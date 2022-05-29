Finance
How Much Do You Know About Credit Unions Of Jamaica?
The Credit Unions of Jamaica are dedicated to carrying out the Mission that governs them. This Mission reads:
Mission
The Jamaican Credit Unions are dedicated to:
- Improving the quality of life of their members and financing economic independence.
- Providing a high level of financial Services to members.
- Offering competitive financial services to members.
- Offering responsible advice to members in order to secure their savings and investment.
- Performing with integrity in conformity with the Co-Operatives Society Act and regulations.
- Responding to the needs of the community within the frame work of the co-operative structure.
Unions operate on a much different platform that banks and that is why more and more Jamaicans are steering towards becoming “members”.
ALL the different unions of Jamaica are a part of a movement that places them under ONE umbrella. Here is an overview of this said movement…
Company Overview
The Credit Union Movement of Jamaica started with Father John P. Sullivan, who pioneered the creation of Jamaica’s first Credit Union – Sodality Co-operative Credit Union Ltd.
Today, the Movement has grown to 38 unions located island wide, all represented by the umbrella brand, the Credit Unions of Jamaica (CUJ), Your Path to Financial Freedom!
Well with all the introductory framework completed, let me provide you with a list (not too extensive) of some of the Unions that operates in Jamaica.
List of Some Credit Unions of Jamaica
1. Jamaica Teachers’ Association Co-op C U Ltd (JTA)
Become a member today, there’s a bag of benefits waiting for you.
Location: 97A Church St
Contact: 876-922-2009
website: http://www.jtacreditunion.com
email: [email protected]
About Them – In July 1959, the Union began preliminary operations, and in October of that same year, the Jamaica Teachers’ Association Co-operative C U Limited (JTS) was registered as a Union under the Co-operative Society Act.
2. First Heritage Co-operative C U Ltd
Look no further – This is one of the largest Unions of Jamaica with its recent merge of Church’s and GSB Unions.
Location: 8-10 Eureka Rd Kingston 5 Jamaica
Contact: Member Care Centre
876-929-5142; 1-888-225-5472; 876-922-5277
About Them – First Heritage Co-operative C Unow stands as the largest open bond Union in Jamaica. It has as its bond, all civil servants, staff within Statutory Bodies and Public Corporations, their spouses and relatives as well as church members and their relatives island wide. We currently serve over 160,000 members through a vast network of nine (9) locations island wide, offering a wide array of products and services.
3. COK Sodality Co-Op C U Ltd
Voted as one of the top Unions of Jamaica, COK has been around for YEARS with its main focus being on its members. Located at:
66 Slipe Rd Kingston 5 Jamaica
876-960-ICAN
Dial
876-960-4226
876-929-4028
Call Customer Service
Units 9 & 10 Winchester Business Center
15 Hope Rd (10)
876-920-6812
About them – COK Sodality Co-operative C U Ltd. (COK), formerly City of Kingston Co-Operative C U Ltd., was incorporated in October 1967 to serve the financial needs of its members in Kingston and St. Andrew. Over the years COK has evolved into a solid, safe and financially secure, financial services institution well-known for its high level of innovativeness in the Union Movement.
The above list is by no means exhaustive and includes mostly the top Credit Unions of Jamaica. For more information on Jamaican Unions, you may visit the C Unions of Jamaica’s Page at Jamaica-Land-We-Love.com
Find a union and become a member TODAY!!!
Is There a Fiduciary Responsibility to Discuss Long-Term Care Planning
The report of planners sued by heirs or family members for failure to discuss long-term care planning and protection options may currently be more hearsay than reality but leading national experts report they are inevitable. “I haven’t seen many claims of this nature. That said, it’s conceivable you will see claims against planners and given the aging population that you will see them more frequently” says Richard Rogers, JD, partner with Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry LLP, a firm that monitors claims against insurance agents and financial professionals.” All you need is one or two and the floodgates could open.
For that reason, it’s important that planners understand ways to minimize the exposure of facing a $640,000 liability claim (a potential cost of a single 3.5 year claim occurring 15 years from now). The more dangerous lawsuit will most likely come directly from the client or spouse whose financial plan has been impacted by the cost of long-term care. It may also come from heirs.
How Courts View Fiduciary Responsibility
“It’s not a financial planner or advisors responsibility to sell or recommend insurance to every client, but it’s becoming critical to have the long-term care planning conversation with every client,” states Steve Cain, LTC Practice Leader, Marsh Private Client Services. “There is a fiduciary responsibility to talk about risk, whether that be investment risk to a portfolio or the risk of needing extended health care.”
