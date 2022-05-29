News
Minneapolis agrees to pay $1.2M to people injured by police
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis City Council has approved $1.2 million in legal settlements with two people injured by police during protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of officers two years ago.
The settlements with St. Paul resident Virgil Lee Jackson Jr. and Nashville freelance photographer Linda Tirado mean the city has agreed to pay a total of $5.4 million to settle federal civil rights lawsuits over injuries caused by police in May 2020, Minnesota Public Radio reports.
The City Council approved the two settlements Thursday.
The council agreed to pay Jackson $645,000. His lawsuit said that a Minneapolis police officer repeatedly shocked him using a Taser’s “drive stun” mode, pressing the electrodes directly onto his skin. He was in a parking lot at the time.
Tirado lost the sight in her left eye after an officer fired a rubber bullet while she covered protests outside a police station. The City Council agreed to pay her $600,000.
Floyd, 46, who was Black, died after then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pinned his knee on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as Floyd was handcuffed and pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for murder and manslaughter.
Eleventh heaven? Heat with a mixed, memorable history in 10 previous Game 7s; Also, Spoelstra on Herro, Draymond
Yes, the Miami Heat have been here before.
Ten times to be exact.
Making Sunday’s 8:30 p.m. showdown at FTX Arena against the Boston Celtics in these Eastern Conference finals the 11th Game 7 in the franchise’s 34 seasons.
For many on the roster, though, it also will be something new, requiring, perhaps, some sage advice.
“Block out the noise as much as possible,” veteran power forward P.J. recommended, “and get ready to play a regular game like you’ve been playing.”
A look at the 10 previous times the Heat have been in this spot:
1997 East semifinals: Heat 101, Knicks 90. Tim Hardaway erupts for 38 points in his first career Game 7, with the Knicks’ Allan Houston and Chris Childs serving suspensions from the teams’ Game 5 melee. The victory completes a comeback from a 3-1 series deficit.
2000 East semifinals: Knicks 83, Heat 82. Patrick Ewing scores the winning basket with 1:30 left, with the Heat’s Jamal Mashburn then bypassing a scoring opportunity to pass to Clarence Weatherspoon, whose miss seals the Heat’s loss.
2004 first round: Heat 85, Hornets 77. Current Heat assistant coach Caron Butler leads the way with 23 points, as the Heat advance during Dwyane Wade’s rookie season.
2005 East finals: Pistons 88, Heat 82. With Wade limited by a rib injury, the Heat come up one game short of their first appearance in the NBA Finals.
2009 first round: Hawks 91, Heat 78. With Jermaine O’Neal sidelined by a migraine, Erik Spoelstra comes up just short in his first playoff series as coach.
2012 East finals: Heat 101, Celtics 88. Down 3-2, just like this time around against Boston, the Heat follow up LeBron’s James’ 45-point Game 5 with the first Big Three trip in the NBA Finals.
2013 East finals: Heat 99, Pacers 76. The Heat again leave then-Pacers coach Frank Vogel shaking his head, with James closing with 32.
2013 NBA Finals: Heat 95, Spurs 88. A game after Ray Allen’s miraculous 3-pointer keeps the Heat alive, the franchise’s third title is closed out in a rare anti-climactic Game 7.
2016 first round: Heat 106, Hornets 73. The rare Game 7 blowout, with Goran Dragic leading the way with 25 points, Purple Shirt Guy from Charlotte no longer courtside to taunt Wade.
2016 East semifinals: Raptors 116, Heat 89. Wade comes up one win shy from a playoff showdown against LeBron James’ Cavaliers, with current Heat guard Kyle Lowry leading the Raptors with 35 points.
Holding pattern
Spoelstra continued to hold out hope Saturday of a possible return of sixth man Tyler Herro for Sunday’s Game 7, with Herro having missed the past three with a groin strain.
“It’s wait and see,” Spoelstra said, with the Heat bypassing practice on Saturday’s travel day.
“We’ll see him in the morning,” Spoelstra said, “see what kind of progress he’s made, and then probably go through the same process before the game.”
The Draymond angle
Spoelstra said he had no issue with Heat players taking umbrage with Warriors forward Draymond Green already declaring the Celtics as Golden State’s NBA Finals opponent even before the conclusion of the East finals.
“Each person can find different forms of motivation. We have a big, audacious goal,” he said. “That’s motivating enough. But if other things motivate guys, I don’t have a problem with that.”
Errors cited
The NBA on Saturday cited six officiating errors in the final two minutes of Friday night’s 111-103 Heat Game 6 victory in Boston:
— Two uncalled 3-second violations on Heat center Bam Adebayo (one apiece on the defensive and offensive ends).
— Two fouls on Celtics guard Derrick White that should not have been called.
— An uncalled travel on Celtics forward Jayson Tatum,.
— An uncalled Celtics 5-second inbounding violation.
