RV Winterizing
Fall is the time of year you need to decide if your camping season is over. Parking your RV for the winter requires some preventive measures so it will be ready to use next spring. You’ll also be glad you did it when you don’t have costly repair bills due to the damaging results of winter. Now the question is how do you prepare it for winter, and who will be doing it? If you’re like me and you enjoy performing the routine maintenance on your RV, not to mention saving a few dollars, the “who” part is answered. As for the “how” part, this checklist is the same one I used to make our Winterizing & Storing video. I feel it is the easiest and most effective way to winterize your RV.
Before you get started there are a few items you will need to have. These items can be found in most RV parts stores:
* Non-toxic RV antifreeze (the amount depends on the layout and length of your plumbing lines. 2 to 3 gallons will normally do).
* A water heater by-pass kit, if not already installed.
* A water pump converter kit, or tubing to connect to the inlet side of the water pump.
* Basic hand tools to remove drain plugs.
Now we can winterize the RV water system to protect it from freezing. Be sure to read your owners manuals for unit specific winterizing guidelines. Follow the steps below that apply to your RV.
* If you have any inline water filters remove and bypass them before starting.
* Drain the fresh water holding tank.
* Drain and flush the gray and black holding tanks. Clean the black tank with a wand. Lubricate the termination valves.
* Drain the water heater. CAUTION: Never drain when hot or under pressure.
* Open all hot and cold faucets; don’t forget the toilet valve and outside shower.
* Locate and open low point drain lines. Using the water pump will help force water out, but turn it off as soon as the system is drained.
* Recap all drains and close all faucets.
* By-pass the water heater. If you do not have a by-pass kit installed the water heater will fill up with antifreeze before it goes through the water lines, wasting six gallons of antifreeze.
* Install a water pump converter kit, or disconnect the inlet side of the pump (the line coming from the fresh water holding tank) and connect tubing from the pump into a gallon of RV antifreeze.
* Turn the water pump on and pressurize the system. Starting with the closest faucet slowly open the hot and then cold valves until antifreeze appears. Replace antifreeze jug as required.
* Repeat on all faucets from the closest to farthest away. Don’t forget the outside shower.
* Flush the toilet until antifreeze appears.
* Turn the water pump off and open a faucet to release the pressure. Go to the city water inlet.
* Remove the small screen over the inlet and push in on the valve with a small screwdriver until you see antifreeze. Replace the screen.
* Pour a cupful of antifreeze down each drain. Pour a few cups in the toilet and flush into the holding tank.
* If your water heater has an electric heating element turn it off. This will protect the element if the unit is plugged in while being stored.
* Make sure all faucets are closed.
* Consult your owner manuals for winterizing ice makers and washing machines.
Your RV is winterized
This checklist is a basic guide that was intended to assist you in winterizing your RV. As with many other checklists it would be impossible to cover every RV. It is extremely important that you read your owner’s manuals for unit specific winterizing guidelines.
Happy Camping!
Mark
Copyright 2006 by Mark J. Polk, owner of RV Education 101
Psst – Wanna Know Who’s Raising Their Homeowners Insurance Rates?
Hard to believe that insurance companies operating in Pennsylvania aren’t making piles of money. Natural catastrophe’s were virtually non-existent in the last two years. Oh wait a minute…the insurance companies ARE making piles of money! Unfortunately the guidelines for being approved for a rate increase in the state of Pennsylvania are not too restrictive.
When I hear insurance companies talking about “claim expense forecasting” I can’t believe my ears. So…banning the use of a crystal ball or star wars type technology, we’re stuck with insurance companies “forecasting” claims experience. What’s it mean to you and I? Simple…we’re going to be paying more for our insurance because some little dork has figured out a way to legitimize something as ludicrous as predicting future claims. Possibly the same gene pool that gave us the “global warming” ideas?
So…it’s back to the middle class again for a “cash infusion” from the loyal policyholders of the company. Hey, did you think the CEO was going to give up his bonus to make the stockholders happy? Think again, you and I are being asked to fund the shareholder equity plan one more time. So, here goes with some of the companies already approved for rate increases in 2010.
