Lovestruck High (2022): Where To Watch It Online? What Is It About?

‘Lovestruck High,’ a romantic reality program that transplants many individuals from the U.k to an American senior educational environment; follows in the lines of classic high school romance films. While the “children” are given a realistic school experience replete with study hall lectures, extracurricular activities, and PE, their main task is to locate a mate in anticipation of the prom. Not everybody can join the final race with so much money at risk since breaking out of alignment would certainly result in ejection.

If you’re eager to learn more about the show, you’ve come to the perfect spot. We’ve covered all there is to know about the reality show Lovestruck High.

Where To Watch It Online?

Lovestruck High premiered on Prime Video on May 18th, featuring episodes 1-3. The next three episodes were released the next week, followed by the last two the following week.

You can presently check “Lovestruck High” on Prime Video. This season, Prime Video Video’s shows and Movies offerings include a Chris Pine drama, the James Bond show, and a sequel of the Bosch story arc. So, don’t forget to get a membership pack to discover many other shows and films.

We are regularly seeking new network sources, but we have yet to find other digital options for the show. Return soon and see if anything has been updated.

What Is It About?

A team of singles from the United Kingdom with various identities and sexual preferences sign up to spend a concept at Lovestruck High, where they wish to socialize and start finding love stories. Their primary purpose is to discover a Prom partner and be named Prom Royalty, with a $100,000 reward up for grabs for the victorious pair.

The learners would then attend lessons, enjoy themselves in the cafeteria; and even be acting coaches for the drama class while being watched over by Principal Nelson (performed by Ria Lina), Coach Hughes (Russell Hicks), and Miss Kelly (Chloe Zeitounian). Still, their key emphasis would be seeking attention — and there’ll be lots of school meetups and gatherings to assist them along the direction. But they can’t relax too much since a few surprises are in hand that might derail all of their preparations.

Who Is the Narrator In The Series?

HRH Lindsay Lohan would use her narration skills to bring us updated on all the lovestruck shenanigans.

The 35-year-old Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen star would present the varied Lovestruck class of 2022; as they strive to discover the ‘soulmate’ between their peers.

Who Are The Cast Members?

Prime Video has disclosed the identities of the few cast members; and here are the pupils who will feature in Lovestruck High. Adam is a Norwich-based automobile salesperson. Basit is a supermodel and singer from London, and Alex is an auditor from Coventry. Chante, a GP receptionist from London, is joined by Huss (a postal worker from London) and Jess (a fashion creative from London). Charlie (a business agent), Dan (a manufacturing employee), and many more are among the others.

