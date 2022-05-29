Only The Brave Filming Locations

Share Pin 0 Shares

Only The Brave is an American biographical movie. Ken Nolan and Eric Warren Singer has written it. Whereas, Joseph Kosinski has directed it. This movie is based on a Gentleman’s Quarterly article titled No Exit by Sean Flynn. Only The Brave came out on October 8, 2017, in Los Angeles and on October 30, 2017, in the United States. The production companies of this movie include Black Label Media, Di Bonaventura Pictures, and Condé Nast Entertainment. However, Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures has distributed it.

Filming Locations of ‘Only The Brave’

Different parts and towns of New Mexico were taken as the filming locations of this real-life story movie Only the Brave. Significant part of the movie has filmed around different parts of Santa Fe and Los Alamos, both are towns in New Mexico.

The beautiful landscapes of Sante Fe, Los Alamos, NambéPeublo, White Rock, and Pecos were used for portraying this real story. However, it consists of a star-studded cast of Josh Brolin, Jennifer Connelly, and Miles Teller.

About ‘Only The Brave’

Only The Brave tells the story of an elite crew of firefighters from Prescott, Arizona named Granite Mountain Hotshots. He is the one who fought and died in the Yarnell Hill fire in 2013. However, this movie is a tribute to show respect to the heroes of the elite team of firefighters. Josh Brolin plays the role of Eric Marsh, superintendent of the fire and rescue team of Prescott. Jennifer Connelly plays the role of Eric’s wife Amanda. Miles Teller becomes Brendan MacDonough, the only survivor of the Granite Mountain Hotshots out of a whole total of twenty firefighters. Even though Eric Marsh, the superintendent already warned about the threatening and rapidly spreading fire.

Granite Mountain Hotshots fight fire whenever they had one. Yarnell Hill fire wiped nineteen firefighters out of twenty. This movie is considered a living memory of those firefighters of the most perfect and professional crew of Prescott.

The cast of the Movie

Josh Brolin as Eric Marsh, Miles Teller as Brendan McDonough, Jennifer Connelly as Amanda Marsh, Jeff Bridges as Duane Steinbrink, Taylor Kitsch as Chris MacKenzie, James Badge Dale as Jesse Steed, Thad Luckinbill as Scott Norris, Brandon Bunch as Garret Zuppiger, Scott Foxx as Travis Carter, Natalie Hall as Natalie Johnson, Ben Hardy as Wade Parker, Ryan Busch as Dustin DeFord, Michael L. McNulty as Kevin Woyjeck, Nicholas Jenks as John Percin Jr., Jake Picking as Anthony Rose, Andie MacDowell as Marvel Steinbrink, Alex Russell as Andrew Ashcraft, Geoff Stults as Travis Turbyfill, BrytneeRatledge as Juliann Ashcraft, Jenny Gabrielle as Desiree Steed, Raleigh Cain as Nurse Nora, Dylan Kenin as Robert Caldwell, Lora Martinez-Cunningham as Dr. Ochoa

Movie Rating

Only The Brave is a real-life biographical movie of an elite warrior’s Granite Mountain Hotshots has gained popularity all over the world. It has got a rating of 7.6/10 on IMDb. It also got 87% on Rotten Tomatoes and 4/5 on Parent Previews.

The post Only The Brave Filming Locations appeared first on Gizmo Story.