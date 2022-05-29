News
Only The Brave Filming Locations
Only The Brave is an American biographical movie. Ken Nolan and Eric Warren Singer has written it. Whereas, Joseph Kosinski has directed it. This movie is based on a Gentleman’s Quarterly article titled No Exit by Sean Flynn. Only The Brave came out on October 8, 2017, in Los Angeles and on October 30, 2017, in the United States. The production companies of this movie include Black Label Media, Di Bonaventura Pictures, and Condé Nast Entertainment. However, Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures has distributed it.
Filming Locations of ‘Only The Brave’
Different parts and towns of New Mexico were taken as the filming locations of this real-life story movie Only the Brave. Significant part of the movie has filmed around different parts of Santa Fe and Los Alamos, both are towns in New Mexico.
The beautiful landscapes of Sante Fe, Los Alamos, NambéPeublo, White Rock, and Pecos were used for portraying this real story. However, it consists of a star-studded cast of Josh Brolin, Jennifer Connelly, and Miles Teller.
About ‘Only The Brave’
Only The Brave tells the story of an elite crew of firefighters from Prescott, Arizona named Granite Mountain Hotshots. He is the one who fought and died in the Yarnell Hill fire in 2013. However, this movie is a tribute to show respect to the heroes of the elite team of firefighters. Josh Brolin plays the role of Eric Marsh, superintendent of the fire and rescue team of Prescott. Jennifer Connelly plays the role of Eric’s wife Amanda. Miles Teller becomes Brendan MacDonough, the only survivor of the Granite Mountain Hotshots out of a whole total of twenty firefighters. Even though Eric Marsh, the superintendent already warned about the threatening and rapidly spreading fire.
Granite Mountain Hotshots fight fire whenever they had one. Yarnell Hill fire wiped nineteen firefighters out of twenty. This movie is considered a living memory of those firefighters of the most perfect and professional crew of Prescott.
The cast of the Movie
Josh Brolin as Eric Marsh, Miles Teller as Brendan McDonough, Jennifer Connelly as Amanda Marsh, Jeff Bridges as Duane Steinbrink, Taylor Kitsch as Chris MacKenzie, James Badge Dale as Jesse Steed, Thad Luckinbill as Scott Norris, Brandon Bunch as Garret Zuppiger, Scott Foxx as Travis Carter, Natalie Hall as Natalie Johnson, Ben Hardy as Wade Parker, Ryan Busch as Dustin DeFord, Michael L. McNulty as Kevin Woyjeck, Nicholas Jenks as John Percin Jr., Jake Picking as Anthony Rose, Andie MacDowell as Marvel Steinbrink, Alex Russell as Andrew Ashcraft, Geoff Stults as Travis Turbyfill, BrytneeRatledge as Juliann Ashcraft, Jenny Gabrielle as Desiree Steed, Raleigh Cain as Nurse Nora, Dylan Kenin as Robert Caldwell, Lora Martinez-Cunningham as Dr. Ochoa
Movie Rating
Only The Brave is a real-life biographical movie of an elite warrior’s Granite Mountain Hotshots has gained popularity all over the world. It has got a rating of 7.6/10 on IMDb. It also got 87% on Rotten Tomatoes and 4/5 on Parent Previews.
Welcome To Flatch Filming Locations
Jenny Bicks developed the American mockumentary sitcom “Welcome To Flatch” which is based on This Country by Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper. It was aired on Fox on March 17, 2022, for the first time. However, the sitcom “ Welcome To Flatch “ consists of half-hour episodes. To be very precise it is a total of fourteen episodes have been released in the first season. The executive producers of the show include Jenny Bicks, Daisy May Cooper, Paul Feig, Angie Stephenson, and Charlie Cooper. The sitcom revolves around a group of eccentric residents in a fictional town named Flatch in Ohio. Nonetheless, the series has been renewed for the second season on May 16, 2022. This series was a co-production between Fox Entertainment, Lionsgate Television, BBC Studios, Fiegco Entertainment, and Perkins Street Production.
‘Welcome To Flatch’ Filming Locations
Filming locations of ‘Welcome to Flatch’ mostly consists of the places around North Carolina, United States. The filming is set to have occurred in various places in North Carolina. However, the shooting of the sitcom started in March 2020. As a part of the COVID-19 outbreak, the production and filming of various shows and series have been disrupted. It has also affected the production of Welcome To Flatch.
The places where significant filming took place include Wilmington, a port city in New Hanover County. With this several shots were filmed at the famous Chinese restaurant Double Happiness at Wrightsville Avenue, New Hanover County, Burgaw in Pender County. Additionally, Wallace town of Duplin County, Kelly Road, Plaza Drive, Macedonia A.M.EChurch in Walker Street, and places like Brunswick Town State Historic Site, in the community farming village of Winnabow are also on the list.
About the Sitcom
Welcome To Flatch is an American sitcom that mainly explores the lives of very few residents of a fictional town Flatch. This is an Ohio state situated in the midwestern region of the US. Both the eccentric cousins Kelly Mallett and Shrub Mallet are the main focus of this sitcom. However, it has taken away a long route to complete the production work affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The sitcom completed the works by 2021 and aired in 2022. This American show which has been based on the This Country has a static response from the fans. It was considered an experimental program on Fox.
