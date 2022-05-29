News
Rougned Odor stays hot, Denyi Reyes and bullpen shut the door to lift Orioles over Red Sox, 4-2, in Game 2 of doubleheader
Perhaps all it took was the turn of a page, when the calendar flipped from April to May. During that first month of the season, Rougned Odor was a near-liability at the plate, batting .180. But when that page flipped, so did his season, becoming a sparkplug and energizer for a team that’s slightly surging.
Take May 1, for instance, when Odor stepped in against the Boston Red Sox and launched his first home run of the season. There were his two walk-off hits, one a blast on May 20 and another a dribbler two days later against the Tampa Bay Rays. And now on Saturday, at Fenway Park against the Red Sox once more, Odor continued what has been a resurgent month.
The second baseman strode in with two runners on in the third inning and sent a ball sailing off his bat to deep right field, a three-run homer that was the main contribution in Baltimore’s 4-2 win to split the doubleheader.
With right-hander Denyi Reyes on the mound — serving as the 27th man against his former team — Boston was held in check, scoring once across 3 2/3 innings. Odor provided enough firepower to back up Reyes in his spot start, and the bullpen continued an impressive run that includes 17 innings with five runs allowed this series.
The Orioles (20-28) started out much the same way they did in the first game, missing an opportunity in the first inning to post a crooked number on Green Monster’s manual scoreboard. They loaded the bases and stranded all three, but the third inning proved to be enough run production to carry Baltimore.
Third baseman Ramón Urías drove in Austin Hays — who, with two hits, rose his batting average to a team-best .297 — before Odor stepped in and brought home three runs with one swing. This month, Odor has clobbered four homers with 17 RBIs. The 28-year-old’s slugging percentage has jumped from .260 in April to .506 in May.
After shortstop Jorge Mateo’s two-out double in the third, Baltimore didn’t manager another hit. But the Orioles didn’t need one, not after Odor’s blast and the work the bullpen did to shut the door.
Reyes rules
For much of Reyes’ young career, he had envisioned nights such as these — pitching at Fenway Park. He might’ve imagined it wearing white, returning to the home dugout on the first base line.
Instead, Reyes wore orange and stepped off the mound to his right, back to the visitor’s dugout between innings, during his first appearance at Fenway Park as a member of the Orioles. Reyes received a spot start Saturday, covering for a club that has a shortened rotation due to an injury to right-hander Spenser Watkins and a stretch of five games in four days against the Red Sox.
But to be here might have added something for Reyes, who joined Boston’s organization as a 17-year-old out of the Dominican Republic, never rose above the Double-A level. But once he joined Baltimore this offseason, Reyes made a quick jump to Triple-A — and then to the majors earlier this month, striking out two batters in two scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers.
As the 27th man for the doubleheader, Reyes will return to the taxi squad Sunday. But to have Saturday, pitching in the ballpark he used to envision himself in, made one night worth it.
Missing the mark
In Ryan Mountcastle’s first full season in the majors, strikeouts were an issue. He was wrung up 161 times — a rate of 27.5% — compared with 41 walks. But he still held an on-base percentage of .309, leading to an OPS of .796.
Those issues haven’t been resolved in 2022. He’s striking out 27% of the time, including 15 punchouts in his past 11 games and 41 overall this season. It has led to his on-base percentage dropping to.283, a downturn that coincides with his overall production. He clubbed 33 homers last year, with one in 5.6% of his plate appearances. That’s dropped to five thus far in 2022 — a long ball in just 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
It’s a worrisome trend for Mountcastle, who struck out four times combined between the two games Saturday.
Sunday, 1:35 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Avi Rothman: Kristen Wiig Husband: Bio, Age, Career & Family
Kristen Wiig started dating Avi Rothman in 2016 and after three years of relationship, they got engaged in 2019 and married later that year.
Kristen Wiig on Saturday Night Live confirmed that she is married to Avi Rothman the American actor. Avi Rothman has no Wikipedia page and most of the information about his personal life is not available online but there are some sources that managed to find at least something about the actor.