Courts will likely look at the relationship between the client and the professional. “A fiduciary duty typically arises when a person or organization is placed in a position of trust for the benefit of another,” explains attorney J. C. Mazzola, JD, partner with the New York firm of Wilson Elser Moskowitz Eldeman & Dicker.
“The fiduciary relationship between financial planners and their clients has not been considered much by the courts,” Mazzola says. “However emerging case law points to the existence of such a relationship.” In 2007, the Texas Court of Appeals affirmed the trial court’s position that “a relationship of trust and confidence exists between a financial planner or investment advisor and his client” [Western Reserve Life and Timothy Hutton v. David Gruban and Frank Strickler, 2007 Texas App. LEXIS 5121].
The definition of fiduciary varies from state to state. New York State courts have ruled that “a fiduciary relationship may exist where one party reposes confidence in another and reasonably relied on the other’s superior expertise or knowledge” (WIT Holding Corp v Klein, 282 A.D. 2d Dept 2001]. “The test to establish a fiduciary duty is more stringent in Texas and even stricter in Maine,” Mazzola explains citing court rulings.
“For a claim to result in a settlement, you first need a duty that is violated or breached with a resulting damages,” Rogers explains. “If you are talking about a broad financial planner who holds himself or herself out as providing advice for retirement or estate planning the liability exists.” The claim would be based on the fact that the planner left out the discussion about long-term care and failure to prove otherwise would be difficult to overcome in court.
The Effective Use Of Waivers and Documentation
Many experts recommend planners take steps to avoid or mitigate exposure to future claims that may arise even from clients who chose not to pursue available options. Indeed, a growing number of firms are recommending their planners and their financial or investment professionals utilize and retain waivers or liability releases.
“I certainly agree with those attorneys who say that if you do hold yourself out as a financial planner then long-term care is part of your responsibility,” says Howard Kite, National Sales Manager for Genworth Financial Advisors. “When the long-term care related lawsuit comes people typically don’t have the ability to recall,” says Dave Wickersham, CEO of The Leaders Group. “Even if a planner is not licensed to sell long-term care insurance there’s an issue. And, because nothing was sold there isn’t any E&O insurance to protect the professional.”
“The perfect documentation is anything with the client’s signature on it,” says Kathryn D. Jacobson, CPCU, CIC, Senior Vice President with Seabury & Smith, errors and omissions liability insurance experts. “Ideally you’d have a signed disclosure form that acknowledged that coverage was offered and declined.” Second best would be a documentation of the phone call or printout of an E-mail recapping the offer and decision. Suggested wording would acknowledge the client’s decision not to purchase and “their understanding that if they decide to purchase in the future the cost may be higher and health underwriting requirements must be satisfied at the time an application is submitted.”
“A waiver won’t automatically cause a judge to throw out a case but it’s a very good piece of evidence to have particularly if it is supported by other documentary evidence,” explains Richard Rogers.
With the number of aging Americans who will need long-term care growing, it is impossible to eliminate all risk of finding yourself facing a lawsuit or liability claim for failure to have the long-term care discussion. “If clients see you as the expert, then you have the fiduciary obligation to them and you should be offering every product that you feel is applicable,” states Jacobson. “If nothing else you might even make yourself some money.”
Insurance and financial professions seeking the most current information on long-term care planning can visit the Producer’s Resource Center of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance.
Cheap Home Insurance Tips – Your Affordable Option
Owning a home is a probably one of the biggest investments one can make in a life time and the emotional attachments you and your family members have for the house makes it even more necessary to buy the appropriate and affordable home insurance deal.
Some homes attract high rates but there are ways that will help you get affordable home insurance deals.
Maybe you are looking at the financial size of the investment and are making up your mind to pay any amount to get the property insured; be advised that you can always get good and affordable protection for you investment. The quickest and relatively safest way is to use the internet.
Go online, you will find sites that can offer you as many quotes as possible. This will enable you to compare prices of the different cover packages that they offer. It is important that you cover both the home and the home contents. These can be taken separately or together but you are advised to take out a policy that covers both of them. Having the two of them in one deal will earn you lower rates eventually.
Different companies have different rates and for you to get an affordable deal, you will have to source from as many house insurance companies and compare their rates. Take your time and study the quality of service that is rendered for the given rates and choose your preferred affordable offer that gives you your best protection.
Where To Get Reliable Home Insurance Companies Online and Compare Their Free Quotes?
How to Reduce Your Personal Taxes?
Basic Tips for Singapore Tax Residents
Whatever Year of Assessment (YA) it may be, we should start to consider our personal tax strategy early. In Singapore, one of the most expensive cities in the world, financial management can be an important survival tool, and proper tax planning is an integral component of this.
In Singapore, financial management can be an important survival tool, and proper tax planning is an integral component of this for better cash flows positioning.
