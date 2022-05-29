News
Obi-Wan Release Date
Deborah Chow has directed he American series Obi-Wan Kenobi. This series premiered on May 27, 2022, Friday on Disney+. Obi-Wan Kenobi is about the Star Wars character with the same name. However, the executive producers of the action-adventure and science fiction television series include Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, and Joby Harold. A total of two episodes have come out on the streaming service Disney+. The production company of the series is Lucas film. Ewan McGregor plays the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi aka Ben Kenobi, with his co-characters Anakin Skywalker/ Darth Vader played by Hayden Christensen and Grand Inquisitor played by Rupert Friend.
Release Date and Time
Obi-Wan Kenobi premiered its first and second episode on May 27, 2022, Friday on Disney+. The miniseries will be releasing six episodes in a row toll June 22, 2022. Episode 3 will be released on June 1, 2022. However, the 4th on June 8, 2022, episode 5 will be come out on June 15, 2022, and episode 6 will be released on June 22, 2022. The launching time of the series is 12:00 AM (PT), 3:00 AM (ET), and 8:00 AM (BST).
Where to Watch Obi-Wan Kenobi?
Season one of Obi-Wan Kenobi which takes place after Star Wars: Revenge of Sith I now available as a limited miniseries exclusively on Disney+
About the Series ‘ Obi-Wan Kenobi’
Obi-Wan Kenobi is an American television miniseries of genre action, adventure, and science fiction. However, Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place ten-year after the everlasting events of Star Wars: Revenge of Sith. We saw Obi-Wan aka Ben Kenobi admit his defeat and find his Jedi apprentice and friend, Anakin Skywalker turning into the dark side and becoming the evil lord of Sith, Darth Vader. Nonetheless, on Obi-Wan Kenobi, we can see Ben keeping an eye on Luke Skywalker.
Obi-Wan Kenobi has just started airing on May 27, 2022, Friday. The American television miniseries has released the first two episodes on the same day and will run for another four episodes till June 22, 2022.
The Cast and Characters of Obi-Wan Kenobi
Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Rupert Friend as Grand Inquisitor, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/ Darth Vader, Moses Ingram as Reva Sevander/ the Third Sister, Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars, Sung Kang as Fifth Brother, Indira Varma as Tia, Benny Safdie as Nari, Bonnie Piesse as Beru Whitsun Lars, Simone Kessell as Breha Organa, Vivien Lyra Blairas Leia Organa, Flea as Vect Nokru, Jimmy Smits as Bail Organa, Kumail Nanjiani as Haja Estree, Marisé Álvarez as Nyche, Rya Kihlstedt as Fourth Sister.
Show’s Rating
Star Wars:Revenge of Sith’s successor Obi-Wan Kenobi has gained a wide range of viewers from all over the world. However, just after the release of the first two episodes of the miniseries, Obi-Wan Kenobi has got pretty good ratings.
This miniseries has a rating of 8.5/10 on IMDb. It also gained a good rating of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 3/5 rating on Common sense media.
Only The Brave Filming Locations
Only The Brave is an American biographical movie. Ken Nolan and Eric Warren Singer has written it. Whereas, Joseph Kosinski has directed it. This movie is based on a Gentleman’s Quarterly article titled No Exit by Sean Flynn. Only The Brave came out on October 8, 2017, in Los Angeles and on October 30, 2017, in the United States. The production companies of this movie include Black Label Media, Di Bonaventura Pictures, and Condé Nast Entertainment. However, Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures has distributed it.
Filming Locations of ‘Only The Brave’
Different parts and towns of New Mexico were taken as the filming locations of this real-life story movie Only the Brave. Significant part of the movie has filmed around different parts of Santa Fe and Los Alamos, both are towns in New Mexico.
The beautiful landscapes of Sante Fe, Los Alamos, NambéPeublo, White Rock, and Pecos were used for portraying this real story. However, it consists of a star-studded cast of Josh Brolin, Jennifer Connelly, and Miles Teller.
About ‘Only The Brave’
Only The Brave tells the story of an elite crew of firefighters from Prescott, Arizona named Granite Mountain Hotshots. He is the one who fought and died in the Yarnell Hill fire in 2013. However, this movie is a tribute to show respect to the heroes of the elite team of firefighters. Josh Brolin plays the role of Eric Marsh, superintendent of the fire and rescue team of Prescott. Jennifer Connelly plays the role of Eric’s wife Amanda. Miles Teller becomes Brendan MacDonough, the only survivor of the Granite Mountain Hotshots out of a whole total of twenty firefighters. Even though Eric Marsh, the superintendent already warned about the threatening and rapidly spreading fire.
Granite Mountain Hotshots fight fire whenever they had one. Yarnell Hill fire wiped nineteen firefighters out of twenty. This movie is considered a living memory of those firefighters of the most perfect and professional crew of Prescott.
The cast of the Movie
Josh Brolin as Eric Marsh, Miles Teller as Brendan McDonough, Jennifer Connelly as Amanda Marsh, Jeff Bridges as Duane Steinbrink, Taylor Kitsch as Chris MacKenzie, James Badge Dale as Jesse Steed, Thad Luckinbill as Scott Norris, Brandon Bunch as Garret Zuppiger, Scott Foxx as Travis Carter, Natalie Hall as Natalie Johnson, Ben Hardy as Wade Parker, Ryan Busch as Dustin DeFord, Michael L. McNulty as Kevin Woyjeck, Nicholas Jenks as John Percin Jr., Jake Picking as Anthony Rose, Andie MacDowell as Marvel Steinbrink, Alex Russell as Andrew Ashcraft, Geoff Stults as Travis Turbyfill, BrytneeRatledge as Juliann Ashcraft, Jenny Gabrielle as Desiree Steed, Raleigh Cain as Nurse Nora, Dylan Kenin as Robert Caldwell, Lora Martinez-Cunningham as Dr. Ochoa
Movie Rating
Only The Brave is a real-life biographical movie of an elite warrior’s Granite Mountain Hotshots has gained popularity all over the world. It has got a rating of 7.6/10 on IMDb. It also got 87% on Rotten Tomatoes and 4/5 on Parent Previews.
