Jacob deGrom says he’s feeling great, but knows he needs to play it safe
Jacob deGrom found himself in a familiar situation, surrounded by reporters before a game at Citi Field. The ailing pitcher, who’s been working his way back from a stress reaction in his right scapula, wasn’t gearing up for a start. But he was fielding questions for the first time since the start of the season.
“I feel completely normal,” the sidelined ace said before Saturday’s Mets game against the Phillies. “I think that’s where it’s gonna be like do we push it? Do we not? That’ll be the discussion over the next few days. And when we get on the mound, what is the safest way to go about this?”
DeGrom threw out to about 135 feet off flat ground on Friday. The Mets haven’t discussed when he’ll begin throwing off a mound just yet, he said, stressing the importance of not doing too much or getting too far ahead.
“It’s just checking off each of these boxes along the way and everything felt good,” he said. “I’m sure that’s gonna be the discussion over the next couple days of when do we get on the mound.”
DeGrom speculated his last MRI, on May 16, was the last he’ll need as he continues to make his way back from the shoulder injury, which put a smile on his face. DeGrom had three MRIs over the span of six weeks.
“Normally bone heals stronger, so the last report was good and they said it was completely healed,” he said.
He also said he felt “pretty normal” and “didn’t really notice it with every day activity” at least a couple of weeks after injuring his scapula. DeGrom also explained that when he did start feeling better, he kept in mind he needed to “be really careful with not doing too much” to ensure the bone doesn’t getting re-injured and healed properly.
At this juncture of his return from injury, the training staff have been monitoring how his scapula handles throwing, making sure there are no setbacks or other issues popping up. There’s also no timeline for deGrom’s return to the big league mound, or even when he’ll be able to slide in for minor league starts.
“But the way it’s going so far, I feel great,” deGrom said.
There are still only guesses being made about how the stress reaction even cropped up. DeGrom again said he thought it was because of the short ramp up time combined with his being so removed from pitching competitively. He last pitched on July 7, 2021, a seven-inning, 10-strikeout effort against the Milwaukee Brewers.
But the rehab hasn’t stopped him from still watching his team from afar, and as of Friday, from the best seat in the stadium. That the Mets, as of Saturday before first pitch, were first in the NL East and fourth in MLB at 30-17, has made him that much more excited to return safely.
“Like I said, ready to be back out there,” deGrom said.
“The team’s been playing really good and you wanna be there through the end of the year. So, it’s like I said, trying to walk that fine line being safe and not trying to do it too quick.”
50 years later, MLB keeps promise to late Sanford POW’s family | Commentary
Sadly, we too often become numb to sports teams and leagues who honor our troops in a variety of ways, whether it’s discounted admission on Military Appreciation Night or an invitation for veterans to stand and be recognized by the crowd or, of course, the traditional military flyover that often comes at the end of the national anthem.
On this Memorial Day weekend, let us all take a moment to remember another military flyover in North Vietnam more than half-a-century ago; a fatal mission in a failed war that left a local woman without her husband and two young children without their father.
And let us also remember there are names and faces and men and women behind these military tributes at sporting events. We’re talking about brave men like Capt. E.A. Stamm, a Navy pilot who left his Sanford home in 1967 and never returned.
The reason I know about Capt. Stamm is because his daughter — Katrina Stamm-Shoemaker — contacted me early last year about a long, lost card issued by Major League Baseball in 1973 at the end of the Vietnam War. The card was a lifetime pass to MLB games for those Vietnam prisoners of war, their spouses and their children. It was baseball’s way of showing gratitude to the hundreds who were captured and then tortured in North Vietnamese POW camps.
When I received Katrina’s original email about her lost card, I made a perfunctory effort to contact Major League Baseball and never heard back. I let the issue die, but Katrina never did. She kept emailing me and asking me to help and I was always too busy. Finally, after her umpteenth email, I tried again and made contact with MLB Chief Communications Officer Pat Courtney, who came to the rescue. Courtney and his staff confirmed Katrina’s story and issued a beautiful new “gold” card to Katrina — a grown woman with nothing but little-girl memories of her courageous father.
She remembers being in the fifth grade at Sanford’s Southside Elementary School on the day before Thanksgiving break when her teacher, Mrs. Carlton, called her to the front of the class an hour before school was to let out.