Liberty Mutual Fire +3.3% Effective 2/12/10
First Liberty Insurance Corp (Liberty Mutual Group) +3.2% Effective 2/12/10
Liberty Insurance Corp (Liberty Mutual Group) +1.0% Effective 2/12/10
Travelers Home & Marine +6.0% Effective 3/12/10
Allstate Property & Casualty +18.3% (our winner!!) Effective 4/05/10
Farmington Casualty (Travelers) +2.9% Effective 7/6/10
Phoenix Insurance (Travelers) +2.9% Effective 7/6/10
Travelers Indemnity +2.7% Effective 7/6/10
Automobile Ins Co. of Hartford (Travelers) +4.7% Effective 7/6/10
Travelers Indemnity of America +2.9% Effective 7/6/10
Charter Oak Fire Ins. (Travelers) +2.9% Effective 7/6/10
Peerless Insurance +7.4% Effective 5/15/10
There’s the short list of companies who need more funding, they would like you to please join the line to donate or simple send your check to the address listed on your contract. If you are hesitant or would like a second opinion from a trusted professional you may try our site for a competitive comparison.
How AI, Machine Learning and Automation Will Impact Business in 2018 and Beyond
We are living in exciting and innovative times with futuristic technology literally at our fingertips. But for the longest time, small to medium sized businesses were not serviced by the latest tech trends enterprises have been able to benefit from. That is, until now. In this article, we’ll explore these technology trends and how they will impact business in 2018 and beyond.
So, what kind of things can this ‘smart’ tech do? Just 4 months ago, an AI machine managed to complete a University level math exam 12 times faster than it normally takes the average human. How? Through the art of machine learning; where computers learn and adapt through experience without explicitly being programmed.
Furthermore, Facebook made headlines earlier this year when their chatbots created their own language. Some Fake News stories say that the engineer’s pulled the plug in a panic after they were getting too smart. However, the truth is that for Facebook’s purposes the chatbots needed to stick to English rather than developing their own short hand. However, their machine learning chatbots did create their own language outside their explicit programming.
This evolving area of computer science is the future for service businesses, and it’s already affecting the way we live and work today. In fact, research firm Markets and Markets estimates that the machine learning market will grow from $1.41 billion in 2017 to $8.81 billion by 2022!
So buckle up because these technology trends will affect every part of your business, from marketing, to operations all the way through to payroll. Here’s how:
Marketing Gets Smarter with AI and Machine Learning
AI and Social Media Marketing
In April 2017, Salesforce conducted a study of marketing leaders worldwide, and the results were mind blowing. Respondents said they expect to see improvements in efficiency and advancements in personalization over the next five years. More than 60 percent of marketers also envision leveraging AI to create dynamic landing pages, websites, programmatic advertising and media buying.
However, what people were most excited about is AI’s potential impact on social media listening and lead nurturing. In the not so distant future, AI will become increasingly sophisticated and a powerful tool for social media marketing.
The main way AI will affect marketing is through nurturing leads through social media. But how? Through personalized, real-time content targeting that produces 20 percent more sales opportunities. With behavioral targeting methods, AI will be able to locate and start the nurture process, for example, a marketing stack that employs AI algorithms might learn that a specific buyer who checks into LinkedIn on Monday mornings has recently started looking for a new CRM tool. The software can then suggest (or even create) targeted posts to be published on the days and times that they’ll see them: one that asks their requirements of the software and another follow up piece with a comparison of the CRM ecosystem.
Currently, savvy marketers that are using social listening as as way to nurture leads don’t have the necessary enhancement of AI, so it is time consuming, manual and not in real-time. So how do you start to get ready for this type of future content marketing distribution?
Firstly, you will need to have your buyer personas well defined. Taking a solid look at your CRM will give you tons of hints for content that will get qualified leads to respond. By taking a step back and analyzing your channel’s content (like emails, phone calls and social media messages) you will start to get the right kind of insights that will prompt a lead to take the next step into the second phase of your sales funnel. For instance, a C-Suite executive might respond best to data-driven whitepapers and infographics to peak their interests, whereas a fellow marketer might be more suited for an interactive case-study or video.
The only way to get these kinds of insights is to do a deep dive into your CRM platform and conduct a thorough review of customer details – using semantic analysis to understand the level of buying intent behind the words your qualified prospects use.
Hot tip: Starting to run your analysis now and developing strong personas will be key to implementing AI algorithms to your social media in 2018 and beyond.
