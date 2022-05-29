News
Gerrit Cole loses focus after bad call as Yankees fall to Rays, 3-1: ‘That was a strike’
ST. PETERSBURG — An hour later, Gerrit Cole was still sure he was right, but it didn’t really matter. The pitch to Ji-Man Choi was called a ball and Cole lost him. The Yankees ace couldn’t put away the sixth inning and that cost the Yankees in a 3-1 loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field.
The Yankees (33-14) lost for the first time in five games and for the first time to the Rays (27-19) this season. They had already guaranteed at least a split of this four-game series, are still in possession of the best record in baseball and have a 5.5-game lead over the Rays in the American League East.
“No,” Cole said when asked if there was any doubt in his mind he had struck out Choi in the sixth. “I mean, I’ll look at it anyway but yeah that was a strike.”
With two outs, he thought he had Choi on a 89-mph slider, instead home plate umpire Edwin Moscoso called it a ball and Cole walked him. The right-hander was visibly upset on the mound, saying “You missed it. You missed that one,” to Moscoso.
After the game, Cole shrugged it off and said it did not affect him. But he then walked Wander Franco on four straight pitches to put two on.
“We knew that we had two right-handers come up so if the chips didn’t fall early with Franco we were gonna [attack] the right handers,” Cole explained.
Instead, Randy Arozarena’s short fly ball over shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s glove brought in Choi for the tying run.
The Rays got lucky in the seventh when Francisco Mejia’s high pop up off Lucas Luetge managed to drop in between Joey Gallo and Gleyber Torres in right field. Anthony Rizzo saved a run when he charged Harold Ramirez’s groundball and threw out Kevin Kiermaier at home. Mejia, however, scored on Yandy Diaz’s two-out high chopper off Michael King to third base, DJ LeMahieu didn’t have time to make the throw and the Rays took the 2-1 lead.
Franco tripled off King in the eighth and scored on a Manuel Margot single for the insurance run.
It took 26 pitches for Cole to get through the first, but he shifted into gear and cruised until that Choi at-bat.
“We thought he had him,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Actually, I haven’t even gone back and looked at it but we thought he had him right there. Didn’t get the call and then [Cole] makes a good pitch to Arozarena and it just dumps one out there on him, but I thought Gerrit was great today.”
Cole went six innings and allowed a run on two hits. He struck out 10, his third double-digit strikeout game of the season and second in a row, but also walked three. Cole had not walked a batter in his two previous starts and the Yankees’ starters had combined to walk four in their 10 previous starts.
The Yankees ace had pretty much everything working for him through the first five innings. He had 20 swings-and-misses, 10 on his slider and seven on his fastball. He took a no-hitter into the fifth inning.
But he didn’t get much help.
LeMahieu, back in the lineup for the first time since Monday because of a sore left wrist, jumped on former Yankee Corey Kluber for a long double to lead off the game. Aaron Judge singled and Rizzo brought home LeMahieu on a sacrifice fly. Judge got caught trying to tag up on a double play on Torres’ fly ball to right.
That was all Kluber, who was a Yankee last season, would allow.
“Yeah, he pitched well. He settled in there for a while and was throwing the ball really good, not giving us a whole lot to hit,” LeMahieu said. “So I wish we could have got more going against them, you know, forced to throw the ball over the plate a little bit more, but he made good pitches.”
The Yankees had a chance in the eighth with Margot dropping Kiner-Falefa’s two-out fly ball to put the tying run on base. Boone called catcher Jose Trevino back and pinch hit switch hitter Aaron Hicks left-handed against right-hander Jason Adam. Hicks, who was out of the lineup the first two games with right hamstring tightness, struck out.
“Adam is still a tough at-bat for a righty there,” Boone said. “Just trying to move the line as much as I could so yeah, it was a bit of a debate there but I felt like Hicks might catch one or at least control the zone on him. So, yeah, it was a tough call.”
()
News
Chicago Cubs face injured-list decisions on left-hander Wade Miley and outfielder Seiya Suzuki
Injury issues are not going away for the Chicago Cubs.
Some players are moving in the right direction. Right-hander Alec Mills and left-hander Sean Newcomb made rehab appearances at Triple-A Iowa on Friday while Clint Frazier was activated from the injured list Saturday before the City Series opener against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. The outfielder missed 31 games because of an appendectomy.
Michael Hermosillo was transferred back to the 10-day IL while left-hander Brandon Hughes, who was brought up from Triple-A as a substitute player during the Cubs’ COVID-19 issues, was returned to Iowa.
Jason Heyward also rejoined the Cubs for their weekend series but is not ready to come off the IL. Heyward has been cleared for baseball activities and is ramping back up. He is on the IL without an injury distinction, which typically is COVID-related.
However, the Cubs face looming IL decisions on left-hander Wade Miley and outfielder Seiya Suzuki.