“Your mom wants you home immediately,” the teacher said. “Get on your bike right now, ride straight home and don’t you stop.”
“As a little kid, I was oblivious, and I just assumed it was something good my mom wanted to tell me,” Katrina says. “To this day, I can zap myself back to that moment as a little girl on my bicycle riding home, the wind is whipping through my hair and I’m thinking something really, really good is about to happen.”
Instead, it was something horrifically bad. When she reached the house, her mother, Ruth Ann, was crying and being comforted by the family pastor and two Navy officials. That’s how Katrina and her little brother David learned their daddy’s plane had been shot down over North Vietnam.
According to Navy and family accounts, Stamm volunteered to replace another pilot who had fallen ill and couldn’t go on a dangerous photo reconnaissance mission along the 19th parallel in North Vietnam. It was Nov. 25, 1968, when Stamm swooped downward in his supersonic A-5 Vigilante jet so his navigator could take the photos. But at 5,500 feet, they were within range of North Vietnamese anti-aircraft artillery and their plane was hit and broke into four pieces. Stamm’s navigator didn’t make it out of the plane, but Stamm ejected from the aircraft, parachuted to the ground and was taken captive. He died at some point while in captivity, but not before the family went through years of hell wondering what had happened to him.
The family, according to Katrina, was told twice by the Navy that he was dead and told two other times that he was still alive in a POW camp. They lived for years, until the war was over in 1973, not really knowing whether or not he was coming home.
What they did know what this: If he was indeed still alive, he was being subjected to extreme torture and mistreatment in North Vietnam’s gruesome POW camps — sarcastically called the “Hanoi Hilton” by captured troops. Surviving American POWs have told stories of being in solitary confinement for weeks with no bathrooms and having to sit in their own excrement while rats and roaches crawled on their bodies. They told of brutal beatings, waterboarding and being tied up for days and hung from ropes suspended from iron meat hooks.
Many POWs died and some attempted suicide.
“For the family members of those POWs, it was like trying to go on with your life while there is still an ongoing tragedy happening every day in your mind,” Katrina says. “You’re watching yourself try to live a normal life, but in the back of your head, you know your father is in Vietnam being tortured. In many ways, it was like we were imprisoned in that POW camp with my dad.”
Even when the war was over, the uncertainty continued. Katrina says when the Navy flew home the supposed remains of her father, the family was skeptical and paid for a forensics report on the bones. The original report was conducted by a lab at the Smithsonian Institution, Katrina says, and confirmed that the remains were not her father’s. Suspiciously, a subsequent report confirmed they were here father’s.
“There’s still this big discrepancy about whether or not that it’s even my dad buried in the grave next to my mom,” Katrina says. “If it’s not my dad, I hope it’s somebody nice who my mom gets along with.”
Katrina laughs at this point, but other times she cries during our interview. Like when she describes the months before her father was deployed to Vietnam when, in those days before Disney, the young family spent the entire summer visiting old, forgotten Florida attractions like Six Gun Territory, Marineland, the mermaid show at Weeki Wachee Springs and the water-ski show at Cypress Gardens.
Or just before her father left on his final deployment and she sat on his lap and hugged him and he told her, “You’re a big girl now so you take care of your mother and your little brother David.”
Her mother passed away six years ago, but not before successfully raising Katrina and David, who both graduated from UCF and have gone on to thriving careers and fulfilling lives. But even now, more than 50 years later, they celebrate and commemorate their father.
A few weeks ago, Katrina and her husband Dean used her newly issued lifetime baseball pass to attend a game in St. Louis, where both of her parents are buried. She was thrilled that before the Cardinals played the Diamondbacks that night at Busch Stadium, the famous Budweiser Clydesdales — their hair braided with red, white and blue ribbons — took a lap around the field pulling the red beer wagon.
“It was a blast. We had such an amazing time,” Katrina says. “I think it’s wonderful that sports organizations like Major League Baseball pay tribute to our military. When I was a kid, and somebody would do something nice for the families of those who died in the military, it always made me feel that we weren’t forgotten, after all.”
Her voice cracks.
“It’s no secret that we didn’t treat our Vietnam veterans very well when they came back home,” she adds. “And for the families of those who didn’t come back home, it feels good even today to know that somebody still cares. I appreciate organizations like Major League Baseball for continuing to honor my father.”