Marketing and Machine Learning
Put simply, machine learning is about understanding data and statistics. It’s a technical process where computer algorithms find patterns in data, then predict probable outcomes – like when your email determines whether a particular message is spam or not depending on words in the subject line, links included in the message, or patterns identified in a list of recipients. This is a perfect example of how machine learning can be applied in marketing to optimize for successful campaigns.
Businesses can also use machine learning to up-sell the right product, to the right customer, at the right time. In 2018, marketers will continue to rely on machine learning to understand open rates when it comes to email – so you know exactly when to send your next campaign to increase click through rates and ROI. The next big thing? It might sound small but ticket tagging and re-routing can be a massive expense for small businesses – costs that can be saved with machine learning. Having a sales inquiry automatically end up with the sales team, or a complaint end up instantly in the customer service department’s queue, is going to save companies a lot of time and money, and this is all being made possible with modern technology.
And while solving issues in record time and delivering successful email campaigns is great, this is just the beginning. Here’s what else to expect in 2018:
E-Commerce Reaches New Heights
You’ve been shopping for a new pair sunglasses on Amazon, then before you know it, your Facebook feed is filled with multiple eyewear ads and related trends for Summer: this is machine learning. In-fact, this example of analyzing data based on a user’s purchase history or online shopping behavior is the future for e-commerce.
Retail companies are also tracking what ads or images you’re most likely to stop scrolling on, in order to target you with specific content. For example, if you always click on ads that contain happy women and some text, then a machine will log this as preferred content so that you are only targeted with ads that fit this description. Machines can also track what time of day you are most active on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and/or Pinterest, in order to present these ads to you at an optimal buying time.
Then when it’s time to purchase, machine learning is applied to reduce the risk of credit fraud in small businesses. How? Machines learn from historical datasets that contain fraudulent transactions and can identify patterns that represent a typical fraudulent transaction – similar to the way spam emails are detected and deterred. Machine learning will start to affect other parts of your business funnel as well, just take a look at the rise of Chatbots.
Integrating Chatbots
There was a time in which chatbots were only thought of as manmade pests on the internet, but through machine learning, they are getting smarter and businesses are embracing them en mass.
In 2018 and beyond, chatbots will play a key role in the future of customer service. Why? Chatbots can help achieve a faster customer service resolution, as well as provide quick histories of each customer for impeccable customer service. There are some key benefits that chatbots have over solely human interactions:
Giving 24/7 customer service: The great things about machines? They don’t sleep! Coupled with the fact that chatbots are getting sophisticated enough to recognize human emotions such as anger, confusion, fear and joy. So should a chatbot encounter negative sentiments from the customer, they can seamlessly transfer to a human to take over and finish assisting the customer.
The era of being ‘on hold’ is gone: A huge barrier to providing excellence in customer service is long wait times. How many times have you tried to get customer service from Comcast (or any TV/Internet provider) and you are getting progressively more frustrated with the wait times? This can all be eliminated with chatbots!
Quick access to customer data makes service more personal: One thing that humans will never be better at than chatbots is quickly digesting customer data and history to provide context to customer questions. Chatbots excel at collecting customer data from support interactions. They can serve as virtual assistants that can feed customer data to your customer service officers so they have a full history of each account quickly. Even though we are right at the start of chatbot adoption, there’s no doubt that this technology is going to be a key contributor to business success in 2018.
This emerging tool for businesses already has significant buy-in from thought leaders around the globe. In fact, Larry Kim, Founder of Wordstream, is all in on chatbots as he has started his own company where his bots are currently in beta. With this move, it will be interesting to see how businesses will leverage robots throughout other aspects of their business. The final trend we’ll explore is Automation and how it affects businesses today.
Automation Now and in 2018
Though Machine Learning and AI are hot topics in the tech world, it is not to a point that small to medium size businesses can leverage it in the immediate future. But there is still hope for them with automation. Powered by the Cloud, this type of technology has already revolutionized Marketing and Sales workflows and interactions but it is also starting to touch the various other parts of a business. For example:
Operations Automation
Once you win an important sale, you’ve got to deliver the product or service you’ve promised to the client. What does that process look like for most businesses now? You all will have a kick off meeting and hope to cover all the promises that marketing and sales has given to your client. However, with the use of operations automation and a powerful CRM you will be able to read the interactions and see all the various touch points a client had with your company before that kick off call even happens. This will give all service businesses a head start in providing great client relations and managing expectations. This category of SaaS products is called Service Operations Automation, or ServOps for short.
