How Many Episodes Are There In Bosch Legacy?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Crime and Police Dramas are something the viewers are never tired of. The suspense and the quest for whodunnit is something that keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats the entire show.

What is better than having a very loved character of this genre returning for an entirely new series again? Nothing. To the extreme excitement of the fans of Bosch. The gritty LAPD detective Harry Bosch is returning to the screens for a new chapter in his life. But this time as a retired LAPD detective and a private investigator in this new series called Bosch:Legacy on Amazon.

Bosch Legacy

A spinoff of the original series, this series is supposed to have 10 episodes with the first episode released on May 6, 2022. It is also available on Amazon in certain countries like Canada.

Episode 9 is set to premiere on May 27, 2022.

CAST

The series stars Titus Welliver as Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch, a former LAPD detective. Now retired and wand working as a freelance private investigator. Mimi and Rogers as Honey “Money” Chandler, a high-powered defense attorney who has been Harry’s adversary for a long time. Madison Lintz as Madeline “Maddie” Bosch, Harry’s daughter follows in his footsteps and joins LAPD as a detective. Nonetheless, Stephen Chang as Maurice “Mo” Bassi, Harry’s technology expert along with Michael Rose, Phil Morris, William Devane, Steven Flynn, Denise G. Sanchez, and Mark Rolston in supporting roles.

PLOT

The series follows the present-day Harry Bosch who is now retired and working as a freelance private investigator i.e working on his terms. It was already hinted in season 1 of the Original Bosch series that he wishes to leave LAPD but it wasn’t till season 8 that he retires.

His daughter, Madeline one Bosch has now also joined the LAPD following in the footsteps of her father.

As she navigates the challenges her job and inexperience pose. She is advised by her father to brave through them all.

He also is approached by Honey ‘Money’ Chandler. He is a defense attorney he has been at loggerheads with for the longest period with a few case solutions to which he agrees. However, he is also faced with the investigation of businessman Rogers who had in past hired a Hitman for Chandler

He also takes up an investigation from Billionaire Whitney Vance.

With new challenges and newly acquired freedom of action, will Bosch be successful in his projects? Will the choices he made suit him and how will his methods change?

The viewers and fans don’t doubt it. What they look forward is to how will he do it.

What Does The Future Hold

Even before season 1 premiered, it has been announced officially that the series will be renewed for a second season. However, the fans who are looking forward to the finale episode of season 1 with bated breaths.

The post How Many Episodes Are There In Bosch Legacy? appeared first on Gizmo Story.