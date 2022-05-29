News
Mike McDaniel bringing new vibe, energy to Dolphins through organized team activities
A prevailing thought across sports is that a team takes on the personality of its coach.
It sure seems to be the case with the 2022 Miami Dolphins through their offseason and organized team activities.
There’s a noticeable difference in the vibes around Dolphins players in new coach Mike McDaniel’s first several practices led than under his predecessor, Brian Flores, more of a disciplinarian. Players are looser. They’re having fun in practice. They’re not uptight in press conferences.
That’s not to say it’s better or worse from a football perspective. Many can argue Flores, the way he did things, got the most out of the Dolphins roster he had the past two seasons, leading them to back-to-back winning seasons and a game shy of a postseason berth each year.
McDaniel’s unique coaching style, which will be coupled with a more complete roster, is still unproven. But, if successful in a highly competitive AFC, McDaniel could one day become a trailblazer that demonstrates this approach could work in NFL circles.
It was evident McDaniel wanted to inject an easiness in his players as a first-time head coach when he relayed a simple message to new star receiver Tyreek Hill, whom the Dolphins acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, upon him landing in Miami: “Just be you.”
This week, Hill had to catch himself from being himself a little too much in an interview setting, turning an answer to a question about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s passes into a sexual innuendo before backing off the sentiment and sticking to praise of his new quarterback’s passing accuracy.
Tagovailoa himself appears refreshed. While he goes into a pressure-packed season for his career where he has to show strides in Year 3 with everything he needs around him seemingly in place, he said earlier in the offseason that he doesn’t view the situation as pressure but, rather, opportunity.
He also spoke highly of the support he feels from McDaniel, while indicating he didn’t have many fond memories of working with Flores over the previous two seasons.
“I think support, for any of us, means a lot,” Tagovailoa said. “To be able to have the support of the head coach, the head guy, that should tell you a lot.”
McDaniel’s player-friendly approach started from his first paid job as a Houston Texans offensive assistant where he looked to earn the respect of former Miami Hurricanes great Andre Johnson. He did it by proving to Johnson he was there to help him. And McDaniel does that by offering his innovative football mind.
“He’s a super genius,” said receiver/returner River Cracraft, who has previously played under McDaniel with the San Francisco 49ers. “That’s all you need to know. He’s smarter than everybody else, no offense to everyone else. The guy knows what he’s doing, and he’s going to prove it this year.”
Players that have experienced the before and after of the transition from Flores to McDaniel have taken notice of the difference in coaching style.
“We all feel the energy in here, and it just feels like a different vibe this year, for sure,” cornerback Nik Needham said. “You never know what happens, but we just want to keep it going. I love what he’s doing here, for sure. He’s a great coach.”
There was a mutual respect between the players and their new coach from the start.
“We came in, we all bought in,” said defensive lineman Christian Wilkins. “We gave him a chance. He gave us a chance to show what we got. It just felt natural since Day 1.”
McDaniel, 39, is young for a head coach but still considerably older than most players on the Dolphins roster — most.
“It’s my first time having a head coach that is my generation, and it kind of feels like one of my buddies as the coach, which is kind of cool,” said punter Thomas Morstead, 36, who signed with the Dolphins this offseason. “It’s cool to see people like him that are of a unique background getting opportunities to do what they do, provide value and help build a team.”
The Dolphins, who had two weeks of organized team activities, shift to a two-day mandatory minicamp on Wednesday and Thursday, before one final week of OTAs to follow. Around late July, training camp will begin ahead of the 2022 season.
()
News
Russia takes small cities, aims to widen east Ukraine battle
By YURAS KARMANAU and ELENA BECATOROS
KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — As Russia asserted progress in its goal of seizing the entirety of contested eastern Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin tried Saturday to shake European resolve to punish his country with sanctions and to keep supplying weapons that have supported Ukraine’s defense.
The Russian Defense Ministry said Lyman, the second small city to fall this week, had been “completely liberated” by a joint force of Russian soldiers and Kremlin-backed separatists, who have waged war for eight years in the industrial Donbas region bordering Russia.
Ukraine’s train system has ferried arms and evacuated citizens through Lyman, a key railway hub in the east. Control of it also would give Russia’s military another foothold in the region; it has bridges for troops and equipment to cross the Siverskiy Donets river, which has so far impeded the Russian advance into the Donbas.
The Kremlin said Putin held an 80-minute phone call Saturday with the leaders of France and Germany in which he warned against the continued transfers of Western weapons to Ukraine and blamed the conflict’s disruption to global food supplies on Western sanctions.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron urged an immediate cease-fire and a withdrawal of Russian troops, according to the chancellor’s spokesperson, and called on Putin to engage in serious, direct negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on ending the fighting.
