How Many Episodes Are There In The Staircase?
A Death shrouded in Mystery, A Husband as a Suspect, A Trial with no satisfying verdict, and a Mystery Unsolved. This is the tragic death of Kathleen Peterson wife of novelist Michael Peterson. This is a mystery spanning decades and a subject of countless speculation and documentaries.
The Staircase is an eight-episode-long mini-series exploring the life and trial of Michael Peterson. He is the prime suspect in the case of his wife’s death in their sprawling mansion in North Carolina. Michael Peterson was also being convicted and then re-tried by the court – a spellbinding series of events for sure.
Synopsis
The series follows how Kathleen Peterson, wife of Michael Peterson was reported to be dead by her husband in 2001after calling 911. She has found dead in a pool of blood at the bottom of the staircase. Hence the name of the series. While he claimed innocence, the prosecution held him as a prime suspect. His trial from being a prime suspect to a convict in 2003. Then again retried by the court in 2011 due to misleading testimony given by a key witness of the prosecution. He has lied under oath and ultimately freed because Alford’s plea is covered as a narrative retelling.
Cast
The series stars Toni Collette, an Australian actress known for her work in The Sixth Sense and Hereditary, as Kathleen Peterson. Colin Firth, an Oscar-winning actor known for his work in Pride and Prejudice and The King’s Speech, plays the main focus of the series, Michael Peterson. As Michael Peterson’s lawyer, David Rudolf, we have Michael Stuhlbarg, Parker Posey as Freda Black, the prosecutor, Dane DeHaan as Clayton Peterson and Patrick Schwarzenegger as Todd Peterson, the sons of Michael Peterson, Sophie Turner as Margaret Ratliff and Odessa Young as Martha Ratliff, the adoptive daughters of Michael in key roles.
Where To Watch The Series?
The series premieres on HBO MAX with the first episode aired on May 5, 2022. The sixth episode of the series has already aired and the seventh. However, the eighth episode is scheduled to release on June 2, 2022, and June 2022 respectively.
Plot
In 2001, Kathleen was found dead at the end of the staircase by the police who were called by her husband, Michael Peterson. Since he was the only one present he was the prime suspect.
Even though he claimed that she slipped the stairs under the influence of alcohol and other sedatives he hasn’t been sure of, the autopsy showed that the injuries she sustained were graver than what anyone who tumbled down 15 steps should be sustaining.
Finally,y he was convicted by the court in 2003 but the story does not end here.
After repeated appeals for retrial, the court granted one when it sustained that a key witness of the prosecution had lied.
The viewers already know the outcome of Michael Peterson’s trial. He used Alford’s plea to claim his innocence.
Alford’s plea is a method in which the accused accepts that the authorities have enough evidence to prove him guilty. But he still reinstates his innocence by accepting a lower charge.
Under Alford’s plea, Michael was charged with voluntary manslaughter in place of murder and sentenced to 89 months in prison. But since he had already spent about 95 months he was set free for time already served.
However, it is the deep dive into how these events came to be that the series explores.
The series covers a lot about the trial but some theories are still left out. One involved an attack by an owl after which Kathleen tumbled into the house and lost consciousness. Nonetheless, ultimately dying due to blunt trauma was complicated and far-fetched enough for the makers to decide not to include it in the series.
However, with an intriguing real-life mystery and an impressive cast to carry the story. However, it still promises to be an immersive experience.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 5: Possible Release Date & Spoilers From Director!
Amy Sherman-The Palladino’s Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is an American historical comedy-drama television series that launched on Amazon Prime Video on March 17, 2017. Rachel Brosnahan plays Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a New York housewife who realizes she has a talent for stand-up comedy and pursues a career in the field.
