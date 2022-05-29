Finance
How the Age of Your Home Affects Your Homeowners Insurance Rate
There are many things that can affect your homeowners insurance rate here in California, but the age of the home is one of the biggest factors. Most insurance companies use tiers to rate the insurance. You might see for example that the top tier is to rate homes that were built in last 20 years, the next tier to rate homes that are between 20-40 year old, and perhaps a bottom tier to rate homes older than 40 years old. Depending on the company you may find additional discounts applied for “new” homes. This discount decreases each year as the home gets older until the discount has completely disappeared. You will then find surcharges applied for the age of the home, on top of the fact that it is rated in more expensive tier as it gets older and older.
Some insurance companies may not be competitive at all for older homes as that is not in their market direction. They might also have underwriting guidelines that that only allow homes up to a certain age.
Why does the age of the home make a difference on insurance?
- Plumbing gets old and corroded, which can cause burst in the pipelines, and the valves underneath your sinks, and toilets.
- Slab leaks causes by corroded pipes inside the slab
- Older homes may not have been built to the required codes that are now expected
- Many older homes are not well maintained and in general have more claims, and bigger claims than newer homes. Many people wait to repair or maintain things such as roofs, and plumbing until they have a claim which often starts happening when the home is around 20 years old. However this can happen sooner, and later depending on the home.
Although you may have an older home, you do not have to have claims. It is highly recommended to maintain the home to avoid damages that may cause a claim. You want to do this because even though it may be covered by your insurance, it can be a huge inconvenience to have your house torn apart while it is being repaired. You also face the fact that your home insurance costs could increase because of the claim, and you may also face the risk of being non-renewed by your insurance company. Most preferred companies won’t allow more than 1 claim every three years without facing non-renewal. With two claims in a three year time period it would be very difficult and expensive to find insurance.
Tax Deductible Capital Improvements On One’s Home
Many home improvements are capital improvements. The Capital Improvements are tax deductible according to IRS if the home improvements meet a number of conditions. The home improvements are permanent addition to the home that increases the value of the home. Hence, the home improvements are substantial in which the value of home property appreciates, the life of home property prolongs, and the functionality of home property increases.
For example, placing a fence, adding a room, installing a driveway, implementing a swimming pool, installing a new roof, setting a new built-in heating systems are capital improvements.
The capital improvement increases the value of your home. For example, adding a new room increases the value of home. The new room increases the ability of the property to earn more income. Thereby, the value of home property increases as well.
Another example, adding a garage increases the value of home. Renters will pay extra for a parking space. And again, the new garage increases the ability of the property to earn more income. Thereby, the value of home property increases as well.
On the other hand, the home repairs are not home improvements according to the IRS. Repairs are expenses that keep the property in good repair. And, the rental property owner can claim the as expenses on the year that the expenses are made.
For example, repainting the walls, patching the roof, installing the wallpaper, replacing the carpet, sealing the links, and repairing the windows are home repairs.
To be able to claim capital improvement tax deductible, the homeowner needs to use the Depreciation Method. The Depreciation Method is a way to recover the cost of capital improvements through depreciating the expense over the life expectancy of property.
Pet Insurance – Compare the Advantages and Disadvantages
While pet insurance has been sold for years, it has become increasingly popular throughout the country for owners of all types of animals over the past several years. With a policy of this kind, the expense of caring for an injured or sick pet would be covered, giving the owner some level of financial relief. However, because there are so many companies that now offer coverage of this type, an individual should look at pet insurance and compare advantages and disadvantages.
Below are some of the key aspects of insurance that should be closely looked at before making a final selection.
Benefit Schedule
This is actually a very important piece of information when looking at different pet insurance policies. The schedule provides a list of all diagnoses the policy covers but also the maximum dollar amount that would be paid on behalf of the owner. Obviously, one of the primary reasons for purchasing insurance of this kind is to save money so the payout benefit should make the premium worthwhile.
Genetic Health Issues
Something else that should be compared among different policies is the actual conditions covered. For instance, along with hereditary conditions such as hip dysplasia that Labrador retrievers often develop and luxating patella experienced by Chihuahuas, dog and cat breeds can have genetic conditions.
Even though most of these conditions are well-known, they can sometimes be more difficult and expensive to diagnose and treat. Therefore, it would be important to identify the different genetic health issues based on the type and breed of the family pet and then look for a policy that offers the appropriate coverage.
