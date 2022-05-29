Letters: Readers respond to the abortion debate

Research and reality

I read with wonder the “Actions have consequences” letter of May 19 and would like to respond to the letter writer’s statements:

The Constitution doesn’t reference abortion or the support of abortion. The Constitution doesn’t reference a lot of things — the right to procreate, the right to marry, judicial review. Yet we think of these things as inherently a part of the notion of liberty and, therefore, a constitutional right.

There are a number of things that can be done to avoid conception …: All contraceptives have failed at some point — even when used perfectly.

… so there should never be a need for an abortion: Tell that to the woman with an ectopic pregnancy who would like to live for her other children.

Abortion is hard on a woman’s body and health: The risk of death associated with childbirth is approximately 14 times higher than that with abortion. Similarly, the overall morbidity associated with childbirth exceeds that with abortion.

Abortion is destroying the work force for this country: The working-age population is characterized as those aged 15 to 64. The total U.S. working-age population is almost 210 million as of April. There are more than 11 million jobs available at the time of this writing. This argument doesn’t hold water.

There are always consequences for actions and behaviors one chooses: Shaming shouldn’t be a part of the conversation.

The most important person on Earth is a mother: Women don’t need to give birth to know their value. And what about dads? This statement is outdated and discriminatory.

I strongly object to using my tax dollars to pay for anyone’s abortion: Ever heard of the Hyde Amendment? Federal taxes haven’t been used for abortions since 1980, with exceptions in cases of rape, incest, or to save the life of the woman.

I prefer my tax dollars to be used for protection and promotion of life rather than for its destruction: The U.S. has the highest maternal mortality rate among developed countries. The high U.S. maternal mortality rate is often attributed to limited access to healthcare, to poverty and untreated chronic conditions such as hypertension, obesity and diabetes. The U.S. is the only of these countries not to guarantee access to provider home visits or paid parental leave. Childcare in the states is usually private; in other parts of the world, daycare is a public service. A 2013 study shows that 40% of abortions are due to financial concerns.

Expecting more from our citizens rather than giving them an easy way out of their poor choices: Incest and rape are not “poor choices.”

Abortion is and has always been a sensitive, inflammatory topic. Sweeping generalizations, harsh judgment, and women-shaming aren’t helping anyone or anything. I did basic research to refute most of the letter writer’s statements. I urge everyone to do your own research and pay attention to the realities happening in frightening real-time outside your own bubble.

Michelle Hyatt, Oakdale

Good decision

Thank you, Gregory Sisk for your column, “When they talk about abortion, they’re talking about me,” published in the Pioneer Press last Sunday. That young girl made a good decision when she decided to have you and to provide you with a chance to have a wonderful life.

It is difficult for me to believe that so many women now believe that their women rights are more important than a human life. I truly hope that some of the women who support abortion read your story. They will see what life is like on the other side of the abortion opinion. Also, Gregory, somewhere out there is a woman in her late 70s who held a newborn little baby boy for a couple of minutes and then gave him up for adoption. I do hope that later in her life, she experienced happiness with a loving family.

DeAnne Cherry, Woodbury

The life of the mother

“Some 60 years ago, I was born to a teenage girl who had left her home and high school without telling others… she made the courageous decision to place me for adoption” writes a local columnist (“When they talk about abortion, they’re talking about me,” May 22).

Actually, 60 years ago (before Roe v. Wade), there was nothing courageous about a teen placing her baby for adoption; she would have been told by everyone in authority it was her only option. There was a direct pipeline from the home for unwed mothers to the adoption agency.

The writer shares details of his life of “blessings and opportunities,” his many achievements — for which he certainly deserves credit. He was fortunate to have been adopted into a loving home. He’s understandably grateful that his mother did not abort him. But he can’t know if she would have made that choice even if available.

I’ve known two very young teens who were raped and impregnated — one by her drunken father, also 60 years ago. Coming from a poor family with no resources, she had no choice but to drop out of school, hide for months, and give birth. It changed her life.

The other teen, 14, lived far from an abortion provider, was too young to drive, had those telling her abortion was murder. She had been happy, a good student, an athlete. She quit school and cried all day, begging to just “be a kid again.” Her friends dropped her. The family kept the baby, which had a disability. The parents divorced over it. The girl’s life further unspooled, and she made some bad choices seeking to recover her sense of worth. By the time she was 20, she had aged beyond belief. It ruined her life.

Lawmakers have recently made some appalling comments about pregnant teens, saying they have an “opportunity,” a “gift from God.” We have a Supreme Court justice suggesting they can just drop off their unwanted babies at the local fire station. We should not once again force pregnant teens to supply our adoption agencies.

The writer is of the belief that a fertilized egg suddenly becomes a “human being.” That’s an argument it seems will never end, and of course many vehemently disagree. But what can’t be argued is that these teenagers were children, with immature bodies and minds not equipped for forced pregnancy/motherhood. What about THEIR future blessings, opportunities and achievements? Do their lives not matter more than an egg or a collection of cells?

The writer points out that abortion ends the potential of a human being, with its own unique characteristics. However, most fertilized eggs do not implant and grow, and an estimated 20 percent of pregnancies end in early miscarriage. We accept that as inevitable, acts of Mother Nature. Opposing abortion because a potential “human being has not existed before” does not make sense.

I agree with the writer that we must respect life. And I put the life of the mother at the top of that list.

Carol Turnbull, Woodbury