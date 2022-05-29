News
Mets hold Brandon Nimmo out of lineup vs. Phillies with wrist sprain
Brandon Nimmo was left out of Saturday’s lineup against the Phillies both for rest and because he’s been dealing with a wrist issue.
Nimmo was sent for an MRI, which revealed a sprain in his right wrist, the outfielder said. He also clarified he did not think the issue would lead to a stint on the injured list.
”I’ve been playing on it for a while, so this is more to get me back to 100%,” Nimmo said, explaining he’s felt the wrist issue for at least the last three weeks. “Nothing to be too worried about, it’s just irritated right now and they want me to not be having pain on my swings.”
He’ll get a cortisone injection Saturday with the hopes it will help with his discomfort. Nimmo explained it doesn’t bother him every time he makes contact. It becomes an issue for him when he swings through or when he fouls a ball off. Over the last five days, it’s gotten worse, he said.
Nimmo said his wrist has been an issue for about three weeks and speculated injuring it on a sliding play.
Neither Buck Showalter nor Nimmo anticipated a lengthy down time. Showalter classified Nimmo as day-to-day basis and that he could “still use him” if the outfielder is needed.
”It should resolve itself,” the Mets manager said. “Everything structurally is fine, shouldn’t be anything long term and I think in some capacity, I could use him tonight.”
Nimmo predicted being out of the lineup just for Saturday’s game, but could also miss “maybe [Sunday], we’ll see, probably be good after that.”
Showalter said he noticed Nimmo’s wrist act up more during his second or third at-bat against the Phillies on Friday. That’s when the concern over his wrist increased and the MRI was scheduled.
NICK’S NIGHT
Outfielder Nick Plummer was called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday and was in the clubhouse before the Mets’ second game of their three game series with the Phillies at Citi Field.
”He brings some things, quality at-bats, he’s doing well down there,” Showalter said of Plummer’s experience in Triple-A so far this season. “We have some other options, too, that are doing pretty well. But he can play all three [outfield positions], left hand bat. You’d be hard pressed to find someone as good a base runner in that role as [Travis Jankowski] is.
”We’ll use him. Until we know exactly how long, and we don’t think Nimmo’s gonna be that long. But we like what Plum brings.”
Plummer entered the game in the seventh as a pinch-runner for Jeff McNeil, but did not have an at-bat.
Jankowski was put on the IL after having surgery to repair a fracture in his left hand. Yoan Lopez was optioned back to Triple-A as the corresponding move.
News
Dandadan Chapter 59 Release Date and Read Manga Online
Dandadan Chapter 59 release date is announced, it is set to release on 31 May 2022. Fans are very excited about the series and are eagerly waiting.
There will be some delay in the RAW release and the release of the translated version. This Countdown will help you track the release of Dandadan Chapter 59.
NOTE: IF THE COUNTER IS STOPPED THEN THE CHAPTER IS ALREADY RELEASED
Dandadan is an action fantasy manga made by Yukinobu Tatsu. It centers around the bizarre adventures of teenage duo Momo Ayase and Ken Takakura. There are a lot of mythical references in the manga accompanied by gut-busting comedy.
Fans of the manga have a lot of love for Momo and Ken but are more invested in the series due to the amazing art that the manga features. If you are a fan of the manga and want news about the latest chapter, keep reading!
Dandadan Chapter 59 Release Date
Dandadan Chapter 59 can be available to be read online on 31 May 2022. The fans of the manga are quite excited about this latest update.
It becomes so popular in the release of just a few chapters, and now it has many fan bases. the Dandadan Chapter 59 is announced, it is set to release on 31 May 2022.
- Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM
- Eastern Daylight Time: Noon
- Central Daylight Time: 11 AM
- British Summer Time: 5 PM
Dandadan Chapter 59 English Release Date Countdown
Dandadan Chapter 59 Raw Scan Release Date
As the release date for Chapter 59 of Dandadan is set for 31 May, Many people are wondering if they could find the raw scan of the chapter.
Well they could, this is because the raw scan of a particular chapter releases 2-3 days before the release of the actual chapter. Therefore you can find Dandadan Chapter 59 Raw Scan on Internet communities such as 4chan and Reddit.
Dandadan Chapter 59 Raw Scan Release Date Countdown
Dandadan Chapter 58 Recap
After the episode between Momo Ayase and Evil Eye had Jin Enjoji, Ken is frantic to get more grounded. Indeed, even with the powers of Turbo Granny, Ken is as yet feeble. Subsequent to getting turned somewhere around Mr. Shrimp, Ken happens all alone to get more grounded. In any case, Turbo Granny realizes that is not the way in which he can get more grounded.