Should tax planning is exclusively for High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) with extensive assets only? As long as you are required to submit tax return, you need to do tax planning. It is worth to note that your personal tax obligations affect your disposable income, and proper tax planning can translate to substantial savings in the long run.
Here are some basic tips to reduce your tax burden. Please note, however, that these are all general in nature. If you have more specific questions and/or concerns, please us to schedule a consultation.
Claim Applicable Tax Reliefs and Rebates
Singapore personal tax rates are progressive, starting at 0% and ending at 22% (YA 2018) for annual incomes exceeding S$320,000. There are a number of reliefs and concessions that will allow you to save on your personal taxes.
Tax reliefs against your assessable income, are given in recognition of your contributions to areas that align with the government’s policies. For instance, certain concessions are available to support parenthood and family formation, caring for aged parents, upgrading professional skills, national service, etc.
Some of the reliefs you can claim include spouse relief, child relief, parent relief, earned income relief, and foreign maid levy relief, among others. All are subject to certain conditions.
Top-up Your CPF (Central Provident Fund)
The CPF Minimum Sum Topping-Up Scheme allows you to claim a tax relief when you top-up your CPF savings. You can also claim the relief if the top-up is made by your employer.
This extends to if you top-up your family members’ retirement account or special account for additional relief, provided that their annual income does not exceed S$4,000 in the preceding year.
For cash top-ups below S$7,000 made by you or your employer, you are entitled to a tax relief equal to the amount of the top-up. For cash top-ups amounting to S$7,000 or more, your tax relief is capped at S$7,000.
For top-ups you make to the CPF of your sibling, spouse, parents or grandparents, you can claim additional relief equal to the amount of cash top-up, capped at S$7,000.
The CPF top-up relief you can make per year is S$14,000 (Maximium).
Contribute to SRS (Supplementary Retirement Scheme)
The Supplementary Retirement Scheme (SRS) is a voluntary scheme to encourage individuals to save for retirement, over and above their CPF savings. Contributions to SRS are eligible for tax relief to be deducted again your chargeable income. Investment returns are tax-free before withdrawal and only 50% of the withdrawals from SRS are taxable at retirement. For Singaporeans and Singapore permanent residents, the maximum contribution allowed is $15300 – YA 2018 per annum, while the cap is $35700 – YA 2018 for foreign Singapore work visa holders.
Voluntary Contribution to Your Medisave Account
Claim a relief for any income earned in the year in which your voluntary MediSave contributions were made. This method helps you to reduce the amount of taxes you have to pay while simultaneously saving up for your healthcare needs.
The amount of relief allowed for voluntary Medisave contributions is limited to the lowest of either of: (1) Voluntary contributions made specifically to the Medisave Account; (2) Annual CPF Limit less the mandatory contribution by you and your employer; or (3) Prevailing Medisave Contribution Ceiling of $48500 ($49800 – YA 2018) less the balance in Medisave Account prior to your voluntary contribution.
Make a Charitable Donation
In Singapore, donations made to any approved Institution of Public Character (IPC) or Qualifying Grant-making Philanthropic Organization are tax-deductible.
In general, you will claim a double tax deduction (i.e. twice the amount of donation) for donations that fall under any of the following categories: (1) cash donations; (2) shares donations; (3) computer donations; (4) artefact donations; (5) public art tax incentive scheme; and (6) land and building donations.
The government will according to economic situation and social benefits to encourage or discourage certain activities to meet national benefits as a whole. Making a charitable donation not only doing a good deed, you also enjoy substantial reduction in your tax obligations. For instance, donations made between 2009 and 2018 that qualify under the double tax deduction criteria will temporarily qualify for 2.5 times tax deduction
Apply for the Not Ordinarily Resident (NOR) Scheme
Enjoy a period of 5 years of assessment (YA) tax benefits if you are qualified under the Not Ordinarily Resident (NOR) scheme.
You must meet both of the following criteria: (1) You were not in Singapore for 3 YAs prior to the year you qualify for the NOR scheme; and (2) You are a tax resident for the YA in which you wish to qualify for the NOR scheme.
Rental Expenses can be Deducted from Rental Income
Rental incomes are taxable, thus the associated expenses are deductible.
Examples of such deductible expenses are: property tax, mortgage interest, fire insurance, maintenance fees to the managing body, or general repairs and maintenance costs. Do the following check:, rental expenses are deductible if they are incurred: (1) solely for the purpose of generating rental income; and (2) during the period of tenancy.
The above are general tips for reducing your Singapore income tax burden. It is always better to plan before the base period ended. If your tax situation is unique, or if your needs are more specific, consider consulting a Singapore tax specialist.