Payout Limits
The “per incident” limits should also be fully understood. For some injuries and illnesses, an animal would require multiple surgeries so if there was a limit to the amount paid per surgery or incident, treatment could become quite expensive. As an example, if a pet needed to have three surgeries, each costing $2,000 but the payout limit was $500 each, the owner would end up paying $4,500 out-of-pocket. A much better policy would be one with annual limits opposed to “per incident payout” limits.
Preexisting Conditions
We also wanted to recommend that when looking at pet insurance to compare pros and cons, the type and level of coverage for preexisting conditions should be factored in. Depending on the issuing company, some conditions would be covered and some would not. The two specific things to determine is whether these conditions are categorized by the policy as being “curable” and “incurable”, as well as being “temporary” or “permanent”. Again, a pet owner would need to choose the most appropriate type of coverage based on the actual preexisting condition.
Cost Savings
Finally, the monthly or annual cost of the pet insurance policy in relation to the amount of coverage paid out would need to be analyzed. Remember, the main goal is to purchase the cheapest pet insurance possible also excellent coverage for the beloved pet. Of course, any policy being considered should provide excellent coverage in case an animal were to become injured or ill but the insurance must also be cost efficient for the owner.
How Much Do You Know About Credit Unions Of Jamaica?
The Credit Unions of Jamaica are dedicated to carrying out the Mission that governs them. This Mission reads:
Mission
The Jamaican Credit Unions are dedicated to:
- Improving the quality of life of their members and financing economic independence.
- Providing a high level of financial Services to members.
- Offering competitive financial services to members.
- Offering responsible advice to members in order to secure their savings and investment.
- Performing with integrity in conformity with the Co-Operatives Society Act and regulations.
- Responding to the needs of the community within the frame work of the co-operative structure.
Unions operate on a much different platform that banks and that is why more and more Jamaicans are steering towards becoming “members”.
ALL the different unions of Jamaica are a part of a movement that places them under ONE umbrella. Here is an overview of this said movement…
Company Overview
The Credit Union Movement of Jamaica started with Father John P. Sullivan, who pioneered the creation of Jamaica’s first Credit Union – Sodality Co-operative Credit Union Ltd.
Today, the Movement has grown to 38 unions located island wide, all represented by the umbrella brand, the Credit Unions of Jamaica (CUJ), Your Path to Financial Freedom!
Well with all the introductory framework completed, let me provide you with a list (not too extensive) of some of the Unions that operates in Jamaica.
List of Some Credit Unions of Jamaica
1. Jamaica Teachers’ Association Co-op C U Ltd (JTA)
Become a member today, there’s a bag of benefits waiting for you.
Location: 97A Church St
Contact: 876-922-2009
website: http://www.jtacreditunion.com
email: [email protected]
About Them – In July 1959, the Union began preliminary operations, and in October of that same year, the Jamaica Teachers’ Association Co-operative C U Limited (JTS) was registered as a Union under the Co-operative Society Act.
2. First Heritage Co-operative C U Ltd
Look no further – This is one of the largest Unions of Jamaica with its recent merge of Church’s and GSB Unions.
Location: 8-10 Eureka Rd Kingston 5 Jamaica
Contact: Member Care Centre
876-929-5142; 1-888-225-5472; 876-922-5277
About Them – First Heritage Co-operative C Unow stands as the largest open bond Union in Jamaica. It has as its bond, all civil servants, staff within Statutory Bodies and Public Corporations, their spouses and relatives as well as church members and their relatives island wide. We currently serve over 160,000 members through a vast network of nine (9) locations island wide, offering a wide array of products and services.
3. COK Sodality Co-Op C U Ltd
Voted as one of the top Unions of Jamaica, COK has been around for YEARS with its main focus being on its members. Located at:
66 Slipe Rd Kingston 5 Jamaica
876-960-ICAN
Dial
876-960-4226
876-929-4028
Call Customer Service
Units 9 & 10 Winchester Business Center
15 Hope Rd (10)
876-920-6812
About them – COK Sodality Co-operative C U Ltd. (COK), formerly City of Kingston Co-Operative C U Ltd., was incorporated in October 1967 to serve the financial needs of its members in Kingston and St. Andrew. Over the years COK has evolved into a solid, safe and financially secure, financial services institution well-known for its high level of innovativeness in the Union Movement.
The above list is by no means exhaustive and includes mostly the top Credit Unions of Jamaica. For more information on Jamaican Unions, you may visit the C Unions of Jamaica’s Page at Jamaica-Land-We-Love.com
Find a union and become a member TODAY!!!
