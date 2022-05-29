News
Feminist theologian Rosemary Radford Ruether born in St. Paul dies at 85
Rosemary Radford Ruether, a pioneering theologian who brought feminist, anti-racist and environmental perspectives to bear on the traditional teachings of the Roman Catholic Church, died May 21 in Pomona, Calif. She was 85.
Her daughter Mimi Ruether confirmed the death, in a hospital, but did not specify a cause.
Starting in the late 1960s, Rosemary Ruether was a leading figure in a wave of progressive women theologians who, inspired by the feminist and civil rights movements, took on the church’s traditional male-centered doctrines.
Ruether, whose academic training was in patristics, the study of early church writings, argued that in the first few centuries after Christ’s death, the Catholic Church split into two parallel and often opposing tracks: the institutional hierarchy based in Rome and the faith’s global grassroots.
“To me Catholicism is a community of a billion people who represent a range of things, so I don’t identify with the pope,” she said in a 2010 interview with Conscience, a liberal Catholic magazine. “My Catholicism is the progressive, feminist liberation theology wing of Catholicism. That is the Catholicism that I belong to, that I am connected to around the globe.”
Progressive impact
She lost her first teaching job, at Immaculate Heart College in Los Angeles, for writing an article for The Saturday Evening Post in 1964 in favor of birth control. And she remained staunchly in favor of abortion rights, insisting that a truly “pro-life” position meant giving women control over their lives and bodies.
Her interests and intellect ranged widely, encompassing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the climate crisis and antisemitism among early Christians. She wrote or edited nearly 40 books and hundreds of articles, ranging from dense academic papers to current-events columns in The National Catholic Reporter, a liberal publication.
But it was at the intersection of feminist theory and Christianity where she made her most lasting mark — notably, in her book “Sexism and God Talk: Toward a Feminist Theology,” published in 1983.
Ruether argued that beginning with the Gospel of St. John, Christian leaders had defined their faith, and the doctrines all Catholics should follow, through the experiences and perspectives of men — in the process distorting the true meaning of Christ’s teachings.
Her project, she insisted, was not to replace one perspective with another, but to destroy the singular patriarchal, hierarchical perspective that dominated church doctrine in favor of a pluralistic, liberating one that accommodated many types of experience.
“The point of feminist theology, accordingly, is not merely that women should have the right to name their experience,” she wrote, “but that the very conception and ordering of terms such as experience, humanity and universal rights can and must be questioned.”
Although she held important academic positions, including chair of the religion department at Howard University and an endowed chair at Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, Ill., she was never fully accepted by either the Catholic or academic theological establishments.
Not that she minded. She was more interested in working with women activists in developing countries, especially in Latin America. The result was a legacy that was ignored, if not reviled, by the church establishment but revered within the progressive Catholic rank and file.
“She will rank, in my view, with Augustine and Thomas Aquinas; she was of that caliber,” Mary Hunt, co-director of the Women’s Alliance for Theology, Ethics and Ritual, said in an interview. “What she did will rank with their work.”
Early life
Rosemary Radford was born Nov. 2, 1936, in St. Paul. Her father, Robert Radford, was a civil engineer, and her mother, Rebecca Cresap (Ord) Radford, was a secretary. After her father died when she was 12, Rosemary moved with her mother and two sisters to the La Jolla neighborhood of San Diego.
There she attended a school run by progressive nuns and found herself surrounded by her mother’s circle of what, in her 2013 memoir, “My Quest for Hope and Meaning,” she called a “matricentric enclave.”
She entered Scripps College, in Pomona, intending to study art. But after taking a class with Robert Palmer, a classics professor, she switched majors, graduating with a degree in classics in 1958. The year before, she had married a fellow student, Herman J. Ruether, who was studying political science.
Along with her daughter Mimi, she is survived by Herman Ruether; another daughter, Rebecca; her son, David; and two grandchildren.
Civil rights
Rosemary Ruether remained in Pomona for graduate school, receiving a master’s degree in classics and Roman history from the Claremont Graduate School in 1960 and a doctorate in classics and patristics from the Claremont School of Theology in 1965.
By then, she had given birth to her three children, and she had also lost her job at Immaculate Heart College; it was the last time she would teach at a Catholic institution. After a summer as a civil rights worker in Mississippi, she accepted a position teaching at Howard University, a historically Black institution.