Along these lines, out of pity, she takes him to an unwanted school working to cause him to understand the restriction of his powers. Yet, they didn’t come alone. Aira Shiratori followed them the whole way to the school. Despite the fact that Ken and Turbo Granny were against Aira following along, how could Aira let her crush, Ken, go without what they were doing?
At the point when Turbo Granny began showing Ken what he was missing through piano notes, Ken understood the distinction between himself and Evil Eye had Jin. In any case, that is not simply it. Since Turbo Granny, Ken, and Aira are by all accounts not the only ones present there. Super Granny presumably knew that as of now. That is the reason she carried Ken there to assist him with getting more grounded by raising him to face genuine hell. Also, that room was loaded up for certain furious spirits that got irritated by Turbo Granny’s unendurable piano notes.
Presently, Ken and Aira must battle these spirits. Indeed, even in their yokai structures, they are battling to battle against these spirits. Presently, regardless of whether Ken will actually want to get more grounded, we’ll find about it in the impending Dandadan Chapter 59.
Dandadan Chapter 59 Expectation
Ken came there to get more grounded, yet it is probably not going to outperform your cutoff points and fears very much like that. He’ll most likely get failed spectacularly first before, at last, having the option to follow through with something.
Dandadan’s author Yukinobu Tatsu is unbelievable, doing these multiple breathtaking double spreads every chapter.
Hands down one of the most enjoyable and creative weekly experiences to indulge within. pic.twitter.com/rIIAROpBEm
— Sufferent (@Sufferent) February 17, 2022
Imagine a scenario in which when Aira’s life will be in question, that is when Ken will beat his shortcomings with the force of companionship. No, that is impractical. In section 56, he could do nothing when Momo was getting stifled that way. Anyway, how might we try and anticipate that he should save anybody all of a sudden? Most likely, somebody should act as the hero Ken and others from winding up dead.
Where to Read Dandadan Chapter 59 Online?
We suggest you read Dandadan Chapter 59 on MangaPlus or Viz Media. This is a legal source and it is recommended that you read manga from legal sources as it helps the creator and the industry.
Before the Latest Chapter of the Dandadan Release, Read More About the Main Cast of the Series
Momo Ayase
Momo Ayase is one of the principal heroes of the manga series Dandadan.
In the wake of befriending Ken Takakura, who she calls “Okarun” (due to declining to call him by a similar name as the entertainer she adores), Momo wishes to assist with reestablishing his body back to typical subsequent to being reviled by a yokai and should beat other paranormal exercises that are involved.
Momo is a little youngster who is striking, gutsy, and extreme. She is additionally to some degree hot-tempered, which is generally at whatever point she feels anxious or when somebody treats her with disregard.
By and by, Momo is fundamentally shown to be amicable and supportive towards individuals who are near her and is a decent individual who can offer grace and sympathy to other people, having acted the hero when he was being harassed and was ready to attempt to get to realize him better to work towards a companionship after what they proceeded with the Serpo.
Ken Takakura
Ken Takakura is one of the primary heroes of the manga series Dandadan.
He is a youthful male understudy with a firm conviction that UFOs and outsiders exist. After gathering Momo Ayase and responding to her call to check whether phantoms were genuine, Okarun became reviled by a yokai known as the Turbo-Granny and tries to get back to business as usual.
Okarun is a firm devotee of the presence of UFOs and outsiders which makes him put on a show of being an unconventional individual, having suffocated into an energetic tirade about the previously mentioned subject in the wake of needing to face Momo.
Prior to discovering that apparitions exist, he was first suspicious of them since he accepted that there were sensible clarifications concerning why individuals would reach the finish of this paranormal movement.
Okarun additionally has a negative perspective on himself and recognizes that he appears to be overall socially abnormal, which makes him battle with making companions. Regardless of this, he goes ahead and what his reasoning and is displayed to communicate the scope of feelings like outrage, shock, dread, and shame.
News
Edens Zero Chapter 193 READ MANGA and Release Date
The much-awaited Edens Zero Chapter 193 is soon to be released on 1 June 2022. Fans are very excited about the series and are eagerly waiting.
There will be some delay in the RAW release and the release of the translated version. This Countdown will help you track the release of Edens Zero Chapter 193.
NOTE: IF THE COUNTER IS STOPPED THEN THE CHAPTER IS ALREADY RELEASED
The wait for the latest chapter of this Japanese series by Hiro Mashima is already causing goosebumps to the die-heart fans of this splendid series.
