Is Bull Renewed For Another Season?

All of Us Are Dead is a South Korean horror web series about teens coping with the zombie apocalypse. The cast of the film includes Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, Lomon, Yoo In-soo, Lee Yoo-mi, Kim Byung-chul, Lee Kyu-hyung, and Jeon Bae-soo.

The majority of the series takes place at a South Korean high school where an unforeseen zombie outbreak poses a threat to the pupils’ existence. It is based on the webcomic “Now at Our School” by Joo Dong-Naver Geun, which was published between 2009 and 2011. The series was released on Netflix on January 28, 2022.

This week’s Netflix chart leader is All of Us Are Dead. This new zombie apocalypse series from South Korea is presently one of the top 10 most-watched shows on Netflix in the United States. The series’ first season is filled with enough thrills, drama, and suspense to keep you captivated. Given the show’s popularity, is there a possibility that it may receive a second season?

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Release Date:

There is no word for the official announcement, but given that the debut of the first season occurred on January 28th, it is too early to tell. The first season contained 12 episodes with a run duration of 53 to 72 minutes, and the second season may have the same amount of episodes or less. The initial order was only for the first season, and even if the series is given the go-ahead, there is a great deal of work to be done, and it may be quite some time before season two begins. Considering this, 2023 appears likely assuming covid does not disrupt filming as it did during the first season.

According to the reports, the second season of All of US are Dead will appear on Netflix in 2023. Netflix published a press release listing the movies and web series that will be airing in 2022, and All of Us Are Dead-2 is not on the list.

Plot Of All of Us Are Dead Season 2:Possibilities of This Zombie Series on Netflix!

In the first season of All of Us Are Dead, the whole city of Hyosin was destroyed as part of the military law leader’s desperate efforts to eliminate all zombies and prevent the infection from spreading to other cities. However, the majority of students were able to depart the city before the explosives detonated.

Even though the group of students had to fight their way to quarantine camps and lost several friends along the way, they were able to escape the zombie-infested areas and reach the camps.

Even though the core group had to fight their way to the quarantine camps and lost a few companions along the way, they still managed to escape the zombie-infested areas and reach the camps.

After spending four months in the quarantine facility, the survivors On-jo, Dae-su, Su-hyeok, Mi-jin, Ha-ri, and Hyo-ryung regrouped. They decided to return to their school’s rooftop after On-jo spotted a light on the roof.

When they reunited on the rooftop, they were shocked to see that Nam-ra, their class president, was still a “hambie” or half-zombie, and she confesses that there are more individuals like her and that she is helping them out, as they cannot return to regular human society for fear of being murdered.

Due to her unusual situation, she departs the group as a solitary once more after spending her final moments with her pals. Prior to the catastrophic events, she was a loner, but the terrible events made her feel like a member of a social group that is now compelled to flee because of her half-zombie nature.

The end scene of Season 1 of All of Us Are Dead implies that the show’s plot may continue in the future Season 2. The young survivors approach the cliff from where Nam-ra leapt, their expressions expressing amazement as they observe something off-camera. The audience is left wondering what the key characters perceive.

Season 2 of All of Us Are Dead might investigate the life of half-zombies like Nam-ra as well as the prospect of the virus spreading once again, despite the seeming conclusion of Season 1.

Season 2 may concentrate on Nam-tale, ra’s although other survivors may possibly return. Even if their storylines were concluded at the conclusion of the first season, they may undertake a new mission. The following season may also feature new characters who may play a significant part in a fresh plot.

In contrast to the anime, which concludes with Nam-ra living in the woods with other half-zombies and makes no mention of the virus spreading, the webtoon concludes with the infection perhaps spreading to Japan.

Season 2 might focus on the aftermath of the blast and provide an update on the half-zombie gang. Nam-ra is discussing. Probably, it will take place in a separate nearby Korean city. It would be thrilling to see zombies run amok in Seoul, but setting the narrative in the South Korean capital would likely demand a greater budget.

Park Ji-hu, who portrayed Oh-Jo, recently previewed Oh-Season Jo’s 2 developments. She stated, in an interview with Yonhap News Agency (via Express), “On-jo is not a fighter, but she is thoughtful and caring towards her friends. Thus, she always flees “She stated,

“I hope that On-jo and the other survivors become more intelligent and courageous in the second season,” she continued.

Lee Cheong-san (portrayed by Yoon Chan-young) may still be alive, according to internet fan speculations. According to one theory, when Cheong-san and Gwi-nam fell to the ground, he was unharmed because a mound of zombies protected him from the bomb’s blast. It is possible that he utilized Gwi-nam as a shield as well, given that his ruthless adversary was on top of him in their final encounter together.

Did Cheong-San Survive?

After Cheong-san (Yoon Chan-young) apparently killed himself to get rid of the hambie (half-human, half-zombie) bully Gwi-nam (Yoo In-soo), the last episode of Season 1 begins with a presumed Cheong-san body. Later, following the bombing of Hyosan, when the gang returns, Nam-ra (Cho Yi-hyun) states she cannot smell anyone. But has Cheong-san truly vanished?

Occasionally, a character’s demise is not necessarily permanent. Lee Jae-kyoo stated to Wikitree, “I have a sketchy idea of what would occur if all the other actors, including Cheong-san, were to come in Season 2.” This indicates he desires the character’s return. In addition, he stated that Season 2 would feature “resistant and immortal zombie subspecies.” Cheong-san might serve as our introduction to one of these new undead types.

Trailer Of All of Us Are Dead Season 2:

Reviews Of All of Us Are Dead:

The review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes recorded an approval rating of 83 percent based on 23 reviews, with an average rating of 6.90/10. The site’s critical consensus states, “While All of Us Are Dead loses some of its sting with an overlong season, its emotional foundation puts plenty of meat on the bone.” Metacritic awarded it a weighted average score of 67 out of 100 based on reviews from 5 reviewers, indicating “generally good reviews”.

It appears that the second season will offer many surprises, and the audience is already prepared. We will update you on the drama as soon as we have more information.

The post All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Release Date: Possibilities of This Zombie Series on Netflix! appeared first on AlphaNewsCall.