Letters: Readers respond to the abortion debate
Research and reality
I read with wonder the “Actions have consequences” letter of May 19 and would like to respond to the letter writer’s statements:
The Constitution doesn’t reference abortion or the support of abortion. The Constitution doesn’t reference a lot of things — the right to procreate, the right to marry, judicial review. Yet we think of these things as inherently a part of the notion of liberty and, therefore, a constitutional right.
There are a number of things that can be done to avoid conception …: All contraceptives have failed at some point — even when used perfectly.
… so there should never be a need for an abortion: Tell that to the woman with an ectopic pregnancy who would like to live for her other children.
Abortion is hard on a woman’s body and health: The risk of death associated with childbirth is approximately 14 times higher than that with abortion. Similarly, the overall morbidity associated with childbirth exceeds that with abortion.
Abortion is destroying the work force for this country: The working-age population is characterized as those aged 15 to 64. The total U.S. working-age population is almost 210 million as of April. There are more than 11 million jobs available at the time of this writing. This argument doesn’t hold water.
There are always consequences for actions and behaviors one chooses: Shaming shouldn’t be a part of the conversation.
The most important person on Earth is a mother: Women don’t need to give birth to know their value. And what about dads? This statement is outdated and discriminatory.
I strongly object to using my tax dollars to pay for anyone’s abortion: Ever heard of the Hyde Amendment? Federal taxes haven’t been used for abortions since 1980, with exceptions in cases of rape, incest, or to save the life of the woman.
I prefer my tax dollars to be used for protection and promotion of life rather than for its destruction: The U.S. has the highest maternal mortality rate among developed countries. The high U.S. maternal mortality rate is often attributed to limited access to healthcare, to poverty and untreated chronic conditions such as hypertension, obesity and diabetes. The U.S. is the only of these countries not to guarantee access to provider home visits or paid parental leave. Childcare in the states is usually private; in other parts of the world, daycare is a public service. A 2013 study shows that 40% of abortions are due to financial concerns.
Expecting more from our citizens rather than giving them an easy way out of their poor choices: Incest and rape are not “poor choices.”
Abortion is and has always been a sensitive, inflammatory topic. Sweeping generalizations, harsh judgment, and women-shaming aren’t helping anyone or anything. I did basic research to refute most of the letter writer’s statements. I urge everyone to do your own research and pay attention to the realities happening in frightening real-time outside your own bubble.
Michelle Hyatt, Oakdale
Good decision
Thank you, Gregory Sisk for your column, “When they talk about abortion, they’re talking about me,” published in the Pioneer Press last Sunday. That young girl made a good decision when she decided to have you and to provide you with a chance to have a wonderful life.
It is difficult for me to believe that so many women now believe that their women rights are more important than a human life. I truly hope that some of the women who support abortion read your story. They will see what life is like on the other side of the abortion opinion. Also, Gregory, somewhere out there is a woman in her late 70s who held a newborn little baby boy for a couple of minutes and then gave him up for adoption. I do hope that later in her life, she experienced happiness with a loving family.
DeAnne Cherry, Woodbury
The life of the mother
“Some 60 years ago, I was born to a teenage girl who had left her home and high school without telling others… she made the courageous decision to place me for adoption” writes a local columnist (“When they talk about abortion, they’re talking about me,” May 22).
Actually, 60 years ago (before Roe v. Wade), there was nothing courageous about a teen placing her baby for adoption; she would have been told by everyone in authority it was her only option. There was a direct pipeline from the home for unwed mothers to the adoption agency.
The writer shares details of his life of “blessings and opportunities,” his many achievements — for which he certainly deserves credit. He was fortunate to have been adopted into a loving home. He’s understandably grateful that his mother did not abort him. But he can’t know if she would have made that choice even if available.
I’ve known two very young teens who were raped and impregnated — one by her drunken father, also 60 years ago. Coming from a poor family with no resources, she had no choice but to drop out of school, hide for months, and give birth. It changed her life.
The other teen, 14, lived far from an abortion provider, was too young to drive, had those telling her abortion was murder. She had been happy, a good student, an athlete. She quit school and cried all day, begging to just “be a kid again.” Her friends dropped her. The family kept the baby, which had a disability. The parents divorced over it. The girl’s life further unspooled, and she made some bad choices seeking to recover her sense of worth. By the time she was 20, she had aged beyond belief. It ruined her life.