Avi is very private about his personal life and shares nothing about his personal life. He’s not even active on social media platforms like Instagram, tweeter, and Facebook.
Who is Avi Rothman?
Avi Rothman was born in 1973 to Dr. Ronald Rothman and Liliyana Rothman in Costa Mesa California. He’s currently living in Los Angeles, California with his wife and two kids. He holds an American nationality. Rothman is said to have three siblings Illan, Sarita, and Yehudit Rothman.
His birth name is Abraham Z Rothman. He’s currently 47 years old as of 2020. His hobbies include reading, theatre plays, and artwork. He’s very fond of Italian cuisine and the color Blue.
He is a high school graduate from the Groundlings Theatre In Los Angeles. He is an American actor, producer, and writer. He started his career at Los Angeles Groundlings Theatre as a scriptwriter. In 2006 he began his acting career through the short film ‘Ogden: The inappropriate yoga guy. He played the main character in the film. He’s known for his movie ‘Boundaries’, ‘Fitness made Difficultly’,. Later he was seen in the television movie ‘Partners’. Along with doing the actions, he was the writer of this film.
In 2008 he starred in the film ‘ Flowers and Weeds and was also seen in the television movie ‘ The modern Jesus. The same year he was assigned for the comedy-drama ‘ The game’. He started getting bigger roles and played Kevin in ‘The Slammin’ Salmon.
He got more attention because of his character as Allan in ‘ Love, Sex, and Missed connections.’ He is also seen in movies like ‘ A Rage Mother’, ‘mom’,’ Franklin and Bash’, ‘ Co-dependents’, ‘Blue Lips’, ‘ Bunion’ and ‘Health nuts’. He has done several drama series including ‘The Hammer’ and ‘ Destined to Fail’. In 2017 he dis debuted in ‘All Good and Helen’ and ‘ Lost and Found.’ He was seen in ‘The blackout’ last year.
Avi Rothman and Kristen Wiig Dating Timeline and Marriage
Kristen Wiig started dating him in 2016 and after three years of relationship, they got engaged in 2019. She confirmed their marriage on a Saturday night Live. He shared her experiences of spending the lockdown and the tense situation with her two kids and husband Rothman.
Kristen stopped people in their tracks in 2016 when she was spotted making out with a “secret man” on a sandy Hawaiian ocean side. Incidentally, man was, as a matter of fact, Avi. This was Kristen’s most memorable huge sentiment since she said a final farewell to The Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti in 2013.
Before that, she was hitched to entertainer Hayes Hargrove from 2005-2009. Despite the fact that the world got its most memorable look at Kristen and Avi’s adoration in 2016, they were probably dating “covertly” for a couple of months. “He’s her sweetheart. They’re truly glad,” People announced at that point.
Avi Rothman and Kristen Wiig’s Children
She is a mother of twins who were born to them through surrogacy last year. Avi Rothman got media attention only after Kristen’s confirmation came. They both were first seen together at Hawaiian beach in 2016 and before making the relationship public they had been dating each other.
Avi Rothman Career
On the off chance that you recollect the somewhat more established YouTube portrayals and plays, you certainly recall Ogden’s The Inappropriate Yoga Guy. Indeed, turns out Ogden was made and played by, as a matter of fact, Avi myself. With one of his productions getting started at 3.5 million perspectives, Avi is pretty web renowned.
He has likewise worked and composed a few other web series, ‘The Seth and Avi Show’, ‘Gay Roommates’ and ‘Current Jesus’. He’s been a piece of The Groundlings Theater and School. One of the main venue programs in LA, The Groundlings has ended up being the venturing stone for most performers, including Wiig herself.
Column: Sports world could make a huge impact on society if more organizations would advocate for sensible gun laws
The sports world responded to the tragic grade-school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in various ways this week, from Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s emotional news conference to San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler’s decision to remain in the clubhouse during the national anthem.
The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays provided statistics on gun violence instead of posting batting averages and game highlights on their Twitter accounts during a game Thursday. And on Saturday, Chicago’s five most prominent professional teams — the Cubs, White Sox, Blackhawks, Bears and Bulls — banded together with the McCormick Foundation to donate $300,000 to the Robb School Memorial Fund and the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation.