Welcome To Flatch Filming Locations
Jenny Bicks developed the American mockumentary sitcom “Welcome To Flatch” which is based on This Country by Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper. It was aired on Fox on March 17, 2022, for the first time. However, the sitcom “ Welcome To Flatch “ consists of half-hour episodes. To be very precise it is a total of fourteen episodes have been released in the first season. The executive producers of the show include Jenny Bicks, Daisy May Cooper, Paul Feig, Angie Stephenson, and Charlie Cooper. The sitcom revolves around a group of eccentric residents in a fictional town named Flatch in Ohio. Nonetheless, the series has been renewed for the second season on May 16, 2022. This series was a co-production between Fox Entertainment, Lionsgate Television, BBC Studios, Fiegco Entertainment, and Perkins Street Production.
‘Welcome To Flatch’ Filming Locations
Filming locations of ‘Welcome to Flatch’ mostly consists of the places around North Carolina, United States. The filming is set to have occurred in various places in North Carolina. However, the shooting of the sitcom started in March 2020. As a part of the COVID-19 outbreak, the production and filming of various shows and series have been disrupted. It has also affected the production of Welcome To Flatch.
The places where significant filming took place include Wilmington, a port city in New Hanover County. With this several shots were filmed at the famous Chinese restaurant Double Happiness at Wrightsville Avenue, New Hanover County, Burgaw in Pender County. Additionally, Wallace town of Duplin County, Kelly Road, Plaza Drive, Macedonia A.M.EChurch in Walker Street, and places like Brunswick Town State Historic Site, in the community farming village of Winnabow are also on the list.
About the Sitcom
Welcome To Flatch is an American sitcom that mainly explores the lives of very few residents of a fictional town Flatch. This is an Ohio state situated in the midwestern region of the US. Both the eccentric cousins Kelly Mallett and Shrub Mallet are the main focus of this sitcom. However, it has taken away a long route to complete the production work affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The sitcom completed the works by 2021 and aired in 2022. This American show which has been based on the This Country has a static response from the fans. It was considered an experimental program on Fox.
The Cast Of Welcome To Flatch
The cast includes Chelsea Holmes as Kelly Mallet, Sam Straley as Lloyd Mallet(Shrub), Aya Cash as Cheryl Peterson, and Seann William Scott as Father Joe. Additionally, Taylor Ortega as Nadine Peterson, Krystal Smith as Mandy Mathews( Big Mandy), and Justin Linville as Mickey St. Jean are also there.
Erin Bowles as Beth, William Tokarsky as Len, Kyle Selig as Dylan, Troy Hammond as Blind Billy, and Kyle Selig as Dylan have also played prominent characters.
7th Pay Commission: Big Update for Central Employees! Government said this on 18 months DA arrears, know here details
7th Pay Commission: Big Update for Central Employees! Government said this on 18 months DA arrears, know here details
7th Pay Commission Latest News: There is big news for central employees. If you are also waiting for the money hanging for 18 months (18 Months DA Arrear), then let us tell you that the government has given great information on this.
7th Pay Commission Latest News: If you are also a Central Government employee then there is important news for you. There is a big update for the employees waiting for the money that has been pending for 18 months (18 Months DA Arrear). The government has clarified its stand regarding DA arrears.
When to decide on DA arrears of 18 months?
In fact, the 18-month DA arrear has not been included in the government’s agenda yet, that is, the government is not in favor of any decision on it. The government has refused to give any consideration to the decision of payment of arrears from January 2020 to June 2021 (18 Months DA Arrear Update). This statement issued by the government has given a big blow to the employees.
Big statement of finance minister
Significantly, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had issued a statement a few days ago and informed, ‘Due to the corona epidemic, the dearness allowance of these employees was stopped, so that the government could help the poor and needy with that money. The salaries of government ministers and MPs were also cut during the pandemic. Along with this, no deduction was made in the salary of central employees nor was there any cut in DA. The whole year and DA and his salary were paid.
Will get more than 2 lakh arrears
According to Shiv Gopal Mishra of the National Council of JCM, the DA arrears of Level-1 employees range from Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554. Whereas, for Level-13 (7th CPC basic pay scale Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900) or Level-14 (pay scale), the DA arrears in the hands of an employee will be Rs 1,44,200. 2,18,200 will be paid.
Actually, the dearness allowance of Level 1 employees ranges between Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554. On the other hand, the basic pay of Level 13 employees ranges from Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900. At the same time, Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200 can be credited in their account as arrears of dearness allowance of Level 14 employees.
How much will be the DA arrears?
- Central employees whose minimum grade pay is Rs 1800 (Level-1 Basic Pay Scale range 18000 to 56900) is awaiting Rs 4320 [{4 percent of 18000} X 6].
- At the same time, [{4 percent of 56900}X6] are waiting for Rs 13,656.
- Under the 7th Pay Commission, the Central employees will get DA arrears of Rs 3,240 [{3 percent of 18,000}x6] from July to December 2020 on the minimum grade pay.
- At the same time, those with [{3 percent of Rs 56,9003}x6] will get Rs 10,242.
- At the same time, if we calculate the DA arrears between January and July 2021, then it will be 4,320 [{4 percent of Rs 18,000}x6].
- At the same time, [{4 per cent of ₹56,900}x6] will cost Rs 13,656.
