Gun in Texas shooting came from company known for pushing boundaries
After one of its military-style rifles was used in the Texas elementary school shooting Tuesday, gun manufacturer Daniel Defense published a pop-up statement on its homepage sending “thoughts and prayers” to the community of Uvalde, Texas, and pledging to cooperate with authorities.
When the pop-up disappeared, a different message took center stage: a promotion, adorned with gold-encased bullets, for a sweepstakes to win $15,000 worth of guns or ammunition.
The Texas shooting, which left 19 schoolchildren and two teachers dead and more than a dozen wounded, has put a national spotlight on Daniel Defense, a family-owned business in Georgia that has emerged as a trailblazer in an aggressive, boundary-pushing style of weapons marketing and sales.
Some of its advertisements invoke popular video games like “Call of Duty” and feature “Star Wars” characters and Santa Claus, messages that are likely to appeal to teenagers. The company was an early adopter of a direct-to-consumer business model that aimed to make buying military gear as simple as ordering from Amazon, enticing customers with “adventure now, pay later” installment plans that make expensive weaponry more affordable.
And the company’s founder and CEO, Marty Daniel, has fashioned himself as a provocateur who ridicules gun control proposals and uses publicity stunts to drum up sales.
Daniel Defense is at the forefront of an industry that has grown increasingly aggressive in recent years as it tries to expand beyond its aging, mostly white customer base and resists the calls for stronger regulation that seem to intensify after every mass shooting.
“Daniel Defense is basically the poster child of this egregious, aggressive marketing,” said Ryan Busse, a former executive at gun company Kimber who is now an industry critic. “Marty Daniel burst in the door, a lot louder and more brazen than other gun-makers, much like Donald Trump did on the political scene.”
He added, “Through this company, you are telling the story of how the gun industry has become increasingly radicalized.”
Daniel Defense’s strategy seems to have been effective. Its sales have soared, in part because of its successful targeting of young customers like Salvador Ramos, the gunman in Texas. Ramos, whom authorities killed Tuesday, was a “Call of Duty” video game enthusiast and appears to have bought his assault rifle directly from Daniel Defense less than a week after turning 18.
Daniel did not respond to emails or calls. Steve Reed, a Daniel Defense spokesperson, said in a statement that the company was “deeply saddened” by the Texas shooting.
Daniel, 59, is a practiced storyteller who adopts a folksy tone to market his company and its guns. He often casts himself as something of a goofball, a screw-up who flunked out of Georgia Southern University — not once, but twice — before finally graduating and starting a company that made garage doors.
He has said that his gun company was born out of his poor golf game. Instead of puttering around the course, Daniel started using an AR-15 — the type of gun he would later go on to make — for target practice. “Every shot he fired filled him with a satisfaction he’d never before experienced,” the company’s website says.
At the time, Daniel had trouble finding a way to mount a scope onto his rifle. He began designing and selling his own accessory that allowed gun owners to add lights, a range finder and lasers onto the rifle.
He got his break in 2002 at a gun show in Orlando, Florida, where he was approached by a representative of the U.S. Special Forces. He ultimately won a $20 million contract to produce the accessories for combat rifles. More deals followed. In 2008, he won a contract with the British military, according to Daniel Defense’s website.
By 2009, the company had expanded to making guns for consumers. Its military ties were the basis of its marketing, which often featured heavily armed fighters. “Use what they use,” one ad says. Another shows a military-style scope aimed at passing cars on what looks like a regular city street. Others include references — using hashtags and catchphrases — to the “Call of Duty” video game.
Before the 2000s, most gun-makers did not market military-style assault weapons to civilians. At the largest industry trade shows, tactical military gear and guns were cordoned off, away from the general public. That started to change around 2004, industry experts say, with the expiration of the federal assault weapon ban.
“Companies like Daniel Defense glorify violence and war in their marketing to consumers,” said Nick Suplina, a senior vice president at Everytown for Gun Safety, a group that supports gun control.
