corn is at historic highs. Should we put on more nitrogen fertilizer? Potash? Phosphate? And how much more? The answer probably will be different for each. What about planting more seeds per acre? How will that depend on long-term rain forecasts?
You run a resort near the Gunflint Trail and need to decide on the number of summer student workers weeks or months in advance. How will business be affected by COVID, inflation, high gas prices? What is the downside if you hire too many workers? If you hire too few?
Underlying these is the idea that decisions are made “at the margin.” Last year, we put on 100 pounds of nitrogen, but now corn prices are way up. Should we go to 115? 120? 200?
That gets entangled in the physical and agronomic variables that drive “diminishing marginal returns.” You get additional corn by going from 100 to 105 pounds. But that increment is not as much as the one you got when you moved from 50 to 55 pounds. You can increase this key input all you want, but rain and solar radiation are out of your control, as are the physiological limits of a particular corn hybrid.
Going from five to six workers at the Burger Shack may mean faster taking of orders, cleaning tables and so forth. Going from six to seven also may also boost the number of customers you can handle. But you only have three registers, one fryer, one grill and 16 tables. So at some point, putting another worker on shift will mean someone just twiddling their thumbs or hosing down around the dumpster. But you won’t sell more burgers. The marginal productivity of labor will have fallen to zero.
Decisions get made at the margin in consumption also. Should I buy chicken breasts or pork chops or a beef roast? The answer to that depends on your particular food preferences, but also how much of which you have eaten recently. Even a real beefeater may opt for chicken if they ate beef the last five nights. And price always is a factor. You may drive to the store thinking chicken thighs in white wine and sauerkraut would be good, but then see that there is a special on very nice pork loins. Without being conscious of it, the shopper’s brain is weighing “which meat would give us the greatest additional satisfaction per dollar we spend?”
Price, or cost, enters in on the input questions just noted. The price of corn is up, justifying higher fertilizer use, but the price of fertilizer is up also. So the question is “what is the value of the extra corn we get per an additional dollar spent on fertilizer?” What will be the additional sales we get compared to the cost of one more worker now that we are paying $18 an hour instead of $15?
If students learn nothing else but recognizing false dichotomies and understanding how decisions are made about marginal increments, their prof still feels accomplishment.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
Chicago Bears Q&A: Where is the roster most deficient? What is the ceiling and floor for Matt Eberflus’ defense?
The Chicago Bears are in Week 2 of organized team activities, and as with any team in the early stages of a rebuild, questions abound at many positions. Brad Biggs’ weekly Bears mailbag covers the running backs, secondary and offensive line — and starts by asking where the biggest holes are.
Now that the draft and the first few rounds of free agency are over, where do you think the roster is most deficient? Are there any players currently available that would address those needs or will they need to wait until preseason cuts to fill those holes? — @theengineer_dan
The Bears certainly hope they have players on the roster who can emerge as options beyond 2022 by proving themselves this season. The offensive line has legitimate questions. Is Larry Borom a starting-caliber player, especially at left tackle? Can Teven Jenkins be a good fit for this offense with his first look coming at right tackle? Who will play right guard? As for the rest of the offense, are the wide receivers good enough to be productive? Are the positive early signs from Justin Fields that the coaching staff has outlined proof he will take a significant step forward in his second season?
Without significant investments on the defensive line, with the exception of pass rusher Robert Quinn, can the Bears be solid not only stopping the run, but also rushing the passer? Is there a high-caliber nickel cornerback on the roster? Can free safety Eddie Jackson bounce back from a couple of seasons that weren’t to the level of his contract? The Bears have players in place for all of these positions, and some will step up and provide good answers. How many remains to be seen. Some will fall short and there will be clear needs entering next offseason, when general manager Ryan Poles will have cap space, cash and more draft picks.
I wouldn’t expect a windfall of solutions via preseason cuts. Generally, players whom other teams let go can serve as bridge players and depth. It’s less common that a player who is cut loose can be a real building block for the future. Try to be patient with the process. The roster will evolve over the next 15 to 16 months before the 2023 season starts.
What positions are most deficient? I’d say the offensive line, wide receiver and maybe the defensive line. But we’ve yet to see the Bears in full pads or in the preseason, and real answers will come during the regular season.
Do the Bears get a deal done with David Montgomery after this year or do you think they ultimately let him walk? I’m factoring in the emergence of Khalil Herbert. It was a small sample size but given the position, well, you know. — @runbackdave
It’s difficult to project what Montgomery’s market will look like after this season without knowing how he will perform in the new offense. As a general rule, running backs are largely replaceable. It’s probably the easiest position on the roster to plug in help other than specialists. Look at the variety of backs the San Francisco 49ers have used with great success, and that’s a similar offensive system.