Everyone agrees something must be done to prevent such tragedies from reoccurring. Unfortunately, not everyone wants to state the obvious — that America’s gun laws need to change to prevent an 18-year-old kid from purchasing an assault rifle and committing mass murder.
The five teams, which call themselves Chicago’s Sports Alliance, should be lauded for donating money to families of the victims and to an anti-gun violence advocacy group.
I just wish they would have taken it one step further and called for sensible gun reform, as other organizations have done.
“Our focus on this gift was empathy for the victims and support for an agency that works to reduce these instances in the future, hopefully,” White Sox executive vice president Scott Reifert said. “And that decision (on delivering a message on gun laws) was left to individual organizations in the course of their giving.”
Cubs vice president Julian Green said the Sports Alliance has addressed gun violence in Chicago in the past and added it “made sense to leverage the power of this organization to try to make an impact on these issues.” But neither of the spokesmen would commit to sending a message about gun reform, which could make an even bigger impact.
The NBA, as usual, has led the way. Before a playoff game against the Boston Celtics last week in Miami, the Heat public-address announcer told fans: ”The Heat urges you to contact your state senators by calling 202-224-3121 to leave a message demanding their support for common sense gun laws.” And before Thursday’s Warriors-Dallas Mavericks playoff game at the Chase Center in San Francisco, an announcement was made advocating “sensible gun laws in America.”
That came on the heels of Kerr’s speech Tuesday in which he rhetorically asked: “When are we going to do something? I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I’m tired of the excuses. I’m tired of the moments of silence. Enough.”
Kapler responded with an angry blog post stating American is “not the land of the free nor the home of the brave right now” and followed by announcing he would not stand for the anthem “until I feel better about our country.”
It’s a sensitive topic, to be sure. In fact it was so sensitive Saturday that White Sox manger Tony La Russa said he would only give his reaction to Kapler’s stance if the media members on hand promised “everything I say gets reported, not anything taken out of context.”
It was an unnecessary request — not to mention insulting — but we agreed nevertheless.
La Russa said he “respects” Kapler as a person and manager and that he was “exactly right to be concerned” about the issues confronting the country.
“Where I disagree is that the flag and the anthem are not appropriate places to try to voice your objections,” La Russa continued. “I think you go to the cause of what really bothers you about the direction of the country.”
La Russa called it a “mistake” by Kapler to draw attention to the anthem and flag while protesting the incident in Texas. He advised people to “understand what the veterans think when they hear the anthem or see the flag and the cost they paid and their families paid” during wars.
“But it’s not the flag, and it’s not the anthem,” he said before recalling his pride in watching a documentary on the Dream Team draped in American flags after winning the gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.
“I thought, ‘Man, that’s what the anthem is, that’s what the flag is,’ ” he said. “And it’s all that’s right in this country, and it’s you’re right to dislike or protest all you want. … I agree with (Kapler) — there’s a lot wrong — but I would never not stand up for the anthem or salute the flag.”
Several White Sox players, however, did just that in 2020 to protest the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Tim Anderson, Jose Abreu, Luis Robert, Eloy Jimenez and Lucas Giolito, along with coaches Joe McEwing and Daryl Boston, took a knee before a game against the Minnesota Twins at Sox Park.
And, like Kapler, they were not disrespecting veterans with their stance. They were sending a message against racism and police brutality. It was a moment many of us will always remember.
Cubs President Jed Hoyer, who also has known and respected Kapler for years, said he was “proud” of the manager for taking a stance. Hoyer said baseball, like other sports, could make a difference in changing society.
“What the Rays and Yankees did the other night on social media was great,” he said. “The (five) Chicago teams making their donation and their statement was great. I think we’re seeing that, whether it’s MLB as a whole or individual teams or individual people, there’s definitely a place for it.
“I do think sports in general have a large audience and therefore can make a difference. … It’s a good start.”
Yes, it was a good start, and kudos to Chicago’s teams for helping the victims.