In 2012, the Sandy Hook shooting led to an industrywide surge in gun sales, as firearm enthusiasts stocked up, fearing a government crackdown. In an interview with Forbes, Daniel said the shooting “drove a lot of sales.” (Forbes reported that Daniel Defense had sales of $73 million in 2016.)
After the shooting, Daniel Defense offered employees extra overtime to meet skyrocketing demand, according to Christopher Powell, who worked for the company at the time. “They kept people focused on the task at hand,” he said.
But in the late 2010s, some colleagues started to worry that Daniel had become distracted by the glamour of marketing the brand and rubbing shoulders with celebrities and politicians, according to a former Daniel Defense manager. They voiced concerns that some of the marketing materials were inappropriate for a company that manufactures deadly weapons, said the manager and a former executive, who did not want their names used because they feared legal or professional repercussions.
Some ads featured children carrying and firing guns. In another, posted on Instagram two days after Christmas last year, a man dressed as Santa Claus and wearing a military helmet is smoking a cigar and holding a Daniel Defense rifle. “After a long weekend, Santa is enjoying MK18 Monday,” the caption states, referring to the gun’s model.
The industry’s aggressive marketing has landed some companies in trouble. Earlier this year, gun-maker Remington reached a $73 million settlement with families of children killed at the Sandy Hook school in Newtown, Connecticut. The families had said that Remington improperly marketed its assault rifles, including with its weapons appearing in “Call of Duty,” which the killer at Sandy Hook had frequently played.
A year after Sandy Hook, with the Super Bowl approaching, Daniel Defense deployed a new marketing stunt.
The NFL had a policy prohibiting ads for weapons on its telecasts. But Daniel Defense tried to buy a 60-second spot that depicted a soldier returning home to his family, with ominous music in the background. “I am responsible for their protection,” the ad’s narrator intones. “And no one has the right to tell me how to defend them.”
Given the NFL’s ban on gun ads, it was no surprise that the ad was rejected. (Daniel Defense said that the ad complied with the policy because the company sells products besides guns.) But Daniel turned the rejection into a rallying cry, and the conservative media lapped it up. Appearing on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” he urged viewers to “call the NFL and say, ‘C’mon, man, run my ad.’”
“That is Marty Daniel at work,” Powell said. “He’s not one of those typical CEOs that you see.”
Daniel and his wife, Cindy, have worked hand in hand with the National Rifle Association to raise money for the group, sell weapons to its members and beat back calls for gun control.
In recent years, Marty Daniel and Cindy Daniel, the company’s chief operating officer, became outspoken supporters of Trump, contributing $300,000 to a group aligned with him. Daniel joined the Second Amendment Coalition, a group of gun industry heavyweights who advised Trump on gun policy.
Daniel told Breitbart News in 2017 that Trump’s election saved “our Second Amendment rights.” He and his wife have also donated to other Republican candidates and groups, including in their home state of Georgia. So far in the 2022 election cycle, they have given more than $70,000 to Republicans.
Before the Uvalde massacre, Daniel Defense’s guns were used in at least one other mass shooting. Four of its semi-automatic rifles were found in the hotel room of the gunman who killed 59 people at a Las Vegas music festival in 2017, one of the deadliest shootings in U.S. history.
Daniel has been an especially vocal critic of gun control. After the shooting at Parkland High School in Florida in 2018, he briefly expressed support for legislation, backed by the NRA, to bolster the federal background check system. But he soon reversed his position, citing “overwhelming feedback.” He declared that “all firearms laws that limit the rights of law-abiding citizens are unconstitutional.”
“You don’t see the same kind of boldness from the chief executives of Smith & Wesson or the old-guard gun companies,” said Josh Sugarmann, executive director of the nonprofit Violence Policy Center. “Daniel is more at the edges.”
Daniel Defense is only a fraction of the size of those rivals. It manufactured nearly 53,000 guns in 2020, the most recent year for which government data is available, giving it a less than 1% share of the market.
But experts say it has led the way in building a direct-to-consumer sales business as gun manufacturers try to match the success of other industries in capitalizing on e-commerce.