Miley told the Tribune he has been feeling “a little something” in his left shoulder and considers himself day to day. Miley, who was scheduled to start Sunday against the White Sox, described it as a knot in the shoulder. Right-hander Marcus Stroman (2-4, 4.71 ERA) will start in Miley’s place.
The veteran said he was never able to get loose during his start Sunday at Wrigley Field, explaining how he grinded through the outing, which was more of a struggle than his quality start indicated. He was concerned initially when his arm didn’t bounce back well afterward.
“I know I didn’t have a normal spring, so I’m basically four starts in,” Miley said. “That’s kind of where I feel like I am right now, in the middle of spring training. Maybe just need a couple days.”
Miley played catch Saturday afternoon under the watch of pitching coach Tommy Hottovy and head trainer PJ Mainville. Miley felt better Saturday compared with when he played catch a couple of days ago.
“It’s something I’ve dealt with before,” Miley said. “I don’t think it’s anything serious. I just want to get it out of there.
Team President Jed Hoyer indicated Saturday some concern about Miley’s shoulder, saying “we’re working through that.”
“You certainly hope that this is something you can get out of quickly,” Hoyer said. “But we don’t want to creep up all year.”
Suzuki was not in the lineup Saturday because of his sprained left ring finger. Hoyer met with him after the outfielder went through pregame baseball activities and said Suzuki’s finger is still sore, swollen and stiff. The Cubs would need to make an IL decision Sunday if they want to backdate him the maximum three days.
“You hate to put a guy on the IL and on Day 5 he tells you that he feels great,” Hoyer said. “But there obviously comes that moment with the backdating you want to make that decision by.”
The Cubs began a stretch Saturday of playing 11 games in nine days thanks to two doubleheaders. Playing short-handed is never ideal, especially facing a game-heavy stretch. The Cubs’ 40-man situation complicates their options.
“Right now, the 40-man’s a real consideration,” Hoyer said.
The Cubs have only two healthy position players on the 40-man in outfielder Nelson Velázquez, who was recently promoted to Triple A for the first time, and Double-A outfielder Alexander Canario. They have limited healthy options on the pitching side, too, led by Mark Leiter Jr., Conner Menez and Hughes.
“You don’t want to mess up the 40-man or lose a really good player for something that might be two or three days, so we’ve been thinking about those things a lot,” Hoyer said. “I think we will get through these doubleheaders. We’ll get through some of these short-term ILs. I think when we do that we’ll have a better chance to make some of those decisions that might affect our 40.”
()
News
Gerrit Cole loses focus after bad call as Yankees fall to Rays, 3-1
ST. PETERSBURG — The frustration was obvious and ultimately dangerous. Gerrit Cole had cruised through the first five innings and thought he’d gotten through the sixth when a questionable call by the home plate umpire visibly frustrated him. It unraveled from there.
The Rays rallied for three runs in the final three innings to come back and beat the Yankees 3-1 at Tropicana Field on Saturday.
The Yankees (33-14) lost for the first time in five games — Cole’s last start — and for the first time to the Rays (27-19) this season. They had already guaranteed at least a split of this four-game series, are still in possession of the best record in baseball and have a 5.5-game lead over the Rays in the American League East.
Cole went six innings and allowed a run on two hits. He struck out 10, his third double-digit strikeout game of the season and second in a row, but also walked three. Cole had not walked a batter in his two previous starts and the Yankees’ starters had combined to walk four in their 10 previous starts.
The Yankees ace had pretty much everything working for him through the first five innings. He had 20 swings-and-misses, 10 on his slider and seven on his fastball. He took a no-hitter into the fifth inning.
Cole struck out Manuel Margot for his eighth punchout to lead off the inning and got Kevin Kiermaier to fly out to center field before Francisco Mejia grounded one up the middle for a two-out single. Cole shrugged it off quickly, striking out Brett Phillips to end the inning.
In the sixth, Cole got irritated. With two outs, he thought he had Ji Man-Choi on a 89 mph slider, instead home plate umpire Edwin Moscoso called it a ball and Cole walked him. The right-hander was visibly upset on the mound, saying “You missed it. You missed that one.” to Moscoso.
Sensing Cole was rattled, Anthony Rizzo went to the mound with catcher Jose Trevino, but it didn’t work. Cole walked the Rays’ shortstop Wander Franco on four pitches and Randy Arozarena’s short fly ball over shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s glove brought in Choi for the tying run.
With the Yankees bullpen starting to stir, Cole coaxed a groundball to shortstop out of Margot to end the inning.
The Rays got lucky in the seventh when Francisco Mejia’s high pop up managed to drop in between Joey Gallo and Gleyber Torres in right field. Rizzo saved a run when he charged Harold Ramirez’s groundball and threw out Kiermaier at home. Mejia, however, scored on Yandy Diaz’s two-out high chopper off Michael King to third base, DJ LeMahieu didn’t have time to make the throw and the Rays took the 2-1 lead.