Lawmakers have recently made some appalling comments about pregnant teens, saying they have an “opportunity,” a “gift from God.” We have a Supreme Court justice suggesting they can just drop off their unwanted babies at the local fire station. We should not once again force pregnant teens to supply our adoption agencies.
The writer is of the belief that a fertilized egg suddenly becomes a “human being.” That’s an argument it seems will never end, and of course many vehemently disagree. But what can’t be argued is that these teenagers were children, with immature bodies and minds not equipped for forced pregnancy/motherhood. What about THEIR future blessings, opportunities and achievements? Do their lives not matter more than an egg or a collection of cells?
The writer points out that abortion ends the potential of a human being, with its own unique characteristics. However, most fertilized eggs do not implant and grow, and an estimated 20 percent of pregnancies end in early miscarriage. We accept that as inevitable, acts of Mother Nature. Opposing abortion because a potential “human being has not existed before” does not make sense.
I agree with the writer that we must respect life. And I put the life of the mother at the top of that list.
Carol Turnbull, Woodbury
Royals sprint past Twins, 7-3
After rolling through the American League Central through most of two months, the Twins have veered into the ditch.
Rookie shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. hit three doubles and drove in a pair of runs, and Royals starter Brady Singer kept the Twins’ offense in neutral over 5⅔ innings as Kansas City won 7-3 Saturday in front of 22,249 at Target Field.
The Twins loaded the bases in the ninth with two singles and a walk off reliever Josh Stautmont to bring the tying run to the plate in the form of outfielder Kyle Garlick, but Garlick lined out to the warning track in left-center to end the game. The Twins finished with 11 hits and left 11 men on base.
The loss was the Twins’ third in four games, all against AL Central opponents Detroit and Kansas City. The Twins were 14-3 against their division rivals until they lost to the Tigers, 4-2, in 10 innings on Wednesday.
They’ll try to salvage a split of this four-game series in a 1:10 p.m. first pitch on Sunday.
Twins starter Chris Archer, who entered the season with only 19⅓ innings pitched since 2019 because surgery to repair thoracic outlet syndrome and a hip injury, was charged with five runs in four innings, but only three were earned when a throwing error by second baseman Jorge Polanco extended the inning and Merrifield followed with a two-run double.
Archer (0-2) threw 78 pitches, 50 for strikes, and his up to 34⅓ innings pitched this season.
Witt Jr. went 3 for 5 with two run-scoring doubles, and Hunter Dozier added a two-run single for the Royals, who won for just the second time in seven games. In three games against the Twins this week, Witt Jr. is 7 for 14 with five RBIs and four runs scored.
Trevor Larnach hit a solo home run off Singer (2-0) to tie the game 1-1 in the second inning, but the right-hander gave up only three hits and struck out eight without walking a batter.
The Twins put two on with two out in the sixth on singles by Luis Arraez and Kyle Garlick, bringing left-hander Gabe Spier to the mound to face Larnach. Larnach walked, and pinch-hitter Ryan Jeffers hit a two-run single to cut the Royals’ lead to 5-3.
But the Royals tacked on two runs in the seventh on Dozier’s two-out, two-run single off right-hander Jovani Moran, who came on in relief of lefty Juan Minaya. Both were called up from Class AAA St. Paul before the game.
BRIEFLY
Jeffers entered the game as a defensive replacement for catcher Gary Sanchez, who left the game with a heat-related illness. Right fielder Max Kepler left the game after four innings with right leg tightness and was replaced by Garlick.
Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend
By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
NEW YORK (AP) — Airline travelers are not only facing sticker shock this Memorial Day weekend, the kickoff to the summer travel season. They’re also dealing with a pileup of flight cancellations.
More than 1,200 flights were canceled as of 2 p.m EDT Saturday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. That followed more than 2,300 cancellations on Friday.
Delta Air Lines suffered the most among U.S. airlines, with more than 240 flights, or 9% of its operations, eliminated on Saturday. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, where Delta is based and has its largest hub, was heavily affected by the travel delays. On Saturday, 5% of the flights there were cancelled, while 7% were delayed.
Delta noted in an email to The Associated Press that Saturday’s cancellations were due to bad weather and “air traffic control actions,” noting it’s trying to cancel flights at least 24 hours in advance this Memorial Day weekend.
Delta announced on its website on Thursday that from July 1 to Aug. 7, it would reduce service by about 100 daily departures, primarily in parts of the U.S. and Latin America that Delta frequently serves.
