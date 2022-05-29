Finance
Medicare Part D: Advice for Those Who Forgot to Enroll, Again
Open Enrollment ended December 7th, this past Saturday, and unless you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period, you cannot enroll in Part D until next October. I have received calls from Medicare beneficiaries this week who are flabbergasted, no, violent. I have been yelled at, hung up on, and cussed at.
Frankly, this does not faze me, but it did make me want to write a blog to help people understand their options if they have missed out on Part D Enrollment. Below are a few ideas on how to ease the pain of paying for your prescriptions out-of-pocket. Enjoy!
Coupons
Search the keywords “Prescription Coupons” in your search engine and hundreds of pages pop-up offering coupons on every drug imaginable. You can also research your specific drug by typing “‘Drug Name’ Coupons” into your search engine.
Another approach is to contact the company that sells your drug and ask if they have any coupons they can mail to you. Most companies have coupons or good deals available on their websites, as well. It may seem too easy, but sometimes it’s the easiest solutions that work.
Prescription Assistance Programs
There are a variety of programs like these, some being state specific. These programs are not insurance, but they do help with the costs of prescription drugs.
You have to apply and be eligible to qualify for an assistance program. Once you are in, you will typically receive a membership discount card that you can use to receive discounts at pharmacies.
The one tricky thing concerning these programs is that you may not qualify for Part D after you enroll in an assistance program. These programs are truly for those in desperate need who cannot afford their prescription drugs or afford Part D deductibles or premiums. There are also senior specific programs, as well as programs that only people under 65 can enroll in, so it is important that you check before applying.
One program I found after a mere ten minutes of research is RXassist.
Pharmacy Programs
Big grocery stores such as HEB and Walmart offer pharmacy discount programs (I live in Central Texas, so we have HEB-but I am sure there are competitive grocery stores in other states as well). By enrolling in these programs, you can get some (not all) of the prescription drugs you use at highly discounted prices. There are small, initial fees that you have to pay to enroll in these programs, but you will be able to receive prescription drugs for extremely discounted prices ($5 for a 30 day supply at HEB). Walmart also has a competitive program with some drugs listed for $4.
As you can see, there are options. Of course my first advice would be to not yell at your agent or hang up before they have a chance to help you. You might not even understand your situation. There is a chance you could qualify for a Special Enrollment Period. Qualifying circumstances are usually things such as moving out of a service area, involuntarily being dropped from your Medicare Advantage Plan, or other extraneous circumstances that are out of your control.
While I wish I could magically wave my wand and fix the situation, it is what it is. Several analogies are: not filling your voter registration card out in time for an election, applying for a scholarship or grant after the due date, or submitting a work project late. There are reasons for deadlines, and it’s pointless to blame yourself, your agent, or the government. Mistakes happen, but luckily there are the above mentioned resources for Medicare beneficiaries to lean on when they forget to enroll in Part D.
Just to be clear, I am not a Part D agent. So, if you want more details on Part D, get in contact with an agent authorized to sell Part D.
Finance
How to Select the Right Web Designing Company for Your Business
If you’re planning to build an Internet presence or update a current website, you will need an expert to help you. A web design company can create the distinction between an average web page and an outstanding one. However, not all web design companies are the same, and even an excellent one might not be right for your needs in particular. Here are a few guidelines for deciding on the best web design company for your business.
First, take a look at your funds. Identify how much you are willing to spend for this project. Single out the reasons why you want to build a website in the first place and carefully outline what you would like your website to do towards your audience. Do you want to sell your products through it, or do you want to promote your business? Do you want it to be the ultimate source of information for your clients, or a do you want to incorporate a variety of things? Know your target viewers, how your web page suits into your bigger promotion program, and who will be the trusted individual to supervise the progress of the project. Most web design organizations can help you determine the best layout and overall look of the pages, but you’re the one who will need to know what you want the web page to do, its objective, its viewers, and other promotion details.
Ask for suggestions. Co-workers, customers, associates or friends may be able to help and lead you to the right web design company to handle the project. Recommendations from someone you know really make a big impact in making decisions like this.
Request to see their portfolio or work done for previous clients. If possible, ask for hyperlinks to websites in your market or an identical market. Moreover, look for a wide range of designs and examine if the prospective web design company observes various styles in their work. If a web design company only has one exclusive style, possibilities are they won’t be versatile in identifying the exclusive stylistic needs you might have.
Look for a clear, thorough procedure.The company should spend sufficient time learning about your site’s needs and goals. In addition, check for other solutions the company provides, such as online marketing strategies, page optimization, pay-per-click methods, link building strategies, e-newsletter strategies, copywriting solutions, web host, and more.
Seek for proposals. Once you’ve narrowed down the candidates, ask for a specific offer. The offer should summarize all the solutions provided, determine a procedure, provide you with a strong cost, and go over an estimated schedule. Once you’ve done this, you should have all the details you need to select the right web design company for your business.
Work on establishing a connection with the web design company and think about a long-term relationship with them. It is better to go for a company that provides fantastic and appropriate assistance as required. Examining the organization and interacting with them will give you an idea on whether they also try to build long-lasting relationships with their clients or not. A great connection always makes work a lot easier for both parties.