Why Did Pete Davidson Leave SNL
And that’s a wrap-up for the 28-year-old Pete after a straight eight years of continuous laughs. Pete Davidson was a part of NBC’s Saturday late-night comedy sketch “Saturday Night Live” for straight-right seasons since 2014 when he was just a 20-year-old. Pete announced his departure from the show in 2020. Including him, four cast members of Saturday Night Live are set to leave the show leaving the fans shocked.
Pete Davidson And SNL
Pete Davidson bowed for the last time on NBC’s Saturday Night Live on May 21, 2022. The young comedian has already been informed about his departure from SNL in February 2020. If you ask why he left SNL, there is nothing much to tell about that.
Pete and many others of the cast decided to leave the show as the show always changes its cast over the years, and SNL also needs a change. It is only common for the satirical comedy show to renew the cast group for new faces and changes.
Other Members Who Are Leaving SNL
Many of the primary cast members of Saturday Night Live have decided to depart the show. Kate McKinnon, Andy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney are others on the list. They predicted a “major change” this year, and it has arrived.
About Pete Davidson
Peter Michael Davidson was born on November 16, 1993, in New York City’s Staten Island as the son of Ame and Scott Mathew Davidson. He lost his father when he was just seven years old, and later, he said that was a great loss in his life.
Pete’s first on-screen debut was on a comedy series, “Philosophy,” which aired on February 28, 2013. He later appeared on several episodes of television comedy series like Guy Code, Gotham Comedy Live, Nick Cannon Presents Wild N Out, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, etc.
Pete Davidson joined NBC’s Saturday Night Live’s fortieth season on September 27, 2014. He was the youngest member of the SNL cast, born in the 1990s. He was at the age of 20 when he debuted on Saturday Night Live. Davidson said that he was very thankful for making him a part of the great show and that he learned so much from SNL. He said SNL made him into what he is today, and he will never forget it.
Pete has faced several bad comments from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, for being her boyfriend. Pete and Kim started dating just after Kim appeared on Saturday Night Live in 2021. It is reported that they started dating eight months after Kim filed a divorce from Kanye West.
Movies And TV shows
Some of Pete Davidson’s movies and TV shows include:
Saturday Night Live (1975 – 2022), The King of Staten Island(2020), The Suicide Squad(2021), Big Time Adolescence(2019), Brooklyn Nine-Nine(2013 – 2021), The Dirt(2019), The Rookie(Since 2018), Set It Up(2018), Pete Davidson: Alive from New York, Trainwreck (2015), Marmaduke.
What Happened To Carrie Underwood
The most favorite American country singer Carrie Underwood will not be able to participate in the season finale of American Idol. The singer was returning to American Idol after her grand finale, but unfortunately, fans won’t be able to witness that beautiful moment.
Carrie Underwood And American Idol
Carrie Underwood rose to fame after winning the grand finale of the fourth season of American Idol in 2005. American Idol host Ryan Seacrest announced that their favorite singer, mentor, and former Idol, Carrie, won’t be able to join them on the day of the American Idol grand finale; as one of the team members has been exposed to COVID-19, and that would not permit her to be on the great show.
The country singer was emotionally attached to the American Idol show, where she found her younger self in several contestants. She was a mentor and didn’t hold back while talking about Noah Thompson, also from Muskogee, Oklahoma.
Her fans supported her, as she couldn’t attend the American Idol; as conveyed their prayers and support through messages. The fans wanted her to be safe from COVID-19, telling them that the pandemic had stricken them and it was really bad and took a lot of time to recover.
Carrie Underwood: About And Personal Life
Carrie Underwood was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma, on March 10, 1983, as the daughter of Carol and Steve Underwood. She lived an ordinary life and tried to make things better with her talents. But later in her life, she even thought about giving up her dream of being a singer.
After graduating from Checotah High School; where she gained popularity for her talents as a singer, cheerleader, and basketball and softball player; she decided not to continue her singing. She joined Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. From there, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication. She even competed in several beauty pageants at university and got selected as runner-up in 2004
Mike Fischer is her husband, a former NHL ice hockey player, and has two kids; named Isaiah Michael Fischer and Jacob Bryan Fischer.
Popular Songs
Some of the most popular songs by Carrie Underwood are:
Something in the Water, Wasted, Before He Cheats, Jesus, Take the Wheel, Heartbeat, Remind Me, I Told You So, Smoke Break, Two Black Cadillacs, Temporary Home, If I Didn’t Love You, How Great Thou Art, The Champion, Ghost Story, Something Bad
Her latest songs include “Ghost story” from her new album Denim & Rhinestones, released three weeks ago. Ahead of Denims & Rhinestones was “Crazy angels.”
Stage Shows
Carrie Underwood just wrapped up “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas residency,” and she posted on her Instagram that she will be back next year. She asks the fans to catch up with her Denims &Rhinestones tour. Her sons Isaiah and Jacob also joined and supported their mom for her previously ended stage show REFLECTION: The Las Vegas residency.
