Love Death and Robots Season 3: Why Should You Stream It? What Is It About?

Share Pin 0 Shares

The anthology series Love, Death & Robots comes back with a new Third Season. The First & Second seasons of Love, Death & Robots retained good reviews. The short and very well-animated episodes explore the genres of Sci-fi, Horror, Gore, and Comedy. In Season 3 of Love, Death, and Robots there are 9 episodes. These 9 episodes explore different genres with a linking storyline. Each episode lasts somewhere between 7 minutes to 22 minutes. However, in the third season of Love, Death & Robots the three robots from the First Season will come back to The ruined Earth and explain humanity’s extinction in sarcastic ways.

Why Should You Stream It?

The series Love, Death, and Robots has been one of the biggest hits for Netflix, This is why this Series is being renewed so many times by Netflix.

What Is It About?

Season 3 of Love, Death, and Robots starts with a spaceship landing back in the post-apocalyptic world. Over there all the humans are extinct and the robots from season one come back to collect more information on what happened.

However, in the first episode the three robots K-VCR, XBOT 4000, 11-45-G. The robots land their spaceship in the survivalist camp and they see how humans tried to survive there using guns and booby traps, then they visit the next place. The oil rig is used to teach millionaires by converting the oil rig into a sea-standing platform. Nonetheless, it was very luxurious but their robot support staff stops following their orders and they established the machine explorers society.

Just like we discussed in the previous lines the creators of the show Love, Death and Robots wanted to recreate the 1981 fantasy animation show Heavy Metal. However, Tim Miller and David Fincher tried to recreate it. The viewers see the similarities between them as they both are rich, very well animated, and in an anthology format.

All About The Episodes

The third episode of Love, Death, and Robots “The Very Pulse Of The Machine” can be called the best episode of season 3. The two astronauts on Jupiter’s Moon crash and only one of the two Astronauts survive the crash. The surviving astronaut should now track to a safe landing spot and then he faces some situation which does not intend to spoil for you. With saying that we definitely can say that this is the best episode of season 3.

And the final episode of season 3 is named “Jibaro”. This masterpiece is from Oscar and Emmy Winner Alberto Mielgo. This is a primal story, this specialty of this episode is that there are no dialogues and this is because of sensory reasons. This is why they chose to end season 3 with “Jibaro” as the final episode, this is many people’s favorite show Love, Death and, Robots. It consists of various episodes directed by very well well-known actors. Each episode has amazing animations and different storylines and each episode describes a historic thing that happened.

The series Love, Death, and robots brought Netflix a huge fan base and many viewers. However, if Netflix tries to bring more such amazing exclusive content on board then it can regain all the subscribers that it lost in recent times.

The post Love Death and Robots Season 3: Why Should You Stream It? What Is It About? appeared first on Gizmo Story.