Facts About the Small Business Healthcare Tax Credit
The Small Business Healthcare Tax Credit is set to encourage small businesses and tax exempt organizations to provide the necessary healthcare benefit to their employees. This tax credit was introduced in 2010 under the Affordable Care Act. Qualifying businesses and charities can claim this credit and therefore reduce their tax bill dollar for dollar. This credit is available to both first time healthcare providing employers and employers who have been providing healthcare for their employees in the past. Below are the qualifying requirements for the tax credit:
Business Size
To qualify for the Small Business Healthcare Credit, a business or tax exempt organization needs to have a maximum of 25 full time employees or equivalent. These employees need to earn on average, not more than $50,000. An organization whose size is larger than this threshold does not qualify for the credit. The IRS determines whether an employee is full time or not according to the definition provided by the Department of Labor. According to the Department of Labor, a full time employee is an employee who works for at least 30 hours a week for the same employer.
Credit to Claim
For the tax years 2010 to 2013, qualifying businesses can claim up to 35% of Healthcare premiums paid for its employees while tax exempt organizations can claim up to 25% of their employee Healthcare expense. However, for 2014 and beyond, the credit goes up to 50% of premiums paid for qualifying businesses and 35% for qualifying tax-exempt organizations.
Non Refundable Credit
The Small Business Healthcare Credit is a non refundable tax credit. Therefore, organizations and businesses that qualify to claim the credit can only use up the credit against due taxes. These qualifying organizations cannot get a refund check against the credit. However, if a qualifying small business does not use up all its credit on the year of claiming, it can carry forward the credit from 2010 to 2016
Filing the Claim
For a business or tax exempt organization to successfully claim this tax credit, they need to file Form 8941, Credit for Small Employer Health Insurance Premiums. This forms enables the employers to list the employees and premiums paid and calculate the qualifying credit that they will claim for a given tax year. The qualifying employer also needs to claim the final Healthcare tax credit amount on the Form 3800, General Business Credit as part of the general business credits.
It is also important that employers keep the relevant documentation to support the claim in case of an IRS audit. The support documentation includes receipts of premiums paid or a statement from your healthcare provider.
Boston Investment Properties Hold Steady
The values of investment properties in Boston are holding a steady value. Boston is one of the very few cities hardly touched by the nationwide real estate bubble burst. There are many reasons behind this. Besides being an extremely beautiful, wonderful, historic, and exciting to live in — and the infrastructure is extremely strong. Boston is home to some of the best schools & hospitals in the entire world, which make it a city where people all across the world will compete to live in.
Investing in Boston real estate has historically been a stable option. Even with the current nation-wide real estate crisis, Downtown Boston was hardly touched. Real estate markets in cities such as Miami, for instance, have nearly completely crashed.
Investors from all over the world have been buying properties in Boston as worldwide currencies have been going up. 300,000 Euro, for instance, could hardly buy a 1 bedroom condo in the Back Bay 10 years ago, now it can buy a luxury 2-bedroom condo. Europeans know this might not last too much longer, and Boston real estate is a great investment.
The rental market in Boston is one of the strongest in the world, as there is a high demand to live in the city due to all of the schools, hospitals, and jobs. Many Fortune 500 companies are located in Boston, as well as satellite locations to mega corporations such as Google.
There is also an extremely high demand for rentals and sales in next door neighbor Cambridge. Cambridge is home to 2 of the world’s best universities: Harvard University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. It is also home to a booming biotech industry.
How the Age of Your Home Affects Your Homeowners Insurance Rate
There are many things that can affect your homeowners insurance rate here in California, but the age of the home is one of the biggest factors. Most insurance companies use tiers to rate the insurance. You might see for example that the top tier is to rate homes that were built in last 20 years, the next tier to rate homes that are between 20-40 year old, and perhaps a bottom tier to rate homes older than 40 years old. Depending on the company you may find additional discounts applied for “new” homes. This discount decreases each year as the home gets older until the discount has completely disappeared. You will then find surcharges applied for the age of the home, on top of the fact that it is rated in more expensive tier as it gets older and older.
Some insurance companies may not be competitive at all for older homes as that is not in their market direction. They might also have underwriting guidelines that that only allow homes up to a certain age.
Why does the age of the home make a difference on insurance?
- Plumbing gets old and corroded, which can cause burst in the pipelines, and the valves underneath your sinks, and toilets.
- Slab leaks causes by corroded pipes inside the slab
- Older homes may not have been built to the required codes that are now expected
- Many older homes are not well maintained and in general have more claims, and bigger claims than newer homes. Many people wait to repair or maintain things such as roofs, and plumbing until they have a claim which often starts happening when the home is around 20 years old. However this can happen sooner, and later depending on the home.
Although you may have an older home, you do not have to have claims. It is highly recommended to maintain the home to avoid damages that may cause a claim. You want to do this because even though it may be covered by your insurance, it can be a huge inconvenience to have your house torn apart while it is being repaired. You also face the fact that your home insurance costs could increase because of the claim, and you may also face the risk of being non-renewed by your insurance company. Most preferred companies won’t allow more than 1 claim every three years without facing non-renewal. With two claims in a three year time period it would be very difficult and expensive to find insurance.
Tax Deductible Capital Improvements On One’s Home
Many home improvements are capital improvements. The Capital Improvements are tax deductible according to IRS if the home improvements meet a number of conditions. The home improvements are permanent addition to the home that increases the value of the home. Hence, the home improvements are substantial in which the value of home property appreciates, the life of home property prolongs, and the functionality of home property increases.
For example, placing a fence, adding a room, installing a driveway, implementing a swimming pool, installing a new roof, setting a new built-in heating systems are capital improvements.
The capital improvement increases the value of your home. For example, adding a new room increases the value of home. The new room increases the ability of the property to earn more income. Thereby, the value of home property increases as well.
Another example, adding a garage increases the value of home. Renters will pay extra for a parking space. And again, the new garage increases the ability of the property to earn more income. Thereby, the value of home property increases as well.
On the other hand, the home repairs are not home improvements according to the IRS. Repairs are expenses that keep the property in good repair. And, the rental property owner can claim the as expenses on the year that the expenses are made.
For example, repainting the walls, patching the roof, installing the wallpaper, replacing the carpet, sealing the links, and repairing the windows are home repairs.
To be able to claim capital improvement tax deductible, the homeowner needs to use the Depreciation Method. The Depreciation Method is a way to recover the cost of capital improvements through depreciating the expense over the life expectancy of property.
