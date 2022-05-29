Felicity Blunt: Facts Stanley Tucci Wife & Emily Blunt Sister

Share Pin 0 Shares

Felicity Blunt is a British Literary agent. She is the elder sister of Emily Blunt, who is a Hollywood actress. She is also Stanley Tucci’s wife.

As we all know that every sibling is different from the other. It is applicable to celebrities’ siblings also. It is not necessary that if your brother and sister is an actor or actress so you will also become the same right. If you are from Bollywood or Hollywood those words are the same for you also. We also know many celebrities whose siblings are not from their profession. Now I will face Felicity Blunt.

Felicity Blunt: A literary agent

She prefers working with thrillers, suspense crime, historical and literary fiction as well as cookbooks.

Its a Connection with Hollywood

I think it is not shocking for you that the star siblings are not starred and are from different professions. But it is seriously important to do differently from others.

As I tell you something Felicity Blunt is not a celebrity but she has a huge connection with Hollywood. As she married Stanley Tucci who is an American actor, writer, producer, and also a former fashion model.

She also maintains the privacy

She likes to maintain privacy from the public in comparison to their husband and sister. But she really supports both of them. We all know very well that every elder sibling loves their younger one that’s why she also truly supports her sister.

Some facts behind her

There is a fact behind her connection according to the source, “While remaining super-private on her own end, Felicity has often joined her sister on the red carpet, and even gets to hang with stars like Blake Lively, too.

Felicity Blunt also regularly joins husband Tucci on the red carpet, where she gets to meet even more stars, like Dev Patel “.

Felicity married Stanley Tucci approx 2012. She has two children and three stepchildren because Tucci’s first wife died due to breast cancer and she also adopts them.

Her Works and Her Books

As we all know that she is a literary agent in the UK and there she started their training as a. Barrister.

Did you know that most men don’t read books by women? Only 19% of readers of the bestselling female fiction authors are men. We want to change that. We asked some brilliant men and women to recommend one novel written by a woman. Now we need your vote pic.twitter.com/gQbj1OI0Bq — Women’s Prize (@WomensPrize) May 28, 2022

‘Her books at Curtis Brown focus on thrillers, suspense crime, historical and literary fiction as well as cookbooks.’

One of her books is Laura Marshall which is an international bestseller book.

What does Felicity Blunt Like To Do On Social media?

Felicity Blunt is very active on social media like Twitter and Instagram. She used Twitter most to share their best things with their fans.

But she also uses the media to share its truest intentions like sharing animal videos. She also roasts people who take an interest in her.