In the past, gun companies would sell their products to stores, which then sold the weapons to customers.
Now, industry experts say, the manufacturers are increasingly trying to sell guns and accessories online, targeting consumers with slick ad campaigns. (Guns sold online have to be picked up at a licensed firearms dealer, who conducts a background check.)
Daniel Defense also offers a buy-now-pay-later financing option that allows qualified buyers to spread the price — some of its guns retail for more than $1,800 — over a number of payments. The approval takes seconds, the company’s website says.
“They’ve been a brand leader,” said Timothy Lytton, a law professor at Georgia State University who studies the gun industry. “They’ve been exceptionally successful at selling the idea that civilians who’d like to own a firearm for self-protection need a high-capacity, semi-automatic weapon.”
Gun sales surged during the pandemic, including at Daniel Defense. The company also received help via a $3.1 million loan from the federal Payment Protection Program, which was intended for small businesses at risk of laying off employees.
The week before the Texas shooting, Daniel Defense posted a photograph on Facebook and Twitter, showing a little boy sitting cross-legged, an assault rifle balanced across his lap. “Train up a child in the way he should go,” the caption reads, echoing a biblical proverb. “When he is old, he will not depart from it.”
The ad was posted May 16. It was Ramos’ 18th birthday.
A day later, he bought his first gun, a Smith & Wesson assault-style rifle, from a store in Uvalde, according to state Sen. Roland Gutierrez of Texas, who cited law enforcement officials. The store has been identified as Oasis Outback. Three days later, he bought the Daniel Defense rifle for $1,870 plus tax, according to a photo of the receipt that Ramos reportedly posted on the social media platform Yubo.
Amid a national outcry after the shooting, Daniel Defense retreated from its usual provocative online presence. The company restricted access to its Twitter feed. It canceled plans to have a booth at this weekend’s NRA convention in Houston.
And Thursday, it removed the $15,000 guns-or-ammo sweepstakes from its homepage.
Loons overrun in first half of a 1-0 loss to New York City
New York City FC possessed the ball in Minnesota United’s defensive third for what seemed like minutes during Saturday’s first half at Allianz Field.
The Loons got the ball back only when New York accidentally passed it out of bounds. After the throw-in, Minnesota promptly gave it right back and not long afterward, New York’s Alexander Callens header goal off a corner kick provided the breakthrough.
New York continued to control possession as if Minnesota were down to 10 men; they weren’t.
“It feels almost as if they are a number up here,” color commentator Kyndra de St. Aubin opined as the first half wrapped up.
Loons manager Adrian Heath adjusted to the disparity, switching from a 4-2-3-1 to a 4-3-3 formation to get another player in midfield. Robin Lod joined Wil Trapp and Joseph Rosales. Luis Amarilla subbed on at the half and joined Emanuel Reynoso and Franco Fragapane.
Minnesota was brighter to start the half, but couldn’t find a breakthrough in a 1-0 loss to the defending MLS Cup Champions.
The Loons weren’t able to kick the hangover from the stunning upset loss to Union Omaha in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16. MNUFC (5-6-3) now enters an international break needing to clear their heads, with nearly 60 percent of the season remaining.
Minnesota continued to struggle at home and did so in front of what appeared to be the largest crowd at Allianz Field this season. The Loons have squandered more points in its first seven games than any of its previous five MLS seasons.
Minnesota started the game strong with Fragapane nearly scoring in the fourth minute, but he didn’t challenge Sean Johnson enough and the U.S. international was able to reach down and get a palm on the shot.
They closed the game with chances, too. Emanuel Reynoso and Robin Lod having back-to-back shots stopped by Johnson in the 90th minute. Reynoso then hit a gorgeous through ball to Amarilla, but an New York defender poked the ball away.
About 10 minutes after New York’s goal, Brent Kallman nearly tied the game with a header off an Emanuel Reynoso corner kick, but it hit the woodwork.
NYC, the defending MLS Cup Champions, are riding a seven game unbeaten streak in league play (6-0-1) since early April and entered Saturday with the league’s best goal differential (plus-14).