Montgomery has been solid for the Bears, but for him to prove real value in this offense, he has to be more dynamic and productive as a pass catcher. Running backs who get paid now, with the exception of someone like Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans, are multidimensional threats. To me, this has less to do with how Herbert performs this season and more with what Montgomery does.
Ryan Poles may have successfully remade the secondary on the cheap. The linebacker and defensive line core seems solid too with some promising players. What do you think the defensive ceiling/floor could be for this roster? — @jmcdavitt
I assume you are talking about the defense in 2022. I agree the Bears made some strong moves in the secondary by drafting cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker in the second round. They will make some rookie mistakes — that’s natural for any first-year players — but the Bears have gotten out of the pattern of seeking veteran bridge players on the back end, at least at those two spots.
The defensive line has legitimate questions. It lacks a signature interior player — someone like Tommie Harris, who was in the same scheme the last time the Bears ran the Tampa-2, or DeForest Buckner, who played for Matt Eberflus with the Indianapolis Colts. This defense requires some special players up front to play at a high level because you’re sacrificing size for athleticism, and that makes it challenging to defend the run.
Are the Bears going to keep Robert Quinn for the season? If they do, will they get the record-setting 2021 version or the 2020 version? Free safety Eddie Jackson is coming off a couple of subpar seasons. There are fair questions about who will man the nickel position, which should be viewed as a starter. The ceiling for this group in 2022 is probably middle of the pack, and that might be attainable because the Bears don’t face the toughest schedule in terms of quarterbacks. The floor is a little below that.
Why is Jaylon Johnson taking second-team reps? — @wustinwields1
The coaches wanted to look at a handful of other players who have been involved in the entire offseason program. Matt Eberflus said not to read too much into who is playing with which unit in May, and that’s good advice in this case. Eberflus said a week ago he hadn’t seen enough of Johnson on the field to say a whole lot about him. When asked about Johnson on Tuesday, he was pretty upbeat.
“Now I’ve seen him for a week and I like what I see,” Eberflus said. “He’s moving around really good. His change of direction is nice. He’s got really good hands. As you know, he’s got good size. So now just really looking at his coverage ability and it’s in a good spot. We’re just working with him and trying to assess his skills and we’ll coach him as we go.”
Barring something unexpected, Johnson will be a starter with second-round pick Kyler Gordon. I wouldn’t be surprised if Johnson is running with the ones at mandatory minicamp in mid-June, if not sooner. It doesn’t hurt for the coaches to send a message that those who consistently show up for voluntary work will get the first chance to be evaluated. That’s probably a motivator on some level.
Is there any hope Kindle Vildor can sustain CB1? I know it’s OTAs. — @just_acy
That seems unlikely with Jaylon Johnson entering his third season and second-round pick Kyler Gordon getting consistent work with the starters already. A realistic best-case scenario for Vildor, who struggled at points last season, is to have a competitive training camp and preseason and put himself in position to be a top backup on the outside.
Likelihood one of the rookie offensive linemen starts Week 1? — @dwcprodz
That seems like a long shot. It looks like the Bears are rolling with Larry Borom at left tackle and Teven Jenkins at right tackle — or at least it’s headed in that direction for the start of training camp. I highly doubt the Bears have a rookie offensive tackle who will prove he’s ready to start in Week 1. The best chance — and again, I don’t think it’s a high probability — is one of the rookies getting in the mix for the right guard job, where Sam Mustipher and Dakota Dozier have spent most of the time with the ones.
There’s still a chance a newcomer will arrive with a shot at the right guard job, and remember, sometimes those things play out late. The Bears sort of fell into adding guard Josh Sitton to the starting lineup back in 2016 after the Green Bay Packers released him on Labor Day weekend. When GM Ryan Poles used four Day 3 picks on offensive linemen, it was with the idea that one or two of them could push for a spot in 2023. You can’t rule it out, but speculating now is incredibly difficult because they haven’t put pads on.
Any chatter about how Charles Snowden is doing? He would seem to be the fast, lengthy, smart, try-hard kind of defensive end that Matt Eberflus’ system calls for. Pre-draft some even saw him as a Day 2 pick. Obviously his broken ankle turned teams off. He definitely has the measurables. — John R., Vietnam
I have not heard coaches single out Snowden, but with veterans Robert Quinn and Al-Quadin Muhammad not participating in the voluntary portion of the offseason program to this point — at least from what media have been allowed to view — that has given a handful of other players more reps, more exposure and in some cases more time with the first team. Training camp and preseason will be big for players such as Snowden, who is a holdover from the previous regime. The spring is critical for Snowden to show he can pick up the techniques the coaching staff is highlighting and can understand the defense. When it comes to turning the corner and really getting after the quarterback, he’ll have to wait until pads go on in training camp.