The Cast Of Welcome To Flatch
The cast includes Chelsea Holmes as Kelly Mallet, Sam Straley as Lloyd Mallet(Shrub), Aya Cash as Cheryl Peterson, and Seann William Scott as Father Joe. Additionally, Taylor Ortega as Nadine Peterson, Krystal Smith as Mandy Mathews( Big Mandy), and Justin Linville as Mickey St. Jean are also there.
Erin Bowles as Beth, William Tokarsky as Len, Kyle Selig as Dylan, Troy Hammond as Blind Billy, and Kyle Selig as Dylan have also played prominent characters.
7th Pay Commission: Big Update for Central Employees! Government said this on 18 months DA arrears, know here details
7th Pay Commission: Big Update for Central Employees! Government said this on 18 months DA arrears, know here details
7th Pay Commission Latest News: There is big news for central employees. If you are also waiting for the money hanging for 18 months (18 Months DA Arrear), then let us tell you that the government has given great information on this.
7th Pay Commission Latest News: If you are also a Central Government employee then there is important news for you. There is a big update for the employees waiting for the money that has been pending for 18 months (18 Months DA Arrear). The government has clarified its stand regarding DA arrears.
When to decide on DA arrears of 18 months?
In fact, the 18-month DA arrear has not been included in the government’s agenda yet, that is, the government is not in favor of any decision on it. The government has refused to give any consideration to the decision of payment of arrears from January 2020 to June 2021 (18 Months DA Arrear Update). This statement issued by the government has given a big blow to the employees.
Big statement of finance minister
Significantly, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had issued a statement a few days ago and informed, ‘Due to the corona epidemic, the dearness allowance of these employees was stopped, so that the government could help the poor and needy with that money. The salaries of government ministers and MPs were also cut during the pandemic. Along with this, no deduction was made in the salary of central employees nor was there any cut in DA. The whole year and DA and his salary were paid.
Will get more than 2 lakh arrears
According to Shiv Gopal Mishra of the National Council of JCM, the DA arrears of Level-1 employees range from Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554. Whereas, for Level-13 (7th CPC basic pay scale Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900) or Level-14 (pay scale), the DA arrears in the hands of an employee will be Rs 1,44,200. 2,18,200 will be paid.
Actually, the dearness allowance of Level 1 employees ranges between Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554. On the other hand, the basic pay of Level 13 employees ranges from Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900. At the same time, Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200 can be credited in their account as arrears of dearness allowance of Level 14 employees.
How much will be the DA arrears?
- Central employees whose minimum grade pay is Rs 1800 (Level-1 Basic Pay Scale range 18000 to 56900) is awaiting Rs 4320 [{4 percent of 18000} X 6].
- At the same time, [{4 percent of 56900}X6] are waiting for Rs 13,656.
- Under the 7th Pay Commission, the Central employees will get DA arrears of Rs 3,240 [{3 percent of 18,000}x6] from July to December 2020 on the minimum grade pay.
- At the same time, those with [{3 percent of Rs 56,9003}x6] will get Rs 10,242.
- At the same time, if we calculate the DA arrears between January and July 2021, then it will be 4,320 [{4 percent of Rs 18,000}x6].
- At the same time, [{4 per cent of ₹56,900}x6] will cost Rs 13,656.
How Many Episodes Are There In Bosch Legacy?
Crime and Police Dramas are something the viewers are never tired of. The suspense and the quest for whodunnit is something that keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats the entire show.
What is better than having a very loved character of this genre returning for an entirely new series again? Nothing. To the extreme excitement of the fans of Bosch. The gritty LAPD detective Harry Bosch is returning to the screens for a new chapter in his life. But this time as a retired LAPD detective and a private investigator in this new series called Bosch:Legacy on Amazon.
Bosch Legacy
A spinoff of the original series, this series is supposed to have 10 episodes with the first episode released on May 6, 2022. It is also available on Amazon in certain countries like Canada.
Episode 9 is set to premiere on May 27, 2022.
CAST
The series stars Titus Welliver as Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch, a former LAPD detective. Now retired and wand working as a freelance private investigator. Mimi and Rogers as Honey “Money” Chandler, a high-powered defense attorney who has been Harry’s adversary for a long time. Madison Lintz as Madeline “Maddie” Bosch, Harry’s daughter follows in his footsteps and joins LAPD as a detective. Nonetheless, Stephen Chang as Maurice “Mo” Bassi, Harry’s technology expert along with Michael Rose, Phil Morris, William Devane, Steven Flynn, Denise G. Sanchez, and Mark Rolston in supporting roles.
PLOT
The series follows the present-day Harry Bosch who is now retired and working as a freelance private investigator i.e working on his terms. It was already hinted in season 1 of the Original Bosch series that he wishes to leave LAPD but it wasn’t till season 8 that he retires.
His daughter, Madeline one Bosch has now also joined the LAPD following in the footsteps of her father.
As she navigates the challenges her job and inexperience pose. She is advised by her father to brave through them all.
He also is approached by Honey ‘Money’ Chandler. He is a defense attorney he has been at loggerheads with for the longest period with a few case solutions to which he agrees. However, he is also faced with the investigation of businessman Rogers who had in past hired a Hitman for Chandler
He also takes up an investigation from Billionaire Whitney Vance.
With new challenges and newly acquired freedom of action, will Bosch be successful in his projects? Will the choices he made suit him and how will his methods change?
The viewers and fans don’t doubt it. What they look forward is to how will he do it.
What Does The Future Hold
Even before season 1 premiered, it has been announced officially that the series will be renewed for a second season. However, the fans who are looking forward to the finale episode of season 1 with bated breaths.