New York’s offense leads the league with 6.3 shots on target per match, are tied for second with 2.0 goals per game and league MVP candidate Valentin “Taty” Castellanos is tied for third in the league with seven goals this season.
Loons starters Michael Boxall and Kervin Arriaga were suspended from Saturday’s game due to yellow-card accumulation
BRIEFLY
MNUFC’s next MLS game is June 19 (at New England) and its next home game isn’t until July 3 (Real Salt Lake). The Loons will have an international friendly against SC Paderborn 07 of Germany’s second division on June 11. … Samantha Thompson, one of the longest-tenured MNUFC employees, is leaving her role as Project Manager at Allianz Field. Thompson, a club employee since 2014, is leaving for another opportunity in MLS.
Iruma Kun Chapter 254 READ MANGA and Release Date
Iruma Kun Chapter 254 release date is announced, it is set to release on 3 June 2022. Fans are very excited about the series and are eagerly waiting.
There will be some delay in the RAW release and the release of the translated version. This Countdown will help you track the release of Iruma Kun Chapter 254.
NOTE: IF THE COUNTER IS STOPPED THEN THE CHAPTER IS ALREADY RELEASED
Iruma Kun Chapter 254 Release Date
Iruma Kun Chapter 254 release date is announced, it is set to release on 3 June 2022. Fans are very excited about the series and are eagerly waiting.
- Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM
- Eastern Daylight Time: Noon
- Central Daylight Time: 11 AM
- British Summer Time: 5 PM
Iruma Kun Chapter 254 Release Date Countdown
Iruma Kun Chapter 254 Raw Scan Release Date
As the release date for Chapter 254 of Iruma Kun is set for the 3 June, Many people are wondering if they could find the raw scan of the chapter.
Well they could, this is because the raw scan of a particular chapter releases 2-3 days before the release of the actual chapter. Therefore you can find Iruma Kun Chapter 254 Raw Scan on Internet communities such as 4chan and Reddit.
Iruma Kun Chapter 254 Raw Scan Release Date Countdown
Iruma Kun is a well-known Japanese manga series that is written and illustrated by Osamu Nishi. The series is based on school stories and fantasy comedy. Like other popular manga, this manga is also serialized in Akita Shoten’s shenon manga. The series is published by Akita Shoten in the local Japanese language.
The manga started in 2017 and after that, in 2019 the franchise started an anime television series based on the same name and concept. Till now both manga and anime series are running with great success. Besides this, another manga series is started by the franchise in 2020.
The Plot of Iruma Kun
The series is mainly based on fantasy comedy, a slice of life, and School stories. The series started in 2017 and from there till now the franchise released 23 volumes and a total of 223 chapters. And now it’s almost ready to release the next chapter.
If we talk about the story of this manga then we see the story focuses on a boy named Iruma Suzuki. He is a human being but his parents sold him to a Demon named Sullivan. He adopts Iruma as his grandson and admits him to the Babyls’ schools. But this school is for demons and Iruma is a human.
So, here the challenge for Iruma is to adapt to the situation without revealing his original identity. In one word, a very unique manga that you may read at least once.
Before Iruma Kun Chapter 254 Releases Read More About The Main Cast
Iruma Suzuki
Iruma Suzuki is the fundamental hero of Mairimashita! Iruma-Kun. He is a 15-year-old human who was offered to a devil by his folks.
Presently living in the Demon World, he goes to an evil spirit school and needs to conceal the way that he is human. Iruma is one of the possibilities to turn into the following devil ruler.
Since he invested such a lot of energy without help from anyone else in hard and forlorn training, Iruma is sympathetic and could do without a struggle. He can’t say no when individuals request favors, being particularly feeble to the expressions: “Help”, “Please” and “I beseech you”. His childhood likewise assisted him with fostering an incredible guard, permitting him to avoid any assault focused on him.