The series is set in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Jane Lynch, and Luke Kirby also appear in the film. Amazon Studios took up the series after the pilot episode garnered positive reviews and was picked up by Amazon Studios. The second season debuted on December 5, 2018, followed by the third on January 6, 2019. It was renewed for a fourth season on December 12, 2019, and the next season will start on February 18, 2022, with two new episodes broadcast each week. The series was renewed for a fifth and final season on February 17, 2022. Late in February of 2022, production for the fifth season began in New York City.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 5: Possible Release Date
Season 5 of Maisel began production in February 2022. Prime Video has not disclosed how many episodes the final season will consist of, although it will presumably contain eight episodes, like the previous three out of four seasons. The fifth and final season will likely premiere in 2023, although a release date has not yet been announced.
So, there is no possible release date yet. As we get we will be updated you here as soon as possible.
The premiere of Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has finally here! Showrunners Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband, Daniel Palladino, have stated that Midge will visit new destinations in the upcoming season, and photographs from the set confirm this.
Who Will Appear in Season 5 of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’?
A few significant characters are likely to return for season 5 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, while no official casting announcements have been announced. First, Mrs Maisel, Rachel Brosnahan.
Midge is accompanied by Alex Bornstein and Luke Kirby. The list continues with Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, and Tony Shaloub, among others! (Abe).
Amy Sherman-Palladino has collaborated with Milo Ventimiglia, Kelly Bishop, Wanda Sykes, and John Waters.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 5
With the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ready to air, we can only hope that Midge’s comedy career will continue to flourish as she heals from being fired by Shy Baldwin in season 4.
With Mei Lin (Stephanie Hsu) revealing to Joel (Michael Zegen) in episode six that she is pregnant, I’m certain that the concluding season will go further into their bond as they attempt to make their new family situation work.
Susie (Alex Bornstein) will likely attempt to manage Midge’s and Sophie Lennon’s (Jane Lynch) careers simultaneously, while Rose (Marin Hinkle) continues with her successful matchmaking company and Abe (Tony Shalhoub) tries to finish his book and follow his goals of becoming a theatrical critic.
We hope Midge finds love bliss in the fifth season as well. Who knows, but possibly Dr. Benjamin Ettenberg (Zachary Levi) will make a return. Many admirers are still hoping for her to get back with Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby).
Is There A Trailer For Season 5?
Presently, no official trailer for season 5 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been published. The only information we have is that production has begun on the show. In addition, it takes place in New York City. Wait for an official update or notification from the makers regarding the trailer’s release. You may now view the trailer for season 4, which is available on YouTube, till the fifth season is released.
Where can I see season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel?
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is an original Amazon Prime series, and as such is available only to Amazon Prime members. Therefore, if you want to catch up with Midge and the rest of the cast, you will need an Amazon Prime membership.
Season Four Ratings:
The fourth season has a 91 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with an average rating of 7.50 out of 10 based on 46 reviews. According to the website’s critical consensus, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel appears to have run out of new material, but it continues to reward fans with great delivery and slick production.” On the basis of 17 reviewers, Metacritic awarded the season a score of 65 out of 100, indicating “generally good reviews.”
Column: Donating money is a good start, but the sports world could make a huge impact advocating for sensible gun laws
The sports world responded to the tragic grade-school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in various ways this week, from Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s emotional news conference to San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler’s decision to remain in the clubhouse during the national anthem.
The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays provided statistics on gun violence instead of posting batting averages and game highlights on their Twitter accounts during a game Thursday. And on Saturday, Chicago’s five most prominent professional teams — the Cubs, White Sox, Blackhawks, Bears and Bulls — banded together with the McCormick Foundation to donate $300,000 to the Robb School Memorial Fund and the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation.
Everyone agrees something must be done to prevent such tragedies from reoccurring. Unfortunately, not everyone wants to state the obvious — that America’s gun laws need to change to prevent an 18-year-old kid from purchasing an assault rifle and committing mass murder.
The five teams, which call themselves Chicago’s Sports Alliance, should be lauded for donating money to families of the victims and to an anti-gun violence advocacy group.
I just wish they would have taken it one step further and called for sensible gun reform, as other organizations have done.
“Our focus on this gift was empathy for the victims and support for an agency that works to reduce these instances in the future, hopefully,” White Sox executive vice president Scott Reifert said. “And that decision (on delivering a message on gun laws) was left to individual organizations in the course of their giving.”