Next time you’re at a football game or a baseball game or a NASCAR race and those fighter jets streak across the sky at the end of the national anthem, remember another military flyover in 1968.
Remember the courage of Captain Ernest Albert Stamm.
And remember the words of Elmer Davis, the great World War II-era news reporter and commentator.
“This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.”
Email me at [email protected]. Hit me up on Twitter @BianchiWrites and listen to my Open Mike radio show every weekday from 6 to 9:30 a.m. on FM 96.9, AM 740 and HD 101.1-2
Letters: Readers respond to the abortion debate
Research and reality
I read with wonder the “Actions have consequences” letter of May 19 and would like to respond to the letter writer’s statements:
The Constitution doesn’t reference abortion or the support of abortion. The Constitution doesn’t reference a lot of things — the right to procreate, the right to marry, judicial review. Yet we think of these things as inherently a part of the notion of liberty and, therefore, a constitutional right.
There are a number of things that can be done to avoid conception …: All contraceptives have failed at some point — even when used perfectly.
… so there should never be a need for an abortion: Tell that to the woman with an ectopic pregnancy who would like to live for her other children.
Abortion is hard on a woman’s body and health: The risk of death associated with childbirth is approximately 14 times higher than that with abortion. Similarly, the overall morbidity associated with childbirth exceeds that with abortion.
Abortion is destroying the work force for this country: The working-age population is characterized as those aged 15 to 64. The total U.S. working-age population is almost 210 million as of April. There are more than 11 million jobs available at the time of this writing. This argument doesn’t hold water.
There are always consequences for actions and behaviors one chooses: Shaming shouldn’t be a part of the conversation.
The most important person on Earth is a mother: Women don’t need to give birth to know their value. And what about dads? This statement is outdated and discriminatory.
I strongly object to using my tax dollars to pay for anyone’s abortion: Ever heard of the Hyde Amendment? Federal taxes haven’t been used for abortions since 1980, with exceptions in cases of rape, incest, or to save the life of the woman.
I prefer my tax dollars to be used for protection and promotion of life rather than for its destruction: The U.S. has the highest maternal mortality rate among developed countries. The high U.S. maternal mortality rate is often attributed to limited access to healthcare, to poverty and untreated chronic conditions such as hypertension, obesity and diabetes. The U.S. is the only of these countries not to guarantee access to provider home visits or paid parental leave. Childcare in the states is usually private; in other parts of the world, daycare is a public service. A 2013 study shows that 40% of abortions are due to financial concerns.
Expecting more from our citizens rather than giving them an easy way out of their poor choices: Incest and rape are not “poor choices.”
Abortion is and has always been a sensitive, inflammatory topic. Sweeping generalizations, harsh judgment, and women-shaming aren’t helping anyone or anything. I did basic research to refute most of the letter writer’s statements. I urge everyone to do your own research and pay attention to the realities happening in frightening real-time outside your own bubble.
Michelle Hyatt, Oakdale
Good decision
Thank you, Gregory Sisk for your column, “When they talk about abortion, they’re talking about me,” published in the Pioneer Press last Sunday. That young girl made a good decision when she decided to have you and to provide you with a chance to have a wonderful life.
It is difficult for me to believe that so many women now believe that their women rights are more important than a human life. I truly hope that some of the women who support abortion read your story. They will see what life is like on the other side of the abortion opinion. Also, Gregory, somewhere out there is a woman in her late 70s who held a newborn little baby boy for a couple of minutes and then gave him up for adoption. I do hope that later in her life, she experienced happiness with a loving family.
DeAnne Cherry, Woodbury
The life of the mother
“Some 60 years ago, I was born to a teenage girl who had left her home and high school without telling others… she made the courageous decision to place me for adoption” writes a local columnist (“When they talk about abortion, they’re talking about me,” May 22).
Actually, 60 years ago (before Roe v. Wade), there was nothing courageous about a teen placing her baby for adoption; she would have been told by everyone in authority it was her only option. There was a direct pipeline from the home for unwed mothers to the adoption agency.
