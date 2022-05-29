Do Need To Watch Pirates Of The Caribbean In Order?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Pirates Of The Caribbean is the movie that gave Johnny Depp a mega-stardom who played the legendary character Captain Jack Sparrow. The legacy of Pirates Of the Caribbean started back in 2003 with the release of “Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl ”, if you want to watch all the parts of Pirates Of The Caribbean in the order you can watch the movies according to their release date. We created a list for you so feel free to check it out.

List To Watch Pirates Of The Caribbean in order:

Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003) Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006) Pirates Of The Caribbean: At The World’s End (2007) Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man Tell No Tales (2017)

Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl

The movie “Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl ” released in the year 2003 is directed by Gore Verbinski. Starring Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, Orlando Bloom, and Keira Knightley. Captain Jack Sparrow arrives at a port in the Caribbean with no ship to sail with and crewmates. However, the same day some pirates come on a pirate ship and abduct the governor’s daughter (Elizabeth). She has a coin that chains to some curse that transforms pirates into undead, the lover of Elizabeth crews up with Jack Sparrow to bring her back.

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Gore Verbinski has directed “Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” released in the year 2006. When the spirit of a dead pirate named Davy Jones appears to accumulate a blood debt. Then Captain Jack Sparrow must find different ways to avoid not getting his soul damned.

Pirates Of The Caribbean: At The World’s End

“Pirates Of The Caribbean: At The World’s End” released in the year 2007 is directed by Gore Verbinski. Captain Jack Sparrow’s assistants Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann join forces with Captain Barbossa. However, this has happened to free Jack Sparrow from the abduction of a pirate named Davy Jones. Davy Jones has locked Jack Sparrow in his locker. And there will be a battle going on on the seas and they have to choose a side to fight in the battle while a pirate’s life is in danger.

Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Rob Marshall directed “Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” released in the year 2011. In this movie, Captain Jack Sparrow crosses his paths with a woman named Angelica whom he loved in the past. However, Angelica forces Jack Sparrow to accompany her to the ship of Blackbeard, also allying with a crew full of zombies. She wanted to sail to find the Fountain Of Youth, Jack Sparrow’s Barbosa also desires the Fountain Of Youth.

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man Tell No Tales

Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg directed “Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man Tell No Tales” released in 2017. In this movie Captain Jack Sparrow sense something bad is about to happen and that’s when the deadly ghost sailors led by Jacks Sparrow’s long-standing rival Captain Salazar who escaped for the Devil’s Triangle, Jack Sparrow’s only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident Of Poseidon, to do that Jack Sparrow form an uneasy alliance with a British Navy person who is a brilliant astronomer.