The first chapter of Edens Zero was published on June 27th, 2018 in Japan. It was published in the Weekly Shonen Magazine of Japan.
Edens Zero Chapter 193 Release Date
Edens Zero Chapter 193 is scheduled to be released on 1 June 2022. This series has inspired several games and television series. A Netflix series inspired by this series has also been recently released. The IMDB rating of the first season of this series is 7.3/10. Season two is being enthusiastically awaited by the fans.
It becomes so popular in the release of just a few chapters, and now it has many fan bases. Edens Zero Chapter 193 release date is announced, it is set to release on 1 June 2022.
- Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM
- Eastern Daylight Time: Noon
- Central Daylight Time: 11 AM
- British Summer Time: 5 PM
Edens Zero Chapter 193 English Release Date Countdown
Edens Zero Chapter 193 Raw Scan Release Date
As the release date for Chapter 193 of Edens Zero is set for 1 June, Many people are wondering if they could find the raw scan of the chapter.
Well they could, this is because the raw scan of a particular chapter releases 2-3 days before the release of the actual chapter. Therefore you can find Edens Zero Chapter 193 Raw Scan on Internet communities such as 4chan and Reddit.
Edens Zero Chapter 193 Raw Release Date Countdown
About Edens Zero
This series revolves around a young boy named Shiki. He used to live in a town full of robots. His primary job was to repair them. However, soon he is forced to leave the planet with Rebecca.
The reason why robots turned hostile towards them was their displeasure at being rejected by humans. Shiki is blessed with Ether Gear ability. Then begins his great journey into space with dragons and Rebecca. His purpose is to find a Goddess named “Mother”
Edens Zero Chapter 192 Recap
Shiki proceeds with his quest for the explanation Ziggy needed to wipe the Shining Star’s recollections, while Justice has Elsie bound and fit to be given over to the Galactic Court, where she will be judged and along these lines killed by him.
Elsie questions Justice about why he withdrew without fighting Ziggy, however, his reaction is straightforward, with him expressing that “Sacred will be sufficient to manage the Demon King,” and that the remainder of the OSI would show up before long inferable from the huge social event of OSG.
In Rebecca versus Jokester, our courageous woman’s assurance to safeguard her family, along with her Overdrive, let her visit above water in the fight against the Dark Star. It’s a great-looking fight, and the way that Rebecca’s actual conflicts should depend on her body makes it even more engaging to watch with all the acrobatic and kicking against Clown’s strikes.
Subsequent to seeing Rebecca’s latest video with Couchpo in the EZ boat’s safe room, Labilia starts to fear since she doesn’t completely accept that it is fair for Rebecca to place herself in such a gamble. Couchpo endeavors yet flop horrendously to quiet her down, and Labilia escapes, anxious to battle for Rebecca also.
Getting back to the battle, Clown exploits what is happening by having Rebecca tumble to the ground, setting off his next stunt, “Ring of Fire,” in which our feline young lady should figure out how to get away from the inundating flares.
International Popularity of Edens Zero
Edens Zero is widely read by not just Japanese people but by international audiences from across the world. This international popularity is the reason this series has been published in as many as six languages- English, French, Chinese, Korean, Thai, and Brazilian Portuguese.
Why read Edens Zero Chapter 193 Online?
The primary reason why you should consider reading Edens Zero online is because of cost savings. You can Read Edens Zero Chapter 193 from various sources such as Amazon Kindle, ComiXology, and Crunchyroll.
News
Police chief ‘when we really needed him’: St. Paul’s Todd Axtell prepares to step down after term of managing crises
Two days after Todd Axtell was sworn in as St. Paul’s police chief in 2016, he received a call from the city’s NAACP president, saying, “We have a problem.”
He told Axtell a 52-year-old man was hospitalized with two collapsed lungs, seven broken ribs and significant K-9 bites to his leg.
“My heart dropped,” Axtell said. He headed to the hospital to meet Frank Baker and find out more.
It turned out that Baker was returning home from work when he encountered officers who mistakenly believed he was an armed suspect. A K-9 clamped onto his leg and an officer delivered three kicks to Baker.
Less than two weeks later, a St. Anthony police officer fatally shot Philando Castile in Falcon Heights, leading to protests in St. Paul and an encampment outside the Governor’s Residence on St. Paul’s Summit Avenue.
Axtell’s time as police chief started out with crises and it didn’t end there — there was civil unrest in St. Paul after George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis, a record-high number of homicides, and the need to keep officers working through the coronavirus pandemic.