The writer shares details of his life of “blessings and opportunities,” his many achievements — for which he certainly deserves credit. He was fortunate to have been adopted into a loving home. He’s understandably grateful that his mother did not abort him. But he can’t know if she would have made that choice even if available.
I’ve known two very young teens who were raped and impregnated — one by her drunken father, also 60 years ago. Coming from a poor family with no resources, she had no choice but to drop out of school, hide for months, and give birth. It changed her life.
The other teen, 14, lived far from an abortion provider, was too young to drive, had those telling her abortion was murder. She had been happy, a good student, an athlete. She quit school and cried all day, begging to just “be a kid again.” Her friends dropped her. The family kept the baby, which had a disability. The parents divorced over it. The girl’s life further unspooled, and she made some bad choices seeking to recover her sense of worth. By the time she was 20, she had aged beyond belief. It ruined her life.
Lawmakers have recently made some appalling comments about pregnant teens, saying they have an “opportunity,” a “gift from God.” We have a Supreme Court justice suggesting they can just drop off their unwanted babies at the local fire station. We should not once again force pregnant teens to supply our adoption agencies.
The writer is of the belief that a fertilized egg suddenly becomes a “human being.” That’s an argument it seems will never end, and of course many vehemently disagree. But what can’t be argued is that these teenagers were children, with immature bodies and minds not equipped for forced pregnancy/motherhood. What about THEIR future blessings, opportunities and achievements? Do their lives not matter more than an egg or a collection of cells?
The writer points out that abortion ends the potential of a human being, with its own unique characteristics. However, most fertilized eggs do not implant and grow, and an estimated 20 percent of pregnancies end in early miscarriage. We accept that as inevitable, acts of Mother Nature. Opposing abortion because a potential “human being has not existed before” does not make sense.
I agree with the writer that we must respect life. And I put the life of the mother at the top of that list.
Carol Turnbull, Woodbury
Royals sprint past Twins, 7-3
After rolling through the American League Central through most of two months, the Twins have veered into the ditch.
Rookie shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. hit three doubles and drove in a pair of runs, and Royals starter Brady Singer kept the Twins’ offense in neutral over 5⅔ innings as Kansas City won 7-3 Saturday in front of 22,249 at Target Field.
The Twins loaded the bases in the ninth with two singles and a walk off reliever Josh Stautmont to bring the tying run to the plate in the form of outfielder Kyle Garlick, but Garlick lined out to the warning track in left-center to end the game. The Twins finished with 11 hits and left 11 men on base.
The loss was the Twins’ third in four games, all against AL Central opponents Detroit and Kansas City. The Twins were 14-3 against their division rivals until they lost to the Tigers, 4-2, in 10 innings on Wednesday.
They’ll try to salvage a split of this four-game series in a 1:10 p.m. first pitch on Sunday.
Twins starter Chris Archer, who entered the season with only 19⅓ innings pitched since 2019 because surgery to repair thoracic outlet syndrome and a hip injury, was charged with five runs in four innings, but only three were earned when a throwing error by second baseman Jorge Polanco extended the inning and Merrifield followed with a two-run double.
Archer (0-2) threw 78 pitches, 50 for strikes, and his up to 34⅓ innings pitched this season.
Witt Jr. went 3 for 5 with two run-scoring doubles, and Hunter Dozier added a two-run single for the Royals, who won for just the second time in seven games. In three games against the Twins this week, Witt Jr. is 7 for 14 with five RBIs and four runs scored.
Trevor Larnach hit a solo home run off Singer (2-0) to tie the game 1-1 in the second inning, but the right-hander gave up only three hits and struck out eight without walking a batter.
The Twins put two on with two out in the sixth on singles by Luis Arraez and Kyle Garlick, bringing left-hander Gabe Spier to the mound to face Larnach. Larnach walked, and pinch-hitter Ryan Jeffers hit a two-run single to cut the Royals’ lead to 5-3.
But the Royals tacked on two runs in the seventh on Dozier’s two-out, two-run single off right-hander Jovani Moran, who came on in relief of lefty Juan Minaya. Both were called up from Class AAA St. Paul before the game.
BRIEFLY
Jeffers entered the game as a defensive replacement for catcher Gary Sanchez, who left the game with a heat-related illness. Right fielder Max Kepler left the game after four innings with right leg tightness and was replaced by Garlick.