While in Mississippi, she had first encountered the early stages of the Black Power movement. She engaged with it more fully at Howard.
“What you experienced in Mississippi was looking at the United States from the Southern Black side,” she told Conscience magazine. “You see the white dominance and the racism. That has always been very important to me in terms of social justice: that you put yourself on the other side and you see things from the context of the oppressed.”
Off campus, she participated in anti-war and civil rights protests, and more than once she ended up in jail. But her scholarship was of a sufficient caliber that she was invited to be a visiting professor at Harvard Divinity School in 1972, with the understanding that she was trying out for a possible faculty job.
That is where she met Hunt, a first-year student. Hunt recalled being shocked to see Ruether in the cafeteria dressed in a purple pantsuit and carrying a briefcase emblazoned with a sticker reading “Question Authority.”
It was all too much for the Harvard Divinity School faculty, dominated at the time by white male Protestants. Rejected, she moved to Garrett, located on the campus of Northwestern University. It was a fertile spot: She stayed for almost 30 years and wrote her most significant work there.
She retired in 2002, but she did not stop teaching. She and her husband moved to San Diego, and she taught classes at the Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley, Calif.
Over the course of her long career, Ruether was often asked why she remained a Catholic when many of her fellow feminist theologians had left the church in despair.
“As a feminist, I can come up with only one reason to stay in the Catholic Church: to try to change it,” she told U.S. Catholic magazine in 1985. “You’re never going to change it if you leave. So that’s why I stay around.”
News
Chicago Cubs get to White Sox starter Johnny Cueto early in a 5-1 victory in the City Series
Johnny Cueto didn’t allow a run in his first two starts with the Chicago White Sox.
The Cubs got to him early Saturday with two runs in the first and didn’t look back, beating the Sox 5-1 in the City Series in front of a sellout crowd of 37,820 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Both first-inning runs came with two outs.
Patrick Wisdom’s bloop landed just out of the reach of Sox first baseman José Abreu in a shallow right field for an RBI double. Wisdom scored on a Frank Schwindel single.
Nico Hoerner led off the second with a single, moved to third on a single by Rafael Ortega and scored when Andrelton Simmons grounded out to shortstop Tim Anderson.
The Sox tried to cut into the deficit in the bottom of the second when Yasmani Grandal attempted to score from second Jake Burger’s single to right. Ortega threw him out at the plate to end the inning.
Burger took matters into his own hands in the fifth with a solo home run to left, making it 3-1.
Adam Engel smoked a one-hopper that Simmons, the Cubs shortstop, couldn’t handle and turned it into a double. But Keegan Thompson got Anderson to ground out to third, and Josh Harrison to fly out to right to minimize the damage.
Thompson (5-0) allowed one run on five hits with four strikeouts and a walk while matching a career high with five innings in his third start of the season.
Wisdom and Schwindel helped the Cubs add runs in the seventh. Batting with the bases loaded, Wisdom hit a grounder deep in the hole between second and short. Anderson made a nice backhanded stop and threw to second for a force. Wisdom beat Harrison’s throw to first and a run scored.
Schwindel followed with an RBI single to right, stretching the lead to 5-1 and ending Cueto’s outing.
Cueto (0-1) — who entered Saturday with 12 consecutive scoreless innings since the Sox purchased his contract from Triple-A Charlotte on May 16 — allowed five runs on nine hits with two strikeouts and three walks in 6⅔ innings.
The Sox came up empty in another scoring chance in the seventh. Burger and Engel had back-to-back singles with one out. But Rowan Wick got Anderson to ground into a double play.
The Sox went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring positon and fell one game under .500 at 22-23.
()
News
Jeff McNeil’s 3-run homer powers Mets to 8-2 win over the Phillies
Jeff McNeil stepped to the plate in the bottom of the fourth inning with runners at the corners and his team down by one.
McNeil, the Mets’ ever reliable hitter this season, was the perfect candidate to try to get at least Francisco Lindor, who was at third, home. He did the Amazin’s two better.
The left fielder crushed Phillies starter Zach Eflin’s 93 mph sinker and sent it straight to the Coca Cola corner. It was the perfect catalyst in the Mets’ eventual 8-2 win over the Phillies and their hapless defense.