But unless more organizations follow the path of the Heat and Warriors and advocate for sensible gun laws in this country, we’re probably right back where we started.
Donating money is all well and good, but it’s time for everyone to take a stand.
Gerrit Cole loses focus after bad call as Yankees fall to Rays, 3-1: ‘That was a strike’
ST. PETERSBURG — An hour later, Gerrit Cole was still sure he was right, but it didn’t really matter. The pitch to Ji-Man Choi was called a ball and Cole lost him. The Yankees ace couldn’t put away the sixth inning and that cost the Yankees in a 3-1 loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field.
The Yankees (33-14) lost for the first time in five games and for the first time to the Rays (27-19) this season. They had already guaranteed at least a split of this four-game series, are still in possession of the best record in baseball and have a 5.5-game lead over the Rays in the American League East.
“No,” Cole said when asked if there was any doubt in his mind he had struck out Choi in the sixth. “I mean, I’ll look at it anyway but yeah that was a strike.”
With two outs, he thought he had Choi on a 89-mph slider, instead home plate umpire Edwin Moscoso called it a ball and Cole walked him. The right-hander was visibly upset on the mound, saying “You missed it. You missed that one,” to Moscoso.
After the game, Cole shrugged it off and said it did not affect him. But he then walked Wander Franco on four straight pitches to put two on.
“We knew that we had two right-handers come up so if the chips didn’t fall early with Franco we were gonna [attack] the right handers,” Cole explained.
Instead, Randy Arozarena’s short fly ball over shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s glove brought in Choi for the tying run.
The Rays got lucky in the seventh when Francisco Mejia’s high pop up off Lucas Luetge managed to drop in between Joey Gallo and Gleyber Torres in right field. Anthony Rizzo saved a run when he charged Harold Ramirez’s groundball and threw out Kevin Kiermaier at home. Mejia, however, scored on Yandy Diaz’s two-out high chopper off Michael King to third base, DJ LeMahieu didn’t have time to make the throw and the Rays took the 2-1 lead.
Franco tripled off King in the eighth and scored on a Manuel Margot single for the insurance run.
It took 26 pitches for Cole to get through the first, but he shifted into gear and cruised until that Choi at-bat.
“We thought he had him,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Actually, I haven’t even gone back and looked at it but we thought he had him right there. Didn’t get the call and then [Cole] makes a good pitch to Arozarena and it just dumps one out there on him, but I thought Gerrit was great today.”
Cole went six innings and allowed a run on two hits. He struck out 10, his third double-digit strikeout game of the season and second in a row, but also walked three. Cole had not walked a batter in his two previous starts and the Yankees’ starters had combined to walk four in their 10 previous starts.
The Yankees ace had pretty much everything working for him through the first five innings. He had 20 swings-and-misses, 10 on his slider and seven on his fastball. He took a no-hitter into the fifth inning.
But he didn’t get much help.
LeMahieu, back in the lineup for the first time since Monday because of a sore left wrist, jumped on former Yankee Corey Kluber for a long double to lead off the game. Aaron Judge singled and Rizzo brought home LeMahieu on a sacrifice fly. Judge got caught trying to tag up on a double play on Torres’ fly ball to right.
That was all Kluber, who was a Yankee last season, would allow.
“Yeah, he pitched well. He settled in there for a while and was throwing the ball really good, not giving us a whole lot to hit,” LeMahieu said. “So I wish we could have got more going against them, you know, forced to throw the ball over the plate a little bit more, but he made good pitches.”
The Yankees had a chance in the eighth with Margot dropping Kiner-Falefa’s two-out fly ball to put the tying run on base. Boone called catcher Jose Trevino back and pinch hit switch hitter Aaron Hicks left-handed against right-hander Jason Adam. Hicks, who was out of the lineup the first two games with right hamstring tightness, struck out.
“Adam is still a tough at-bat for a righty there,” Boone said. “Just trying to move the line as much as I could so yeah, it was a bit of a debate there but I felt like Hicks might catch one or at least control the zone on him. So, yeah, it was a tough call.”