The Yankees had a chance in the eighth with Margot dropping Kiner-Falefa’s two-out fly ball to put the tying run on base. Yankees manager Aaron Boone called Trevino back and pinch hit switch hitter Aaron Hicks left-handed against right-hander Jason Adam. Hicks, who was out of the lineup the first two games with right hamstring tightness, struck out.
LeMahieu, back in the lineup for the first time since Monday because of a sore left wrist, jumped on former Yankee Corey Kluber for a long double to lead off the game. Aaron Judge singled and Rizzo brought home LeMahieu on a sacrifice fly. Judge got caught trying to tag up on a double play on Torres’ fly ball to right.
Kluber allowed just that one run on three hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out five. It is just over a year ago that Kluber, in his only season with the Yankees, threw a no-hitter against the Rangers. The former Cy Young winner left an impression, including teaching reliever King his signature slurve.
Boone said it was a good experience for the staff.
“I think it probably just confirmed a lot of things. You always hear of the Klu-bot and just how meticulous he is and how prepared he is, how much he works, how hard he works at taking care of himself, but also the craft pitching,” Boone said of Kluber. “I think the biggest thing is, I think the respect and how much guys, especially in the rotation and all the pitchers, really looked up to him and valued what he had to say. Obviously he’s not an outspoken guy or anything but when he speaks I think he speaks wisely and a lot of guys, I think learned a lot.”
()
News
Jacob deGrom says he’s feeling great, but knows he needs to play it safe
Jacob deGrom found himself in a familiar situation, surrounded by reporters before a game at Citi Field. The ailing pitcher, who’s been working his way back from a stress reaction in his right scapula, wasn’t gearing up for a start. But he was fielding questions for the first time since the start of the season.
“I feel completely normal,” the sidelined ace said before Saturday’s Mets game against the Phillies. “I think that’s where it’s gonna be like do we push it? Do we not? That’ll be the discussion over the next few days. And when we get on the mound, what is the safest way to go about this?”
DeGrom threw out to about 135 feet off flat ground on Friday. The Mets haven’t discussed when he’ll begin throwing off a mound just yet, he said, stressing the importance of not doing too much or getting too far ahead.
“It’s just checking off each of these boxes along the way and everything felt good,” he said. “I’m sure that’s gonna be the discussion over the next couple days of when do we get on the mound.”
DeGrom speculated his last MRI, on May 16, was the last he’ll need as he continues to make his way back from the shoulder injury, which put a smile on his face. DeGrom had three MRIs over the span of six weeks.
“Normally bone heals stronger, so the last report was good and they said it was completely healed,” he said.
He also said he felt “pretty normal” and “didn’t really notice it with every day activity” at least a couple of weeks after injuring his scapula. DeGrom also explained that when he did start feeling better, he kept in mind he needed to “be really careful with not doing too much” to ensure the bone doesn’t getting re-injured and healed properly.
At this juncture of his return from injury, the training staff have been monitoring how his scapula handles throwing, making sure there are no setbacks or other issues popping up. There’s also no timeline for deGrom’s return to the big league mound, or even when he’ll be able to slide in for minor league starts.
“But the way it’s going so far, I feel great,” deGrom said.
There are still only guesses being made about how the stress reaction even cropped up. DeGrom again said he thought it was because of the short ramp up time combined with his being so removed from pitching competitively. He last pitched on July 7, 2021, a seven-inning, 10-strikeout effort against the Milwaukee Brewers.
But the rehab hasn’t stopped him from still watching his team from afar, and as of Friday, from the best seat in the stadium. That the Mets, as of Saturday before first pitch, were first in the NL East and fourth in MLB at 30-17, has made him that much more excited to return safely.
“Like I said, ready to be back out there,” deGrom said.
“The team’s been playing really good and you wanna be there through the end of the year. So, it’s like I said, trying to walk that fine line being safe and not trying to do it too quick.”
()
Gerrit Cole loses focus after bad call as Yankees fall to Rays, 3-1: ‘That was a strike’
Chicago Cubs face injured-list decisions on left-hander Wade Miley and outfielder Seiya Suzuki
Gerrit Cole loses focus after bad call as Yankees fall to Rays, 3-1
Jacob deGrom says he’s feeling great, but knows he needs to play it safe
50 years later, MLB keeps promise to late Sanford POW’s family | Commentary
Letters: Readers respond to the abortion debate
Tezos (XTZ) Defies Market Trend, Surges 7% in Last 24 Hours
Traders Worried Despite Bitcoin (BTC) Price Short-term Rally
Royals sprint past Twins, 7-3
Laser Skin Treatment – Advantages and Disadvantages
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online