Introduction to Contract Management: Types of Contract
Contract management in today’s market plays a huge role for every business across the globe. Put simply, this is a company’s management of contracts between themselves and employees, vendors, customers and partners. It is imperative that every party understands the expectations, cost, risk and success of each business move at all levels.
Generally, the use of contract management boasts four main benefits:
• Reduced administrative costs
• Better accountability
• Enhanced forecasting
• Happier customers
Before you go rushing in to purchase your contract management software you should make sure that you understand it all completely. Here we will run through the various types of contracts that crop up time and time again alongside the different applications you may need.
Different types of contracts
A contract can be defined as a legally-binding agreement, oral or written, that is accepted by two parties under the premise that they can fulfill the terms and conditions of their initial agreement. Previously, this was enforced by the signature of a written contract but, as with everything, the world of contract management has expanded.
There are various types of contracts that can be signed between parties, and these include:
• Sales contracts – This is probably the most common form of a contract; where the company agrees to sell services and/or products to the buyer (customer). As a result, the customer is thus obligated to pay for these products or services.
• Purchasing contracts – This is the opposite to a sales contract, whereby the company is the buyer and they agree with a supplier to sell their services and/or products under agreed terms and conditions. As a result, the buyer acknowledges these services or products and pays for the liability.
• IP – An Intellectual Property contract is a contract between institutions that explains the responsibilities and rights of each relating to the intellectual property that arises through collaboration.
• Real Estate – Simply, this is the contract between parties for the sale and purchase of real estate. These are usually agreed by two parties, specifying contract law and enforced in writing.
• Employment – This is the employee/employer contract and one that attributes responsibilities to two parties through labor law.
• Government – Similar to commercial contracting in its principles, government procurement is a diverse and intricate process. As it includes the use of public funding, accountability and transparency are vital.
These are the main contracts that you will probably need to deal with. However, other contracts include:
• Trade agreement – Also known as a trade pact, this is usually where free trade and preferential types are agreed to reduce quotas, trade restrictions and tariffs between signatories. This can be a complex type of contract and ranges widely.
• Partnership agreement – Articles of Partnership often involve multiple components and sections and is a voluntary contract which means that partners understand there will be a division of losses or profits among the partners who give their labor, capital and skills to a business.
• Insurance agreement – Customers want the cheapest premiums and the biggest payouts whilst the customer wants it to work the other way. Insurance contracts are often managed by underwriters who determine the details.
• Reimbursement – There may come a contract in which the contractor is unsure whether he or she can fulfill the terms of the agreement. In this case, a reimbursement contract which promises a monetary return in the event of an unfulfilled contract may be written up.
• Legal – Another form of contract management is a legal dispute. When there has been a disagreement over a contract it will go to court and the judge will rule the outcome.
• Management – This is given to the manager who agrees to supervise a certain project under specific conditions. Monetary compensation is promised upon completion, and this type of contract is often managed by both parties.
A Simplified Staffing Business Model
In much the same way Amazon and eBay have helped many get their start in starting, developing and running an e-commerce business, this same help is now available in starting a staffing business.
There are now well over two million third-party sellers on Amazon. The infrastructure that is on Amazon and eBay is plug_ and_ play for all who try and claim their stake on these selling platforms.
With this in mind, the traditional route for those seeking an opportunity to start their own staffing business included the need for a large capital infusion, a payroll system, access to high-cost worker’s compensation insurance and many other costs that were prohibitive for most to enter the industry.
For many who do have the resources to enter the staffing industry, they often turn to high-cost franchise staffing companies who enjoy a large slice of earnings for the lifetime of the business. This relationship can grow strained over time and at some point the operator may feel they are contributing more to the franchise than the franchise is contributing to the operator. When this occurs, the separation from the business can grow messy and can even end in litigation.
The simplicity of both Amazon and eBay and their policies are a big draw for many who are looking to sell products online. There are no long-term agreements or costs that can easily cripple a new business. Being able to be flexible in a new venture is always a great asset and both these platforms allow for it.
This flexibility platform is now available in the world of staffing and has over 150 firms using this unique business model to grow impressive sized businesses with many reaching over a million in first-year billing. With over half a billion under management in less than 10 years in operation, one can see this is becoming a great alternative to going it alone or entering into a long-term agreement with a franchise.
What you get on the platform:
- Worker’s compensation insurance with no liability to the operator.
- An unlimited funding source for all payroll and client billing.
- A complete back-office for all management and personnel needs.
- Access to professionals with over 40 years of staffing experience.
With all the boxes checked, this platform can be summed up as the Amazon or eBay of the staffing industry. If mitigation of risk is high on your list for starting a sustainable, prosperous business there are few options that can match what is now available.
Insurance Coverage For Golf Carts – Unleash The Secrets You Do Not Know
If you are a golfer and happy with homeowner’s policy, then think again. Your homeowner’s insurance policy might not protect you when you go out there on the greens and trails. In fact, you need a specially devised insurance coverage for golf carts.
There is a big difference between the coverage when you buy appropriate insurance policy. Well, you are not going to use your golf cart inside your home to travel from dining to bedroom or kitchen to patio. You need adequate protection especially when you are out on your wheels. Some prominent instances when your homeowner’s insurance fails to protect you are
• You meet an accident while riding cart and incur medical expenses
• Your cart slides from the trailer while driving on road
• Golf cart stolen
• Your driving cart injures someone
However, applying for an insurance coverage for carts has answers to these concerns and of course peace of mind for you.