During his six-year term, which ends this week, Axtell overhauled use-of-force policies and training to focus on de-escalation, further diversified the department’s ranks, and strived for transparency by releasing body-camera footage and data about traffic stops.
“Todd happened to be our police chief when we really needed him,” said John Mannillo, a St. Paul community organizer who introduced Axtell before he spoke recently to an informal social issues lunch group. “I think, probably in anybody’s memory, we haven’t had a tougher six years than we had in the last six years.”
RESPONSIBILITY OF THE JOB
Axtell, 54, joined the St. Paul Police Department as a patrol officer in 1989, worked in various jobs throughout the department as he rose through the ranks to assistant chief, and was appointed chief by then-Mayor Chris Coleman in summer 2016.
He knew it would be a difficult job but he said the first summer tested him the most.
“I remember feeling the weight and responsibility of the job at that time,” Axtell said recently. “I found myself wondering what I got myself into and started counting the months rather than the years. There were times that summer it felt more like a sentence than a term.”
But Axtell said he was surrounded by “the best St. Paul police employees I could ever imagine” and “never in a million years would have left” early. He said his proudest times included:
- Seeing investigators bring closure to families in difficult cases, such as the recent arrest of a suspect in the rape of a 5-year-old who was waiting for her school bus in 2016.
- Pinning the St. Paul police badge on new officers who completed the Law Enforcement Career Path Academy. Axtell began the program with Century College and AmeriCorps for diverse young people who’d face obstacles to become a police officer. Some credits for their associate’s degree are paid for, and they earn money while working in the St. Paul police community engagement unit. Twenty-one graduates have become St. Paul officers since 2017.
- Starting the Community Outreach and Stabilization (COAST) unit, which pairs specially trained officers with social workers. The unit works with people who are mentally ill, homeless or chemically dependent.
Tyrone Terrill, president of the African American Leadership Council, said Axtell followed in the footsteps of the chiefs before him in having regular meetings with community leaders, being accessible and willing to listen, all of which builds trust.
“You can’t wait until there’s a crisis,” he said.
HIS QUESTIONS TO OFFICERS: REASONABLE, NECESSARY, DONE WITH RESPECT?
How Axtell responded to what happened to Baker set his course as police chief.
In some high-profile instances, including Baker’s, he fired officers who he said violated department policy and betrayed the oath to the badge. The officer who kicked Baker was later sentenced to federal prison for depriving Baker of his civil rights.
On the other hand, Axtell was outspoken in defending officers who people scrutinized, such as when state Rep. John Thompson claimed last summer that an officer racially profiled him during a traffic stop.
Mayor Melvin Carter, who took office in 2018, said he valued the three questions that Axtell emphasized officers needed to be able to answer: Were their actions reasonable, necessary and done with respect? Axtell has said he’ll always support officers who could answer “yes” to those questions.
The police union and Axtell “maintained an amicable relationship throughout his term as chief,” said Mark Ross, St. Paul Police Federation president. “Regardless of the circumstances, we were always able to work through any differences professionally and move on.”
When it came to Carter and Axtell, disagreements between the men about police staffing and equipment sometimes took center stage.
Carter said recently that policy disagreements happen between mayors and department heads and that helps build “the biggest vision that we can possibly do,” though they’re not always so public. He also said it wasn’t personal — he’s known Axtell since before he took office as a city council member in 2008.
“On balance, I’ve greatly, greatly respected Chief Axtell’s leadership and his professionalism,” Carter said. “He and I have sat together in our Emergency Operations Center, through some of the hardest moments in our city’s history. And I’m grateful for our ability to work together … during civil unrest, through a pandemic, through some really tough challenges to see our city through.”
LOOTING, ARSON AFTER FLOYD KILLING
Carter and Axtell were together in the Emergency Operations Center to lead the response to looting that began after Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd on May 25, 2020.
“It became overwhelming really quickly because, even if we had a massive number of officers, this was like a whack-a-mole,” Axtell said. When officers descended on one area, people would begin stealing from another business.
“Shortly after that, we started to have fires and I’m thinking to myself, ‘Holy cow. Now it’s going to the next level,’ ” Axtell said. “As we’re trying to gain some stability in our city, we have 36 buildings, businesses that were burned. We had over 300 businesses that were looted” over a several day period.
As bad as it was, Axtell said he thinks it could have been worse — he said the department had been through additional training in the four years since the Castile protests.
Still, officers were exhausted, “working 20, 30, 40 hours” in some instances without breaks, Axtell said.
