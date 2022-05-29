News
Letters: How can legislators say they’re doing their job?
How can they say they’re doing their job?
What a joke. We have $9 billion in surplus tax money and they can’t agree on how to spend it.
The elderly are struggling to pay for health insurance, medications, rent, and all of their other bills.
The poor are being evicted from their homes and can’t afford to pay their bills.
Young couples with kids are losing their homes because of high taxes and child care.
And they can’t agree on tax relief or to stop taxing Social Security for the elderly.
But they can agree to let breweries sell bigger jugs of beer and sign that bill into law before they adjourn.
I wonder how these people can look in the mirror and say they are doing their job.
Jerry Wiertzema, Woodbury
Hardened security
As a U.S. Air Force Veteran who once controlled access to nuclear weapon storage areas and alert aircraft facilities, I have a different perspective on school security measures than some people.
Whether one is protecting military installations from terrorist threats or schools from active shooters, the process of threat assessment and counter measures should be similar. Our children deserve that same level of protection as our politicians and government buildings.
Although background checks can be completed before someone buys a gun, past school shooters had no criminal history to flag. Certainly, mental health screenings can be done as well to deny someone the right to buy a gun. However, these measures have failed time and again too.
Some Americans want greater restrictions on buying certain types of guns, but banning assault rifles will not stop the threat because those intent on killing innocent people will simply use another weapon.
The measure that will greatly reduce the frequency and severity of a school shooter are physical security measures deployed at every school that prevent entry to the school by an active shooter, and that contain and minimize the threat of an intruder.
The hardened security features that can stop a school shooter include a single point of entry and exit to schools, bulletproof glass at entry points, an entry control system that denies access to unauthorized personnel, a “Sally” gate entry system with buzzer-controlled doors, fire doors throughout the building that can automatically close and lock to seal off hallway access by an intruder, an armed officer positioned in every school, and active-shooter protocols with local law enforcement.
The U.S. gives tens of billions of dollars to other countries in order to help provide them greater security. It is high time that we do the same for our kids.
Corby Pelto, Minneapolis
Of course?
In response to the school shootings Letter to the Editor in Thursday’s paper: Of course it’s the guns? Doesn’t a person’s finger have to pull the trigger? Guns do not shoot themselves.
Michael Nohava, Prescott
What do they mean by that?
After this tragic shooting in Texas, the President came out and once again called for “common sense gun legislation” as is always the mantra by Democrats. But they never tells us what “common sense gun legislation” is.
Now that they control the House, Senate, and the Oval office, it’s time for them to put their money where their mouth is and introduce “common sense gun legislation” and show us exactly what they mean by that.
Don Anderson Jr., Cottage Grove
ASK IRA: Will defense, shooting, turnovers outweigh homecourt in Heat-Celtics Game 7?
Q: For Game 6, as much as I can “appreciate and soak in this one for all it was worth,” wouldn’t losing three out of four home games in a series be looked at as unacceptable? – T.G, Queens, New York.
A: Not against an opponent of this caliber, arguably the more talented team, arguably the healthier team. That’s not to make excuses if it were to happen, just that I would not overstate homecourt in a matchup like this. Both teams have shown the ability to look very good, regardless of the venue. And both teams have shown the inconsistency to also look rotten at home. Of all the factors in play for Game 7, I’m no longer sure that venue would be at the top of that list. Seemingly more significant is which team defends better, which team shoots the 3-pointer better, and which team cuts down on the turnovers.
Q: Isn’t it weird that the year the Heat had that great finish, 30-11, Dion Waiters, who was playing great, got hurt and the Heat didn’t make the playoffs. In the last two deep runs in the playoffs, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic were hurt two years ago and now Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry this year. Strange for the best conditioned team. Go figure. – Stuart.
A: In a way, you also answered part of your question, when you mentioned “deep runs.” The longer you play, the greater chance of injury. And I know many will point to the supposed grueling practices and extensive training sessions. But that simply has not been true this season. The Heat barely held practice at all this season, especially over the second half of the season, particularly during the playoffs. They also cut back, way back, on game-day shootarounds. Often the lone prep for games was a pregame walkthrough of less than an hour. Sometimes injuries just happen. And sometimes they happen at all the wrong times.
Q: Miami Heat are preparing prospects for the summer league? To do what with them? Sit them on the bench the entire playoffs like Omer Yurtseven, while like him they could have helped the team tremendously in a series like the one with the Celtics? That’s preposterous. – Masoud, Tucson, Ariz.
A: The jump from summer standout to rotation player rarely is a one-season proposition. So in many ways, Omer Yurtseven is right on schedule. The point of the piece about the Heat working with young players even amid the playoffs is that a youth injection is important with so many older players on the roster. So you can do both: win now and prepare for the future. In many ways, that has made these past six weeks a win-win proposition.
Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers – Why Should You Stream It? What Is It About?
“Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” is a 2022 action and adventure with comedy movie; it is a live-action adaptation of the Chip ‘n Dale series that was a massive success in 1989 and many other renditions of Chip n Dale since the 1940s 1950s, 1970s and then late 1980s. These characters have been classics and extremely famous for about 6 to 7 decades.
