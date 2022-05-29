DIY Penis Skin Care – Solutions for Common Problems

Share Pin 0 Shares

The health and appearance of his penis is important to every man, and when problems crop up on the penis skin, most men are eager for an easy, no-fuss solution. Some common problems that most men will encounter are described below, as well as the appropriate steps for penis care that are needed to address them.

1. Dry skin –Dry, cracked, rough-looking skin may be one of the most common complaints that men have about their equipment. A dry penis can be uncomfortable; it can easily become sore during sex or masturbation; and because dry skin tends to develop microscopic tears that can allow microbes to penetrate the outer layers, it is more prone to infection, as well.

The solution to dry skin, of course, is to stay hydrated and to use a quality moisturizer. Men should choose a moisturizing cream that is all-natural, plant-based and contains no fragrances, alcohol or other chemicals that can actually make the problem worse.

2. Yeast infection – Yeast infection, also known as thrush, is a common issue for many men, especially those who are diabetic or who have unprotected sex. This type of infection can cause severe itching, a dry, cracked appearance (especially in the foreskin of men who are uncut), and a white or yellow discharge.

A yeast infection is easily treatable with over-the-counter or prescription anti-fungal medications. However, it is important to see a doctor before attempting self-treatment, because certain more serious conditions can also have similar symptoms.

3. Fungal infections –Fungal infections are common in parts of the body that are warm, damp and covered by clothing most of the time – meaning that the groin area is the perfect environment for growing fungal spores. A fungal infection may be extremely itchy, and men may develop a red, spreading rash.

Again, over-the-counter antifungal medications can treat most outbreaks. It is also important to practice good hygiene, to wear loose, breathable clothing, and to avoid sharing personal items like clothing, towels, or even razors.

4. Sensitive skin reactions/allergies –The penile skin is naturally sensitive, and dermal reactions to allergens or other environmental contaminants are common.

Men who experience a rash, blistering, itching, soreness or burning after coming into contact with a possible allergen should wash the area carefully and avoid any further contact with the substance. Recurring skin reactions may warrant a trip to a dermatologist or allergist to determine the source.

5. Eczema and psoriasis –The dry, flaking, scaly skin that is characteristic of psoriasis and eczema can, unfortunately, occur on the penis as well as the rest of the body.

Men who have these skin complaints should follow their doctor’s recommendations for care, including taking any medications that are prescribed. In addition, applying vitamins A and/or E to the affected area has been shown to have some benefit – this should only be attempted under a doctor’s supervision.

6. Wrinkles –Because the penile skin is made to stretch, it often appears wrinkled in its flaccid state; in addition, wrinkled, thinner skin may develop as a natural effect of aging.

Men can reduce the appearance of wrinkles by staying hydrated and by using a moisturizer. One that contains vitamin C – important to the production of collagen – may help to restore elasticity to stressed, aging skin.

The easy penis skin care solution

Men should not attempt to self-diagnose any penis skin condition, and it is especially important to see a doctor if any of the following symptoms occur:

open sores;

blisters;

lesions that will not heal;

moles that change in size or color;

discharge;

any penis symptoms accompanied by fever, nausea/vomiting, headache, or other flu-like symptoms.

On the other hand, men who want an easy solution for smooth, healthy, responsive penile skin may consider adding a penis vitamin cream to their daily personal care routine. Smoothing on a cream that contains essential nutrients like vitamins A, C and E, as well as natural, plant-based emollients like Shea butter, can leave the penis skin soft, smooth and touchable and may even restore sensation that has dulled over years of rough handling.