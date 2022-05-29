Finance
Keywords Article Writing – Outstanding Steps to Write Explore Keyword-Rich Articles
Although writing and distributing keyword-rich articles is time-consuming, this is something that you need to master. Why? It’s because this is the best thing that you can do to gain free exposure in the online arena, to establish your expertise in your niche, and to secure better page ranking for your website. As you know, these are what you exactly need to succeed online.
Here’s how you can write explosive keyword-rich articles:
1. Write for your readers. Think of these people before you go ahead and optimize your articles. Consider their learning needs when choosing your topics and make sure that you deliver the kind of information that they can actually use. Use their language and the words that they can easily identify. Keep your articles short and concise. Use subheadings, bullet list, and highlight the juiciest information to help your readers easily scan your articles. Do everything and if needed, go to great lengths to make sure that these people will find it enjoyable to read your articles. This is the only way that you’ll be able to get the kind of response that you need from them.
2. Write for the search engines. Read RSS feeds that are related to SEO. You see, the algorithms of search engines can easily change so it’s important that you keep yourself posted. Then, identify the most searched keywords in your niche within the last couple of weeks. Strategically insert these words (together with their synonyms) on your article body. Your major keywords must be placed on your articles’ titles and once for every paragraph that contain no less than 100 words.
Finance
10 Characteristics of a Self-Disciplined Achiever
Behind every great achiever is another great achiever who has served as Mentor. In order to achieve the same results the “disciple” must get to know the achiever’s thinking, his attitudes and actions well enough to duplicate them. Role models provide the inspiration, style, example, and strategy for successful accomplishment. Based upon studies of hundreds of successful achievers, here are 10 proven characteristics of a self-disciplined achiever.
1. A STRONG SENSE OF PURPOSE – You must know exactly where you want to go, where you are going, and the strong commitment to take the necessary steps toward that destination. You will let nothing slow you, stop you, or change your direction.
2. SEEKS OUT POSITIVE MENTORS – Inspirational role models provide examples of hard work and consistent effort (paying the price) to achieve the desired objective. They can also provide assistance and encouragement during the process for the disciple. Call on them for advice and inspiration. Once you have achieved some success, become a role model for someone else. You will probably learn as much as they do in the process.
3. A SENSORY RICH VISION (IMAGINATION) – You don’t see things as they are and asking ‘why’, but you visualizing things as they can be and ask ‘why not’. You visualize the outcome, and what will the accomplishment of the goal will look like. You may find it easier to visualize your goals if you cut the pictures out of magazines and post them on a poster board in front of your desk. Seeing them daily will encourage and help motivate you.
4. POSITIVE SENSORY ORIENTATION – Failure is NOT an option, and NOT a recognizable experience. Your past “failures” only become an excuse not to try again. You need to focus on a positive assurance that sees everything being done as movement toward the goal. If you can see it, it will be true for your mind, and you will accomplish it. Your mind doesn’t know the difference between visualization and reality. That’s why your dreams at night seem so real.
5. BELIEF IN GOD & SELF – You need to have a confidence in God, yourself, and your inborn (God-given) “can do” belief that seeks to find ways any given task can be accomplished. If you believe you can do it, it will be only a matter of time before it is done. If you feel you can’t do it on your own, ask for help.
Friends, family, colleges, and prayer have always worked for me.
6. ABILITY TO PLAN & ORGANIZE – Have your priorities established. See your goals not as just to earn money, but what you want to do with that money. Take a methodical approach by breaking it down into a step-by-step process, with a detailed game plan. How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time!! Check you progress regularly to ensure you are on track.
7. ABILITY TO ACQUIRE LEARNING & NECESSARY SKILLS – You must have a commitment to become educated (equipped) with the necessary knowledge and applications as it relates to the accomplishment of the goal. Your education and experience will never stop. Continue to get more knowledge daily. Take 30-60 minutes everyday out of your schedule for self improvement.
8. KNOWS THE VIRTUE OF PATIENCE – Don’t be intimidated by time. Realizes that time is immaterial, not an enemy, but an ally, a friend. Getting to your goals is more than half the fun of it! Enjoy the process of success and setbacks. Learn from each of them. Take time to enjoy your small achievements. This will go a long way to sustaining you over the long run and assist you in achieving your goals.
9. PERSISTENCE – Perseverance! Do not give up in the face of persecution or setbacks. You need to develop a stick-to-it-iveness in spite of rejection or negative opinions. Be relentless in pursuit of the goal. Have a dogged determination in spite of all odds.
10. SENSE OF PLEASURE / PLAY IN RELATION TO WORK – Be genuinely excited by your goals. Be interested in learning. Have a main source of pleasure on the journey to the goals, with appropriate rewards for reaching certain milepost along the way. It’s got to have the element of fun to give it significance and lasting meaning. Don’t take yourself too seriously. You will wear yourself out too quickly. Remember this is a change for a lifetime.
Finance
Pay Per Click (PPC) Advertising – Establish Your Unique Selling Point With PPC
When you look at every marketing campaign, product or service which has been very profitable for a long time, all of them have a thing in common, which is unique selling point, known as USP in the direct marketing world.