“More than any time in our history, the various factors currently impacting our operation — weather and air traffic control, vendor staffing, increased COVID case rates contributing to higher-than-planned unscheduled absences in some work groups — are resulting in an operation that isn’t consistently up to the standards Delta has set for the industry in recent years,” said Delta’s Chief Customer Experience Officer Allison Ausband in a post.
Airlines and tourist destinations are anticipating monster crowds this summer as travel restrictions ease and pandemic fatigue overcomes lingering fear of contracting COVID-19 during travel.
Many forecasters believe the number of travelers will match or even surpass levels in the good-old, pre-pandemic days. However, airlines have thousands fewer employees than they did in 2019, and that has at times contributed to widespread flight cancellations.
People who are only now booking travel for the summer are experiencing the sticker shock.
Domestic airline fares for summer are averaging more than $400 for a round trip, 24% higher than this time in 2019, before the pandemic, and a robust 45% higher than a year ago, according to travel-data firm Hopper.
____
AP Airlines writer David Koenig in Dallas contributed to this report.
Mike McDaniel bringing new vibe, energy to Dolphins through organized team activities
A prevailing thought across sports is that a team takes on the personality of its coach.
It sure seems to be the case with the 2022 Miami Dolphins through their offseason and organized team activities.
There’s a noticeable difference in the vibes around Dolphins players in new coach Mike McDaniel’s first several practices led than under his predecessor, Brian Flores, more of a disciplinarian. Players are looser. They’re having fun in practice. They’re not uptight in press conferences.
That’s not to say it’s better or worse from a football perspective. Many can argue Flores, the way he did things, got the most out of the Dolphins roster he had the past two seasons, leading them to back-to-back winning seasons and a game shy of a postseason berth each year.
McDaniel’s unique coaching style, which will be coupled with a more complete roster, is still unproven. But, if successful in a highly competitive AFC, McDaniel could one day become a trailblazer that demonstrates this approach could work in NFL circles.
It was evident McDaniel wanted to inject an easiness in his players as a first-time head coach when he relayed a simple message to new star receiver Tyreek Hill, whom the Dolphins acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, upon him landing in Miami: “Just be you.”
This week, Hill had to catch himself from being himself a little too much in an interview setting, turning an answer to a question about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s passes into a sexual innuendo before backing off the sentiment and sticking to praise of his new quarterback’s passing accuracy.
Tagovailoa himself appears refreshed. While he goes into a pressure-packed season for his career where he has to show strides in Year 3 with everything he needs around him seemingly in place, he said earlier in the offseason that he doesn’t view the situation as pressure but, rather, opportunity.
He also spoke highly of the support he feels from McDaniel, while indicating he didn’t have many fond memories of working with Flores over the previous two seasons.
“I think support, for any of us, means a lot,” Tagovailoa said. “To be able to have the support of the head coach, the head guy, that should tell you a lot.”
McDaniel’s player-friendly approach started from his first paid job as a Houston Texans offensive assistant where he looked to earn the respect of former Miami Hurricanes great Andre Johnson. He did it by proving to Johnson he was there to help him. And McDaniel does that by offering his innovative football mind.
“He’s a super genius,” said receiver/returner River Cracraft, who has previously played under McDaniel with the San Francisco 49ers. “That’s all you need to know. He’s smarter than everybody else, no offense to everyone else. The guy knows what he’s doing, and he’s going to prove it this year.”
Players that have experienced the before and after of the transition from Flores to McDaniel have taken notice of the difference in coaching style.
“We all feel the energy in here, and it just feels like a different vibe this year, for sure,” cornerback Nik Needham said. “You never know what happens, but we just want to keep it going. I love what he’s doing here, for sure. He’s a great coach.”
There was a mutual respect between the players and their new coach from the start.
“We came in, we all bought in,” said defensive lineman Christian Wilkins. “We gave him a chance. He gave us a chance to show what we got. It just felt natural since Day 1.”
McDaniel, 39, is young for a head coach but still considerably older than most players on the Dolphins roster — most.
“It’s my first time having a head coach that is my generation, and it kind of feels like one of my buddies as the coach, which is kind of cool,” said punter Thomas Morstead, 36, who signed with the Dolphins this offseason. “It’s cool to see people like him that are of a unique background getting opportunities to do what they do, provide value and help build a team.”
The Dolphins, who had two weeks of organized team activities, shift to a two-day mandatory minicamp on Wednesday and Thursday, before one final week of OTAs to follow. Around late July, training camp will begin ahead of the 2022 season.