Spending some time to connect with the potential web design company beforehand will allow you to choose the right firm to associate with. Discovering the right web design company and developing a connection can be a useful resource for your company for many decades to come.
Finance
Top Reasons to Consult With Premier Workers’ Compensation Lawyers First
Every state has workers’ compensation laws to protect workers in every industry and career field. Getting hurt on the job happens more than most would think, and there are times when an employee who gets injured while on their worksite can sue for compensation benefits. This can be a challenging law field to fully understand, and there are some top reasons to consult with premier Palatine workers’ compensation lawyers before filing for those benefits.
All Companies Must Abide by Federal & State Mandated Health/Safety Laws
The government health and safety organizations require businesses to abide by strict worker health and safety mandates in order to remain in compliance with their business license qualifications. Failure to do so can result in that business being shut down and their license to operate taken away until such a time as the health and safety agents deem that the company is once again safe to open for business. This is a very serious matter.
It is Crucial to Gather Evidence of Safety Breaches ASAP
Like any personal injury court case, someone attempting to prove that their employer somehow broke the law when they were injured at work, it is necessary to have the right proof. This is why it is strongly recommended that workers who become injured while doing the course of their usual work duties should contact Palatine workers compensation lawyers to get legal counsel on how to proceed from there. It is amazing how fast unsafe work environments get cleaned up after an employee becomes injured as a result.
Attorneys Have a Team of Workers’ Compensation Specialists Standing By
Most personal injury law firms that handle workers’ compensation cases will have a team of compensation specialists ready to begin the active investigation process to gather the proof needed to win their client’s court case in court or through a legally binding settlement proceeding.
These experts will know where to look for things like chemicals used in the workplace that are not safely stored and labeled with the appropriate safety warning stickers. Other clues that may be found on an unsafe worksite are poor air quality, broken equipment, dangerous structural concerns, and lack of required employee safety training among many other items.
Do Not Cave to Demands to Return Back to Work When Still Hurt
Many employers attempt to force their injured or ill employees back to work before they are physically or mentally healed and up for the task. Always seek out medical care with another doctor if the work physician attempts to send you back to your job when you don’t feel ready yet to do this safely. Always abide by your doctor’s instructions on these matters, and be sure to have your doctor write or send the appropriate work release forms to your employer in a timely fashion.
Things That May Be Covered Under a Workers’ Compensation Claim
Exposure to dangerous chemicals and substances on your job site could be a reason to win your workers’ compensation claim. Unsafe working conditions, lack of the proper training before using dangerous equipment and work supplies are also red flags to workers’ compensation lawyers. Improper storage of harmful or dangerous materials, fire hazards, overheated work areas, and more could apply.
Finance
Tips For Living Life On Your Own Terms After Retirement
“Retired in peace” is often a word that is heard multiple times, but seldom has become true in reality. Inflation is an unavoidable factor that slaps financial difficulties hard on your face in case you ignore the changing trend of economy.
To make the first three words of this article come true, we request you, our loyal reader to take some of your valuable time to go through the points mentioned below –
a) Start Early
The best way to make a start is to save from the first day you begin to earn. It is vital to save at least 10 to 20 percent of your salary other than the provident funds to facilitate smooth retirement options.
b) Stock & Equity Funds
The above two are the best tools to beat inflation in retirement planning according to experts, if they are bought long term. Kindly note, the type of investment should vary according to your age and it is mandatory to review the portfolio at regular intervals to judge if you are on track.
c) Pay off Debt
Buying through credit cards may sometimes be necessary, but ensure that you do not pay more than 30 percent of what is due. Also, in recent times, housing rents reduce nearly 40 percent of your monthly income. So, if you have availed of a home loan and built a house, ensure that you conclude the terms within half a decade. You can start saving both on the housing rent and loan amount to be paid.
d) Emergency Fund
The fund can assist you in times of distress such as illness, loss of job, accidents and many more. A six month amount of your monthly salary can be counted as an emergency fund.
e) Health Insurance
As a human, you always envision the best of the future, but a single incident of hospitalization can dent your savings. Having insurance policies not only helps you gain tax benefits, but also reduces your level of dependence on treatment costs as well inflation. The best way is to buy a long term insurance plan after researching suitable options.
f) Maintain Discipline
Indulging in luxury are necessary aspects of social character, however, do not let unnecessary expenses creep in. Ensure you and your better half, keep a strict regime and set aside a portion of the monthly income for retirement. A cost benefit analysis will determine if going on an unnecessary trip or the movie is worth the cost and value of the expenses incurred.
g) Financial Plan
A financial plan should be revised at least biannually, as the trend of your investments, salary changes every year. Keeping a realistic view on life, family and shifting of priorities, shall make you easily modify your retirement goals to stay on track.
h) New Source Of Income Stream
Creating income other than your regular salary has almost become a necessity. You can work part-time on your passion or do not miss to focus on other streams such as inheritance.
Conclusion
Keep in mind that the goals for a fulfilling life after retirement is a long term plan. It is bound to change course, get modified, suffer setbacks and face all sort of challenges. Be a warrior and stay on track to get the dream life you want at least after retirement.
