Factors to Consider Before Starting A Small-Scale Business
Real easy to start a business. Register your business name at the Companies Commission of Malaysia known as SSM and in about 45 minutes, you already have a business. However, a short business registration process is not meant in no time you too can benefit your business. You are lucky if this happens.
There are several other factors you should consider before stepping foot into the SSM.
- Does your business simply want the money?
There is no doubt that every entrepreneur wants profits from the business. But, if you will continue to do business if you can not benefit in a long time as long as 3 or 4 months? What if that year is still not a profit? Knowledge, talents and money go hand in business. If you have any knowledge of the business, has been added to your chosen line of business is your hobby, for example, money has become a matter of no importance to you. But beware, do not bankrupt your interests are. Business talent can be polished. Which way is participating in workshops on managing the business conducted by business consultants who are more experienced.
- Are your products and services to meet market needs?
You need to do a survey first before doing business. Spend more time making a survey of the community in which you want to open shop later. What is needed by the community. Are your products and services included in their will? If yes, state statistics so you can develop a good business plan will.
- Do you have sufficient working capital?
Capital is important in determining the business can survive or not. A small business should be targeting at least have the working capital available capital of up to 3 months even if not a profit. Failure to provide adequate capital stock will limit your future marketing efforts. Keep in mind that you are also responsible for promoting your business no matter how minor you use any media such as advertisements from home to home.
- Are you willing to bear the risk in your business?
Every business has its own risks but the difference between us is the size of the risk. Small businesses remain at risk even if not by big business. But you need to know the level of risk you incur in the event something unfortunate like theft and fire. The transfer of risk can be made to subscribe an insurance policy and installing closed-circuit television or CCTV at the premises of your business.
- Do you have assistance in case of any problem?
Assistance not only in terms of cost, but in every aspect of your business from the installation of front door through to the advertising business. Not necessarily you need money to have all forms of assistance. Sometimes after a long business, you will develop a network of individuals who are experts in their fields. Some will help you for free, or even with the cup of coffee.
\”Divorce Was Absolute Hell-However, Counseling Changed All That”
Relationships can enrich our lives, but they can also cause lots of damage. Whether it’s a friend, spouse, or significant other, any relationship comes with its share of challenges. And more often than not, putting in the effort to resolve relational issues can and does result in a healthier bond.
But there are those relationships that, no matter the amount of work and goodwill put into them, will never bring a return on your time or heart investment. These relationships are toxic, and they need to be ended in order for you to heal and move on.When we say the words, “I do,” we never imagine that one day those words will turn into, “It’s over.” But the statistics point to the fact that many marriages do not make it.
In fact, the CDC reports that 42% of marriages have a high probability of ending in divorce.
_______________________________________________________________
“Is There a Divorce Therapist Near Me… In Cary, IL?” Absolutely, but First Read On…
________________________________________________________________
Why Should You Consider Therapy for Divorce?
When a marriage ends, it typically leaves one or both partners wondering, “what happened?” As a major life transition, divorce can be traumatic and mentally, physically, and emotionally draining.
Therapy offers individuals powerful coping skills that can help them navigate their overwhelming thoughts and feelings. Therapy offers a safe space to explore and share your feelings so you can make sense of them yourself. It’s a way for people to have a healthier outlook on their divorce and become empowered during a very difficult time. Divorce will never be easy.
But with the proper guidance, the lines of communication can stay open and the separation can remain constructive and amicable. A therapist can help you both navigate those hard decisions such as financial obligations and co-parenting.
Different Therapy Methods for Divorce
Every situation is unique and will require the right type of therapy:
Individual Therapy
Individual therapy is incredibly helpful for those people experiencing depression or anxiety, or who view the divorce as a personal failure. This type of therapy can help you discover your own needs and a better understanding of who you are.
Couples Therapy
Divorce will never be easy. But with the proper guidance, the lines of communication can stay open and the separation can remain constructive and amicable. A therapist can help you both navigate those hard decisions such as financial obligations and co-parenting.
Family Therapy
Children are, of course, deeply affected by a divorce, and often the parents are too consumed in their own emotions to offer proper guidance. Family therapy can help the entire family deal with the feelings of loss and grief.
