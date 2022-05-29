Obi-Wan Release Date

Share Pin 0 Shares

Deborah Chow has directed he American series Obi-Wan Kenobi. This series premiered on May 27, 2022, Friday on Disney+. Obi-Wan Kenobi is about the Star Wars character with the same name. However, the executive producers of the action-adventure and science fiction television series include Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, and Joby Harold. A total of two episodes have come out on the streaming service Disney+. The production company of the series is Lucas film. Ewan McGregor plays the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi aka Ben Kenobi, with his co-characters Anakin Skywalker/ Darth Vader played by Hayden Christensen and Grand Inquisitor played by Rupert Friend.

Release Date and Time

Obi-Wan Kenobi premiered its first and second episode on May 27, 2022, Friday on Disney+. The miniseries will be releasing six episodes in a row toll June 22, 2022. Episode 3 will be released on June 1, 2022. However, the 4th on June 8, 2022, episode 5 will be come out on June 15, 2022, and episode 6 will be released on June 22, 2022. The launching time of the series is 12:00 AM (PT), 3:00 AM (ET), and 8:00 AM (BST).

Where to Watch Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Season one of Obi-Wan Kenobi which takes place after Star Wars: Revenge of Sith I now available as a limited miniseries exclusively on Disney+

About the Series ‘ Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Obi-Wan Kenobi is an American television miniseries of genre action, adventure, and science fiction. However, Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place ten-year after the everlasting events of Star Wars: Revenge of Sith. We saw Obi-Wan aka Ben Kenobi admit his defeat and find his Jedi apprentice and friend, Anakin Skywalker turning into the dark side and becoming the evil lord of Sith, Darth Vader. Nonetheless, on Obi-Wan Kenobi, we can see Ben keeping an eye on Luke Skywalker.

Obi-Wan Kenobi has just started airing on May 27, 2022, Friday. The American television miniseries has released the first two episodes on the same day and will run for another four episodes till June 22, 2022.

The Cast and Characters of Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Rupert Friend as Grand Inquisitor, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/ Darth Vader, Moses Ingram as Reva Sevander/ the Third Sister, Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars, Sung Kang as Fifth Brother, Indira Varma as Tia, Benny Safdie as Nari, Bonnie Piesse as Beru Whitsun Lars, Simone Kessell as Breha Organa, Vivien Lyra Blairas Leia Organa, Flea as Vect Nokru, Jimmy Smits as Bail Organa, Kumail Nanjiani as Haja Estree, Marisé Álvarez as Nyche, Rya Kihlstedt as Fourth Sister.

Show’s Rating

Star Wars:Revenge of Sith’s successor Obi-Wan Kenobi has gained a wide range of viewers from all over the world. However, just after the release of the first two episodes of the miniseries, Obi-Wan Kenobi has got pretty good ratings.

This miniseries has a rating of 8.5/10 on IMDb. It also gained a good rating of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 3/5 rating on Common sense media.

The post Obi-Wan Release Date appeared first on Gizmo Story.