A Kremlin readout of the call said Putin affirmed “the openness of the Russian side to the resumption of dialogue.” The three leaders, who had gone weeks without speaking during the spring, agreed to stay in contact, it added.
But Russia’s recent progress in Donetsk and Luhansk, the two provinces that make up the Donbas, could further embolden Putin. Since failing to occupy Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, Russia has set out to seize the last parts of the region not controlled by the separatists.
“If Russia did succeed in taking over these areas, it would highly likely be seen by the Kremlin as a substantive political achievement and be portrayed to the Russian people as justifying the invasion,” the British Ministry of Defense said in a Saturday assessment.
Russia has intensified efforts to capture the larger cities of Sievierodonetsk and nearby Lysychansk, which are the last major areas under Ukrainian control in Luhansk. Zelenskyy called the situation in the east “difficult” but expressed confidence his country would prevail with help from Western weapons and sanctions.
“If the occupiers think that Lyman or Sievierodonetsk will be theirs, they are wrong. Donbas will be Ukrainian,” he said.
Luhansk Gov. Serhii Haidai reported that Ukrainian fighters repelled an assault on Sievierodonetsk but Russian troops still pushed to encircle them. Later Saturday he said Russian forces had seized a hotel on the city’s outskirts.
Sievierodonetsk Mayor Oleksandr Striuk said the previous day that some 1,500 civilians in the city, which had a prewar population of around 100,000, have died, including from a lack of medicine or diseases that could not be treated.
Russia’s advance raised fears that residents could experience the same horrors seen in the southeastern port city of Mariupol in the weeks before it fell. Residents who had not yet fled faced the choice of trying to do so now or staying.
Just south of Sievierodonetsk, AP reporters saw older and ill civilians bundled into soft stretchers and slowly carried down apartment building stairs Friday in Bakhmut, a city in Donetsk.
Svetlana Lvova, the manager of two buildings in Bakhmut, tried to persuade reluctant residents to leave but said she and her husband would not evacuate until their son, who was in Sievierodonetsk, returned home.
“I have to know he is alive. That’s why I’m staying here,” said Lvova, 66.
On Saturday, people who managed to flee Lysychansk described intensified shelling, especially over the past week, that left them unable to leave basement bomb shelters.
Yanna Skakova said she left the city on Friday with her 18-month-old and 4-year-old sons and cried as she sat in a train bound for western Ukraine. Her husband stayed behind to take care of their house and animals.
“It’s too dangerous to stay there now,” she said, wiping away tears.
A nearly three-month siege of Mariupol ended last week when Russia claimed complete control of the city. Mariupol became a symbol of massive destruction and human suffering, as well as of Ukrainian determination to defend the country.
Mariupol’s port has reportedly resumed operations after Russian forces finished clearing mines in the Azov Sea. Russian state news agency Tass reported that a vessel bound for Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia entered port early Saturday.
In the call with Macron and Scholz, the Kremlin said, Putin emphasized that Russia was working to “establish a peaceful life in Mariupol and other liberated cities in the Donbas.”
Germany and France brokered a 2015 peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia that would have given a large degree of autonomy to Moscow-backed rebel regions in eastern Ukraine. However, the agreement stalled long before Russia’s invasion in February. Any hope that Paris and Berlin would anchor a renewed peace agreement now appears unlikely with both Kyiv and Moscow taking uncompromising stands.
Ukrainian authorities have reported that Kremlin-installed officials in seized cities have started airing Russian news broadcasts, introduced Russian area codes, imported Russian school curriculum and taken other steps to annex the areas.
Russian-held areas of the southern Kherson region have shifted to Moscow time and “will no longer switch to daylight saving time, as is customary in Ukraine,” Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti quoted Krill Stremousov, a Russian-installed local official, as saying Saturday.
The war has caused global food shortages because Ukraine is a major exporter of grain and other commodities. Moscow and Kyiv have traded accusations over which side bears responsibility for keeping shipments tied up, with Russia saying Ukrainian sea mines prevented safe passage and Ukraine citing a Russian naval blockade.
The press service of the Ukrainian Naval Forces said two Russian vessels “capable of carrying up to 16 missiles” were ready for action in the Black Sea, adding that only shipping routes established through multilateral treaties may be considered safe.
Ukrainian officials have pressed Western nations for more sophisticated and powerful weapons. The U.S. Defense Department would not confirm a Friday CNN report saying the Biden administration was preparing to send long-range rocket systems.
Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoliy Antonov, said Saturday that such a move would be “unacceptable” and admonished the White House to “abandon statements about the military victory of Ukraine.”