Mediation
Settling a divorce in court can be costly and exhausting. Many couples choose to mediate their own divorce through the help of a trained therapist. Mediation not only costs less and typically takes far less time than divorce litigation, but it may also help improve your lines of communication as you both move forward.
Create a ‘SALES TIDAL WAVE’ with Your Own FULLY AUTOMATED Affiliate Program
It certainly is reasonable to believe you can create a large group of Internet marketers selling your products online. Many people are doing it successfully. Like anything else, you’ve got to crawl before you walk, and walk before you run. Starting with baby-steps.
Many people try to jump into a project before laying the ground work. If you implement the right support services and software, things will run smooth and your Affiliates will be in their comfort zone. Companies come and go. You’ve likely seen MLM companies start up, recruit hundreds and thousands of distributors only to fail, take the money and run.
Affiliates are wise to this scam and you can’t afford to have any major crisis strike in your early formidable setup stages. Ruin your reputation and you could ruin your business. It’s not that difficult to setup an affiliate program, but there are prevailing laws that you must comply with. Believe it or not the infrastructure, software or service provider support is the easier part.
Once you setup your software or online service, the system pretty much runs on autopilot. Really! And you don’t have to be a Mensa member or Einstein to set it up. If you feel you need help with the setup there are consultants that can help you with that and assist in keeping your program legally compliant.
How do you structure your program? The easy answer is joining a few of the more popular programs to review how they are setup and structured. Try and learn how your competitors systems work and create an equal or even better program.
By joining and comparing several programs, you can utilize the best concepts and procedures from each one making a new and exciting program. The scope of this article is a brief overview. The reader will need to become familiar with various software features by comparing different packages. If you have a big markup you may wish to create a two level program. If available commissions are minimal, then a one level may be appropriate.
The major benefits of an Affiliate Program:
o Enlist a large group of energetic and highly motivated Affiliates!
You have your own network selling your products at their own expense. They pay for their website, lead generation program, operating cost and etc. You pay them a commission ONLY after they have made the sale and paid you. There’s no risk and you control the product delivery.
o Your product will be advertised world wide on the web for FREE!
Target individuals that already have a large mailing list of newsletter subscribers. As an affiliate of yours, they can advertise your products to many thousands of subscribers; make sales, at no cost to you. The more websites your product is featured in the more your product will popup on Google, Yahoo and other search engines. You will greatly benefit when on websites that have high search engines. Not only will you make more sales, but you will build your own newsletter clients when they visit your website and gain additional Affiliates from this FREE exposure.
o Major credibility!
Having so many people recommending your product greatly reduces buyer suspicions and resistance. You become very credible in their eyes. They feel confident when purchasing your product because they see it advertised all over the Internet. This is product branding at its finest. Deal with companies that give a firm satisfaction guarantee, offering a full refund if the purchaser isn’t satisfied with their purchase. This removes resistance from most buyers.
o Operate more efficiently with very little overhead!
Since your affiliates are providing all their own business and marketing expenses, you only have your initial setup costs, product cost and pay sales commissions. Even the sales commission cost you nothing because they are built into the sales price and only paid after you receive the payment for the product. And, since the program is primarily automated, you save a great deal of time permitting you the opportunity to focus on selling, not administrating.
There is software and online services that can completely automate your Affiliate Program and they won’t break the bank. Our personal choice is an online service.
There are very low cost software programs making big claims about software that doesn’t live up to the brags. There is very expensive software and services that can be very complicated and horrendously expensive. Then there are software and service providers in the reasonable range that deliver adequate features and service.
You will need to utilize a shopping cart in conjunction with your affiliate program. They are usually very inexpensive and can be a software package or even a hosted shopping cart. In fact one of the most commonly used is the PayPal’s shopping cart which is free. Email us if you need specifics.
Software VS. Service Provider
Normally, we prefer the service provider approach even though there are some good software programs available. We’ll list a few low end software packages for beginners but most very active companies tend to use service providers. We’ll list a few including our personal choice.