“It’s hard to me to assess a couple things this time of year,” Matt Eberflus said. “Pass rush is hard to assess because it’s a little bit easier for the rushers to get around because there’s no pads on, but once you put the pads on and those tackles can really block ‘em, I think that’s when you really assess what it is. Same thing in the running game. How do you really assess the running game as well?”
How do you think they are gonna work with Khyiris Tonga? Will they still line him up at nose tackle or try to move him to three technique? — @chicagostatmuse
Tonga, a seventh-round pick in 2021, was a nice surprise for the Bears as a rookie, appearing in 15 games and logging 216 defensive snaps (23%). He was an ideal fit as a nose tackle in the 3-4 scheme, so there’s a little bit of projection for him in the new front. The Bears listed him at 6-foot-4, 338 pounds last season, and they have yet to adjust the measurements for returning players.
When I asked defensive line coach Travis Smith what the target weight is for Tonga this season, he said that’s a decision that involves the strength staff and powers above him. For comparison, the Colts didn’t have a defensive lineman above 314 pounds (veteran tackle Grover Stewart) at the start of last season. Tonga definitely is not a three technique, but he has a chance to play the nose in this defense, even though it’s different from manning that spot in a 3-4.
“Our big thing in our front is to make sure that we’re effort first,” Smith said. “We can correct everything else. And so as long as our guys — whatever their weight is — (are) able to run and play consistently at a high level, I’m good with it.
“He’s moving good. For a big man, he’s got really great feet. Recall the (term) dancing bear. We have some big men that can move, stay on their feet. We want our big men to play sideline to sideline. We’re a penetrating, vertical, edge-setting defense, but we run. All four of us. We want all four guys running. As long as they can do that, their weight is good to me.”
Heat, Erik Spoelstra have forged a bond of conciliation rather than confrontation
When it comes to scowls, P.J. Tucker is All-NBA.
And yet, from a distance, when the veteran Miami Heat forward looked at Erik Spoelstra, he wondered if he could play for someone like that, someone who similarly contorts facial muscle at moments of stress, someone who patrols sidelines with a steely presence, a coach who often seems on edge.
Turns out amid this wild ride to Sunday night’s Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals that Tucker aligned himself with a coach open to compromise, willing to bend, even acquiesce.
“It’s trust and understanding in each other that makes greatness,” Tucker told the Sun Sentinel ahead of Sunday’s showdown at FTX Arena against the Boston Celtics. “We have that here.”
Raise the sometimes-innocuous franchise branding of “Heat Culture” to Tucker and he smiles. He’s been in enough places to appreciate the catchphrases sold far and wide by teams.
And then he confirms the reality of what this seven-month journey actually has been like, having arrived in the offseason in free agency.
Yes, players have shown up late. Yes, that has led to internal consternation. And, yes, it also largely has been excused by Spoelstra.
This has not been the Pat Riley my-way-or-highway Heat for years.
That, Tucker said, has allowed the focus to remain on the court.
“I’ve had coaches all across the board with that,” he said during a private, one-on-one moment. “And there’s super sticklers. And then other ones where it’s like, you know what, there’s other problems. Nobody’s crazy, showing up an hour late. Things happen. Most guys come ready to play, ready to do their jobs. Nothing else matters.”
Earlier this season, Tucker, 37, said that when he signed on with the Heat last summer because of the opportunity for another championship after winning one with the Milwaukee Bucks last year, he made the move even while viewing Spoelstra as “a dictator.”
“I thought,” he said of Spoelstra, “he was going to be like, ‘This way, or we’re not doing it.’ But he’s not like that. I thought he was, [when] playing against him.”
He quickly came to find otherwise.
And that, he said, made the winning even more enjoyable.
Because, he said, he previously had worked under such dictatorial types.
“Sure,” he said. “I hated it. I don’t have fun with that. It’s not something I prefer to choose to be playing for, now being a veteran. I don’t like coaches like that, just for the fact that players play. We’re out there. We have a feel for the game. Veteran players have been around and we’ve got a feel for what works and what we want to happen.
“Coaches have their things and their studies and got their beliefs in what they think works. And it’s just that contrast. There’s always that difference between the players and the coaches.”
Instead of confrontation, Tucker said there was conciliation.
In the end, that might be particularly meaningful, with Tucker holding the right to opt back into free agency this summer.
In that case, it would mean risking a relationship that works for a situation closer to the other coaching extreme.
With Spoelstra, Tucker said, there has been an allowance for players to dictate terms of the approach, provided they also show they can master such approaches.
“I think he knows how hard I work,” he said of Spoelstra. “I think it makes it a little easier when you know a guy’s out there and is going to give the coverage that he chooses 110 percent and work through it and through the progressions, if it works or doesn’t work.
“It’s kind of hard to do that if somebody’s not giving it a chance and trying all the different things.”