Accounting Automation
If there is one data-entry heavy department it would be Accounting. The problem is that as humans, we are fallible and much slower at data entry than a machine. Innovations with bank feeds, rules based categorization and integrated payments have dramatically reduced the workload of clerical and bookkeeping staff and given business owners more timely access to accurate financial information for their businesses. Research, done by Xero, suggests that by 2020, automation will be commonplace in accounting, and a significant number of finance professionals will be using the next level of analytical tools to help them add value to business models across the globe.
Payroll/HR Automation
Finally, the Cloud and Automation has come to the Payroll and Human Resources sector. These important areas of a business too often suffer because small businesses aren’t big enough to afford a full time HR department. What’s the alternative? Having only part-time efforts of founders and principals which can often lead to serious risk to the business. For instance, Zenefits will automatically submit forms to the federal Internal Revenue Service on the behalf of companies. With new automation technology, compliance is automated by platforms and the effort of keeping time-off approvals in sync with PTO balances and payslips becomes a thing of the past.
In the near future, we will see the rise of great technology, powered by the Cloud, Automation, AI and Machine Learning. This truly is the start of the Golden Age of Information Technology and it is time for businesses to take a hard look at their organizations and find ways to start integrating these tech trends.
This article first appeared on Tenfold.com
https://www.tenfold.com/artificial-intelligence/ai-machine-learning-automation-will-impact-business-2018-beyond
Tips For Hiring Professional Land Surveyors
When it comes to hiring a land surveyor, price alone should not be the deciding factor. A land surveyor or a land surveying company is there to map and measure your land. Land surveying is an exact science. Here are some valuable tips that should help you engage the right land surveyor:
Make sure the land surveyor is licensed by the appropriate authorities to render professional land surveying services. Hiring an unlicensed surveyor is illegal and his survey report will also not be recognized as valid. It may even be worthwhile to crosscheck with the licensing board to reconfirm whether the land surveyor you propose engaging is indeed licensed.
Surveyors should have Professional Liability Insurance: Secondly the surveyor should also possess Professional Liability Insurance. This is necessary to protect yourself if the surveyor errs and his report is faulty. Please bear in mind that even a very competent surveyor is fallible and prone to committing mistakes.
surveyor should possess workers compensation insurance: The surveyor should possess workers compensation insurance as somebody has to pay for the expenses if the surveyor or his employees, get injured while surveying the land? Of course, in some states workers compensation insurance is optional.
Does this surveyor have experience in performing the services?: Exercise caution while choosing the right type of surveyor as most surveyors specialize in certain select areas like construction layout, topographic surveys, mapping, geodetic, land development and boundary surveys. Also make it a point to verify how long the surveyor has been working as a professional land surveyor as an experienced surveyor may be more knowledgeable and perform a perfect job.
Technological changes in surveyors profession: Discreetly enquirer whether the surveyor keeps abreast of technological changes in his profession and is update with any modifications in the statutory requirements. Also ascertain if he is aware of the latest developments like Global Positioning Systems, Computer Aided Drafting (CAD), Robotic Survey Systems, and Laser Scanning that aid greater accuracy in land survey.
Does this surveyor have a professional demeanor?: It is good to engage a land surveyor who is professional in his approach. He should be business-like and promptly return your calls, promptly answer your emails and should even to explain to you how a survey is conducted.
Remind to ask for written contract: Insist on having a written contract clearly laying out what services he will render and the payment terms. The common practice is for a professional land surveyor to receive part of the total fee when signing the written contract and to send the bill for the balance amount when the work is completed.
Important that surveyor marks the property corners: It is critically important that the surveyor marks the property corners with permanent markers that will remain indelible over the years. The basic purpose of hiring a professional land surveyor is to determine the extents, or outline, of your property. The appropriate permanent markers include Plastic Stakes, Iron Rods, Iron Pipes, Railroad Spikes, Magnetic Nails and other nails in paved areas.
o Make sure the professional land surveyor is willing to walk your property along with you to identify the actual monuments and markers that mark your property corners.
Please know your land is your prized possession and you need to hire the best professional land surveyor even if it means paying marginally more and you develop cordial relationship with this professional throughout.
Keep in mind that you need the services of a land surveyor when you buy a property or wanting refinancing of your home or seeking a mortgage as a requirement of the bank. Even when you are unsure if you can build a fence or plant a tree, you need a surveyor to reassure you are building on your property.