It was also a welcome pick-me-up for Taijuan Walker, who had to grind through his final two innings of his start Saturday at Citi Field. Walker finished his five-inning, 88-pitch effort having given up two earned runs on six hits, two walks and just one strikeout. It was still a quality start by Walker, especially when considering the last time he saw these Phillies — on May 5, they lit up his stat sheet, adding seven runs, six earned, including two homers and two batters walked over four innings.
On Saturday, Walker loaded the bases in the fourth inning on back-to-back singles to Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos and a walk to Rhys Hoskins. The next single he gave up, this time to J.T. Realmuto, proved costly. Luis Guillorme made a valiant effort trying to get the line drive that flew just out of his reach, but by the time the ball made its way to Starling Marte in right field, Harper already scored and Castellanos was mere feet from the plate.
The Phils had a 2-1 lead.
Walker got out of the inning and through the fifth without allowing more damage. But the Mets’ bats were always there.
After the rocky top of the fourth Walker had, there was Lindor, who worked Eflin’s pitches for a walk on full count. Pete Alonso then smacked a single into the center field gap, electrifying an unyielding crowd as a steady curtain of rain descended on the stadium.
McNeil’s bomb was the cherry on top. He pointed at the crowd with his right hand as he trotted around first base.
It was also McNeil’s second home run in five games.
The hit parade continued into the fifth inning on Guillorme’s single, Marte’s double and then Lindor’s accidental triple — the shortstop hit one out to the left field wall, but even with two men, Kyle Schwarber and Odubel Herrera, chasing down the ball, they both missed it, it fell to the warning track and Lindor just kept running. He might’ve been caught at third base, but the throw to Alec Bohm was just out of his reach and Lindor was able to slide in safely. And in all the bumbling around, Guillorme and Marte scored, extending Lindor’s RBI streak to six games.
Alonso then hit a sacrifice flyout to score Lindor.
()
News
Gun in Texas shooting came from company known for pushing boundaries
After one of its military-style rifles was used in the Texas elementary school shooting Tuesday, gun manufacturer Daniel Defense published a pop-up statement on its homepage sending “thoughts and prayers” to the community of Uvalde, Texas, and pledging to cooperate with authorities.
When the pop-up disappeared, a different message took center stage: a promotion, adorned with gold-encased bullets, for a sweepstakes to win $15,000 worth of guns or ammunition.
The Texas shooting, which left 19 schoolchildren and two teachers dead and more than a dozen wounded, has put a national spotlight on Daniel Defense, a family-owned business in Georgia that has emerged as a trailblazer in an aggressive, boundary-pushing style of weapons marketing and sales.
Some of its advertisements invoke popular video games like “Call of Duty” and feature “Star Wars” characters and Santa Claus, messages that are likely to appeal to teenagers. The company was an early adopter of a direct-to-consumer business model that aimed to make buying military gear as simple as ordering from Amazon, enticing customers with “adventure now, pay later” installment plans that make expensive weaponry more affordable.
And the company’s founder and CEO, Marty Daniel, has fashioned himself as a provocateur who ridicules gun control proposals and uses publicity stunts to drum up sales.
Daniel Defense is at the forefront of an industry that has grown increasingly aggressive in recent years as it tries to expand beyond its aging, mostly white customer base and resists the calls for stronger regulation that seem to intensify after every mass shooting.
“Daniel Defense is basically the poster child of this egregious, aggressive marketing,” said Ryan Busse, a former executive at gun company Kimber who is now an industry critic. “Marty Daniel burst in the door, a lot louder and more brazen than other gun-makers, much like Donald Trump did on the political scene.”
He added, “Through this company, you are telling the story of how the gun industry has become increasingly radicalized.”
Daniel Defense’s strategy seems to have been effective. Its sales have soared, in part because of its successful targeting of young customers like Salvador Ramos, the gunman in Texas. Ramos, whom authorities killed Tuesday, was a “Call of Duty” video game enthusiast and appears to have bought his assault rifle directly from Daniel Defense less than a week after turning 18.
Daniel did not respond to emails or calls. Steve Reed, a Daniel Defense spokesperson, said in a statement that the company was “deeply saddened” by the Texas shooting.