Cubs vice president Julian Green said the Sports Alliance has addressed gun violence in Chicago in the past and added it “made sense to leverage the power of this organization to try to make an impact on these issues.” But neither of the spokesmen would commit to sending a message about gun reform, which could make an even bigger impact.
The NBA, as usual, has led the way. Before a playoff game against the Boston Celtics last week in Miami, the Heat public-address announcer told fans: ”The Heat urges you to contact your state senators by calling 202-224-3121 to leave a message demanding their support for common sense gun laws.” And before Thursday’s Warriors-Dallas Mavericks playoff game at the Chase Center in San Francisco, an announcement was made advocating “sensible gun laws in America.”
That came on the heels of Kerr’s speech Tuesday in which he rhetorically asked: “When are we going to do something? I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I’m tired of the excuses. I’m tired of the moments of silence. Enough.”
Kapler responded with an angry blog post stating American is “not the land of the free nor the home of the brave right now” and followed by announcing he would not stand for the anthem “until I feel better about our country.”
It’s a sensitive topic, to be sure. In fact it was so sensitive Saturday that White Sox manger Tony La Russa said he would only give his reaction to Kapler’s stance if the media members on hand promised “everything I say gets reported, not anything taken out of context.”
It was an unnecessary request — not to mention insulting — but we agreed nevertheless.
La Russa said he “respects” Kapler as a person and manager and that he was “exactly right to be concerned” about the issues confronting the country.
“Where I disagree is that the flag and the anthem are not appropriate places to try to voice your objections,” La Russa continued. “I think you go to the cause of what really bothers you about the direction of the country.”
La Russa called it a “mistake” by Kapler to draw attention to the anthem and flag while protesting the incident in Texas. He advised people to “understand what the veterans think when they hear the anthem or see the flag and the cost they paid and their families paid” during wars.
“But it’s not the flag, and it’s not the anthem,” he said before recalling his pride in watching a documentary on the Dream Team draped in American flags after winning the gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.
“I thought, ‘Man, that’s what the anthem is, that’s what the flag is,’ ” he said. “And it’s all that’s right in this country, and it’s you’re right to dislike or protest all you want. … I agree with (Kapler) — there’s a lot wrong — but I would never not stand up for the anthem or salute the flag.”
Several White Sox players, however, did just that in 2020 to protest the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Tim Anderson, Jose Abreu, Luis Robert, Eloy Jimenez and Lucas Giolito, along with coaches Joe McEwing and Daryl Boston, took a knee before a game against the Minnesota Twins at Sox Park.
And, like Kapler, they were not disrespecting veterans with their stance. They were sending a message against racism and police brutality. It was a moment many of us will always remember.
Cubs President Jed Hoyer, who also has known and respected Kapler for years, said he was “proud” of the manager for taking a stance. Hoyer said baseball, like other sports, could make a difference in changing society.
“What the Rays and Yankees did the other night on social media was great,” he said. “The (five) Chicago teams making their donation and their statement was great. I think we’re seeing that, whether it’s MLB as a whole or individual teams or individual people, there’s definitely a place for it.
“I do think sports in general have a large audience and therefore can make a difference. … It’s a good start.”
Yes, it was a good start, and kudos to Chicago’s teams for helping the victims.
But unless more organizations follow the path of the Heat and Warriors and advocate for sensible gun laws in this country, we’re probably right back where we started.
Donating money is all well and good, but it’s time for everyone to take a stand.
Cubs ‘came out aggressive’ vs. White Sox starter Johnny Cueto early in a 5-1 victory in the City Series
Johnny Cueto didn’t allow a run in his first two starts with the Chicago White Sox.
But a Patrick Wisdom bloop double and a Frank Schwindel single set the tone early for the Cubs, who scored two runs in the first and didn’t look back, beating the Sox 5-1 in the City Series in front of a sellout crowd of 37,820 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“Our approach was hit strikes, make sure to get them in the zone, and whether that be the first pitch or pitches after I think we were just aggressive in terms of that mindset of hitting strikes,” Wisdom said. “It paid off for us.