On the night of May 30, 2020, a large number of people were marching on Minneapolis’ Lake Street and officers stopped them on the Marshall Avenue Bridge before they entered St. Paul. There were people in the group saying they planned to go to the Capitol and cause damage on the way, according to Axtell, who added the night was a turning point in restoring calm.
GUN VIOLENCE
But there were other nightmarish situations ahead.
Last October, two armed men opened fire in a crowded St. Paul bar — Axtell said he doesn’t know of a worse mass shooting in the city’s history. Marquisha Wiley, a 27-year-old bystander, was killed and 15 people were injured at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar. The two suspects were allegedly arguing about domestic abuse, according to charges against them.
After St. Paul saw homicides that numbered between 16 and 22 per year between 2016 and 2018, there were 30 people killed in 2019. The 34 homicides in 2020 matched the most on record in the city, set in 1992. Then, there were 38 homicides last year and there have been 18 in St. Paul this year.
Most of the homicides have been shootings, and combatting gun violence was one of Axtell’s priorities since he became chief. He said he wished he could have accomplished more, though an area where he saw results was moving more investigators into the homicide unit. The unit’s clearance rate has averaged about 90 percent for homicides, far surpassing the national average.
“It shows when we appropriately investigate and have the necessary victim support, you get results,” Axtell said.
The staffing shifts meant decreasing investigators for other types of crimes, such as burglary and theft, and Axtell said clearance rates for property crimes suffered. He also moved traffic enforcement officers, and those who’d been assigned to horses and motorcycles, to other duties to respond to “the ever-increasing demand for service,” according to Axtell.
AFTER $2M SETTLEMENT, NUMBERS DROP
St. Paul approved a $2 million settlement, the largest on record in the city, to Baker in 2017. Two high-profile incidents of K-9s biting the wrong person also led to publicity and lawsuit settlements.
Axtell and Carter pulled back on the use of police dogs and instituted a more restrictive policy, with increased supervision, which remains in place.
Robert Bennett, a civil rights attorney who represented Baker, said he found Axtell to be a chief who was “willing to do the hard things.” Axtell apologized to Baker and “you could see Chief Axtell’s genuineness,” Bennett added.
Changing overall training — what the department calls “response to resistance and aggression” — has represented a major shift from what St. Paul was teaching its officers before 2015. It’s resulted in lower levels of force and fewer injuries among suspects and officers, Axtell has said.
Police misconduct settlements in St. Paul fell to their lowest amount in at least 20 years, according to Axtell. There were a total of $24,000 in 2019, $5,000 in 2020 and $70,000 as of November 2021.
“He’s really made serious strides and efforts to make sure that policing is done correctly,” said Pastor Richard Pittman Sr., NAACP St. Paul president, who said he found Axtell to be transparent and accountable.
STRESSFUL TIME FOR OFFICERS
It’s been a high-pressure time for officers, as policing has been under a microscope and officers have kept busy responding to calls while staff numbers have been down.
The city asked departments to take cost-saving measures in 2020 and in 2021 due to the pandemic, which avoided city layoffs or dipping into budget reserves and did not raise the city’s tax levy. For the police department, it meant not holding academies to bring on new officers in 2019 and 2020 as officers left to go to other law enforcement agencies, take on different careers or retire.
The police department started an academy last fall and new officers are completing field training, but the department is still more than 40 officers below its authorized strength of 619, not including officers who can’t work in patrol due to medical reasons, Axtell said. The plan is to begin another academy in August.
The St. Paul officers’ contract expired at the end of 2020 and the union is scheduled to go to arbitration with the city in August. Axtell wrote in a February letter to Carter that, without a new police contract, the city would continue to lose officers to “other agencies that offer higher wages and more robust benefits.”
Through the Law Enforcement Career Path Academy and other recruitment efforts, the department’s diversity increased 41 percent over the six years.
“We know when we’re reflective of the community we serve, we have much more trust,” he said.
WHAT’S NEXT
Wednesday will be Axtell’s last day at the police department. He plans to spend some of it responding to calls with his son, a St. Paul sergeant, which is a tradition for retiring St. Paul officers with family members who are also on the job.
Axtell is starting a consulting firm, the Axtell Group, and he intends to work with public and private-sector organizations on safety and security consulting, crisis management and communication, and management consulting.
He’s looking forward to spending more time with his family, including his wife, Lisa, his two adult children, two stepdaughters and seven young grandchildren.
Carter named Deputy Chief Jeremy Ellison as interim chief while the search for a permanent chief is underway. Carter said he plans to appoint the city’s next chief in late summer or early fall.