SOFTWARE
o With software you pay one price upfront then upgrade over time if you desire, usually for a fee.
o It must be stored on your computer and your computer must be connected with a broadband connection at all times. This can use up your computer resources during active times.
o There is installation and a learning curve.
o When the industry changes or new methods are popular, you will need to purchase upgrades if they are available.
o New computer technology, industry or law changes may make your software obsolete.
o You’re pretty much on your own for tech support after the warranty period is over.
o You got to be sure the software you purchased lives up to its claims and been around long enough to have the bugs worked out.
o Does the software provide additional training and related bonuses?
o Computer efficiency and Bandwidth can be major issues when you have hundreds or thousands of people trying to access your system, many at the same time.
SERVICE PROVIDER
o You have an upfront installation cost with a service provider just as you do with software.
o You don’t actually host the Affiliate activity on your computer but on the service providers system. This allows for greater bandwidth and twenty four hour tech support. No load on your personal system.
o Generally, there isn’t much of a learning curve requirement. Their control panels’ function tends to be very user friendly.
o They generally have excellent online training and live tech support when needed for as long as you use their service.
o Updates are automatic and you stay current with the latest features. No additional software to purchase.
o If there is a major computer problem or glitch, you have their support to quickly remedy the situation.
o Reputable companies offer you a trial period or money back guarantee so you can cancel if it doesn’t live up to your expectations. This is probably the number one important issue.
o Installation or setup is minimal and intuitive especially for beginners. Some are turn-key.
o Your computer doesn’t have to be connected to the Net at all times. For some, this is a benefit.
o Your computer’s memory and resources stay free from the load of a large amount of activity from hundreds or thousands of affiliates.
We learned that either a high quality software or service provider that actually uses the same system themselves for their affiliate program was most desirable. The problem with the quality software package we liked was their cost. They were very expensive or seemed inexpensive upfront with low setup and monthly fees, but then charged a percentage of sales. At first the percentages seemed small, but after crunching the numbers, we realized they could be very expensive on an annual basis. Some should have a picture of Mickey Mouse on their webpage, having questionable benefits.
Our personal Choice…
Overview on Carpal Tunnel Syndrome From the Perspective of a Workers’ Compensation Attorney
The carpal tunnel is a canal that travels from the forearm to the hand containing nine tendons. The tendons are covered by a membrane. Carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS) is the swelling of this membrane which causes pain, numbness, and tingling in the hand.
There are many causes of CTS including: repetitive and forceful grasping, repetitive bending of the wrist, broken or dislocated bones in the wrist which produce swelling, arthritis, thyroid gland imbalance, excessive typing, hormonal changes associated with menopause, and pregnancy.
If you have symptoms you should see a doctor, preferably one who specializes in hand injuries. The strongest indicator of a problem is numbness, tingling or pain in the hand or wrist, sometimes extending to the elbow or fingers.
There are different treatments for carpal tunnel syndrome and a doctor will be able to recommend individualized care. If the CTS is not severe, a doctor might recommend a wrist splint. The stationary position of the wrist relieves pressure and reduces the inflammation. A doctor can also prescribe medications for pain and inflammation.
For more severe cases, a doctor may perform a cortisone injection. The doctor injects medicine into the wrist which reduces the swelling of the membrane and relieves pressure on the nerve.
If these treatments do not provide relief, the doctor may decide to perform surgery referred to as a “release.” The ligament that forms the roof of the carpal tunnel will be cut to relieve the pressure on the nerve. Local anesthesia is used during this common surgery and an overnight stay is not required.
CTS can be work related. Most doctors agree that typing or repetitive use of the hands contributes to carpal tunnel syndrome. Illinois law states if your job causes, aggravates or accelerates your problem, it is covered under the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Act.
Everyone with job related CTS is entitled to reimbursement for all medical bills, including co-pays and other out-of-pocket expenses. If you miss time from work you may be entitled to compensation for this time period. You may also be entitled to benefits for the permanent nature of your injury. The amount depends on the ultimate recovery as well as your earnings at the time of the diagnosis.
Many workers who think they have CTS actually have other problems such as DeQuervain’s tenosynovitis, trigger finger problems, radial tunnel syndrome, cubital tunnel syndrome or ulnar nerve compression.
