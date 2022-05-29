Maxed Out Leveling Chapter 45 READ MANGA and Release Date

Due to covid-19, the plans for an immediate return for Talentless Nana Season 2 were delayed with no expected release date.

A creation of Looseboy and illustration of Iori Furuya, Talentless Nana is a Japanese Manga series that was published monthly in the Square Enix’s Shonen Manga magazine. It has now been collected in seven Tankobon volumes since May 2016.

This Manga is also available in North America, all thanks to Crunchyroll and its digital publication of this series. Seeing the massive success of Season 1, the studio might renew Talentless Nana Season 2.

Talentless Nana Recap

The last season released in this series has left us on a cliffhanger. Nana was left helpless when she found Michiru lying unconscious in the water. However, to her luck, she was still not dead and had a hint of breathing that she could sense.

The only trouble was- She had no cellphone to call for help or an ambulance. Now she needs to figure out how to solve this situation as she needs to act fast or Michiru’s life is at a risk.

In order to do her best, Nana decides to carry Michiru to her bedroom and dress her up clean. During this, Michiru starts coughing and wheezing which scares Nana even more. Nana is scared that if she doesn’t take her to help soon, she will end up dying from all this sweating and dehydration.

About Talentless Nana Season 2.

In the first season, Nana held the character of a hesitant killer and a merciless assassin. However, in season 2, we see a shift in her personality. There is no more manipulation that can affect her, thus, she takes an oath to actually protect the talented. She is also in search of the perfect moment to tell people her complete truth.

This search of a moment becomes difficult for her since her actions up until now have made her a suspect one too many times. All the other students have started to feel suspicious around her since she has also been blamed for being a murderer before and not her reputation is a little damaged.

Although Nana tries to make amends, Nanao is always in her way. He seeks revenge from anyone who he has felt betrayed from and Nana is also on the list. He is determined to use his Nullification powers to really make him the evilest power against humanity.

During this, Nana suffers as she is blamed for a murder which she isn’t really responsible for. We expect season 2 to help us know how Nana will go around this blame game and prove that her name really is clean this time. Season 2 might also revolve around Nanao and his quests for revenge. Will Nana be able to handle it all alone this time, while everyone has turned their backs on her?

Talentless Nana Season 2 Release Date Announcement

The anime industry works in an unexpected manner. It takes years to get together a production team along with the anime voices. Thus, Due to this reason, the plans for an immediate return for Talentless Nana Season 2 have not been panned out yet with no expected release date. Although, we really hope that it happens soon. In the meantime, you can watch Season 1 of Talentless Nana on Funimation.

