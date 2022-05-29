How the Age of Your Home Affects Your Homeowners Insurance Rate

While pet insurance has been sold for years, it has become increasingly popular throughout the country for owners of all types of animals over the past several years. With a policy of this kind, the expense of caring for an injured or sick pet would be covered, giving the owner some level of financial relief. However, because there are so many companies that now offer coverage of this type, an individual should look at pet insurance and compare advantages and disadvantages.

Below are some of the key aspects of insurance that should be closely looked at before making a final selection.

Benefit Schedule

This is actually a very important piece of information when looking at different pet insurance policies. The schedule provides a list of all diagnoses the policy covers but also the maximum dollar amount that would be paid on behalf of the owner. Obviously, one of the primary reasons for purchasing insurance of this kind is to save money so the payout benefit should make the premium worthwhile.

Genetic Health Issues

Something else that should be compared among different policies is the actual conditions covered. For instance, along with hereditary conditions such as hip dysplasia that Labrador retrievers often develop and luxating patella experienced by Chihuahuas, dog and cat breeds can have genetic conditions.

Even though most of these conditions are well-known, they can sometimes be more difficult and expensive to diagnose and treat. Therefore, it would be important to identify the different genetic health issues based on the type and breed of the family pet and then look for a policy that offers the appropriate coverage.

Payout Limits

The “per incident” limits should also be fully understood. For some injuries and illnesses, an animal would require multiple surgeries so if there was a limit to the amount paid per surgery or incident, treatment could become quite expensive. As an example, if a pet needed to have three surgeries, each costing $2,000 but the payout limit was $500 each, the owner would end up paying $4,500 out-of-pocket. A much better policy would be one with annual limits opposed to “per incident payout” limits.

Preexisting Conditions

We also wanted to recommend that when looking at pet insurance to compare pros and cons, the type and level of coverage for preexisting conditions should be factored in. Depending on the issuing company, some conditions would be covered and some would not. The two specific things to determine is whether these conditions are categorized by the policy as being “curable” and “incurable”, as well as being “temporary” or “permanent”. Again, a pet owner would need to choose the most appropriate type of coverage based on the actual preexisting condition.

Cost Savings

Finally, the monthly or annual cost of the pet insurance policy in relation to the amount of coverage paid out would need to be analyzed. Remember, the main goal is to purchase the cheapest pet insurance possible also excellent coverage for the beloved pet. Of course, any policy being considered should provide excellent coverage in case an animal were to become injured or ill but the insurance must also be cost efficient for the owner.