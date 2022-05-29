Defensive versatility gets Nick Gordon a toehold with Twins

One of five Twins first-round draft picks to play at Target Field this season, Nick Gordon came through the organization primarily as a middle infielder. He’s finally finding a toehold in the majors as, well, just about everything.

While the other first-round picks that have played for the Twins this season have essentially played their minor league positions – Byron Buxton, Alex Kirilloff, Trevor Larnach and Royce Lewis – Gordon has finally found a toehold as a utility man. Since making his big league debut in May of last season, Gordon has played every position but first and catcher. Yes, that includes pitching.

“You’ve got to embrace every single situation that you’re in and every opportunity to make the best out of it,” said Gordon, the fifth overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft.

He can hit a little, too. After coming through with a pair of two-out, run-scoring hits in Friday’s 10-7 victory over Kansas City, Gordon was hitting .273 with two doubles, a triple, two runs scored and five RBIs in 17 games this month heading into Saturday’s 1:10 p.m. first pitch against the Royals.

That’s not easy for a player who isn’t playing every day, but Gordon said that’s just because baseball isn’t easy.

“It’s just as difficult as anything else in this game, you know?” he said. “You have to look at the guys who play everyday; it’s tough to stay hot in those situations, as well. It’s the game that we play.”

Gordon, 26, was penciled in as the Twins’ left fielder on Saturday, his 15th game there this season. He also has played center field, shortstop, second base and been the designated hitter.

“What Nick has done in opening up his options, our options, with his versatility has been fantastic,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He’s done that through a lot of work. It’s not very long ago where he was mainly a one-to-two position type of guy right there in the middle of the infield and that was it. He’s added some other things to his toolbox and he’s been very motivated to move around the field.

“I think it’s the best thing for his career, for us winning games, and I think he’s taken to it very well. He has the right mentality to do this kind of job.”

The son of longtime major league starter Tom “Flash” Gordon, and brother to Washington shortstop Dee, Gordon credited teammates Buxton and Gilberto Celestino for what has been a smooth transition to the outfield. He said Buxton, arguably baseball’s best center fielder, has been “hands-on” with him and rookie Celestino.

When the understudies make a highlight-reel catch in center in his stead, Buxton is the first one to greet them in the dugout.

“Buck, man. Buck is big,” Gordon said. “I don’t think people really understand how helpful Byron Buxton is as an individual player. Having him there when trying to play in a new position like that, it definitely helps.”

It’s unlikely Gordon would ever catch in the major leagues, but he has been practicing playing first, which has been manned by rookie third baseman Jose Miranda and veteran second / third baseman Luis Arraez since Miguel Sano was sidelined by a torn meniscus in his left knee suffered April 26.

No, Gordon does not have a first baseman’s glove, but he does have access to one.

“Luis Arraez, I use his glove,” he said. “But if I do go over there, I’m sure they’ll send me one.”

UPS AND DOWNS

Another game, another new pitcher for the Twins. Two actually, as Minnesota recalled left-hander Jovani Moran and right-hander Juan Manaya from St. Paul for Saturday’s game.

“They’re going to be in there,” Baldelli said. “They’re going to be pitching.”

The Twins optioned Yannier Cano to St. Paul after Friday night’s game, and on Saturday put left-hander Danny Coulombe back on the 15-day injured list with a left hip impingement, the same injury that put him here on May 11.

Activated before Friday’s game, Coulombe pitched an inning and gave up a run on a hit and a pair of walks in the one-third of an inning.

“We obviously thought he was a hundred percent and ready to go,” Baldellii said. “But when he was out there … he re-aggravated the hip. And once we got postgame and we were talking with him, you could tell it was more than just minor, and something he was not going to be pitching with.”