Daniel, 59, is a practiced storyteller who adopts a folksy tone to market his company and its guns. He often casts himself as something of a goofball, a screw-up who flunked out of Georgia Southern University — not once, but twice — before finally graduating and starting a company that made garage doors.
He has said that his gun company was born out of his poor golf game. Instead of puttering around the course, Daniel started using an AR-15 — the type of gun he would later go on to make — for target practice. “Every shot he fired filled him with a satisfaction he’d never before experienced,” the company’s website says.
At the time, Daniel had trouble finding a way to mount a scope onto his rifle. He began designing and selling his own accessory that allowed gun owners to add lights, a range finder and lasers onto the rifle.
He got his break in 2002 at a gun show in Orlando, Florida, where he was approached by a representative of the U.S. Special Forces. He ultimately won a $20 million contract to produce the accessories for combat rifles. More deals followed. In 2008, he won a contract with the British military, according to Daniel Defense’s website.
By 2009, the company had expanded to making guns for consumers. Its military ties were the basis of its marketing, which often featured heavily armed fighters. “Use what they use,” one ad says. Another shows a military-style scope aimed at passing cars on what looks like a regular city street. Others include references — using hashtags and catchphrases — to the “Call of Duty” video game.
Before the 2000s, most gun-makers did not market military-style assault weapons to civilians. At the largest industry trade shows, tactical military gear and guns were cordoned off, away from the general public. That started to change around 2004, industry experts say, with the expiration of the federal assault weapon ban.
“Companies like Daniel Defense glorify violence and war in their marketing to consumers,” said Nick Suplina, a senior vice president at Everytown for Gun Safety, a group that supports gun control.
In 2012, the Sandy Hook shooting led to an industrywide surge in gun sales, as firearm enthusiasts stocked up, fearing a government crackdown. In an interview with Forbes, Daniel said the shooting “drove a lot of sales.” (Forbes reported that Daniel Defense had sales of $73 million in 2016.)
After the shooting, Daniel Defense offered employees extra overtime to meet skyrocketing demand, according to Christopher Powell, who worked for the company at the time. “They kept people focused on the task at hand,” he said.
But in the late 2010s, some colleagues started to worry that Daniel had become distracted by the glamour of marketing the brand and rubbing shoulders with celebrities and politicians, according to a former Daniel Defense manager. They voiced concerns that some of the marketing materials were inappropriate for a company that manufactures deadly weapons, said the manager and a former executive, who did not want their names used because they feared legal or professional repercussions.
Some ads featured children carrying and firing guns. In another, posted on Instagram two days after Christmas last year, a man dressed as Santa Claus and wearing a military helmet is smoking a cigar and holding a Daniel Defense rifle. “After a long weekend, Santa is enjoying MK18 Monday,” the caption states, referring to the gun’s model.
The industry’s aggressive marketing has landed some companies in trouble. Earlier this year, gun-maker Remington reached a $73 million settlement with families of children killed at the Sandy Hook school in Newtown, Connecticut. The families had said that Remington improperly marketed its assault rifles, including with its weapons appearing in “Call of Duty,” which the killer at Sandy Hook had frequently played.
A year after Sandy Hook, with the Super Bowl approaching, Daniel Defense deployed a new marketing stunt.
The NFL had a policy prohibiting ads for weapons on its telecasts. But Daniel Defense tried to buy a 60-second spot that depicted a soldier returning home to his family, with ominous music in the background. “I am responsible for their protection,” the ad’s narrator intones. “And no one has the right to tell me how to defend them.”
Given the NFL’s ban on gun ads, it was no surprise that the ad was rejected. (Daniel Defense said that the ad complied with the policy because the company sells products besides guns.) But Daniel turned the rejection into a rallying cry, and the conservative media lapped it up. Appearing on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” he urged viewers to “call the NFL and say, ‘C’mon, man, run my ad.’”
“That is Marty Daniel at work,” Powell said. “He’s not one of those typical CEOs that you see.”
Daniel and his wife, Cindy, have worked hand in hand with the National Rifle Association to raise money for the group, sell weapons to its members and beat back calls for gun control.
In recent years, Marty Daniel and Cindy Daniel, the company’s chief operating officer, became outspoken supporters of Trump, contributing $300,000 to a group aligned with him. Daniel joined the Second Amendment Coalition, a group of gun industry heavyweights who advised Trump on gun policy.