He is an enormous eater, having kept most of his life and having a brief period to try and partake in the food he ate in the human world. He is pacifistic and despises utilizing viciousness to tackle issues, even against individuals who are adversarial towards him. In any case, when he faces a troublesome undertaking, instead of falling into despair, he figures out how to get himself and track down a decent arrangement.
His thoughtful nature even stretches out to everybody needing assistance or requesting one, as it is uncovered that the majority of the workforce revere him as he frequently assists them with errands, for example, weeding.
That’s all for today. Stay tuned with Stanford Arts Review for the latest updates.
Rougned Odor stays hot, Denyi Reyes and bullpen shut the door to lift Orioles over Red Sox, 4-2, in Game 2 of doubleheader
Perhaps all it took was the turn of a page, when the calendar flipped from April to May. During that first month of the season, Rougned Odor was a near-liability at the plate, batting .180. But when that page flipped, so did his season, becoming a sparkplug and energizer for a team that’s slightly surging.
Take May 1, for instance, when Odor stepped in against the Boston Red Sox and launched his first home run of the season. There were his two walk-off hits, one a blast on May 20 and another a dribbler two days later against the Tampa Bay Rays. And now on Saturday, at Fenway Park against the Red Sox once more, Odor continued what has been a resurgent month.
The second baseman strode in with two runners on in the third inning and sent a ball sailing off his bat to deep right field, a three-run homer that was the main contribution in Baltimore’s 4-2 win to split the doubleheader.
With right-hander Denyi Reyes on the mound — serving as the 27th man against his former team — Boston was held in check, scoring once across 3 2/3 innings. Odor provided enough firepower to back up Reyes in his spot start, and the bullpen continued an impressive run that includes 17 innings with five runs allowed this series.
The Orioles (20-28) started out much the same way they did in the first game, missing an opportunity in the first inning to post a crooked number on Green Monster’s manual scoreboard. They loaded the bases and stranded all three, but the third inning proved to be enough run production to carry Baltimore.
Third baseman Ramón Urías drove in Austin Hays — who, with two hits, rose his batting average to a team-best .297 — before Odor stepped in and brought home three runs with one swing. This month, Odor has clobbered four homers with 17 RBIs. The 28-year-old’s slugging percentage has jumped from .260 in April to .506 in May.
After shortstop Jorge Mateo’s two-out double in the third, Baltimore didn’t manager another hit. But the Orioles didn’t need one, not after Odor’s blast and the work the bullpen did to shut the door.
Reyes rules
For much of Reyes’ young career, he had envisioned nights such as these — pitching at Fenway Park. He might’ve imagined it wearing white, returning to the home dugout on the first base line.
Instead, Reyes wore orange and stepped off the mound to his right, back to the visitor’s dugout between innings, during his first appearance at Fenway Park as a member of the Orioles. Reyes received a spot start Saturday, covering for a club that has a shortened rotation due to an injury to right-hander Spenser Watkins and a stretch of five games in four days against the Red Sox.
But to be here might have added something for Reyes, who joined Boston’s organization as a 17-year-old out of the Dominican Republic, never rose above the Double-A level. But once he joined Baltimore this offseason, Reyes made a quick jump to Triple-A — and then to the majors earlier this month, striking out two batters in two scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers.
As the 27th man for the doubleheader, Reyes will return to the taxi squad Sunday. But to have Saturday, pitching in the ballpark he used to envision himself in, made one night worth it.
Missing the mark
In Ryan Mountcastle’s first full season in the majors, strikeouts were an issue. He was wrung up 161 times — a rate of 27.5% — compared with 41 walks. But he still held an on-base percentage of .309, leading to an OPS of .796.
Those issues haven’t been resolved in 2022. He’s striking out 27% of the time, including 15 punchouts in his past 11 games and 41 overall this season. It has led to his on-base percentage dropping to.283, a downturn that coincides with his overall production. He clubbed 33 homers last year, with one in 5.6% of his plate appearances. That’s dropped to five thus far in 2022 — a long ball in just 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
It’s a worrisome trend for Mountcastle, who struck out four times combined between the two games Saturday.
This story will be updated.
Sunday, 1:35 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