”It’s just honing in on a strike, making sure you can get something over the plate to hit, something you can do damage with and put a good swing on it.”
Both first-inning runs came with two outs. And in two different forms.
Wisdom’s bloop, with an exit velocity of 76.1 mph according to MLB Statcast, landed just out of the reach of Sox first baseman José Abreu in a shallow right field for an RBI double. Wisdom scored on Schwindel’s single, which had an exit velocity of 103.3 mph.
“They came out aggressive, I saw that since the beginning of the game (and) I tried to deal with it,” Cueto said through an interpreter. “They took advantage of me trying to throw strikes and they are a young team and they were aggressive.”
Nico Hoerner led off the second with a single, moved to third on a single from Rafael Ortega and scored when Andrelton Simmons grounded out to shortstop Tim Anderson.
The Sox threatened to cut into the deficit in the bottom of the second when Yasmani Grandal attempted to score from second Jake Burger’s single to right. Ortega threw him out at the plate to end the inning.
“I patted (third base coach) Joe (McEwing) on the back,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “That’s one of the things you do when you’re struggling, man. You have to push. The ground ball that way, guy rushed it good, made a strong throw, so, you know, I thought you had to send him. They had to make a throw to stop it.”
Burger took matters into his own hands in the fifth with a solo home run to left, making it 3-1.
Adam Engel smoked a one-hopper that Simmons, the Cubs shortstop, couldn’t handle and turned it into a double. But Keegan Thompson got Anderson to ground out to third, and Josh Harrison to fly out to right to minimize the damage.
Thompson (5-0) allowed one run on five hits with four strikeouts and a walk while matching a career high with five innings in his third start of the season.
“I feel like I was kind of all over the place and not really hitting a ton of spots,” he said. “I just got really lucky. I think they missed some pitches in the strike zone. I just didn’t hit a ton of spots and got away with a couple of poor pitches.”
He said that getting through the outing when his stuff wasn’t working well served as a “huge confidence boost.”
“Because then when you’re hitting spots and doing what you’re supposed to be doing, then you feel like it’s going even better,” Thompson said. “So I just got lucky tonight.”
Wisdom and Schwindel helped add runs in the seventh. Batting with the bases loaded, Wisdom hit a grounder deep in the hole between second and short. Anderson made a nice backhanded stop and threw to second for a force. Wisdom beat Harrison’s throw to first and a run scored.
Schwindel followed with an RBI single to right, stretching the lead to 5-1 and ending Cueto’s outing.
“The way (manager David) Ross designs a lineup, it’s fun because there’s some thump and then there’s a lot of contact too,” Wisdom said. “If one of us doesn’t get it done, the guy behind is picking you up. It’s a lot of fun and takes some of the pressure off, too, knowing that you’ve got guys behind you that can drive him in too.”
Cueto (0-1) — who entered Saturday with 12 consecutive scoreless innings since the Sox purchased his contract from Triple-A Charlotte on May 16 — allowed five runs on nine hits with two strikeouts and three walks in 6⅔ innings.
“They attacked right in the first inning,” La Russa said. “It was that one bloop that hurt. But he settled down and did a really good job. Best part of the game was at the end we prevented a lot of runs from scoring with a lot of really good defense. Shows me we were still competing, which I like a lot.”
The Sox came up empty after another scoring chance in the seventh. Burger and Engel had back-to-back singles with one out. But Rowan Wick enduced Anderson to ground into a double play.
The Sox went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and fell one game under .500 at 22-23.
“You’re going to feel pressure no matter what, in terms of ‘Oh, we’ve only scored one run’ or it’s a zero or whatever it may be,” Burger said. “We all have the utmost confidence in each other. That’s just how we look at it.
“Every time any of us step in the box, we think all of us are going to do damage. Just stick with each other and we’ll get through it.”