What Do You Expect – Be Rational Yet A Lot More Is Available Than You Expect
A perfect insurance policy for your cart has a lot more to deliver and it is indeed designed to cover all your needs for protection. In addition, insurance service providers offer extended protection on the ride’s parts like stereo or headlight by adding riders to the policy. Some prominent coverage types available are
• Comprehensive Insurance Coverage – This type of coverage typically protects your golf cart from all types of non-collision damages. Such coverage covers loss from the occurrence of theft or fire. Insurance service providers offer comprehensive coverage based on the total price of the cart, year of the manufacture, and many such cost-governing factors.
• Collision Insurance Coverage – As the name explains, this type of coverage protects you during a loss due to a collision. This coverage is good especially during instances like when you collide with another cart or any other object for that matter.
• Bodily Injury Liability Coverage – This type of coverage helps to cover the loss due to bodily injury to another person. You may not pay medical expenses for the person from your pocket when you are covered with bodily injury liability insurance coverage.
• Property Damage Liability Coverage – This type of insurance coverage protects you when you are responsible for payment for loss due to accident. Damages to cars, house, or the other person’s assets are protected by the coverage.
Some Questions You Must Ask Your Insurance Agent Before Signing Policy
Insurance Coverage For Golf Carts is an important aspect and you need to buy it with care. Well, do not sign any document unless you ask following questions to your insurance agent and get satisfactory answers for the same.
• What is ideal medical and liability coverage for you?
• What is the highest affordable amount you can pay in case of loss due to theft or accident?
• What discounts are available to you?
• What is the standard procedure for filing a claim?
• What is the duration required for settling a claim?
• What add-ons or riders are available for me to enhance the coverage?
Top 10 Accessories for Your Motor Home
No motor home is really complete without adding some extras. Searching motor home accessories and parts may prove to be a tedious task especially if you don’t know where to search. There are so many dealers and manufacturers that offer automotive supplies and various types of automotive accessories. And most of them have web sites which you can conveniently search online.
By shopping online you are going to be amazed by the many categories and brands that are available. You can buy audio and video systems, electrical, electronic, exterior, exhaust, suspension, steering parts, and other accessories. You may also find some special tool items for your motor home needs, such as pressure washers, air compressors, tire gauges, and even repair kits for damaged fan belts. The interior accessories are usually what most motor home owners purchase, and the online possibilities are virtually endless. Shopping online is more economical since most online dealers offer affordable prices compared to those offered by local auto parts dealers.
Among the benefits of online shopping is the fact that some online automotive dealers that provide customers with free catalogs that are simply emailed to you or placed as inserts on their free newsletter mailings. Online shopping has made purchasing an easy and convenient endeavor.
Here are ten great online motor-home shopping aids:
1. Add-A-Room
There are actually three types of add-a-room accessories which motor home owners may choose from, and these are as follows: standard add-a-room, add-a-room LTD, and the designer add-a-room. The standard add-a-room is an economically priced, one-piece lightweight vinyl room which allows you to enjoy the outdoors without the bugs. It also outperforms all other rooms on the market, and boasts completely reversible, sewn-in privacy panels that can be held down during windy or rainy days with Velcro fasteners. The add-a-room LTD is considered to be the premier room on the market today. Enjoying the outdoors with the comforts of home is great, coupled with the fact that it can turn your awning into a spacious private room. You may also roll the privacy panels for fresh air or roll them down for complete privacy. Equipped with plenty of storage space, the designer add-a-room is perfect for matching your patio awning and RV. It provides cool bug-free comfort for entertaining, sleeping or just enjoying the scenery.
2. Interior Sun Control
There are four types of interior sun control to suit various needs. The first ones are the smart visor and power smart visor which are ideal for large windshields. The second one is the slide visor and power slide visor which is best for large side windows. The third one is the vent shade, which is perfect for blocking out the blinding rays of the sun and the fourth one is the skylight shade which is used to block out the light.
3. RV Window Covers
RV window covers are consists of three types: the windshield cover, window cover, and sunshades. The windshield cover protects the coach while giving you the pleasure of having a full view of the outdoors. It also blocks 94% of the sun’s heat and glare. You can enjoy a shaded, cool, more comfortable environment and run your air conditioner much less. The window covers cool down the temperature inside your stored RV and protect the interior from the sun’s ultraviolet rays. This equipment is also perfect for covering large windows of your RV. The sunshades are used to beat the heat and are usually placed on rear windows to prevent the interior of the RV from heating up like an oven.
4. Thin-lite awning roller light
It’s a 12volt, bright bug-free awning light. The 32″ light fixture is shatter-proof and also water resistant and is designed to provide a minimum of 3000 hours of light.
5. Undercover storage skirt
To maximise space away from the elements and prying eyes why not install an undercover storage skirt in the area under your bunks. It attaches to the bottom of your folding camping trailer’s bunk area and when you’re ready to go, packs away into a small storage bag.
6. RV activated taillights and safety cables
7. Stabilizers
These are black aluminum, light weight and easy to stow. These are manually operated screw jacks aid leveling of RV and provide stability.
8. Tow bars
Towing your car behind your motorhome gives you the most freedom when touring as you can park up and then use your car as a runaround. The most popular way to tow your car is via a tow bar, which allows all four wheels of the car to remain on the ground. The main reason for choosing a tow bar is convenience. Once you unhook your car, the tow bar remains on the motorhome or detaches with your car. It saves the hassle of finding somewhere to park a towing trailer.
9. Connector Protector
A protector for your trailer cable is a great way to keep out the dirt, rain and to save it from damage from accidental impacts. They are inexpensive and really easy to use and has the added bonus of allowing you to hang the electrical cable from your trailer up and out of harms way.
10. Gas Detector
A gas detector is usually 12 volts and draws 46 mA. Very simple to operate, a gas detectors is an essential piece of safety kit for your motorhome. They sit there, looking harmless but should you have a gas leak they can save your family’s life. Try the LP Gas Detector Safe-T-Alert.