Many books about this topic have already been published, however, we want to simplify it & put it to work in your business, right now! Today, you will discover how to establish your own unique angle with pay per click marketing.
Questions
In short, everything that all boils down to these 3 most important questions…
Why Should Anyone Listen To You?
Give people reasons why they should like you & trust you. Here is where you must demonstrate that you know what you are talking about because people tend to trust experts. If you are an expert in your field, your target audience is more likely to believe what you tell them.
What Can You Do That Nobody Can?
In this day & age, almost everyone can become an expert. On top of being an expert, you must also find ways to stand out among the other experts. You must appear like the expert of experts, not just an ordinary expert.
What Can You Guarantee That Nobody Else Can?
When it comes to your products & services, what kind of risk reversal can you offer that none of your competitors can? Is there any favorable results that only you can guarantee in your marketplace?
Summary
Take some time, think about these questions then write down your ideas. These ideas can be added into your pay per click ads. Many times, you will find that you offer many advantages, however, only after you test the response then you would know which ones matter more to your audience.
Your unique selling hook is never supposed to be fixed on stone because some competitors will catch up with you. You need to start off with a unique yet compelling hook & keep improving based on the demand of your marketplace.
Finance
Utah Uninsurable Canidates for Health Insurance
To understand your problem is to understand state health insurance regulations in Utah. They allow insurance carriers to decline and or rate up pricing for private health insurance based upon certain health conditions which cause you to be labeled uninsurable. This is very much different than employer offered insurance which is controlled by federal laws that prohibit denial of coverage for health conditions. Most people get stuck in this “denial jam” if they are between jobs or self employed. The good news is that coverage is available EVEN with carriers that may have declined you already. You just have to know how to secure it.
What is “High risk health insurance”? You can define this in several ways such as coverage obtainable from three sources. Source 1 would be from a COBRA policy. COBRA policy is usually very expensive with the trade off being that your medical conditions are covered for at least 18 months. From a underwriters perspective, COBRA is a high risk insurer proposition because of the carrier being locked into liability of claim payments for 18 months. Most COBRA premiums run around $900 per month for a middle aged family. Source 2 would be with the STATE HIGH RISK POOL. You would qualify for that if you didn’t have access to COBRA benefits or a private health insurance policy. They require you to be declared “uninsurable” by private health insurance issued by either ALTIUS, SelectHealth Plans (IHC) and Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah.
The premium for the state pool is around $400 per month per family member whom is determined to be uninsurable. Only the uninsurable family members will be issued a policy through this program. The other insurable family members would have to secure a policy through channels such as ALTIUS, SelectHealth Plans (IHC) and Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah. The State high risk pool deductible is around $2,500 with options of 50/50 coinsurance. Source 3 would be a INTERIM or SHORT TERM policy.
Typically the coverage is very low priced if the insured agrees to accept a medical rider for the health conditions that caused “declined health insurance”. The trade off is beneficial for people that are not being actively treated for the medical condition that caused the decline in the first place! You have to understand that logic does not apply with an normal healthy person being declined for a medical condition or use of prescriptions in the past. The state insurance regulations allow these declinations. We have always said that if in the next life there is not a hell…there should be just to burn underwriters! Many people can actually secure a reputable health insurance policy to cover them for everything else and elevate the risk of going “Uninsurable”. We can make recommendations of getting prescription coverage as long as you take the responsible step of securing a health insurance policy to hedge off financial disaster.
At BenefitsManager.net we like to clarify and warn Utah residents of the following:
What “High risk health insurance” IS NOT! Basically any type of indemnity insurance policy. Many reputable carriers such as AFLAC and ALLSTATE offer these. They are normally called hospital plans, accident plans, cancer policies, etc. These are not functioning health insurance policies! They only pay a limited and or specified amount of money per occurrence. They will not cover the costs of treatments or the bills associated. Unfortunately much mis-representation takes place in the market of how these policies actually work.
Discount health plans are dangerous and currently under investigation by the Utah State Insurance Department. We must make it clear that these type of plans are NOT insurance. They only give you access to a limited doctor panel that will agree to treat you at a discounted rate. Currently there are several entities making claims that it is an insurance policy which in fact they are not and they have not been approved so by the Utah State Insurance Department. These discount health plans do not meet the basic definition of insurance policy. Nor do they provide coverage for medical conditions or the definition here in.
Keywords Article Writing – Outstanding Steps to Write Explore Keyword-Rich Articles
Real World Economics: Economic decisions always more complicated than yes or no
10 Characteristics of a Self-Disciplined Achiever
Chicago Bears Q&A: Where is the roster most deficient? What is the ceiling and floor for Matt Eberflus’ defense?
Pay Per Click (PPC) Advertising – Establish Your Unique Selling Point With PPC
Utah Uninsurable Canidates for Health Insurance
Learning Internet Terminology for Business Success
Putting the ‘Zoom’ in Motorcycle Insurance
Heat, Erik Spoelstra have forged a bond of conciliation rather than confrontation
How Many Episodes Of Hacks Season 2 Are There?
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