“The unprecedented pumping of weapons into Ukraine significantly increases the risks of an escalation of the conflict,” the diplomat was quoted as saying in a Telegram post published by the embassy.
Moscow is also trying to rattle Sweden and Finland’s determination to join NATO. Russia’s Defense Ministry said its navy successfully launched a new hypersonic missile from the Barents Sea that struck its target about 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) away.
If confirmed, the launch could spell trouble for NATO voyages in the Arctic and North Atlantic. The Zircon, described as the world’s fastest non-ballistic missile, can be armed with either a conventional or a nuclear warhead and is said to be impossible to stop with current defense systems.
Last week Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu announced that Russia would form new military units in the country’s west in response to Sweden and Finland’s bids to join NATO.
___
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Andrea Rosa in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Andrew Katell in New York and AP journalists around the world contributed.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the Ukraine war at
News
Mets hold Brandon Nimmo out of lineup vs. Phillies with sore wrist
Brandon Nimmo has been left out of Saturday’s lineup against the Phillies both for rest and because he’s been dealing with a sore right wrist, Mets manager Buck Showalter said before the game.
Nimmo was sent for imaging to make sure nothing was structurally wrong. He’s also expected to get a cortisone shot to help alleviate the pain.
Showalter didn’t seem overly concerned with Nimmo’s injury and said that the outfielder is viewed as day-to-day but he will use him if he needs him.
()
News
General Hospital Spoilers
Gloria Monty and Wendy Riche led a long-running soap opera General Hospital with brilliant authors like Claire Labine. It was full of excitement, adventure, and romance in the 1980s and 1990s. The narratives concerning the family were a highlight of the 1990s. With the death of BJ Jones, Monica Quartermaine’s battle with breast cancer, Stone and Robin’s romance, and their AIDS tale, Sonny and Brenda are soulmates because of their incredible chemistry and connection.
The romance between AJ Quartermaine and Courtney Matthews is one of the most promising contemporary stories. The chemistry between Billy Warlock and Alicia Leigh Willis is incredible, and it’s a must-see.
General Hospital is a daytime tv soap musical drama in the United States in the late 18th century. It is one of the longest-running American soap dramas in the history of the American generation; concurring with Guinness World Records. The writers were Straight to the point, and Doris Hursley formulated the play, initially set in a clinic.
The appearance has been set in New York since its initiation in 1963. For 39 a long time, it has been the foundation of ABC’s late morning program. It is now positioned third within the ratings. The Alexis, Sonny, and Carly triangle may be a work of craftsmanship that will go down in GH’s famous history. It has 59 no. Of seasons add up to 14,000 scenes.
Cast
John Beradino, Rachel Ames, Tony Geary, Genie Francis, Tristan Rogers, Finola Hughes, Kimberly Mccullough, Vanessa Marcil, Alicia Leigh Willis, and Billy Warlock. Everyone did a great job with their acting skills. But if we talk about the show’s early days, In the 1980s and 1990s, Tristan Rogers and Finola Hughes were fantastic as Robert and Anna. Curtis Ashford is performed by Donnell Turner, Drew Cain by Cameron Mathison, Nikolas Cassadine by Marcus Coloma, Spencer Cassadine by Nicholas Chavez, Victor Cassadine by Charles Shaughnessy, and Harrison Chase is played by Josh Swickard and Laura Collins is played by Genie Francis. Though this show is one of the longest shows, it also has a long list of cast, including many members, and the mentioned people are some of the main cast who stole our hearts with their acting.
Spoiler Alert
The following are some spoilers for the general hospital: Cameron must learn all about Josslyn Jacks’ (Eden McCoy) plan to stop Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) while worrying about his mother. Rory informs Trina that it is his mission to right wrongs, and the first wrong he intends to correct is the one she is experiencing. Michael pleads his case.
Trina smiles, Will Nina lose her biological rights from Nelle? There is nothing to worry about spoilers. You still have a chance to catch up with the drama and get rid of spoilers to enjoy the drama.
Where To Watch
It is available on Hulu, Freeform, FX, and ABC app platforms. Here you can enjoy it for free.
The post General Hospital Spoilers appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Mike McDaniel bringing new vibe, energy to Dolphins through organized team activities
Russia takes small cities, aims to widen east Ukraine battle
Top 3 Gainers of the Day: SHFT, MLS, and BRT
Mets hold Brandon Nimmo out of lineup vs. Phillies with sore wrist
Acne – Another Skin Problem
General Hospital Spoilers
Heat fined $25,000 for bench players overstepping their bounds against Celtics
Will There Be Another Season Of Greys Anatomy
Motorcycle and Its Macho Effect – Motorcycle Gangs
Will There Be Another Season Of Siesta Key
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online