The movie was released on May 16, 2022; in theaters and then premiered on Disney plus Hotstar on May 20, 2022. This is a hilarious and unique movie that creates a world of its own. The movie is so Disney that the person has to either be blind or live inside a rock for at least half a century to miss it. The movie has received mostly positive reviews from critics as of yet and a great response from the audience.
What Is The Movie About?
The movie Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers is about Chip and Dale, two former best buddies; who live in a world where humans and animations live together. They used to work in a successful show back in the day, but Dale left as he got his bond-like show leaving Chip behind.
About 30 years later, Chip is an insurance salesman while Dale, who had a CGI surgery, is surrounded by fan convention. The best friends reunite, and all hell breaks loose as they get into their good old days, groove back, and solve the investigation and a lot of action, adventure, and comedy.
Cast And Crew
The movie has a hilarious and talented cast like John Mulaney as Chip, the funniest Andy Samberg as Dale, Will Arnett as Sweet Pete, Eric Bana as Monterey Jack, Keegan-Michael Key as Bjornson the Cheesemonger, Seth Rogen as Bob, J. K. Simmons as Captain Putty and KiKi Layne as Ellie Steckler, etc.
The movie is directed by Akiva Schaffer (in Lonely Island along with Andy Samberg), written by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, and produced by David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman.
Why Should You Stream It?
This is one hilarious ride of nostalgia, friendship, and good old investigative action. The cast associated should be enough for you to watch it; Andy Samberg has not a single bone in his body that isn’t funny. He’s one of the best in the whole comedy-drama scene today. So are John Mulaney and Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogan, William Arnett, and the rest of the cast.
The post Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers – Why Should You Stream It? What Is It About? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Cake with the Orioles and a save from his dad, Jorge López’s son celebrates 9th birthday in style: ‘He’s not going to forget this’
The apprehension Jorge López felt when he took the mound in the eighth inning Saturday night wasn’t because of the moment. He’s inherited plenty of tricky situations before — a runner on second isn’t so unusual for a high-leverage reliever.
But his heart raced like it’s never done before, thinking of who was in the stands to watch the right-hander pitch. His son, Mikael, got out of the hospital in Cincinnati on Monday. He and López’s wife, Karla, flew to Baltimore for a checkup. Then they headed to Boston, in part to see López pitch but mostly to enjoy a 9th birthday with his father.
That’s been the way much of Mikael’s life has gone. With his son in and out of the hospital, López must enjoy the moments he can see Mikael during a whirlwind baseball season — however brief they might be, however nerve-wracking a situation on the field might become.
So in stood López, on the mound in the eighth and ninth innings, looking to close out a four-out save for the Orioles at Fenway Park.
“I didn’t want to [expletive] it up right in front of him,” López said.
López didn’t. One run crossed the plate, but he secured the save in the highest tension scenario of his career, pitching for his son. He does that every outing. But on Mikael’s 9th birthday, and with him looking on from the stands, the moment mattered more to López than anything else.
“I was jumping all over,” López said of his postgame reaction. “He’s my buddy. I haven’t been right next to him all the time. I’ve been [losing] so much time with him, you know? And it’s something I gotta appreciate, day by day.”
Much of the first two and a half years of Mikael’s life were spent in the hospital, battling an autoimmune disorder. Shortly after Mikael’s first birthday, he was diagnosed with Familial Mediterranean Fever and Crohn’s disease. The combination changed the trajectory of Mikael’s life, with chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant in 2021.
Now, López can say his son is a transplant survivor. The day’s aren’t easy. He still spends extended time in the hospital in Cincinnati for treatment along with checkups in Baltimore. But when López found out Mikael and his wife would be able to make the trip to see López for Mikael’s birthday, the emotions flowed out.
“All his life’s been a battle with his condition,” López said. “And finally we got the decision he was going home, and we got this surprise from him. I didn’t even know if he was going to be able to fly over here. Just an exciting moment. The first time I see him, since I knew he was coming, I had so much beat in my heart.”
Mikael spent time in the clubhouse Friday, high-fiving players as his father held his other hand, leading him around. And on Saturday, between the first and second game of the doubleheader, right-hander Joey Krehbiel carried a cake and acted as the rallying presence to bring López’s teammates to meet Mikael for a rendition of “Happy Birthday.”
Mikael received two cakes. They both were cars, but one was from the “Cars” movie and another was a Ferrari. One sat mostly eaten in the clubhouse postgame, the remnants of a celebration Mikael won’t forget.
“He was in shock when he saw everybody,” López said. “He just had such a birthday today, and even better with a save, and better win. It’s a gift for him. And he’s not going to forget this for all his life.”
Moments such as those are hard to come by during the baseball season, when López travels from city to city. He always has his son in mind. But to have him at Fenway Park caused his heart to thump, left him smiling ear to ear and brought tears to his eyes.
It’s a moment López won’t ever forget it, either.
“Hopefully he can keep going with us the whole season and the rest of his life,” López said. “We have so much to be thankful for as a family, to just have him alive here with us.”
