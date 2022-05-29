Putting the ‘Zoom’ in Motorcycle Insurance

Simply put, offshore company incorporation in Belize is not only easy, it is highly effective when it comes to overall tax reduction planning and securing privacy. One of the most interesting and attractive features of an IBC in Belize, and a feature that sets International Business Companies incorporated offshore in Belize heads above most others is the level of security and privacy afforded the company, its shareholders and directors. The names, identities and any information relating to the shareholders and directors of the company are 100% confidential; they never appear on any official document or record and as stated; if this isn’t enough privacy for you then nominee directors and shareholders can be appointed. The names, identities and any information relating to the shareholders and directors of the company are 100% confidential; they never appear on any official document or record and as stated; if this isn’t enough privacy for you then nominee directors and shareholders can be appointed. Shareholders and directors can be the same person or corporate entity, there is only one shareholder and director required, they do not need to reside locally in Belize and nominee shareholders and directors can be appointed.

The original International Business Company (IBC) Act was introduced in Belize back in 1990 and has subsequently been updated and revised as and when required to maintain Belize's position as highly competitive in the provision of offshore IBC incorporation services. The country is committed to remaining 100% attractive in terms of its ability to secure the privacy and wealth management of international companies who choose to incorporate and/or bank offshore in Belize. Belize is a democratic, politically and economically stable Central American country – facts which offer potential investors and companies looking for incorporation services the peace of mind required when it comes to their consideration of the jurisdiction. When it comes to the taxation of an offshore company incorporated in Belize there is really only one thing to know and that is an offshore IBC is exempt from all taxes and stamp duty! Other key features include the fact that there are no reporting or accounting restrictions placed on Belizean offshore IBCs and such entities can conduct any legitimate business anywhere in the world other than in Belize and other than banking, insurance or trust business.