Daniel told Breitbart News in 2017 that Trump’s election saved “our Second Amendment rights.” He and his wife have also donated to other Republican candidates and groups, including in their home state of Georgia. So far in the 2022 election cycle, they have given more than $70,000 to Republicans.
Before the Uvalde massacre, Daniel Defense’s guns were used in at least one other mass shooting. Four of its semi-automatic rifles were found in the hotel room of the gunman who killed 59 people at a Las Vegas music festival in 2017, one of the deadliest shootings in U.S. history.
Daniel has been an especially vocal critic of gun control. After the shooting at Parkland High School in Florida in 2018, he briefly expressed support for legislation, backed by the NRA, to bolster the federal background check system. But he soon reversed his position, citing “overwhelming feedback.” He declared that “all firearms laws that limit the rights of law-abiding citizens are unconstitutional.”
“You don’t see the same kind of boldness from the chief executives of Smith & Wesson or the old-guard gun companies,” said Josh Sugarmann, executive director of the nonprofit Violence Policy Center. “Daniel is more at the edges.”
Daniel Defense is only a fraction of the size of those rivals. It manufactured nearly 53,000 guns in 2020, the most recent year for which government data is available, giving it a less than 1% share of the market.
But experts say it has led the way in building a direct-to-consumer sales business as gun manufacturers try to match the success of other industries in capitalizing on e-commerce.
In the past, gun companies would sell their products to stores, which then sold the weapons to customers.
Now, industry experts say, the manufacturers are increasingly trying to sell guns and accessories online, targeting consumers with slick ad campaigns. (Guns sold online have to be picked up at a licensed firearms dealer, who conducts a background check.)
Daniel Defense also offers a buy-now-pay-later financing option that allows qualified buyers to spread the price — some of its guns retail for more than $1,800 — over a number of payments. The approval takes seconds, the company’s website says.
“They’ve been a brand leader,” said Timothy Lytton, a law professor at Georgia State University who studies the gun industry. “They’ve been exceptionally successful at selling the idea that civilians who’d like to own a firearm for self-protection need a high-capacity, semi-automatic weapon.”
Gun sales surged during the pandemic, including at Daniel Defense. The company also received help via a $3.1 million loan from the federal Payment Protection Program, which was intended for small businesses at risk of laying off employees.
The week before the Texas shooting, Daniel Defense posted a photograph on Facebook and Twitter, showing a little boy sitting cross-legged, an assault rifle balanced across his lap. “Train up a child in the way he should go,” the caption reads, echoing a biblical proverb. “When he is old, he will not depart from it.”
The ad was posted May 16. It was Ramos’ 18th birthday.
A day later, he bought his first gun, a Smith & Wesson assault-style rifle, from a store in Uvalde, according to state Sen. Roland Gutierrez of Texas, who cited law enforcement officials. The store has been identified as Oasis Outback. Three days later, he bought the Daniel Defense rifle for $1,870 plus tax, according to a photo of the receipt that Ramos reportedly posted on the social media platform Yubo.
Amid a national outcry after the shooting, Daniel Defense retreated from its usual provocative online presence. The company restricted access to its Twitter feed. It canceled plans to have a booth at this weekend’s NRA convention in Houston.
And Thursday, it removed the $15,000 guns-or-ammo sweepstakes from its homepage.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Feminist theologian Rosemary Radford Ruether born in St. Paul dies at 85
Chicago Cubs get to White Sox starter Johnny Cueto early in a 5-1 victory in the City Series
Jeff McNeil’s 3-run homer powers Mets to 8-2 win over the Phillies
Gun in Texas shooting came from company known for pushing boundaries
Loons overrun in first half of a 1-0 loss to New York City
Iruma Kun Chapter 254 READ MANGA and Release Date
Rougned Odor stays hot, Denyi Reyes and bullpen shut the door to lift Orioles over Red Sox, 4-2, in Game 2 of doubleheader
Avi Rothman: Kristen Wiig Husband: Bio, Age, Career & Family
Column: Sports world could make a huge impact on society if more organizations would advocate for sensible gun laws
Ethereum Slips, What Are The Next Vital Trading Levels For The Coin?
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online